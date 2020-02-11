TIM Participações S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release

4Q19 Earnings Release

TIM Participações S.A. (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) fourth quarter 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

From volume to value: another year of client base profile transformation

Postpaid customer base reached 39.4% of the total base, up by 6.1% YoY;

TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 21.1% YoY, totaling 565.8k connections;

In 2019, Mobile ARPU had a solid advance of 5.6% YoY, reaching R$ 23.7;

In the year, TIM Live ARPU posted growth of 8.0%, reaching R$ 80.9.

Customer Experience Advanced with a Solid Infrastructure Development

Best and largest 4G coverage with 86% availability and reaching 3,477 cities;

VoLTE technology available in 3,401 cities, improving users' voice experience;

Refarming of frequencies and new technologies (4G Massive MIMO) to expand network capacity;

FTTH coverage rises to 2.3 million homes covered in 23 cities as of December.

Revenue and EBITDA post solid performance, consolidating the recovery trajectory during the year