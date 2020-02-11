TIM Participações S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release

4Q19 Earnings Release
TIM Participações S.A. (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) is pleased to invite you to join it's fourth quarter 2019 conference call, which is scheduled for tomorrow February 12th, 2019.
To access all documents, including the Earnings Release and the Presentation that will be used in the conference call click here.
HIGHLIGHTS
From volume to value: another year of client base profile transformation
Postpaid customer base reached 39.4% of the total base, up by 6.1% YoY;
TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 21.1% YoY, totaling 565.8k connections;
In 2019, Mobile ARPU had a solid advance of 5.6% YoY, reaching R$ 23.7;
In the year, TIM Live ARPU posted growth of 8.0%, reaching R$ 80.9.
Customer Experience Advanced with a Solid Infrastructure Development
Best and largest 4G coverage with 86% availability and reaching 3,477 cities;
VoLTE technology available in 3,401 cities, improving users' voice experience;
Refarming of frequencies and new technologies (4G Massive MIMO) to expand network capacity;
FTTH coverage rises to 2.3 million homes covered in 23 cities as of December.
Revenue and EBITDA post solid performance, consolidating the recovery trajectory during the year
Services Revenue expanding 3.2% YoY in 4Q19; ending the year up by 2.4% YoY;
TIM Live Revenues growing 26.5% YoY in 4Q19. 2019 up by 30.6% compared to 2018;
Normalized Costs and Expenses decreased by 0.7% YoY in 4Q19, ending the year at -0.3% YoY;
Highest Normalized EBITDA in TIM's history, reaching R$ 2.0 billion and growing 8.1% YoY. In the year, growth was 6.7% vs. 2018;
Highest Normalized EBITDA Margin in the history of TIM, reaching 42.9% in the quarter and 39.1% in the year, completing 6 consecutive years of consistent margin expansion;
Capex at R$ 1.3 billion, totaling R$ 3.9 billion in 2019 and accounting for 22% of net revenues;
Normalized Net Income expanded 28.7% YoY, summing R$ 756 million. In the year, Normalized Net Income totaled R$ 2.0 billion (+32.1% YoY).
Disclaimer
