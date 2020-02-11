Log in
TIM Participações S.A.    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/11
16.81 BRL   +2.94%
08:59pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 2019
PU
08:54pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
08:19pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 4Q19
PU
TIM Participações S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release

02/11/2020 | 08:54pm EST

4Q19 Earnings Release

TIM Participações S.A. (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) is pleased to invite you to join it's fourth quarter 2019 conference call, which is scheduled for tomorrow February 12th, 2019.

To access all documents, including the Earnings Release and the Presentation that will be used in the conference call click here.

HIGHLIGHTS

From volume to value: another year of client base profile transformation

  • Postpaid customer base reached 39.4% of the total base, up by 6.1% YoY;
  • TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 21.1% YoY, totaling 565.8k connections;
  • In 2019, Mobile ARPU had a solid advance of 5.6% YoY, reaching R$ 23.7;
  • In the year, TIM Live ARPU posted growth of 8.0%, reaching R$ 80.9.

Customer Experience Advanced with a Solid Infrastructure Development

  • Best and largest 4G coverage with 86% availability and reaching 3,477 cities;
  • VoLTE technology available in 3,401 cities, improving users' voice experience;
  • Refarming of frequencies and new technologies (4G Massive MIMO) to expand network capacity;
  • FTTH coverage rises to 2.3 million homes covered in 23 cities as of December.

Revenue and EBITDA post solid performance, consolidating the recovery trajectory during the year

  • Services Revenue expanding 3.2% YoY in 4Q19; ending the year up by 2.4% YoY;
  • TIM Live Revenues growing 26.5% YoY in 4Q19. 2019 up by 30.6% compared to 2018;
  • Normalized Costs and Expenses decreased by 0.7% YoY in 4Q19, ending the year at -0.3% YoY;
  • Highest Normalized EBITDA in TIM's history, reaching R$ 2.0 billion and growing 8.1% YoY. In the year, growth was 6.7% vs. 2018;
  • Highest Normalized EBITDA Margin in the history of TIM, reaching 42.9% in the quarter and 39.1% in the year, completing 6 consecutive years of consistent margin expansion;
  • Capex at R$ 1.3 billion, totaling R$ 3.9 billion in 2019 and accounting for 22% of net revenues;
  • Normalized Net Income expanded 28.7% YoY, summing R$ 756 million. In the year, Normalized Net Income totaled R$ 2.0 billion (+32.1% YoY).

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 01:53:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 17 411 M
EBIT 2019 2 561 M
Net income 2019 1 887 M
Debt 2019 5 933 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 40 303 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,75  BRL
Last Close Price 16,81  BRL
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.5.93%9 496
AT&T-1.89%271 555
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.84%170 298
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.96%92 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.69%86 649
T-MOBILE US7.79%69 250
