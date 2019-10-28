Log in
TIM Participações S A : CVM Registration Request

0
10/28/2019

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Closed Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF):

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF):

02.558.115/0001-21

02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

CVM CATEGORY A REGISTRATION REQUEST FOR TIM S.A

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company" or "TPAR) (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) and its wholly owned subsidiary TIM S.A. ("Subsidiary" or "TSA"), in compliance with Article 157 of Law No 6,404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No 358, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that the Company's Board of Directors and the Subsidiary's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved on this date the filling of a request for registration as a publicly held company in category "A" to the CVM (without a securities offer), pursuant to CVM Instruction 480/09, with the appropriate reformulation and consolidation of its Bylaws.

The Company and the TSA emphasizes that there will be no requestfor registration of a Securities Offer, which is why this communication should not be considered as a public offering of shares or other securities by the Company or TSA. The only company listed on the stock exchange will remain TPAR, which holds 100% of TSA's capital.

Supervenient facts deemed relevant will be promptly disclosed to the market.

Rio de Janeiro, October 28th, 2019.

TIM Participações S.A.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 23:01:00 UTC
