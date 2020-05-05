MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > TIM Participações S.A. TIMP3 BRTIMPACNOR1 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. (TIMP3) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/30 12.76 BRL -2.52% 10:04p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 1Q20 PU 08:19p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 1Q20 PU 04/07 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of AGM/EGM 2020 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations TIM Participações S A : Financial Statements 1Q20 0 05/05/2020 | 10:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TIM Participações S.A., TIM Participações S.A. and Subsidiary QUARTERLY INFORMATION as at March 31, 2020 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. and TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. e SUBSIDIARY QUARTERLY INFORMATION March 31, 2020 and 2019 Contents Report of the independent auditors on the quarterly information 1 Audited quarterly information Balance sheets 3 Income statements 5 Statements of comprehensive income 7 Statements of changes in shareholders' equity 9 Cash flow statements 11 Statements of value added 12 Comments on performance 13 Notes to the quarterly information 34 Opinion of the Fiscal Council 105 Declaration of the officers on the financial statements 106 Statutory officers statement on independent auditors 107 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON QUARTERLY INFORMATION The shareholders, board of directors and officers TIM Participações S.A. Rio de Janeiro - RJ Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Tim Participações S.A. ("Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, comprising the balance sheet as of March 31, 2020 and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes. Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with NBC TG 21 - Demonstração Intermediária, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with NBC TG 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). Other matters Statements of value added 1 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON QUARTERLY INFORMATION The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2020, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of quarterly information to conclude that they are reconciled with interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are consistent with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 "Statement of Added Value". Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in the Technical Pronouncement and is consistent with respect to the individual interim financial information and consolidated taken as whole. Review of prior year/period corresponding figures The amounts corresponding to the individual and consolidated statements of income comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, cash flows and value added, for the three periods ended March 31, 2019, presented for comparative purposes, were previously reviewed by other independent auditors who issued an unqualified review report on the interim accounting information on May 07, 2019. Rio de Janeiro, May 05, 2020. ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S. CRC-2SP015199/O-6 Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0 2 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In thousands of Reais) Asset Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities Trade accounts receivable Inventory Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity receivable Indirect taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Direct taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Prepaid expenses Derivative Financial Instruments Financial leases Regulatory credits recoverable Other current assets Parent Company Consolidated Notes 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 22,737,360 23,133,188 39,499,755 40,348,924 108,250 677,929 7,186,880 8,454,129 4 20,396 762 1,590,927 2,284,810 5 14,365 12,167 39,279 654,479 6 520 1,844 3,123,849 3,184,780 7 - - 268,547 203,278 13 ‐ 597,550 ‐ ‐ 8 ‐ ‐ 419,074 420,284 9 28,474 28,383 1,137,312 1,395,193 11 2,327 2.729 411,720 175,868 37 - - 49,444 16,602 16 - - 5,379 4,931 17 - - 47,293 33,090 42,168 34,494 94,056 80,814 Non-current assets 22,629,110 22,455,259 32.312.875 31,894,795 Long-term receivables 86,855 88,077 4,899,272 4,614,305 Marketable securities 5 - - 3,926 3,849 Trade accounts receivable Indirect taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Direct taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Deferred income tax and social contribution Judicial Deposit Prepaid expenses Derivative Financial Instruments Financial leases Other current assets Investment Property, plant and equipment Intangible 6 - - 155,841 103,075 8 - - 835,344 823,349 9 ‐ ‐ 2,386,830 2,367,607 10 - - ‐ ‐ 12 85,617 87,049 969,556 1,006,899 11 1,238 1,028 63,172 69,656 37 - - 272,627 29,909 16 - - 150,135 151,447 - - 61,841 58,514 13 22,384,699 22,209,626 ‐ ‐ 14 ‐ ‐ 17,874,186 17,612,164 15 157,556 157,556 9,539,417 9,668,326 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the quarterly information. 3 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Note 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 Other Long-Term Liabilities 22,737,360 23,133,188 39,499,755 40,348,924 Total Liabilities 149,905 701,370 16,912,300 17,917,106 Current 71,531 624,194 5,957,115 8,117,479 Current Assets Suppliers Loans and financings Financial leases Derivative Financial Instruments Payroll and related charges Indirect taxes, charges and contributions payable Direct taxes, charges and contributions payable Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity payable Authorizations payable Deferred revenues Other current liabilities 18 9,680 (6,987) 2,634,800 3,923,035 20 - - 1,149,764 1,384,180 16 - - 885,521 873,068 36 - - 4,146 858 1,146 898 253,513 (218,421) 21 545 530 585,453 463,606 22 190 25,816 73,864 296,305 25 47,834 577,837 47,834 577,837 19 - - 89,285 88,614 23 - - 219,623 281,930 12,136 12,126 13,312 9,625 78,374 77,176 10,955,185 9,799,627 Non-current assets Loans and financings 20 - - 1,311,574 644,908 Derivative Financial Instruments 36 - - ‐ 3,547 Financial leases 16 - - 7,283,025 6,907,802 Indirect taxes, charges and contributions 21 ‐ ‐ 3,036 2,997 payable Direct taxes, charges and contributions 22 ‐ ‐ 212,770 212,310 payable Deferred income tax and social contribution 10 146,441 47,734 Provision for legal and administrative 24 48,622 47,423 885,663 840,637 proceedings Pension plan and other post-employment 37 ‐ ‐ 5,782 5,782 benefits Authorizations payable 19 - - 239,065 237,723 Deferred revenues 23 - - 808,276 827,182 Other current liabilities 29,752 29,753 59,553 69,005 Shareholders' equity 25 22,587,455 22,431,818 22,587,455 22,431,818 Capital Stock 9,866,298 9,866,298 9,866,298 9,866,298 Capital reserves 410,753 410,650 410,753 410,650 Profit reserves 12,159,162 12,159,162 12,159,162 12,159,162 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,088) (1,088) (1,088) (1,088) Treasury shares (9,511) (3,204) (9,511) (3,204) Profit for the period 161,841 ‐ 161,841 ‐ The explanatory notes are an integral part of the quarterly information. 4 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME Periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Parent Company Consolidated Notes 1st Qtr / 03/2020 1st Qtr / 03/2019 20 19 Net revenue 27 - - - - Costs of services provided and goods sold 28 ‐ ‐ - - Gross income ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Operational incomes (expenses): Selling expenses 28 ‐ ‐ - - General and administrative expenses 28 (8,476) (8,476) (9,094) (9,094) Income from equity accounting 13 172,873 172,873 213,721 213,721 Other revenues (expenses), net 29 722 722 (45,972) (45,972) 165,119 165,119 158,655 158,655 Operating income 165,119 165,119 158,655 158,655 Financial income (Expenses) Financial income 30 2.519 2.519 (640) (640) Financial expenses 31 (5,797) (5,797) (41,227) (41,227) (3,278) (3,278) (41,867) (41,867) Profit before income tax and social contribution 161,841 161,841 116,788 116,788 Income tax and social contributions 32 ‐ ‐ 3,246 3,246 Net profit for the period 161,841 161,841 120,034 120,034 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders (expressed in R $ per share) Basic earnings per share 33 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.05 Diluted earnings per share 33 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.05 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the quarterly information. 5 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME Periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands of reais, unless otherwise stated) Consolidated Notes 1st Qtr / 03/2020 1st Qtr / 03/2019 20 19 Net revenue 27 4,215,308 4,215,308 4,190,826 4,190,826 Costs of services provided and goods sold 28 (1,961,448) (1,961,448) (1,957,381) (1,957,381) Gross profit 2,253,860 2,253,860 2,233,445 2,233,445 Operational incomes (expenses): Sales 28 (1,209,040) (1,209,040) (1,277,046) (1,277,046) General and administrative 28 (438,164) (438,164) (405,348) (405,348) Other revenues (expenses), net 29 (91,534) (91,534) (102,396) (102,396) (1,738,738) (1,738,738) (1,784,790) (1,784,790) Operating profit 515,122 515,122 448,655 448,655 Financial income (Expenses) Financial income 30 365,217 365,217 62,557 62,557 Financial expenses 31 (619,792) (619,792) (325,105) (325,105) (254,575) (254,575) (262,548) (262,548) Profit before income tax and social contribution 260,547 260,547 186,107 186,107 Income tax and social contributions 32 (98,706) (98,706) (66,073) (66,073) Net profit for the period 161,841 161,841 120,034 120,034 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders (expressed in R $ per share) Basic earnings per share 33 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.05 Diluted earnings per share 33 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.05 6 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT Periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands of Reais) 1st Qtr / 03/2020 1st Qtr / 03/2019 20 19 Net income for the year 161,841 161,841 120,034 120,034 Other items in comprehensive income Item not to be reclassified to income: Pension plan and other post-employment benefits - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period 161,841 161,841 120,034 120,034 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the quarterly information. 7 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands of Reais) Income reserves Share Capital Expansion Tax incentive Treasury Equity Retained Legal reserve valuation Total capital reserve reserve reserve stock earnings adjustments Balances on December 31st, 2019 9,866,298 410,650 1,010,090 9,537,053 1,612,019 (3,204) (1,088) ‐ 22,431,818 Total comprehensive income for the period Net profit for the period 161,841 161,841 Reflection of the amount of post-employment benefit posted directly in the - - - - ‐ - ‐ - ‐ subsidiary's shareholders' equity (note 13) Total comprehensive income for the period ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 161,841 161,841 Total shareholder contributions and distributions to shareholders Stock options (note 25.b) - 103 - - ‐ - - 103 Purchase of treasury shares, net of disposals - - - - 6,307 - - 6,307 Total contributions from shareholders and distributions to shareholders ‐ 103 ‐ ‐ ‐ 6,307 ‐ ‐ 6,204 Balances on March 31, 2020 9,866,298 410,753 1,010,090 9,537,053 1,612,019 (9,511) (1,088) 161,841 22,587,455 The explanatory notes are an integral part of the quarterly information. 8 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Period ended March 31 (In thousands of Reais) Balances on December 31, 2018 Total comprehensive income for the period Net profit for the period Reflection of the amount of post-employment benefit posted directly in the subsidiary's shareholders' equity (note 13) Total comprehensive income for the period Total shareholder contributions and distributions to shareholders Stock options (note 25.b) Purchase of treasury shares, net of disposals Profit reserves Equity Share Capital Expansion Tax incentive Treasury Retained Legal reserve valuation Total capital reserve reserve reserve stock earnings adjustments 9,866,298 412,091 838,692 7,267,574 1,417,858 8.523 847 ‐ 19,794,837 120,034 120,034 - - - - ‐ - ‐ - ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 120,034 120,034 - 2,886 - - ‐ - - 2,886 - - - - 1,357 - - 1,357 ‐ Total shareholder contributions and distributions to shareholders ‐ 2,886 ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,357 ‐ ‐ 4,243 Balance on March 31, 2020 9,866,298 414,977 838,692 7,267,574 1,417,858 7,166 847 120,034 19,919,114 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the quarterly information. 9 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Periods ended March 31 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Note 03/2020 03/2019 03/2020 03/2019 Operational activities Income Before Income Tax and Social Contribution 161,841 116,788 260,547 186,107 Adjustments to reconcile profit to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization - - 1,408,605 1,334,210 Result of equity pickup 13 (172,873) (213,721) ‐ - Residual value of fixed and intangible assets written off - - 2,411 4,533 Interest on obligations arising from the demobilization of - - 13 133 assets Provision for administrative and judicial proceedings 24 8,670 44,119 98,088 95,108 Monetary update on deposits and administrative and judicial 2,582 41,516 57,712 42,714 proceedings Interest, monetary and exchange variation on loans and 1,030 - 68,960 21,141 other financial adjustments Interest on commercial leasing 31 - - 166,413 210,001 Interest on commercial leasing 30 - - (4,937) 6,422 Losses on expected settlement credits 28 - - 188,588 172,610 Calls on shares 26 1,324 553 876 3,198 (74) 10,745 2,247,276 2,063,333 Decrease (Increase) of operating assets Accounts receivable from customers 1,324 103 (150,774) (327,822) Taxes and contributions recoverable (91) 27,891 245,268 96,847 Inventory ‐ - (65,269) (31,569) Early expenses 192 543 (229,369) (634,559) Dividends and interest on the stockholders' equity 597,550 362,436 ‐ ‐ Judicial deposits 3,616 24,962 44,042 44,526 Other assets 7,673 8,843 (30,311) (17,125) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities Labor liabilities 248 1.562 35,092 33,587 Suppliers 2,614 7.878 (1,302,096) (540,745) Taxes, fees and contributions 11.534 16,029 (38,782) (112,763) Commitments to be paid ‐ - ‐ 7,843 Payments of judicial and administrative proceedings 24 (12,236) 42.023 (117,473) (157,432) Deferred revenues ‐ - (81,213) (77,118) Other liabilities (927) (20) (41,470) 5,733 Cash generated from operations 596,077 349,645 514,921 341,270 Paid income tax and social contributions ‐ ‐ (27,308) (45,462) Net cash generated by operating activities 596,077 349,645 487,613 295,808 Investing activities Bond and securities (2,198) (7,820) 615,124 32.004 Additions to fixed and non-tangible assets - - (904,351) (650,092) Receipt of finance lease - - (5.802) (5,802) Net cash (invested in) generated by financing activities (2,198) (7,820) (283,425) (612,286) 10 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Periods ended March 31 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Note 03/2020 03/2019 03/2020 03/2019 Financing activities New loans - - 800,000 1,000,000 Amortization of loans - - (665,997) (134,678) Interest paid - Loans ‐ ‐ (33.264) (15.368) Payment of commercial leasing - - (213,313) (151,595) Interest paid on commercial leasing ‐ ‐ (211,252) (200,448) Derivative Financial Instruments - - ‐ ‐ Purchase of treasury shares, net of disposals 7,080 1,045 (7,080) 1,045 Dividends and interest on paid equity (567,165) (342,958) (567,165) (342,958) Net cash used in financing activities (574,245) (341,913) (898,071) 155,998 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 19,634 (88) (693,883) (160,480) Cash and equivalents at the beginning of the period 762 167 2,284,810 1,075,530 Cash and equivalents at the end of the period 20,396 79 1,590,927 915,050 Non-cash transactions Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - with no effect on cash Increase in leasing obligations - no effect on cash Consolidated 03/202003/2019 (643,466)(5,054,003) 643,4665,054,003 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the quarterly information. 11 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENTS OF VALUE ADDED Periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 03/2019 03/2020 03/2019 Revenue Gross operational revenue ‐ - 6,091,893 6,104,071 Losses on allowance for loan losses ‐ - (188,588) (172,610) Discounts granted, returns and others ‐ - (679,874) (658,608) ‐ ‐ 5,223,431 5,272,853 Supplies acquired from third parties Costs of services provided and goods sold ‐ - (599,276) (717,716) Materials, energy, third-party services, and other (2,517) (48,286) (796,131) (852,903) (2,517) (48,286) (1,395,407) (1,570,619) Retentions Depreciation and amortization ‐ ‐ (1,408,605) (1,334,210) Net value added generated (2,517) (48,286) 2,419,419 2,368,024 Value added received in transfer Result of equity pickup 172,873 213,721 ‐ - Financial income 2.519 (640) 365,217 62,557 175,392 213,081 365,217 62,557 Total added value to be distributed 172,875 164,795 2,784,636 2,430,581 Added value distribution Personnel and expenses Direct remuneration 1,986 4,125 136,108 124,733 Benefits 216 241 47,894 47,127 F.G.T.S. 67 111 14,878 13,749 Others 1,362 1,426 11,133 16,046 3,631 (5.903) 210,013 201,655 Taxes, fees and contributions Federal 1,609 (2,369) 592,043 624,393 State ‐ - 953,761 961,074 Municipal ‐ - 33,745 28,690 1,609 (2,369) 1,579,549 1,614,157 Third-party Capital Remuneration Interest 5,787 41,224 619,188 324,857 Rentals 7 3 214,045 168,188 5,794 41,227 833,233 493,045 Others Social investment ‐ - ‐ 1,690 ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,690 Shareholder's Equity Remuneration Retained earnings 161,841 120,034 161,841 120,034 161,841 120,034 161,841 120,034 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the quarterly information. 12 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) HIGHLIGHTS Migrating from Volume to Value: continued transformation of the customer base profile TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 20.2% YoY, totaling 584k connections;

Mobile ARPU maintained a solid advance of 4.8% YoY, reaching R$ 23.9;

TIM Live ARPU posted robust growth of 6.1% YoY, reaching R$ 84.5;

TIM Black Família offer reached ~500 thousand clients , contributing in a positive manner to the dynamics of migration to higher-value plans. Infrastructure Development for a Better Client Experience Leader in 4G coverage spanning 3,506 cities, while utilizing multiple frequencies (700 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz and 2.5 GHz) in order to expand capacity;

while utilizing multiple frequencies (700 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz and 2.5 GHz) in order to expand capacity; 4G coverage in 100% of Paraná, Santa Catarina and Espírito Santo municipalities. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are also entirely covered;

VoLTE technology available in more than 3,459 cities, improving voice user experience;

Accelerated expansion of FTTH with 2.5 million homes covered by fiber optic in 24 cities as of March. Resilient EBITDA, with strong cost efficiency compensating for post-COVID-19 challenges Services Revenue up 1.7% YoY in 1Q20;

Client Generated Net Revenues (mobile segment) rose 1.3% YoY;

TIM Live revenues advanced 29.1% YoY, maintaining its fast growth;

Normalized Costs and Expenses* dropped 4.9% YoY, demonstrating an efficient approach amid short- term challenges;

Normalized EBITDA* reached R$ 1.9 billion, maintaining its solid evolution at 8.0% YoY;

Normalized EBITDA Margin* reached 45.7% in 1Q20, maintaining a good YoY expansion (+3.1 p.p.). DESCRIPTION 1Q20 1Q19 % YoY 4Q19 % QoQ Operational Mobile Customer Base ('000) 52,826 55,083 -4.1% 54,447 -3.0% Prepaid 31,153 34,507 -9.7% 32,984 -5.5% Postpaid 21,673 20,576 5.3% 21,463 1.0% 4G Users Base ('000) 38,620 35,672 8.3% 38,641 -0.1% TIM Live Customer Base ('000) 584 486 20.2% 566 3.2% million) Net Revenues 4,215 4,191 0.6% 4,587 -8.1% Services Revenues 4,091 4,024 1.7% 4,357 -6.1% Mobile Service 3,840 3,795 1.2% 4,101 -6.4% (R$ Fixed Service 251 229 9.4% 256 -2.1% Normalized* Operating Expenses (2,289) (2,406) -4.9% (2,276) 0.6% Financial Normalized* EBITDA 1,926 1,784 8.0% 2,311 -16.6% Normalized* EBITDA Margin 45.7% 42.6% 3.1p.p. 50.4% -4.7p.p. Normalized* Net Income 164 152 8.3% 918 -82.1% Capex (Ex-licenses aquisition) 904 650 39.1% 1,334 -32.2% *Normalized Operating Costs and Normalized EBITDA according to the items in the Costs section (+R$ 2.6 million in 1Q20 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Net Income normalized by adjustment to deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19). FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 and 16) 13 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) OPERATING REVENUE DESCRIPTION 1Q20 1Q19 % YoY 4Q19 % QoQ R$ million Net Revenues 4,215 4,191 0.6% 4,587 -8.1% Services Revenues 4,091 4,024 1.7% 4,357 -6.1% Mobile Service 3,840 3,795 1.2% 4,101 -6.4% Client Generated 3,553 3,506 1.3% 3,786 -6.2% Interconnection 111 139 -19.7% 111 -0.2% Others 176 151 17.0% 203 -13.3% Fixed Service 251 229 9.4% 256 -2.1% of which TIM Live 144 112 29.1% 137 5.1% Product Revenues 124 166 -25.5% 229 -45.9% In 1Q20, Net Revenues reached R$ 4,215 million, up 0.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net Service Revenues grew 1.7% YoY in 1Q20, slowing its pace of expansion, after three consecutive quarters of growth acceleration, impacted mostly by the economic fallout from the COVID-19pandemic, starting in the third week of March. Net Product Revenues fell 25.5% YoY in 1Q20, reflecting the sharp retreat in the market for handsets. Mobile Segment Details (net of taxes and deductions): Mobile Service Revenues (MSR) reached R$ 3,840 million in 1Q20, growth of 1.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The expansion slowdown reflected mostly a sharper decline in prepaid revenues, following the reduction in the number of rechargers in the segment. The dynamic of Mobile ARPU (Average Monthly Revenues per User), which grew 4.8% YoY to reach R$ 23.9, reflects the maintenance of the company's successful efforts to monetize its customer base through migrations to higher-valueplans. The segments' ARPU, which excludes other mobile revenues, rose in prepaid by 4.6% YoY (R$ 12.1) and in postpaid (ex-M2M)by 4.3% YoY (R$ 44.5). Prepaid ARPU (R$; YoY) 4.6% 12.1 11.6 1Q19 1Q20 Breakdown of each mobile segment in the first quarter: Human Postpaid ARPU (R$; YoY) 44.5 42.6 4.3% 1Q19 1Q20 14 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) In prepaid we saw a reduction in the number of rechargers, reflecting the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially income restrictions and the shuttering of many physical recharge channels. We noted a reduction of approximately 10% YoY in the number of clients that recharged in 1Q20, an impact mainly from social distancing. The TIM Pré Top offer already accounts for 72% of the segment's base and keeps contributing for a greater resiliency in recharger spending. As a result, Prepaid Revenues fell 4.5% YoY in 1Q20. The postpaid segment had a more limited financial impact from COVID-19 in the quarter. The TIM Black Família offer reached ~500k clients, positively contributing to higher-value plans representativeness in the base mix. In addition, the segment recorded a reduction in disconnections, corroborating the return to positive net additions, and resulting in a 2.8% YoY growth in Postpaid revenues in 1Q20 (+3.7% YoY excluding interconnection). The segment's dynamics experienced relevant changes from the third week of March, with the gradual shuttering of virtually all physical sales channels. Amid this context, we witnessed a sharp contraction in gross additions, which were partially compensated for by a reduction in disconnections. MTR Exposure on Revenues (% over Net Service Revenues) 2.8% 2.4% Interconnection Revenues (ITX) maintained a downward trajectory and in 1Q20 posted a 19.7% reduction YoY, reflecting a lower incoming traffic. The incidence of VU-Mon Net Service Revenues reached 2.4% in the quarter. 1Q19 1Q20 Other Revenues rose 17.0% YoY in 1Q20. This performance remains impacted mainly by revenues generated by network sharing and swap agreements. The increase in network sharing volume is aligned with the company's strategy to expand the fiber transport infrastructure (backbone and backhaul) with greater efficiency in asset allocation (Capex and Opex). Breakdown of Fixed Segment (net of taxes and deductions): Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 251 million in the quarter, a 9.4% increase from 1Q19. This performance reflects the growth of TIM Live, which in rose 29.1% YoY in 1Q20 and already accounts for approximately 58% of fixed service revenues. By the end of March, TIM Live was present in 26 cities (including 6 capitals) and will further expand its coverage in the coming quarters. Contribution of Live on Fixed Revenues 57.6% 54.3% 53.6% 49.9% 48.8% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 15 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) The remaining services in the fixed segment dropped 9.3% YoY. ARPU (Average Monthly Revenues per User) for TIM Live was R$ 84.5, 6.1% higher than 1Q19. The performance is explained by the penetration of higher-valueFTTH offers with faster speeds. TIM Live ARPU (R$; YoY) 84.5 79.6 6.1% 1Q19 1Q20 Detailing Handsets and Devices (net of taxes and deductions): In the quarter, Revenues from Products fell 25.5% YoY, mainly due to a decline in the volume of handsets sold (29.4% YoY) reflecting the handset market's sharp contraction stemming from lower disposable income and a currency devaluation increasing handset prices. 16 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION 1Q20 1Q19 % YoY 4Q19 % QoQ R$ million Reported Operating Expenses (2,292) (2,408) -4.8% (2,276) 0.7% Normalized* Operating Expenses (2,289) (2,406) -4.9% (2,276) 0.6% Personnel (261) (249) 4.7% (255) 2.2% Selling and Marketing (802) (893) -10.2% (798) 0.5% Network & Interconnection (627) (658) -4.7% (557) 12.6% General & Administrative (162) (134) 21.3% (160) 1.6% Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS) (159) (199) -20.1% (272) -41.5% Bad Debt (189) (173) 9.3% (187) 0.9% Other operational revenues (expenses) (89) (101) -11.9% (48) 87.0% Normalized* Operating Expenses Ex-COGS (2,130) (2,208) -3.5% (2,004) 6.3% *Operating Costs normalized by adjustments to the sale-leaseback contract of towers (+R$ 2.6 million in 1Q20 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Operating Costs and Expenses were R$ 2,292 million in 1Q20 (-4.8% YoY). During the quarter, this item was impacted by non-recurring expenses - totaling R$ 2.6 million - related to adjustments to the sale-leaseback contract of towers. Note: due to the adoption of IFRS 16, Operating Costs and Expenses - mainly those reported within the Network account - are not impacted by rents, sharing or other types of lease agreements with terms exceeding 12 months, as determined by the standard. Therefore, the amounts for long-term contracts related to infrastructure lease (in addition to others less relevant), important for the company's operations, are reflected in the P&L under Depreciation and Financial Expenses. In 1Q20, Normalized Operating Costs and Expenses totaled R$ 2,289 million, down 4.9% YoY, reflecting the solid execution of cost controls and the delivery of efficiency on several fronts. Excluding Cost of Goods Sold, normalized Opex fell 3.5% YoY compared to 1Q19, despite inflation (12M IPCA; 3.3%). Breakdown of Performance of Costs and Expenses: Personnel rose 4.7% YoY in 1Q20. This performance was influenced mainly by organic elements such as inflation on wages. Selling and Marketing Expenses fell 10.2% YoY in 1Q20, reflecting the structural trends seen in prior quarters with efficiency gains from initiatives focusing on process digitization, reduction of FISTEL expenses and lower prepaid recharging fees, as well as lower spending on advertising. It is important to note that this line was also impacted during part of 1Q20 by a lower volume of sales and recharging due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19pandemic. The Network and Interconnection Group fell 4.7% YoY in 1Q20, driven by lower costs in the interconnection subgroup (ITX). The decline in the ITX subgroup is explained by: (i) drop in the mobile termination rate (VU-M)in January and February compared to 2019 and (ii) lower pressure from traffic to other operators. The Network subgroup was impacted by lower costs from infrastructure sharing. 17 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) General and Administrative Expenses (G&A) rose 21.3% YoY in the quarter. This growth is explained mainly by higher spending on IT projects, consultancies and legal and administrative services. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) fell 20.1% YoY in 1Q20, aligned with the sharp decline in Prouct Revenues caused by a lower volume of handsets sold, mostly due to the COVID-19pandemic, although higher-valueproducts represented bigger share of the sales mix. In 1Q20, Provisions for Doubtful Accounts (Bad Debt) rose 9.3% YoY. For the fourth consecutive quarter, the pace of growth slowed, remaining the most challenging cost-relatedline. After posting the first quarterly reduction in 4Q19, the line grew by 0.9% QoQ in 1Q20. The performance is explained by a higher revenue base exposed to delinquencies, due to the 5.3% YoY increase in the postpaid base, in addition to a challenging macroeconomic environment (unemployment, income and indebtedness). Still, the improvement seen in the past two quarters reflects efforts to enhance client acquisition, through more sophisticated credit models and policies, and higher efficiency in collection and recovery. Other Operating Expenses normalized by non-recurring effects declined 11.9% YoY in 1Q20, explained mainly by a reduction in contingency expenses. The participation of this line in total normalized OPEX was 3.9% in 1Q20 (4.2% in 1Q19). Subscriber Acquisition Costs (SAC = subsidy + commissioning + advertising expenses) totaled R$ 59.6 per gross addition in 1Q20, down by 5.2% YoY. The steep reduction was due to more efficiency in selling and marketing expenses. 2.4 The SAC/ARPU ratio (payback per client) fell YoY, reaching 2.4 months in Months 1Q20, from 2.8 months in 1Q19. payback 18 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) FROM EBITDA TO NET INCOME DESCRIPTION 1Q20 1Q19 % YoY 4Q19 % QoQ R$ million Normalized* EBITDA 1,926 1,784 8.0% 2,311 -16.6% Normalized* EBITDA Margin 45.7% 42.6% 3.1p.p. 50.4% -4.7p.p. Total Normalized Items (3) (1) 75.7% - n.a. Normalized* EBIT 518 450 15.0% 1,251 -58.6% Normalized* EBIT Margin 12.3% 10.7% 1.5p.p. 27.3% -15.0p.p. Normalized* Net Financial Results (255) (263) -3.0% (236) 8.0% Normalized* Income tax and social contribution (99) (36) 175.8% (97) 2.2% Normalized* Net Income 164 152 8.3% 918 -82.1% Total Normalized Items (3) (32) -91.9% - n.a. Reported EBITDA 1,924 1,783 7.9% 2,311 -16.8% Reported EBITDA Margin 45.6% 42.5% 3.1p.p. 50.4% -4.7p.p. Depreciation & Amortization (1,409) (1,334) 5.6% (1,060) 32.9% Depreciation (935) (863) 8.4% (555) 68.6% Amortization (473) (471) 0.5% (505) -6.4% EBIT 515 449 14.8% 1,251 -58.8% EBIT Margin 12.2% 10.7% 1.5p.p. 27.3% -15.0p.p. Net Financial Results (255) (263) -3.0% (236) 8.0% Financial expenses (326) (317) 2.8% (254) 28.0% Financial income 64 54 18.8% 20 226.9% Net exchange variation 7 1 1272.9% (1) n.a. Income before taxes 261 186 40.0% 1,015 -74.3% Income tax and social contribution (99) (66) 49.4% (97) 2.2% Net Income 162 120 34.8% 918 -82.4% EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (+R$ 2.6 million in 1Q20 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Net Income normalized by adjustment to deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19). BITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) Normalized EBITDA in 1Q20 totaled R$ 1,926 million, up 8.0% YoY. The main levers were (i) maintenance of stringent costs/expenses control, (ii) rise in Mobile Revenues and (iii) growth of Fixed Service Revenues reflecting the acceleration of TIM Live. Normalized EBITDA Margin Normalized EBITDA Margin reached 45.7%, once more representing a new first-quarter record. The 3.1 p.p. rise against 1Q19 was mainly influenced by costs performance, in addition to an expansion of revenues, despite the challenging (%) 42.6% 45.7% macroeconomic environment. 1Q191Q20 EBITDA exposure to MTR was 0.4% in 1Q20. In this quarter, net MTR (revenue - cost) was positive due to interconnection revenues slightly higher than costs with MTR. DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (D&A) / EBIT In 1Q20, D&A rose 5.6% YoY explained mostly by an increase in the amortization of the 700 MHz license, related to the operational expansion in new cities (offset by lower software amortization), and by a higher volume of leasing contracts following the adoption of IFRS 16. 19 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) Normalized EBIT in 1Q20 rose 15.0% YoY, reflecting EBITDA growth. Normalized EBIT margin ended the quarter at 12.3%, a 1.5 p.p. expansion from 1Q19. NET FINANCIAL RESULT Net Financial Result in 1Q20 was negative by R$ 255 million, a R$ 8 million improvement compared to 1Q19. The difference is mainly due to: Higher financial revenues from monetary correction of the tax credit balance stemming from the right to exclude ICMS from the calculation basis for PIS and COFINS contributions (the remaining balance at the end of each period is updated by the Selic rate until its full compensation, thus becoming a recurring element for the subsequent years); Lower expense due to a decline in the interest rate and, consequently, lower accrual of interest on debt, and a smaller volume of interest on leasings. INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION In 1Q20, Income Tax and Social Contribution totaled -R$ 99 million, a R$ 33 million increase compared to 1Q19, mainly due to higher Earnings Before Taxes. On a Normalized basis, the R$ 63 million increase compares to IR/CSLL of R$ 36 million in 1Q19, when the line was impacted extraordinarily by deferred taxes. In 1Q20, the effective rate stood at -37.9% vs. -35.5% in 1Q19 (-19.1% on a Normalized basis). NET INCOME In the quarter, Normalized Net Income rose 8.3% YoY from 1Q19, totaling R$ 164 million. Earnings per Share (EPS) was R$ 0.07 compared to R$ 0.06 (Normalized) in 1Q19. Reported Net Income increased 34.8% YoY. 20 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) CASH FLOW, DEBT AND CAPEX DESCRIPTION 1Q20 1Q19 %YoY 4Q19 % QoQ R$ million EBITDA Normalized* 1,926 1,784 8.0% 2,311 -16.6% Capex (904) (650) 39.1% (1,334) -32.2% EBITDA - Capex 1,022 1,134 -9.9% 977 4.6% Working Capital (1,415) (1,457) -2.9% 1,237 n.a. Non recurring operating items (3) (1) 75.7% - n.a. Operating Free Cash Flow (396) (324) 22.0% 2,214 n.a. * EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (+R$ 2.6 million in 1Q20 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Operating Free Cash Flow (FOFC) in 1Q20 was negative by R$ 396 million, a reduction of R$ 71 million compared to 1Q19. This result reflects mainly the Capex increase due to a lower comparative base in the same period of 2019. CAPEX Capex totaled R$ 904 million in 1Q20, growth of 39.1% from 1Q19. The increase was mostly due to a lower level of Capex in 1Q19, which represented only 17% of the total amount invested in 2019. The Capex of 1Q20 remains in accordance to our plan. Investments are still being destined to infrastructure (exceeding 90% of the total), mainly to projects in IT, 4G technology through 700 MHZ, transport network and FTTH expansion (which received approximately 15% of the investments made in 1Q20). VARIATION IN WORKING CAPITAL Working capital variation was negative by R$ 1,415 million, a decrease of 2.9% when compared to 1T19. Unlike the first quarter of last year, the negative impact in 1Q20 was caused mainly by a R$ 1,302 million reduction in the Suppliers account (vs. a reduction of 541 million in 1Q19). In 2019, the impact on Working Capital from the payment of acquisitions at the end of 2018 was seen only partially in 1Q19, with the remainder impacting 2Q19. For late 2019 acquisitions, this impact was mainly seen in 1Q20. In 1Q20, the FISTEL payment (about R$ 789 million) - usually due in March - was postponed to August 31st (with the possibility make the full payment on this date or to pay it in five instances beginning on this date). However, it is important to highlight that the share of FISTEL related to Condecine (approximately R$ 227 million) was paid in March 31st (original due date) due to lack of legal support warranting the non-payment. The injunction postponing this payment to August was released by the end of the same day e the amount was fully refunded on April 2nd. In summary, this payment negatively impacted 1Q20 Cash Flow (with benefit in this quarter thus totaling approximately R$ 562 million, relative to TFF and CFRP). On the other hand, its refund will bring a positive effect to Cash Flow of 2T20. 21 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) DEBT AND CASH Gross Debt in 1Q20 was R$ 10,156 million, up R$ 1,012 million YoY. The current balance includes leasing recognition in the total amount of R$ 8,013 million (related to the sale of towers, the LT Amazonas project and leasing contracts with terms exceeding 12 months, pursuant to IFRS 16) and hedge position in the amount of R$ 318 million (reducing gross debt). Excluding the leasing contracts related to the adoption of IFRS 16, gross debt would be R$ 3,571 million. At the end of march, TIM's financing debt (post hedge) was R$ 2,143 million. TIM's financing debt consists mainly of Debentures and financing with private banks. Approximately 38% of the total financing debt is denominated in foreign currency (USD and EUR) and is fully hedged to local currency. The average cost of debt excluding leasing was 4.5% p.y. in the quarter, down compared to 7.6% p.y. in 1Q19. In 1Q20, TIM borrowed R$ 800 million to strengthen its cash position after repaying the outstanding balance with BNDES (~R$ 620 million). In April, the company's Board of Directors approved a R$ 1,000 million debt financing to enhance liquidity ahead of possible impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause on the economy. Of that figure, TIM raised R$ 574 million from Scotiabank in April and is now monitoring alternatives regarding the remainder. At the end of March, TIM had R$ 2,252 million worth of credit lines available for drawdown at BNDES and BNB. Debt Movements +221 -621 -728 +1,340 +800 9,611 10,156 Debt Pre-Payments Ordinary Payments New Loans var. IFRS16 Recurring Debt 1Q19 movements 1Q20 The debt repayment schedule is presented below: Stand-by facilities 2,252 Cash raised through 574 financing in April, 2020 1,104 Cash Position by the end 1,630 574 59 122 of March, 2020 858 Liquidity 2020 2021 2022 2023 foward At the end of the quarter, Cash and Securities totaled R$ 1,630 million, a reduction of R$ 38 million YoY. 22 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) The average financial yield was stable at 3.9% p.y. in 1Q20, down compared to 6.5% p.y. in 1Q19, following the reduction of the Selic base rate. In 1Q20, Net Debt totaled R$ 8,526 million, up by R$ 1,050 million compared to the same period a year earlier, when net debt was R$ 7,477 million. The increase is explained by a higher leasing volume due to more rentals and infrastructure sharing contracts being classified as financial leases under IFRS 16. Net Debt to EBITDA stood at 1.03x in the quarter. Excluding financial leasing from the adoption of IFRS 16, Net Debt to EBITDA was 0.28x in the quarter, down compared to 0.35x in 1Q19. 23 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) QUARTERLY EVENTS AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS TIM REINFORCES COMMITMENT TO EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS AND SOCIETY IN FIGHTCOVID-19 The services will remain in full operation and the company is focused on customer demands and access to information, in addition to taking all measures to preserve the health and safety of its employees and prioritize collaboration with government agencies and other entities. These are TIM's commitments in fighting the transmission of the new coronavirus, described in a letter sent to Anatel on April 3rd. TIM is aware that technology has an essential role to face the crisis and contain the spread of the virus. The TIM Group's experience in Italy has been important in anticipating and adapting the necessary actions and meeting the requirements during the period of coronavirus fight in Brazil. TIM is confident that the whole of society will be united and will emerge even stronger from this situation. CADE AND ANATEL APPROVAL FOR TIM-VIVO NETWORK SHARING AGREEMENT On April 23rd, the general office of the CADE Antitrust council approved - without restrictions - the agreement signed between TIM and Vivo to share 2G, 3G and 4G networks. Later, on April 30th, Anatel also unanimously approved the agreement. TIM expects, initially, to consolidate the 2G network in 50 cities. TIM CHOSES GOOGLE CLOUD AS STRATEGIC PARTNER TO PROVIDE CLOUD BIG DATA, ANALYTS AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM TIM Brasil concluded an agreement with Google Cloud to use Google Cloud Platform (GCP) as its strategic platform of cloud for Big Data, Analytics and Machine Learning. The Google Cloud platform allows the company to make analysis in real-time to achieve exclusive insights about its business. This information will help the operator to enhance even further its services to clients, the planning and optimization of the network and to provide custom offers to users, as well as product based on data and analytics. Google Cloud will be responsible for providing Google Cloud Platform and also consultancy involving the migration from current environment, redesign and optimization on cloud, as well as the support in constructing TIM's CoE (Center of Excellence), which will be responsible to manage the environment once it is complete. 24 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) OPERATING AND MARKETING PERFORMANCE DESCRIPTION 1Q20 1Q19 % YoY 4Q19 % QoQ Mobile Customer Base ('000) 52,826 55,083 -4.1% 54,447 -3.0% Prepaid 31,153 34,507 -9.7% 32,984 -5.5% Postpaid 21,673 20,576 5.3% 21,463 1.0% 4G Users Base ('000) 38,620 35,672 8.3% 38,641 -0.1% Market Share 23.3% 24.1% -0.8p.p. 24.0% -0.7p.p. Prepaid 27.3% 27.2% 0.1p.p. 28.2% -0.9p.p. Postpaid 19.3% 20.3% -1.0p.p. 19.5% -0.2p.p. Net Additions ('000) (1,621) (840) 93.1% (80) 1920.1% Fixed Telephony Customer Base ('000) 1,101 946 16.4% 1,079 2.0% TIM Live Customer Base ('000) 584 486 20.2% 566 3.2% MOBILE SEGMENT: GENERAL MARKET The mobile market fell 0.8% YoY in 1Q20, a record low level of reduction in 20 quarters. Prepaid led the contraction, as the SIM card consolidation continued. In the past 12 months, the segment experienced net disconnections of 12.6 million users. Postpaid retained its pace of expansion with net additions of 10.8 million users. Human lines (ex-M2M)still accounted for approximately half of this performance. TIM TIM ended 1Q20 with 52.8 million users, ending the period at -4.1%YoY. Postpaid Base Mix The postpaid base totaled 21.7 million lines. The (% over Total Customer Base) addition of 1.1 million lines in the past 12 months led to 5.3% growth YoY in the number of users. The segment keeps 41.0% expanding within the total base, setting a new record of 38.8% 39.0% 39.4% 41.0% (+3.7 p.p. YoY). New activations remained as the main lever of growth in the quarter, however at low levels - 37.4% similar to those observed three years ago - due to the shuttering of sales channels during March 2020. On the other hand, voluntary churn fell 3.9% compared to the prior 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 quarter. TIM Black Família remains an important driver of Source: Anatel. value, reaching a milestone of ~500k users in the quarter. Since the end of March 2020, TIM has been adopting adjustment measures to the segment amid the pandemic, in order to help clients to keep their lines with special payment conditions. The prepaid base totaled 31.2 million users, down 9.7% YoY. In the past 12 months, the segment presented 3.4 million net disconnections. During the quarter, total net disconnections hit 1.8 million. With the dynamic for new users affected, churn had a greater impact on net growth for the segment as the metric is determined by business rules that are still in place during social distancing. The uncertain macroeconomic environment could add another challenge to prepaid acquisitions. We 25 486 k 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) implemented a few temporary bonuses, seeking to retain clients and avoid increased marketing costs in the future aimed at acquiring clients. The 4G base ended 1Q20 with 38.6 million users, again presenting fast growth (8.3% YoY). Total handsets featuring this technology reached 79% of voice users (+11.1 p.p. YoY). YoY). The M2M base ended the quarter with 3.8 million users (+60% YoY). The strong result in the year is still an outcome of the incorporation of the M2M user base of Porto Seguro Conecta in 2Q19. FIXED SEGMENT: TIM Live ended 1Q20 with 584k users (+20.2% YoY). Users starting at 100 mbps reached 36% of the total, a 20 p.p. increase YoY. TIM Live Clients Evolution (# users) 584 k Net additions to FTTH (Fiber To The Home) remained responsible for the good performance of the business, and kept an YoY acceleration with 28k new users in the quarter and 124k in the past 12 months. It is important to note that the commercial dynamic initially saw a deceleration, as social distancing took effect. As the operation had to be adapted, our main sales channel, dubbed door- 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 to-door, made way to digital and the impact was accommodated, allowing the resumption of growth for this service. In 1Q20 we launched in a new city, Betim (Minas Gerais state), furthering the expansion into the segment's potential market. TIM Live coverage ended the period present in 24 cities with FTTH. 26 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) QUALITY AND NETWORK QUALITY AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE Given the challenging scenario during the initial months of 2020, the concept of digital transformation was never as important as it is now. Currently, all efforts undertaken by TIM in recent years, through digital initiatives to beef up its market position and with the aim of providing a superior experience for its clients, have demonstrated solid results. Therefore, during 1Q20, TIM reinforced its digital initiatives and the results demonstrate once more the success obtained within this environment. With the social distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, at the end of March, 100% of TIM's brick-and-mortar stores were closed. This led to an even higher need for digital sales channels. In this quarter, sales in postpaid and consumer control rose 4.6% YoY. Also, digital recharges keep increasing their penetration in total sales, up +3.6 p.p. YoY in 1Q20. E-Sales Digital Recharges (postpaid and control) (% over total) +5% +4 p.p. 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 The app Meu TIM again proved to be a highly relevant platform in customer relationship, streamlining customer service and promoting adequate functions to help clients manage their plans. The app's total unique users grew 18.9% YoY. Even with added relationship difficulties, human interactions declined 24.9% YoY, corroborating our caring strategy and cutting dependence on call centers. MEU TIM Human Interactions (single users) (# interactions) +19% -25% 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 Additional important factors are the digital means for billing and payment, which maintained growth during 1Q20. The invoices delivered via digital channels rose 12.3% YoY. Meanwhile, the number of users paying via digital channels also expanded by +11.7% YoY. Another important function offered 27 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) to customers is the possibility to add credit and/or to check one's balance, in addition to receiving invoices through WhatsApp. E-BillingE-Payment (# e-bills delivered) (# of accesses with payment by e-methods) +12% +12% 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 In the latest Satisfaction and Perceived Quality Survey released by Anatel in 2020, TIM maintained a superior perception in terms of general satisfaction for broadband and fixed services, compared to the average in Brazil. NETWORK DEVELOPMENT As a fundamental pillar within TIM's strategic plans, the expansion and enhancement of network infrastructure is associated with the continuous improvement of service quality. At the beginning of the year, TIM took another important step in this process. Even with the challenges concerning the fight against the novel coronavirus, the company maintained its investments in network expansion and completed the 4G coverage in all 399 municipalities in the state of Paraná, all 295 municipalities in the state of Santa Catarina and all 78 municipalities in the state of Espírito Santo, becoming the third, fourth and fifth states with 100% of their municipalities covered by the technology.1 Capex dedicated to infrastructure projects (Network + IT) topped 90% in 1Q20, again underpinned by analytical tools that allowed an efficient resource allocation. Highlighted projects: Expansion of the fiber optic network (backbone, backhaul and FTTH); o Frequency refarming;

o Densification of sites; o Aggregation of carriers;

o Agreements in sharing and transport network. Regarding the main actions and projects underway for modernization, efficiency and/or enhancement of our infrastructure during this quarter, we highlight: Expansion of refarming of 2.1 GHz frequency in 4G, reaching approximately 304 cities; o Installation of multiple data centers to enhance experience (25 at the end of 1Q), of which are 14 DCC (Data Center Core) and 11 are DCE (Data Center Edge); 1 São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Santa Catarina and Paraná are the states with 4G coverage from TIM for 100% of their municipalities. 28 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) Infrastructure virtualization project; Expansion of VoLTE, available in more than 3,450 cities; Expansion of network capacity through the solution Massive MIMO; Approval of the Network Sharing Agreement with Vivo: 50 cities with shared 2G as an initial effort; Consolidation of NB-IoT network, present in more than 3,322 municipalities , enabling the creation of IoT solutions not only in big cities, but in distant municipalities. DESCRIPTION 1Q20 1Q19 % YoY 4Q19 % QoQ 4G Cities 3,506 3,295 6.4% 3,477 0.8% of which 700 MHz enabled 2,436 1,471 65.6% 2,313 5.3% of which VoLTE enabled 3,459 2,710 27.6% 3,401 1.7% Urban Population Coverage (4G) 94% 93% 1.0p.p. 94% 0.0p.p. of which 700 MHz enabled 82% 66% 16.3p.p. 81% 1.0p.p. of which VoLTE enabled 93% 82% 10.6p.p. 93% 0.0p.p. 3G Cities 3,285 3,186 3.1% 3,283 0.1% Urban Population Coverage (3G) 92% 92% 0.2p.p. 92% 0.1p.p. As the leader in 4G coverage in Brazil, TIM reached 3,506 cities (94% of the country's urban population) in the first quarter of 2020. The 37% growth YoY in network elements for this technology adds to our focus to increase capacity and quality of the mobile network. As a result, 4G data traffic accounted for approximately 87% of the total, up 8 p.p. compared to 1Q19. Fixed broadband coverage is also enjoying constant expansion, having reached in the first quarter of this year 2.5 million homes in FTTH, while FTTC surpassed 3.6 million. This represents a total of 5.6 million homes in 26 cities (FTTH + FTTC)2. In 1Q20, FTTH initiated commercial activities in a new city: Betim (Minas Gerais state). In transport infrastructure, TIM reached a total of 21,652 sites in the quarter and 84% of said units are connected via high capacity backhaul. The company exceeded 102,000km with its fiber optic for backbone and backhaul (representing an 11.2% advance YoY). Lastly, by reaching a total of 1,582 active Biosites at the end of 1Q20, TIM again proves that it keeps targeting the development of this infrastructure, which is aligned with its corporate social responsibility values, in addition to being a solution for the densification of the mobile access network (antennas/towers) with a very low visual impact. In addition, Biosites also have a lower cost, are installed quickly and contribute to the harmonization with the environment and urban infrastructure a multi-functionality beyond the transmission of telecommunications, lighting and security cameras. Currently, the Company is authorized to use more than 110 MHz, with 36 MHz in frequencies below 1 GHz distributed as follows: 2 (+) Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Gonçalo (RJ), Nilópolis (RJ), Nova Iguaçu (RJ), São João do Meriti (RJ), Duque de Caxias (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Mauá (SP), Poá (SP), Suzano (SP), Francisco Morato (SP), Franco da Rocha (SP), Diadema (SP), Salvador (BA), Lauro de Freitas (BA), Camaçari (BA), Feira de Santana (BA), Recife (PE), Olinda (PE), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE), Paulista (PE), Goiânia (GO), Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), Anápolis (GO) and Manaus (AM). 29 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) Average Spectrum Weighted by Population 700 MHz 850 MHz 900 MHz 1,800 MHz 2,100 MHz 2,500 MHz 20 11 5 35 22 20 30 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY To access the quarterly report on Social and Corporate Responsibility, please refer to: www.tim.com.br/ri/ ESG-Report. DISCLAIMER The consolidated financial and operating information disclosed in this document, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in Brazilian Reais (R$), in compliance with the Brazilian Corporate Law (Law 6,404/76). Comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19) and the year to date 2020 (3M20), except when otherwise indicated. This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "targets" and similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties foreseen, or not, by the Company. Therefore, the Company's future operating results may differ from current expectations and readers of this report should not base their assumptions exclusively on the information given herein. Forward-looking statements only reflect opinions on the date on which they are made and the Company is not obliged to update them in light of new information or future developments. 31 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) ATTACHMENTS Attachment 1: Operating Indicators 32 2020 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Including the effects of IFRS 9, 15 e 16) Attachment 6 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Operating Ratios DESCRIPTION 1Q20 1Q19 % YoY 4Q19 % QoQ Mobile Customer Base ('000) 52,826 55,083 -4.1% 54,447 -3.0% Prepaid 31,153 34,507 -9.7% 32,984 -5.5% Postpaid 21,673 20,576 5.3% 21,463 1.0% 4G Users Base ('000) 38,620 35,672 8.3% 38,641 -0.1% Market Share 23.3% 24.1% -0.8p.p. 24.0% -0.7p.p. Prepaid 27.3% 27.2% 0.1p.p. 28.2% -0.9p.p. Postpaid 19.3% 20.3% -1.0p.p. 19.5% -0.2p.p. Gross Additions ('000) 5,357 5,626 -4.8% 6,476 -17.3% Net Additions ('000) (1,621) (840) 93.1% (80) 1920.1% Monthly Churn (%) 4.3% 3.9% 0.5p.p. 4.0% 0.3p.p. Mobile ARPU (R$) 23.9 22.8 4.8% 25.1 -4.8% Prepaid 12.1 11.6 4.6% 12.9 -6.6% Postpaid 37.2 38.2 -2.6% 39.4 -5.8% Postpaid (ex-M2M) 44.5 42.6 4.3% 47.0 -5.3% SAC/Gross (R$) 60 63 -5.2% 44 35.0% Fixed Telephony Customer Base ('000) 1,101 946 16.4% 1,079 2.0% TIM Live Customer Base ('000) 584 486 20.2% 566 3.2% TIM Live ARPU (R$) 84.5 79.6 6.1% 83.8 0.8% Handsets Sold ('000) 174 246 -29.4% 277 -37.4% 9,411 1.9% 9,700 -1.2% Headcount 9,588 33 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 1. Operations 1. a Corporate Structure TIM Participações SA ("TIM Participações" and / or "Company") is a publicly-held company, headquartered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, RJ, controlled by TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA ("TIM Brasil"). TIM Brasil is a subsidiary of the Telecom Italia group and held 66.58% of TIM Participações' capital stock on March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The main purpose of the Company and its subsidiary (the "Group") is to control companies providing telecommunications services, including personal mobile telecom services and others, in their licensed areas. The services provided by TIM Participações' subsidiary are regulated by the Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações ("ANATEL"). The Company's shares are traded on B3 (formerly BM&F/Bovespa). Additionally, TIM Participações trades its Level II American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") USA. Accordingly, the Company is subject to the rules of the Brazilian Securities Commission

(Comissão de Valores Mobiliários or "CVM") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

("SEC"). In accordance with market best practice, TIM Participações adopts the practice of simultaneously releasing its financial information in Reais in both markets, in Portuguese and English. CVM approves category "A" registration request of TIM S.A On March 18, 2020, TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES SA and its wholly-owned subsidiary, TIM SA, after the Material Fact published on October 28, 2019, communicate to their shareholders, the market in general and the other interested parties that TIM SA that received, on March 17, 2020, Official Letter- RIC nº 4/2020 / CVM / SEP informing about the granting of registration as a publicly held company in category "A" before CVM (without offering securities), according to CVM Instruction 480/09 . The Company and TIM SA note that there was no request to register a Securities Offer, which is why this communication should not be considered a public offering of shares or other securities of the Company or TSA. Single Company Direct subsidiary - TIM S.A. TIM S.A. (current name of INTELIG TELECOMUNICAÇÕES LTDA. and successor by merger of TIM CELULAR S.A.) The Company holds 100% of TIM S.A.'s capital. This subsidiary provides Landline Telephone Services ("STFC") - Domestic Long-Distance and International Long-Distance Voice Services, Personal Mobile Service ("SMP") and Multimedia Communication Services ("SCM") in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District. 34 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 2. Basis for preparation and disclosure of the quarterly information The individual and consolidated quarterly information has been prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, which include the rulings issued by the CVM and the pronouncements, guidance and interpretations issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee ("CPC") and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and provide all material information required for such quarterly information, and only such information, which is consistent with the information used by Management in the course of its duties. In addition, the Company has taken into account the guidance provided in Technical Guidance OCPC 07 in the preparation of its quarterly information. Thus, the relevant information in the quarterly information is being evidenced and corresponds to that used by the Management in its management. The significant accounting policies applied to the preparation of this quarterly information are described below and/or presented in the respective notes. These policies were consistently applied to the years presented, unless otherwise indicated. General preparation and disclosure criteria The quarterly information were prepared taking into account the historical cost as the base value as well as financial assets and liabilities (including derivative financial instruments) measured at fair value. The individual and consolidated quarterly information were prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Due to the fact that accounting practices adopted in Brazil applied in the individual quarterly information, as from 2014, do not differ from the IFRS applicable to the separate quarterly information, since this standard now allows the application of the equity method in subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures in the separate statements, they also comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). These individual statements are disclosed together with the consolidated quarterly information. Assets and liabilities are reported according to their degree of liquidity and collectability. They are reported as current when they are likely to be realized or settled over the next 12 months. Otherwise, they are recorded as non-current. The exception to this procedure involves deferred income tax and social contribution balances (assets and liabilities) and contingent liabilities that are fully classified as long-term. The presentation of the individual and consolidated Statement of Value Added (Demonstração do Valor Adicionado - "DVA") is required by the Brazilian Corporate Legislation and accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to listed companies. The DVA was prepared according to the criteria set forth in CPC Technical Pronouncement No. 09 - "Statement of Value Added". IFRS does not require the presentation of this statement. As a consequence, according to the IFRS, this statement is presented as supplementary information, without affecting the quarterly information. Interests paid are classified as financing cash flow in the statement of cash flows as it represents costs of obtaining financial resources. 35 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Functional currency and presentation currency The presentation currency for the quarterly information is the Real (R$), which is also the functional currency for the company consolidated in these quarterly information. Transactions in foreign currency are recognized at the exchange rate on the date of the transaction. Monetary items in foreign currency are converted into Reais at the exchange rate on the date of the balance sheet published by the Central Bank of Brazil. Exchange gains and losses linked to these items are recorded in the statement of income. Segment information Operating segments are the components of the entity that develop business activities from which revenue can be obtained and in relation to which expenses are incurred. Their operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions on the allocation of resources and to assess the performance of each segment. For a segment to exist, it must have separate financial information available. The Company's chief operating decision maker, responsible for allocating resources and for periodic performance evaluation, is the Executive Board. The Executive Board and the Board of Directors are jointly responsible for making strategic decisions and for managing the Group. The Group's strategy is to optimize the consolidated results of TIM Participações. This strategy includes optimizing the operations of each Group company, in addition to taking advantage of the synergies generated between them. Notwithstanding the various business activities, the decision makers see the Group as a single business segment and do not take into account specific strategies intended for a particular line of service. All decisions on strategic, financial, purchasing, investment and fund investment planning are made on a consolidated basis. The aim is to maximize the consolidated result obtained by exploring the SMP, STFC and SCM licenses. Consolidation procedures Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Group holds control. The Group controls an entity when it is liable or has rights to variable returns on the basis of its involvement with the subsidiaries and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. The consolidation is discontinued from the date that the Group loses control over that entity. The purchase accounting method is used to record the acquisition of subsidiaries by the Group. The acquisition cost is measured as the fair value of the acquired assets, equity instruments (e.g. shares) issued and liabilities incurred or assumed by the acquirer at the date when control is exchanged. Identifiable assets acquired, contingencies and liabilities assumed in a business combination are initially measured at their fair value as at the acquisition date, irrespective of the proportion of any minority interest. The excess of the acquisition cost over the fair value of the Group's share of the identifiable net assets acquired is recorded as goodwill. If the cost of acquisition is less than the fair value of net assets of the subsidiary acquired, the difference is recognized directly in the statement of income as revenue, after a review of the concepts and calculations applied. 36 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Transactions between Group companies, as well as balances, unrealized gains and losses related to these transactions, are eliminated. The accounting policies of the subsidiary were adjusted to ensure consistency with the accounting policies adopted by TIM Participações. The dates of the quarterly information used in the consolidation are the same for all Group companies. e. Approval of the quarterly information These quarterly information were approved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 05, 2020. f. New standards, amendments and interpretations of standards The following new standards were issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and by International Standards Board (IASB) but are not in force for the period ended December 31, 2019. CPC 11 - Insurance contracts In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts, a standard not yet issued by CPC in Brazil but which will be codified as CPC 50 - Insurance Contracts and will replace CPC 11 - Insurance Contracts. The general purpose of IFRS 17 is to provide an accounting model for insurance contracts that is most useful and consistent for insurers. Changes to CPC 15 (R1): Definition of business In October 2018, the IASB issued changes to the business definition in IFRS 3, these changes being made in CPC revision 14 amending CPC 15 (R1) to help entities determine whether an acquired set of activities and assets consists of or not in a business. They clarify the minimum requirements for a company, eliminate the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing any missing elements, include guidance to help entities assess whether an acquired process is substantive, better delimit business and product definitions, and introduce an optional fair value concentration test. New illustrative cases have been provided along with the changes. As the changes apply prospectively to transactions or other events that occur on or after the first application, the Company will not be affected by these changes on the transition date. Amendments to CPC 26 (R1) and IAS 8: Definition of material omission In October 2018, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, these amendments being reflected in Revision 14 of the CPC, amending CPC 26 (R1) and CPC 23 to align the definition of 'material misstatement' or 'material misstatement' across the standards and clarify certain aspects of the definition. The new definition states that: "the information is material if its omission, misstatement or obscureness could reasonably influence decisions that major users of general purpose quarterly information make on the basis of those quarterly information, which provide financial information about entity-specific reporting. These changes are not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's individual and consolidated quarterly information. 37 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) COVID Impacts - 19 In December 2019, an outbreak of a contagious disease, Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), began in mainland China and, since the beginning of 2020, the virus has spread to Europe, the United States and several other countries, including Brazil. The COVID-19 outbreak developed rapidly in 2020 and the measures taken to contain the virus affected economic activity, which in turn may have implications for the Company's operating results and cash flows. Although COVID-19 already existed on December 31, 2019, the severity of the virus and responses to the outbreak may have an impact on the entity's operations that took place in Brazil after March 16, 2020. The Company's management is not aware of any material uncertainties related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubts on the entity's ability to continue as an ongoing company. The Company has a robust infrastructure and is part of an extremely important segment in this period of crisis, essential for the population, the government and the health system. There is no indication of impairment of assets or risks associated with compliance with obligations, since the Company is not highly leveraged and still has lines of credit available to be used in the event of a significant reduction in the volume of cash. The Company is complying with the health and safety protocols established by the authorities and agencies, it is monitoring the evolution of the situation and closely assessing the impact of COVID-19 on its business. The COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on general commercial activity and the global economy can reduce our customers' demand for more expensive plans or services (for example, roaming ) or even lead to plan cancellations or increased delinquency, while they can lead to disruptions in our logistics chain, in the production or delivery of our suppliers or in our ability to deliver our products (such as new devices or SIM cards) or to meet our network in a timely manner, which may have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations. At the moment, we have not suffered any material impact on our operations. Although it is too early to predict the impacts on our business or our financial targets on the expanding pandemic and government responses to them, we would be materially adversely affected by a prolonged slowdown in local, regional or global economic conditions. 3 Estimates and areas where judgment is significant in the application of the Company's accounting policies Accounting estimates and judgments are continuously reassessed. They are based on the Company´s historical experience and other factors, such as expectations of future events, considering the circumstances as at the date of the quarterly information. By definition, the accounting estimates resulting from such assumptions rarely equal the actual outcome. The estimates and assumptions that present a significant risk of causing relevant adjustments in the book values of assets and liabilities in subsequent periods are shown below: 38 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Impairment losses on non-financial assets Losses due to impairment take place when the book value of an asset or cash generating unit exceeds its respective recoverable value, which is considered as the fair value less costs to sell and/or the value in use, whichever is greater. The calculation of the fair value less costs to sell is based on information available from sales transactions involving similar assets or market prices, less additional costs that would be incurred to dispose of those assets. The value in use is based on the discounted cash flow model. Any reorganization activities to which the Company has not yet committed itself on the quarterly information disclosure date, or any material future investments aimed at improving the asset base of the cash generating unit being tested, are excluded for the purpose of impairment testing. The main non-financial assets valued this way were goodwill based on the future profitability recorded by the Company (Note 15) and its tangible assets. Income tax and social contribution (current and deferred) Income tax and social contribution (current and deferred) are calculated in accordance with interpretations of the legislation currently in force and CPC 32 / IAS 12. This process normally includes complex estimates to define the taxable income and temporary differences. In particular, deferred tax assets on income tax and social contribution losses and temporary differences are recognized to the extent that it is probable that future taxable income will be available and can be offset. The measurement of the recoverability of deferred income tax and social contribution losses carry- forward and of temporary differences takes into account the history of taxable income, as well as estimates of future taxable income (Note 10). Provision for legal and administrative proceedings Legal and administrative proceedings are analyzed by the Company's Management and internal and external legal advisors. The Company's review takes into account factors such as the hierarchy of laws, case law available, recent court decisions, their relevance to the legal order, as well as payment history. Such reviews involve Management's judgment (Note 24). Fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments Financial instruments presented at fair value in the balance sheet are measured using evaluation techniques that take into account observable data or observable data derived from the market (Note 36). Unbilled revenue Considering that some billing cut-off dates occur on intermediate dates within the months, at the end of each month there will be revenue already earned by the Company but not effectively billed to the customers. This unbilled revenue is recorded based on estimates which take into account data on usage, the number of days since the last billing date, among other factors (Note 27). 39 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Leasing The Company has a significant number of lease agreements in which it is the lessee, whereby with the adoption of accounting standard IFRS 16/CPC 06(R2) - Leasing, as disclosed in Note 2.f., the Company's Management made certain judgments when measuring the lease liability and the right- of-use assets, such as: (i) an estimation of the lease term, considering a non-cancelable period and the periods covered by options to extend the lease term, where such exercise depends only on the Company and is reasonably certain; (ii) use of certain assumptions to calculate the discount rate. The Company is not able to readily determine the interest rate implicit in the lease and therefore considers its incremental rate on loans to measure lease liabilities. The incremental rate is the interest rate that the Company would have to pay when borrowing, for a similar term and with similar collateral, the resources necessary to obtain the asset with similar value to the asset with similar right of use in a similar economic environment. Therefore, this assessment requires management to consider estimates when no observable rates are available. Or when they need to be adjusted to reflect the terms and conditions of a lease. The Company estimates the incremental rate using observable data (such as market interest rates) when available and considers in this estimate aspects that are specific to the Company (such as the cost of the subsidiary's debt). The Company´s average incremental rate is 10.28% for an average lease term as described in note 14. 4 Cash and cash equivalents These are financial assets measured at amortized cost through the effective interest rate method. The Company's Management determines the classification of its financial assets upon initial recognition. Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 Cash and banks 182 61 91,278 101,928 Free financial investments availability CDB / Commitments 20,214 701 1,499,649 2,182,882 20,396 762 1,590,927 2,284,810 Bank Deposit Certificates ("CDBs") and Repurchases are nominative securities issued by banks and sold to the public as a means of raising funds. Such securities can be traded during the contracted period, at any time, without any significant loss of value, and are used to repay the short-term obligations of the Company. The annual average return on the Company's investments in CBDs and Repurchases is 100.28% (99.95% at December 31, 2019) of the Interbank Deposit Certificate ("CDI") rate. 40 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 5 Marketable securities Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 FUNCINE (3) 3,926 3,849 Sovereign Fund (4) 3,481 7,329 FIC: (1) Government bond 8,692 179,390 Repo operations 12,907 216,196 Financial Bill 4,992 105,857 Others (5) 9,207 145,707 43,205 658,328 Current portion (39,279) (654,479) Non-current portion 3,926 3,849 (1) In August 2017, the Company invested in open-ended Investment Funds in Units ("FICs"). The Funds are mostly made up of government securities and instruments of first-tier financial institutions. In 2019, the average yield of FICs was 80.83% (99.67 % as in December 31, 2019) of the variation of the CDI rate. (2) "Repo transactions" are securities issued by banks with a commitment to repurchase within one day at pre-established rates. These repo transactions are backed by federal government bonds and are used by the fund with the purpose of remunerating the capital available in cash. In December 2017, the Company, with the objective of using tax deductibility benefit for income tax and social contribution purposes, invested in the Fund for Financing of the National Film Industry (FUNCINE) in the amount of R $ 3 million, in subsequent periods, other investments were made in the amount of R $ 2.4 million (2018) and R $ 2.2 million (2019) The average remuneration of FUNCINE on March 31, 2020 is -1.94% and in 2019 it was 9,18%. (⁴) The Sovereign Fund is composed only of federal government securities. The average remuneration on March 31, 2020 is 95.48% and in 2019 the Sovereign Fund was 97.62% of the variation of the Interbank Deposit Certificate - CDI. ( 5) It is represented by: Debentures, FIDC, Commercial Notes, Promissory Notes, Bank Credit Note. The parent company has R$14,365 invested in FIC units (R$12,167 as of December 31, 2019). 6 Trade accounts receivable These are financial assets measured at amortized cost, and refer to accounts receivable from users of telecommunications services, from network use (interconnection) and from sales of handsets and accessories. Accounts receivable are recorded at the price charged at the time of the transaction. The balances of accounts receivable also include services provided and not billed ("unbilled") up to the balance sheet date. Accounts receivable from clients are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method less the provision for expected credit losses ("impairment"). 41 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) The provision for expected credit losses was recognized as a reduction in accounts receivable based on the profile of the subscriber portfolio, the aging of overdue accounts receivable, the economic situation, the risks involved in each case and the collection curve, at an amount deemed sufficient by Management, as adjusted to reflect current and prospective information on macroeconomic factors that affect the customers' ability to settle the receivables. The fair value of trade accounts receivable is equal to the book value recorded on March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The non-current portion includes the amount of R $ 34,320 (R $ 68,639 as of December 31, 2019) referring to accounts receivable with other telephone operators, recorded at their present value considering the term and interest rate implicit in the operation. The change in the provision for loss on expected settlement credits, accounted for as an asset reduction account, was as follows: Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 Accounts receivable from customers 3,279,690 3,287,855 Gross accounts receivable 4,041,678 4,061,932 Billed services 2,135,106 2,076,569 Billing services ("unbilled") 827,118 858,418 Network usage 440,968 438,168 SALE OF GOODS 620,476 670,573 Contractual assets (note 23) 16,272 15,142 Other accounts receivable 1,738 3,062 Losses on expected settlement credit (761,988) (774,077) Current portion (3,123,849) (3,184,780) Non-current portion 155,841 103,075 Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 (3 months) (12 months) Opening balance 774,077 686,928 Constitution of provision (note 28) 188,588 748,291 Provision write-offs (200,677) (661,142) Closing Balance 761,988 774,077 42 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) The age of accounts receivable is as follows: Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 Total 4,041,678 4,061,932 Unmatured 2,643,907 2,576,307 Due within 30 days 315,229 328,457 Past due up to 60 days 155,678 146,200 Due within 90days 181,286 149,852 Expired more than 90 days ago 745,578 861,116 7 Inventory Inventories are stated at average acquisition cost. A loss is recognized to adjust the cost of handsets and accessories to their net realizable value (selling price) when this amount is less than the average acquisition cost. Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 Total inventories 268,547 203,278 Inventory 281,696 214,889 Mobile handsets and tablets 198,096 146,295 Accessories and prepaid cards 68,932 61,436 TIM chips 14,668 7,158 Losses on adjustment to realizable amount (13,149) (11,611) 8. Indirect taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 Indirect taxes, charges and contributions recoverable 1,254,418 1,243,633 ICMS 1,212,229 1,201,502 Others 42,189 42,131 Current portion (419,074) (420,284) Non-current portion 835,344 823,349 43 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) ICMS (value added tax on goods and services) amounts recoverable primarily refer to: (i) credits on the acquisition of property, plant and equipment directly related to the provision of telecommunication services (credits divided over 48 months), and (ii) ICMS amounts paid under the tax substitution regime from goods acquired for resale, mainly mobile handsets, chips, tablets and modems sold by TIM. 9. Direct taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Indirect taxes, charges and contributions Income tax (IR) and social contribution (CS) (i) PIS / COFINS (ii) Others Current portion Non-current portion Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 28,474 28,383 3,524,142 3,762,800 ‐ ‐ 313,888 428,443 ‐ ‐ 3,114,733 3,244,549 28,474 28,383 95,521 89,808 (28,474) (28,383) (1,137,312) (1,395,193) ‐ ‐ 2,386,830 2,367,607 The amounts corresponding to income and social contribution taxes are substantially related to:

(a) advances made over the period during which the use will take place at the closing of the current year and any balances in the next year; and (b) other income and social contribution tax credits from previous years whose current estimated period of use will be more than 12 months later. The PIS/COFINS amounts recoverable mainly refer to credits from a legal proceedings filed by TIM Celular S.A. (ultimately merged into TIM S.A., as well as TIM S.A. itself, with a favorable final decision in Higher Courts which discussed the exclusion of the ICMS from the PIS and COFINS tax bases. According to the Company's internal evaluation, we expect to use such credits within the statute of limitations of up to 5 years. In March 2017, the Federal Supreme Court ("STF") recognized the unconstitutionality of including ICMS amounts in the calculation base of PIS and COFINS contributions. TIM S.A. (previously named "Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda."), as the surviving company from the merger of TIM Celular S.A. and other entities existing in the Group in the past, which had filed proceedings of the same nature), has been challenging this issue in court since 2006, with effects retroactive to five years, as permitted by the legislation. In June 2019, by reason of a final and without appeal decision and calculation of values, the amount of R$2,875 million was recorded, being R$1,720 million of which corresponds to the principal, and R$1,155 million to monetary adjustments (amounts relating to TIM Celular S.A., which merged into TIM S.A. in October 2018). In September 2019, because a final, non-appealable judgment was entered and amounts were awarded, the amount of R$148 million was recorded, of which R$75 million corresponds to the principal, and R$73 million to monetary adjustments, and such amounts being related to TIM S.A. itself (when it still did business under the name Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda.). 44 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) The amount recorded are updated monthly at the interest rate equivalent to the reference rate of the Special Settlement and Custody System (Selic), available on the website of the Brazilian Federal Revenue. In March 2020, after using part of TIM SA's credit stock, totaling R $ 206 million, the amounts of R $ 2,737 million are recorded, of which R $ 1,621 million is principal and R $ 1,116 million monetary restatement (amounts related to TIM Celular SA); and R $ 149 million, of which R $ 75 million of principal and R $ 74 million of monetary restatement (former Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda.). 10. Deferred income tax and social contribution Deferred income tax and social contribution are recognized on: (1) accumulated income tax carried forward losses and negative basis of social contribution, and (2) temporary differences arising from differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying values in the quarterly information. Deferred income tax is determined using the tax rates (and tax laws) enacted, or substantially enacted, up to the balance sheet date. Subsequent changes in tax rates or tax legislation may modify the deferred tax credit and debit balances. Deferred tax assets on income tax and social contribution are recognized only in the event of a profitable track record and/or when the annual forecasts prepared by the Company, examined by the Supervisory Board and Statutory Audit Committee and approved by other Management bodies, indicate the likelihood of the future realization of those tax balances. The balances of deferred income tax and social contribution assets and liabilities are shown in the balance sheet at their net amounts, when there is both a legal right and an intention to offset them at the time when the current taxes are ascertained, usually in relation to the same legal entity and the same taxation authority. Thus, deferred tax assets and liabilities belonging to different entities are in general shown separately, not at their net amounts. As at March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, the prevailing tax rates were 25% for income tax and 9% for social contribution. In addition, there is no statute of limitation in regard to the income tax and social contribution carried forward losses, which it can be offset by up to 30% of the taxable profit reached at each period, according to the current tax legislation. The amounts recorded are as follows: 45 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Losses carried forward - income tax and social contributionTemporary differences: Provision for legal and administrative proceedings Losses from doubtful accounts Adjustments to present value - 3G license Deferred income tax on accounting adjustments Lease of LT Amazonas infrastructure Profit sharing Taxes with suspended enforceability Amortized goodwill - TIM Fiber Derivative financial instruments Capitalized interest on 4G authorization Deemed costs - TIM S.A. Exclusion of ICMS from PIS and COFINS calculation bases Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 - - 815,525 800,711 18.931 18.931 306,527 295,853 - - 267,808 271,611 - - 6,696 7,182 53,569 53,569 55,362 56,208 - - 27,917 27,434 165 165 34,401 23.704 - - 12,872 12,872 - - (370,494) (370,494) - - (106,916) (13,139) - - (284,489) (291,783) - - (64,113) (67,748) ‐ ‐ (1,030,100) (1,023,928) IFRS16 Lease Other Unrecognized deferred income tax and social contribution Taxes with suspended enforceability - 72,665 (72,665) ‐ 222,562 209,234 - 31,014 87,214 72,665 (75,428) 24,931 (72,665) (72,665) (71,013) ‐ (146,441) (47,734) Deferred tax assets portion ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Deferred tax liabilities portion ‐ ‐ (146,441) (47,734) TIM S.A. As previously communicated to the market, TIM Celular S.A. merged into TIM S.A. (previously named "Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda.") on October 31, 2018 with the main objective of reducing the operating costs of the companies involved, creating synergies and enabling the achievement of the corporate purposes of the two companies. Thus, after the merger, tax credits may also arise from tax losses and negative social contribution base on the income of TIM S.A., considering that the latter, based on the consolidated results of TIM Celular after the said merger, estimates that the taxable income will be sufficient to use the said deferred credits. On September 30, 2018 the Company recorded total deferred tax assets of R$952,368 arising from amounts that may be used as tax losses (R$702,619) and the negative base of social contribution on income (R$249,749), since all of the factors required for the merger were controlled by Management, such as: (i) the feasibility studies regarding the use of tax benefits was completed and approved by the Company's governance bodies, as provided for in CVM 371/02; (ii) definition of the actual corporate restructuring schedule upon the merger; (iii) obtaining of approvals and/or consent of third parties (ANATEL and BNDES) by the Company, among other factors. As a result of the final and unappealable decision in Courts Superior to TIM Celular SA (merged by TIM SA) in a proceeding that discussed the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS and COFINS contributions, there was accounting recognition in June. of the tax credit subject of the discussion in 2019 in the amount of R $ 2,875 million (R $ 2,737 million on March 31, 2020), consisting of principal and monetary restatement. 46 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) In September 2019, due to its final and unappealable decision, the amount of R $ 148 million (R $ 149 million on March 31, 2020) was recorded, amounts related to TIM SA itself For the purposes of IRPJ and CSLL taxation, the Company's management, also supported by external legal opinions, decided to defer it until the moment of the effective financial availability of the credit. Accordingly, deferred tax liabilities were recorded for the full amount, in the amount of R $ 1,039.7 million. The updated amount as of March 31, 2020 is R$ 1,030,100. Expectation of recovery of tax credits The estimates regarding the recovery of tax assets were calculated taking into account the financial and business assumptions available at the close of the tax year of 2019. Based on these projections, the Company expects to recover the credits as follows: Deferred income tax and social contribution 2020 229,151 2021 275,425 2022 310,948 Tax losses and negative base 815,524 Temporary differences (961,965) Total (146,441) The subsidiary has set up deferred income and social contribution tax credits on its total tax losses, negative basis of social contribution and temporary differences, based on the history of profitability and projected future taxable earnings. The subsidiary used credits from tax losses and a negative social contribution base in the amount of R $ 20,215 during the period ended March 31, 2020 (R $ 91,731 on December 31, 2019). Unrecognized deferred tax assets Considering that TIM Participações SA does not have activities that can generate taxable income tax and social contribution bases, deferred tax credits on tax losses, negative social contribution bases and temporary differences were not recognized, totaling R $ 129,625 on March 31, 2020 (R $ 125,876 on December 31, 2019). 47 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 11. Prepaid expenses Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 474,892 245,524 Fistel Fee (1) 170,448 ‐ Advertisements not served (2) 71,259 854 Network Swap 75,071 75,809 Incremental costs for obtaining customer contracts (3) 146,190 158,093 Others 11,924 10,768 Current portion (411,720) (175,868) Non-current portion 63,172 69,656 The Fistel rate, which is appropriated monthly to the result. Represent advance payments of advertising expenses for TIM brand products and services that are recognized in the income statement according to the advertising period. It is substantially represented by the incremental costs related to sales commissions paid to / partners to obtain customer contracts resulting from the adoption of IFRS 15 / CPC 47, which are deferred to the result in accordance with the contract term and / or economic benefit, usually 2 years. 12. Judicial deposits These are recorded at their historical costs and updated according to the legislation in force: Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 85,617 87,049 969,556 1,006,899 Civil 7,400 7,203 357,806 355,093 Labor 40,810 (38,238) 226,513 245,928 Tax 10,015 1,828 198,972 203,110 Regulatory ‐ ‐ 111 111 Online Attachment (*) 27,392 39,780 186,154 202,657 Refers to blocked judicial deposits directly on the Company´s bank accounts and financial investments related to certain judicial proceedings. This amount is analyzed periodically and, when identified, is reclassified to one of the other specific accounts of judicial deposits. Civil These are court deposits to guarantee the execution of civil proceedings where the Company is challenging the amounts involved. Most of these proceedings refer to lawsuits filed by customers, involving issues of consumer rights, among others. 48 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) There are some legal proceedings challenging the amounts fixed by ANATEL to leave certain transmission sub-bands to allow the implementation of 4G technology. In this case, the updated court deposit amounted to R$69,784 (R$69,326 as at December 31, 2019). Labor These are amounts deposited in court as guarantees for the execution and the filing of appropriate appeals, where the relevant matters or amounts involved are still being discussed. The total amount has been allocated between the various claims filed by registered employees and third-party service providers. The reduction is substantially due to the closure of several court cases offset by the corresponding court deposits. Tax The Company and its subsidiary have made court deposits related to various current tax court proceedings. These deposits refer mainly to the following matters: Use of credit for the purchase of electricity used directly by the companies for production purposes. The court is likely to give a favorable judgment. The current value of these deposits is R$53,128 (R$73,326 as at December 31, 2019). Liability for CPMF on the Company's capitalization of loans; recognition of the right not to pay contributions allegedly due on mere changes in the ownership of current accounts as a result of a takeover. The current value of these deposits is R$10,397 (R$10,342 as at December 31, 2019). Constitutionality of the collection of the Operations Monitoring Charge ("TFF") by a number of municipal authorities. The current value of these deposits is R$18,811 ((R$ 18,401 as at December 31, 2019). Failure to approve the offsetting of federal debts against credits for withholding tax

("IRRF") because it is alleged that the credits are insufficient, as well as the deposit placed to ensure the issue of a Tax Clearance Certificate. The current value of these deposits is R$11,226 (R$11,173 as at December 31, 2019). Liability for ISS (Tax on Services) on import services and outsourced services; alleged failure to pay for land clearance and Base Transceiver Station ("BTS") maintenance services, for ISS on the Company's services and for ISS on co-billing services and software licensing (Blackberry). The Company´s right is to take advantage of the benefit of spontaneous declaration in order to reverse confiscatory fines for late payment. The current value of these deposits is R$7,927 (R$7,878 as at December 31, 2019). Ancillary services provided for in ICMS Agreement 69/98 related to ICMS levied on amounts related to communications services charged for access, subscription, activation, habilitation availability, subscription and use of services, among others. The updated amount of deposits related to this discussion is R $ 3,469 (R $ 3,457 on December 31, 2019). 49 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Requirement by ANATEL of the Public Price Referring to the Administration of Numbering Resources. The updated amount of deposits related to this discussion is R $ 3,487 (R $ 3,471 as of December 31, 2019). Deposit made by TIM S.A. related to the unconstitutionality and illegality of charging by the Telecommunications Services Universalization Fund ("FUST"). Plea for the recognition of the right not to pay FUST, and not to include in its calculation base interconnection and Industrial Exploration of Dedicated Line ("EILD") revenue, as well as for the right not to be charged retroactively for differences arising from failure to comply with ANATEL Ruling 7/2005. The updated amount of deposits related to this discussion is R $ 57,943 (R $ 57,943 as of December 31, 2019). ICMS - Miscellaneous. Deposits made in several processes that discuss ICMS charges, mainly related to discussions on lending, DIFAL, exempt and non-taxed services, CIAP and Agreement 39. The updated amount of deposits related to this discussion is R $ 14,483 (R $ 7,984 as of December 31, 2019). 13 Investment - Parent Company The equity interest in the subsidiary is valued using the equity method only in the individual quarterly information. Interest in subsidiary Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 TIM SA TIM SA Number of shares held 42,296,789,606 42,296,789,606 Interest in total capital 100% 100% Shareholders' equity 22,384,699 22,209,626 Net income for the period 172,873 3,865,255 Equity in income from subsidiaries 172,873 3,865,255 Investment amount 22,384,699 22,209,626 50 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Changes in investments in subsidiaries: TIM SA Investment balance on December 31, 2018 19,526,515 Income from equity accounting 3,865,255 Stock options 2,791 Retirement Supplement (1,935) Interest on net equity 1,183,000 Investment balance on December 31, 2019 22,209,626 Result of equity pickup 172,873 Calls on shares 2,200 Investment balance as of March 31, 2020 22,384,699 14 Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are stated at acquisition and/or construction cost, less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses (the latter only if applicable). Depreciation is calculated based on the straight-line method over terms that take into account the expected useful lives of the assets and their residual values. At March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company has no indication of impairment in its fixed assets. The estimated costs of dismantling towers and equipment on rented properties are capitalized and depreciated over the estimated useful lives of these assets. The Company recognizes the present value of these costs in property, plant and equipment with a counter-entry to the liability "provision for future asset retirement". Interest incurred on updating the provision is classified within financial expenses. Gains and losses on disposal are determined by comparing the amounts of these disposals with the carrying values at the time of the transaction and are recognized in "other operating expenses (revenue), net" in the statement of income. 51 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Changes in property, plant and equipment Consolidated Balance as Transfers Balance in of Dec / 19 Additions Write-off Mar / 20 Total Cost of property, plant and equipment, gross 43,353,099 1,197,357 (61,075) ‐ 44,489,381 Commutation/transmission equipment 22,812,029 - (56,397) 723,995 23,479,627 Fiber-Optic Cables. 813,589 ‐ ‐ 20,497 834,086 Leased handsets 2,489,995 266 (2,202) 32,320 2,520,379 Infrastructure 6,096,847 ‐ (1,084) 35,118 6,130,881 Informatics assets 1,721,251 1 (991) 22,558 1,742,819 Use assets 859,505 1 (104) 13,871 873,273 Right of use in leases 6,933,416 638,094 ‐ ‐ 7,571,510 Land 40,794 ‐ ‐ ‐ 40,794 Construction in progress 1,585,673 558.995 (297) (848.359) 1,296,012 Total Accumulated Depreciation (25,740,935) (930,344) 56,084 ‐ (26,615,195) Commutation/transmission equipment (16,383,561) (461,700) 53,404 ‐ (16,791,857) Fiber-Optic Cables. (410.567) (17,601) ‐ ‐ (428,168) Leased handsets (2,256,863) (35,300) 580 ‐ (2,291,583) Infrastructure (3,593,833) (107,680) 1.005 ‐ (3,700,508) Informatics assets (1,565,309) (15,692) 991 ‐ (1,580,010) General Purpose Goods (590,658) (11,730) 104 ‐ (602,284) Right of use in leases (940,144) (280,641) ‐ ‐ (1,220,785) Total fixed net assets 17,612,164 267,013 (4,991) ‐ 17,874,186 Commutation/transmission equipment 6,428,468 (461.700) (2,993) 723.995 6,687,770 Fiber-Optic Cables. 403,022 (17,601) ‐ 20,497 405,918 Leased handsets 233,132 (35,034) (1,622) 32,320 228,796 Infrastructure (i) 2,503,014 (107,680) (79) 35,118 2,430,373 Informatics assets 155,942 (15,691) ‐ 22,558 162,809 General Purpose Goods 268,847 (11,729) ‐ 13,871 270,989 Right of use in leases 5,993,272 357,453 ‐ ‐ 6,350,725 Land 40,794 ‐ ‐ ‐ 40,794 Works in progress 1,585,673 558.995 (297) (848.359) 1,296,012 Works in progress represent the cost of ongoing projects related to the construction of networks and or other tangible assets during the period of their construction and installation, until the moment they start operating, when they will be transferred to the corresponding accounts of these assets. Represented by the lease contracts for identifiable assets, framed in the new rule of IFRS16 / CPC 06 (R2). Basically: network infrastructure leasing, vehicle leasing, store leasing and property leasing, as shown below: 52 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) - Leasing - Leasing - comme Leasing - Shops & Leasing - Land Total rcial vehicles Kiosks and Fiber (Rede) leasing real estate Balances on December 31st, 2019 3,172,142 6,988 479,472 1,539,913 794,757 5,993,272 Additions in the period, net of cancellation 329,932 4,418 56,696 184.153 62,895 638,094 Depreciation (116,771) (1,445) (26,943) (50,169) (85,313) (280,641) Balances on March 31, 2020 3,385,303 9,961 509,225 1,673,897 772,339 6,350,725 Useful Life 12.63 38.92 19,19 10.92 30.95 (a) Depreciation rates Annual Rate % Switching / transmission equipment 8 to 14.29 Fiber-Optic Cables. 4 to 10 Lending devices 14.28 to 50 Infrastructure 4 TO 20 COMPUTER EQUIPMENTS 10 to 20 General Purpose Goods 10 to 20 In 2019, in accordance with IAS 16 / CPC 27, approved by CVM Resolution, the Company and its subsidiaries carried out assessments of the useful life applied to their fixed assets and concluded that there was no significant change or change in the circumstances in which the estimates were based in order to justify changes in the useful life currently used. 15. Intangible assets Intangible assets are measured at historical cost less accumulated amortization and impairment losses (if applicable) and reflect: (i) the purchase of authorizations and rights to use radio frequency bands, and (ii) software in use and/or development. Intangibles also include: (i) the purchase of the right to use the infrastructure of other companies, and (ii) goodwill on expectation of future profits in purchases of companies. Amortization charges are calculated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful life of the assets contracted and over the terms of the authorizations. The useful life estimates of intangible assets are reviewed regularly. Any financial charges on funds raised (that is, without a specific destination) and used to obtain a qualifying asset, meaning an asset that requires a significant time to be ready for use, are capitalized as a portion of the cost of the asset when it is likely to bring future economic benefits to the entity and such costs can be accurately measured. These costs are amortized throughout the estimated useful lives of the assets. As at March 31, 2020 and December 2019, the Company has no indication of impairment in its intangible assets of defined and indefinite useful life. The amounts of the SMP authorizations and rights to use radio frequencies, as well as software, goodwill and other items, were recorded as follows: 53 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) (a) Changes in intangibles Consolidated Additions / Write- Transfers Balance in Balance as of Dec / 19 Mar / 20 Amortization off Total Cost of Gross Intangible 30,229,359 344,409 (9) ‐ 30,573,759 Right to Use software 18,184,382 ‐ ‐ 228,838 18,413,220 Authorizations 9,811,793 ‐ ‐ 11,702 9,823,495 Goodwill 1,527,219 ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,527,219 Right to use infrastructure - LT 169,328 ‐ ‐ ‐ 169,328 Other assets 327,362 ‐ ‐ 552 327,914 Intangible assets under development 209,275 344,409 (9) (241,092) 312,583 Total Accumulated Amortization (20,561,033) (473,309) ‐ ‐ (21,034,342) Right to Use SOFTWARE (15,093,166) (329,142) ‐ ‐ (15,422,308) Authorizations (5,278,413) (135,949) ‐ ‐ (5,414,362) Right to use infrastructure - LT (60,204) (1,940) ‐ ‐ (62,144) Other assets (129,250) (6,278) ‐ ‐ (135,528) Total net intangible assets 9,668,326 (128,900) (9) ‐ 9,539,417 Right to use software (c) 3,091,216 (329,142) ‐ 228,838 2,990,912 Authorizations 4,533,380 (135,949) ‐ 11,702 4,409,133 Goodwill (d) 1,527,219 ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,527,219 Right to use infrastructure - LT 109,124 (1,940) ‐ ‐ 107,184 Other assets 198,112 (6,278) ‐ 552 192,386 Intangible assets under development (f) 209,275 344,409 (9) (241,092) 312,583 Intangible assets under development represents the cost of projects in progress related to the acquisition of 4G authorizations and/or other intangible assets during the period of their construction and installation, up to the moment when they enter into operation, whereupon they will be transferred to the corresponding accounts for these assets. In addition, these intangible assets were assessed for impairment as at March 31, 2019 and 2019, with no necessary adjustment. (b) Amortization rates Annual rate % Right to use software 20 Authorizations 5 to 50 Right to use infrastructure 5 Other assets 7 to 10 Right to use software The costs associated with maintaining software are recognized as expenses as they are incurred. Identifiable and unique development costs that are directly attributable to the design and testing of software products controlled by the Group are recognized as intangible assets when all capitalization criteria are met. Directly attributable costs, which are capitalized as part of the software product, include costs for employees directly allocated to its development. 54 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Goodwill from previous years The Company and its subsidiary have the following goodwill based on expectations of future profitability as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Goodwill on acquisition of TIM S.A. - The goodwill arising from the acquisition of TIM S.A. (formerly Intelig) in December 2009 in the amount of R$210,015 is based on the subsidiary's expected profitability. The recoverability of goodwill is tested annually through impairment testing. Goodwill from TIM Fiber SP and TIM Fiber RJ acquisitions- At the end of 2011, the subsidiary acquired Eletropaulo Telecomunicações Ltda. (which subsequently had its trade name changed to TIM Fiber SP Ltda. - "TIM Fiber SP") and AES Communications Rio de Janeiro S.A. (which subsequently had its trade name changed to TIM Fiber RJ S.A. - "TIM Fiber RJ"). These companies were SCM providers in the main municipalities of the Greater São Paulo and Greater Rio de Janeiro areas, respectively. TIM Fiber SP Ltda. and TIM Fiber RJ. S.A. were merged into the subsidiary TIM S.A. on August 29, 2012. The subsidiary recorded the goodwill allocation related to the purchase of the companies TIM Fiber SP and TIM Fiber RJ, at the end of the purchase price allocation process, in the amount of R$1,159,648. Goodwill from the acquisition of minority interests in TIM Sul and TIM Nordeste- In 2005, the Company acquired all the shares of the minority shareholders of TIM Sul and TIM Nordeste, in exchange for shares issued by TIM Participações, converting these companies into full subsidiaries. The goodwill resulting from this transaction amounted to R$157,556. Impairment test As required by the accounting standards, the Company tests goodwill on business combinations involving TIM Group companies annually for impairment, and the methods and assumptions used by Management in the impairment testing of goodwill mentioned above are summarized below: The Company's Management understands that the smaller cash generating units, for the purposes of testing the impairment of goodwill on the purchase of the aforementioned companies, refer to the business at a consolidated level, and therefore should be assessed at the level of TIM Participações. This methodology is aligned with the strategic direction of the Company and its subsidiary. In 2019 the impairment test was performed comparing the carrying amount with the fair value less the costs of disposal of the asset, as provided in IAS 36 / CPC 01. The fair value calculation considered the hierarchy level within which the fair value measurement of the asset (cash generating unit) is classified. For TIM Participações as there is only one CGU this was classified in its entirety as Level 1, for the disposal costs we consider that it is irrelevant considering the variation between the fair value level 1 and the carrying amount of the cash generating unit. The fair value of Level 1 instruments comprises instruments traded in active markets and based on quoted market prices at the balance sheet date. A market is viewed as active if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, distributor, broker, industry group, pricing service or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on a purely commercial basis. 55 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) In the case of TIM Participações, its securities are traded on BOVESPA with a code (TIMP3) and have a regular trading volume that allows the measurement (Level 1) as the product between the quoted price for the individual asset or liability and the quantity held by the entity. The measurement was made based on the share value on the balance sheet date and sensitivity tests were also performed and in none of the scenarios was identified any indication of impairment, with the fair value being higher than the carrying amount. Therefore, as the fair value is higher than the carrying amount, it is not necessary to calculate the value in use. As of March 31, 2020, the Company did not identify any indicators of impairment and therefore, there is no need to review the impairment in the period. Infrastructure use rights - LT Amazonas The subsidiary signed agreements for the right to use the infrastructure of companies that operate electric power transmission lines in Northern Brazil. Such agreements fell within the scope of IFRIC 4 / ICPC 3 and are classified as financial leases. Additionally, the subsidiary entered into network infrastructure sharing contracts with Telefônica Brasil S.A. also in the Northern region. In these contracts, both operators optimize resources and reduce their operational costs (Note 16). Auction and payment of 4G License 700 MHz In 2018 the Intangible assets in progress are substantially represented by costs for the development of 4G technology, which included: (i) amounts paid to obtain 4G Licenses; (ii) costs for cleaning the 700 MHZ frequency band; and (iii) financial costs capitalized on qualifiable assets, as detailed below: On September 30, 2014, the subsidiary purchased Lot 2 in the Auction of the 700 MHz band in the amount of R$1,739 million. In December 2014, the Company made the payment of R$ 1,678 million, recording the remaining balance payable in the amount of R$ 61 million as a liability (note 19), as provided for in the announcement. The subsidiary is contesting this remaining balance before ANATEL and is subject to interest of 1% pm and indexed to the IGP-DI, such amounts being capitalized by the Company. The impact in the period ended March 31, 2019 was R $ 1,032 of interest and R $ -539 of monetary restatement on the balance. In 2020, there was no capitalization, as the asset was considered in operation by Management. Additionally, as determined in the call notice, the Company has borne the costs for the cleaning of the frequency band purchased. The nominal amount due from the Company in relation to the cleaning of the 700 MHZ frequency of the lot purchased was R$904 million. The Company also had an additional cost of R$295 million related to the portion that has not been bought in the auction, and that was subsequently split by ANATEL among the companies that won the auction, totaling R$1,199 million. 56 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) In order to perform the spectrum cleaning activities, in March 2015 TIM, together with other companies that won the auction, have constituted a Redistribution and Digitalization Management Entity for TV and RTV Channels, named "Entidade Administradora da Digitalização", or "EAD". From 2015 to 2018, TIM, along with the other companies that won the auction, will disburse amounts in accordance with the schedule provided for in the public notice to cover the EAD costs related to these cleaning activities. Because the amount payable of R$1,199 million relates to a long-term obligation, it was reduced by R$47 million through an adjustment to Net Present Value ("NPV"). The Company made the payments as at April 9, 2015, January 26, 2017 and January 16, 2018 in the amounts of R$370,379, R$858,991 and R$142,862, respectively. The aforementioned license is part of the qualifying asset concept. Consequently, financial charges on funds raised without specific destination, used for the purpose of obtaining a qualifying asset, are capitalized at the average rate of 6.90% per year of loans and financing in force during the year. In September 2019, the assets were considered in operation by Management and from this date on, the capitalization of interest and charges on this asset was closed 16 Finance leases Leases in which the Company, as the lessee, substantially holds all of the risks and benefits of ownership, are classified as financial leases, which are capitalized at the beginning of the lease at the lower of the fair value of the leased item and the present value of the payments provided for in the agreement. Interest related to the leases is taken to income as financial costs over the term of the contract. The subsidiary entered into tower lease agreements, as a lessee, arising from a sale and financial leaseback operation involving the sale of an asset and the concomitant lease of the same asset by the purchaser to the seller. The subsidiary recognized a liability corresponding to the present value of the compulsory minimum installments under the agreement. Leases in which the Company, as lessor, substantially transfers the risks and benefits of the ownership to the other party (the lessee) are classified as financial leases. These lease values are transferred from the intangible assets of the Company and are recognized as a lease receivable at the lower of the fair value of the leased item and/or the present value of the receipts provided for in the agreement. Interest related to the lease is taken to income as financial income over the contractual term. Asset leases are financial assets registered and/or measured at amortized cost. 57 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Assets Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 Amazonas 155,514 156,378 155,514 156,378 Current portion (5,379) (4,931) Non-current portion 150,135 151,447 LT Amazonas As a result of the agreement entered into with LT Amazonas, the subsidiary entered into network infrastructure sharing agreements with Telefônica Brasil S.A. Under these agreements, the subsidiary and Telefônica Brasil S.A. make joint investments in the Northern region of Brazil. The subsidiary has receivables against Telefônica Brasil S.A. that have to be paid on a monthly basis for a period of 20 years. These amounts are annually restated by IPC-A (Price Index Rate). The consolidated nominal amount of future installments receivable by the subsidiary is R$310,839 (R$ 316,641 on December 31, 2019). The table below includes the schedule of cash receipts for the agreement currently in force. The amounts represent the cash receipts estimated in the signed agreements and are stated at their nominal amounts. It is worthwhile noting that these balances differ from those shown in the books since, in the case of the latter, the amounts are shown at their present value: Until March 2021 April 2021 to March 2025 April 2025 onwards Rated Amount values present 23,206 5,379 92,826 27,259 194,807 122,876 310,839 155,514 The present value of installments receivable is R$155,514 (R$156,379 as at December 31, 2019), consisting entirely of principal and estimated as at the date of execution of agreements entered into with the transmission companies, projecting future cash receipts discounted at 12.56% per annum. In 2019, its value was reassessed to better align it with the methodology of the new standard IFRS 16 CPC 06 (R2), removing the component of projected inflation on future income, in the amount of R$ 48,991. 58 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Liabilities Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 LT Amazonas (i) 274,851 276,233 Towers for sale (leaseback ) (ii) 1,190,623 1,192,596 Others (iv) 117,529 115,973 Sub-total 1,583,003 1,584,802 Other leases (Note 2.f) and (iii): - commercial leasing 3,512,801 3,294,261 Leasing - Vehicles 5,912 3,005 Leasing - Shops & Kiosks 278,953 255,857 Leasing - Real Estate 259,610 243,921 Leasing - Land (Rede) 1,749,371 1,600,456 Leasing - Fiber 778,896 798,568 Sub-total for the adoption of IFRS16 / CPC 06 (R2) 6,585,543 6,196,068 Total 8,168,546 7,780,870 Current portion (885,521) (873,068) Non-current portion 7,283,025 6,907,802 Interest paid in the period ended March 31, 2020 regarding IFRS16 / CPC 06 (R2) amounted to R$157,491. Changes to the financial liabilities of lease operations are shown in Note 37. i) LT Amazonas The subsidiary executed agreements for the right to use the infrastructure of companies that operate electric power transmission lines in Northern Brazil ("LT Amazonas"). The terms of these agreements are for 20 years, counted from the date on which the assets are ready to operate. The contracts provide for monthly payments to the electric power transmission companies, restated annually at the IPCA. The table below presents the future payment schedule for the agreements in force. These amounts represent the estimated disbursements under the agreements executed with distributors and are shown at their nominal amounts. These balances differ from those shown in the books since, in the case of the latter, the amounts are shown at present value: Until March 2021 April 2021 to March 2025 April 2025 onwards Rated Amount values present 44,079 10,937 176,315 43,663 370,141 220,251 590,535 274,851 59 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) The consolidated nominal value of future installments due by the subsidiary is R $ 590,535. Its present value is R $ 274,851, being composed in its entirety of principal and was estimated, on the date of signing of the contracts with the transmission companies, projecting future payments and discounting them at 14.44% per year. In addition to these balances, the total value of the right to use also includes R $ 70,759 related to investments in fixed assets made by the subsidiary and later donated to the electricity transmission concessionaires. Such a donation was already foreseen in the contracts signed between the parties. In 2019, its value was remeasured according to the calculation methodology of IFRS 16 / CPC 06 (R2), removing the projected inflation component on future payments and maintaining the original discount rate for the calculation of present value. Sale and leaseback of Towers The subsidiary entered into two Sales Agreements with American Tower do Brasil Cessão de Infraestruturas Ltda. ("ATC") in November 2014 and January 2015 for up to 6,481 telecommunications towers then owned by TIM Celular, for an amount of approximately R$3 billion, and a Master Lease Agreement ("MLA") for part of the space on these towers for a period of 20 years from the date of transfer of each tower, under a sale and leaseback transaction, with a provision for monthly rental amounts depending on the type of tower (greenfield or rooftop). The sales agreements provide for the towers to be transferred in tranches to ATC, due to the need to meet certain conditions precedent. In total, 5,873 transfers of towers occurred, being 54, 336 and 5,483 in the years 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively. This transaction resulted in a sales amount of R$2,651,247, of which R$1,088,390 was booked as deferred revenue and will be amortized over the period of the contract (Note 23). The discount rate used in the transaction was determined on the basis of observable market transactions that the Company (the lessee) would have to pay under a similar lease or loan, as mentioned below. The table below includes the schedule of payments of the agreement in force in relation to the MLA. The amounts represent the disbursements estimated in the agreement signed with ATC, stated at their nominal amounts. It should be noted that these balances differ from those shown in the books since, in the case of the latter, the amounts are shown at their present values: Rated Amount values present Until March 2021 187,720 27,756 April 2021 to March 2025 750,881 137,106 April 2025 onwards 1,944,832 1,025,761 2,883,433 1,190,623 The consolidated nominal value of the sum of future installments due by the subsidiary is R $ 2,883,433. Its present value is R $ 1,190,623 and comprises only the principal. The present value was estimated, projecting future payments, discounted by the discount rates used on the date of the transactions, which vary from 11.01% to 17.08% per year, which were determined based on observable market transactions that the Company (the lessee) would have to pay on a similar lease and / or loan. In 2019, its value was remeasured according to the calculation methodology of IFRS 16 CPC 06 (R2), removing the projected inflation component on future payments and maintaining the original discount rate for the calculation of present value. 60 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Other lease operations In addition to the lease operations mentioned above, the Company also has lease agreements that qualify within the scope of IFRS16 / CPC 06 (R2). The following table shows the payment schedule of those agreements in effect. The amounts represent the estimated disbursements within the agreements signed and are shown at their face value. The balances differ from those shown in the books, since in the latter case the amounts are shown at present value: Until March April 2021 to April 2025 Rated Present 2021 March 2025 onwards values value Total other leases 1,388,106 4,366,216 3,988,489 9,742,811 6,585,543 - commercial leasing 632,147 2,295,194 2,303,150 5,230,488 3,512,801 Leasing - vehicles 6,330 4,786 - 11,117 5,912 Leasing - Shops & Kiosks 87,951 187,478 51,078 326,509 278,953 Leasing - Real Estate 53,999 189,191 160,763 403,953 259,610 Leasing - Land (Rede) 310,058 1,094,284 1,473,498 2,877,840 1,749,371 Leasing - Fiber 297,621 595,283 - 892,904 778,896 The present value, principal and interest on March 31, 2020 for the above contracts, was estimated month by month, based on the average incremental rate of the Company loans of 10.28%. The lease amounts considered to be of low value or less than 12 months recognized as a rental expense on March 31, 2020 is R $ 62,375. (iv) It is mainly represented by financial leasing transactions in transmission towers. 17. Regulatory credits recoverable These refer to Fistel credit amounts arising from the reduction of the client base, which may be offset by future changes in the base, or used to reduce future obligations, and are expected to be used toward settlement of the TFF payable to Fistel annually in the month of March. As of March 31, 2020, this credit is R $ 47,293 (R $ 33,090 as of December 31, 2019). 18. Suppliers Supplier accounts payable are obligations to pay for goods or services that were purchased in the normal course of business. They are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method. Given the short maturity terms of these obligations, in practice they are usually recognized at the invoice value. 61 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 9,680 6,987 2,634,800 3,923,035 National currency 8,211 6,624 2,431,500 3,769,298 Material and Service Providers 8,211 6,624 2,313,238 3,667,152 Interconnection (b) - - 85,314 67,396 Roaming (c) - - 1.164 441 Co-billing (d) - - 31,784 34.309 Foreign currency 1,469 363 203,300 153,737 Material and Service Providers 1,469 363 149,871 116,057 Roaming (c) - - 53,429 37.680 Current installment 9,680 6,987 2,634,800 3,923,035 Represent the amounts to be paid to suppliers for acquisitions of materials and for the provision of services relating to tangible and intangible assets or for consumption in operations, maintenance and management, as provided for in the agreement between the parties. This refers to the use of the networks of other landline and mobile telephone operators, with calls being initiated from TIM's network and ending on the networks of other operators. This refers to calls made by customers outside their registration area, who are therefore considered visitors to other operator networks. This refers to calls made by a customer who has used another long-distance operator. 19. Authorizations payable As at March 31, 2020, the Company and its subsidiary had the following commitments to ANATEL: Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 Renewal of authorizations (i) 199,363 199,363 Updated ANATEL debt (ii) 128,987 126,974 328,350 326,337 Current portion (89,285) 88,614 Non-current portion 239,065 237,723 For the provision of SMP, the subsidiary obtained Authorizations for the right to use radio frequencies for a specified period, renewable for another 15 (fifteen) years. In the option to extend the right of such use, the payment of 2% of the net revenue of the region covered by the Authorization that ends each biennium is due. As of March 31, 2020, the subsidiary had outstanding balances related to the renewal of Authorizations in the amount of R $ 199,363 (R $ 199,363 on December 31, 2019). 62 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) On December 05, 2014 the subsidiary signed an Authorization Instrument for the 700 MHz band and paid an amount equivalent to R$1,678 million, recording the remaining balance of R$61 million as a trade liability, according to the payment method provided for in the call notice. Due to the absence of bids for some lots in the Call Notice for the 700 MHZ band, the subsidiary, along with other bidders, had to bear a proportion of the costs of these lots. Thus, the EAD was organized, with respect to which the total commitment assumed by the subsidiary was R$1,199 million. This amount was paid in four installments adjusted by the IGP-DI (Daily General Price Index) (Note 15.f). On June 30, 2015, the subsidiary distributed a lawsuit challenging the collection of the excess nominal value of R $ 61 million (R $ 129 million on March 31, 2020), which is still pending judgment. The authorizations held on a primary basis by TIM S.A. as at December 31, 2019, as well as their maturity dates, are detailed below: 63 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Maturity date 450 MHz 800 MHz, Additional 1,900 2,500 MHz 2,500 MHz 700 MHz 900 MHz frequencies MHz V1 Band (P** Band (4G) Authorization instruments and 1,800 MHz and (4G) (4G) 1,800 MHz 2,100 MHz (3G) Amapá, Roraima, Pará, Amazonas and - March, April, 2023 April, October, Part of AR92 December, Maranhão 2031* 2023 2027 (PA) - 2029 February, 2024* Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo October, March, ES - April, April, October, Part of AR21 (RJ) December, 2027 2031* 2023 2023 2027 - February, 2029 2024* Acre, Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso PR - March, April, 2023 April, October, Part of AR61 December, do Sul, Tocantins, Distrito Federal, Goiás, October, 2031* 2023 2027 (DF) - 2029 Rio Grande do Sul (except the municipality 2027 February, of Pelotas and region) and the 2024* municipalities of Londrina and Tamarana, in Paraná São Paulo - March, Countryside April, October, - December, 2031* - April, 2023 2023 2027 2029 Paraná (except the municipalities of October, September, April, 2023 April, October, AR41, except December, Londrina and Tamarana) 2027 2022* 2023 2027 Curitiba and 2029 Metropolitan Region - February, 2024* AR41, Curitiba and Metropolitan Region - July, 2031 Santa Catarina October, September, April, 2023 April, October, - December, 2027 2023* 2023 2027 2029 Municipality and region of Pelotas, in the - April, 2024* - April, October, - December, State of Rio Grande do Sul 2023 2027 2029 Pernambuco - May, 2024* - April, October, Part of AR81- December, 2023 2027 July, 2031 2029 Ceará - November, - April, October, - December, 2023* 2023 2027 2029 Paraíba - December, - April, October, - December, 2023* 2023 2027 2029 Rio Grande do Norte - December, - April, October, - December, 2023* 2023 2027 2029 Alagoas - December, - April, October, - December, 2023* 2023 2027 2029 Piauí - March, - April, October, - December, 2024* 2023 2027 2029 Minas Gerais (except the municipalities of the April, October, Part of AR31 - December, PGO sector 3 for 3G the radio frequencies and - April, 2028* April, 2023 2029 2023 2027 February, 2030* others) Bahia and Sergipe - August, - April, October, - December, 2027* 2023 2027 2029 *Agreements already renewed for 15 years, and therefore TIM is not entitled to a further renewal period. ** Only complementary areas in some specific States. 64 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 20 Borrowing and financing These are recorded as financial liabilities measured at amortized cost, being represented by non- derivative financial liabilities that are not usually traded before maturity. They are initially recognized at fair value, and subsequently measured based on the effective interest rate method. The appropriation of financial expenses based on the effective interest rate method is recorded in income, under financial expenses. Description Currency Charges Due date Mar/20 Dec/19 BNDES (1) URTJLP TJLP to TJLP + Jul-22 - 240,008 2.52% pa BNDES (1) UM143 SELIC + 2.52% pa Jul-22 - 374,461 BNDES (PSI) (1) BRL 3.50% pa Jan-21 - 18,071 KFW Finnvera (2) USD Libor 6M + 0.75% Jan / 24 to Dec / 25 431,953 330,217 pa Debentures (2) BRL 104.1% CDI July/20 1,008,583 1,025,965 Cisco Capital (3) USD 2.50% pa Dec/20 52,391 40,366 BAML (3) EUR 0.279% pa Aug/21 512,529 - Scotia (2) USD 1.734% pa Aug/21 455,882 - Total 2,461,338 2,029,088 Current (1,149,764) (1,384,180) Non-current 1,311,574 644,908 Guarantees: Guaranteed by the holding company TIM Participações and collateral of some receivables of the subsidiary. Guaranteed by the holding company TIM Participações. No guarantee. The Parent Company TIM Participações did not have borrowing and financing as at December 31, 2019. The subsidiary's financing, contracted with BNDES, was obtained for the expansion of the mobile telephone network and has restrictive contractual clauses that provide for the fulfillment of certain financial and non-financial indexes calculated on a half-yearly basis. In February 2020, the subsidiary made the total prepayment of financing obtained from BNDES, however there are still contracts in force with the bank regulating the credit lines available for withdrawal. The parent company TIM Participações has been complying with the defined financial ratios. The financial ratios are: (1) Shareholders' equity on total assets; (2) EBITDA on net financial expenses; (3) Total financial debt to EBITDA and (4) Short-term net financial debt to EBITDA. 65 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) In May 2018, the Company obtained a new credit line in the amount of R $ 1,500 million from the BNDES to finance investments in fixed assets (Capex) for the 2017-2019three-year period, with terms to be used until August 2020. As of March 2019, with the contracting of Finame Direto, the Company replaced sub-credit "B" of this contract (equivalent to R $ 390 million). This new credit line in the amount of R $ 390 million with Finame, a company in the BNDES system, aimed at improving the conditions of one of the sub-credits, of equal value, contracted with BNDES in May 2018, both in terms of term and cost The cost of this line is IPCA plus interest of up to 2.99% per year and its availability extends until March 2021, without any disbursement obligations. In January 2020, a new credit line in the principal amount of R $ 752 million was secured between Banco do Nordesde do Brasil SA as a creditor and TIM SA as a borrower, guaranteed by guarantees and receivables. The agreement has a total term of 8 years, 3 of which are grace period and 5 of amortization, to subsidize the company's capex plan for the next 3 years (2020-2022) in the Northeast region. The Credit Line is divided into two installments: i) R $ 325 million in the IPCA + 1.44% ay or IPCA +1.22% considering a 15% compliance bonus; and ii) R $ 427 million in IPCA + 1.76% ay or IPCA +1.48% considering 15% compliance bonus. Disbursement in installments scheduled for 2020, 2021 and 2022. The table below shows the position of financing and available credit lines: (remaining Value) Amount used Type Currency Opening date Term Total amount up to March 31, 2020 BNDES (i) TJLP May/18 Aug/20 1,090,000 1,090,000 - BNDES (ii) TJLP May/18 Aug/20 20,000 20,000 - FINAME (iii) IPCA Mar/19 Mar/21 390,000 390,000 - BNB (iv) IPCA Jan/20 Jun / 23 752,479 752,479 - Total BRL: 2,252,479 2,252,479 - Purpose: Support to TIM's investment plan for the years 2017 to 2019 including, but not limited to, the acquisition of national equipment; Investments in social projects, within the community; Exclusive application in the acquisition of machinery and equipment, industrial systems and / or other components of national manufacture. Support to TIM's investment plan for the years 2020 to 2022 in the region where Banco do Nordeste do

Brasil operates. As a result of the more efficient loan and financing management strategy, in February 2020, the Company prepaid its total debt with BNDES at a cost of 171% of the CDI, replacing it with new loans with Bank of America Merril Lynch and The Bank of Nova Scotia, with an average cost of 108.3% of the CDI. The controlled company TIM Celular has swap transactions, in order to be protected from the real devaluation risk with respect to the US dollar and euro in its loans and financing. However, it does not apply "accounting for hedge" (See note 37). 66 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Loans and financing on December 31, 2020 due on long-term is in accordance with the following schedule: Consolidated 2021 1,052,733 2022 86,129 2023 43,344 2024 101,854 2025 27,514 1,311,574 The nominal value of loans is consistent with their respective payment schedule. Borrowing fair value In Brazil, there is no consolidated long-term debt market with the characteristics verified in the financing obtained from KFW Finnvera, which has the Finnish development agency Finnvera as guarantor. For the purposes of analyzing the fair value, considering the characteristics of this transaction, the Company believes that its fair value is equal to that recorded in the balance sheet. With regard to funding contracted with Cisco Capital, The Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of America, the current market conditions do not indicate the existence of factors that could lead to a fair value of operations different from that recorded in the accounting books. 1. Indirect taxes, charges and contributions payable Indirect taxes, charges and contributions payable Value added tax on goods and services - ICMS ANATEL taxes and charges ISS Others Current portion Non-current portion Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 545 530 588,489 466,603 - - 357,780 377,105 - - 161,935 22,009 539 525 60,448 61,673 6 5 8,326 5.816 (545 (530) (585,453) (463,606) ‐ ‐ 3,036 2,997 22. Direct taxes, charges and contributions payable The current income tax and social contribution charges are calculated based on the tax laws enacted or substantially enacted up to the balance sheet date. 67 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Brazilian tax legislation allows companies to choose quarterly or monthly payments of income tax and social contribution. From 2016 onward, the Company chose to make monthly payments of income tax and social contribution. Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 Direct taxes, charges and contributions 190 25,816 286,634 508,615 payable Income tax and social contribution - - 204,809 346,097 PIS/COFINS 180 25,813 46,721 130,327 Other (*) 10 3 35,104 32,191 Current portion (190) (25,816) (73,864) (296,305) Non-current portion ‐ ‐ 212,770 212,310 The composition of this account refers mainly to the subsidiary's adherence to the Tax Recovery

Program - REFIS, as of 2009. For installment payment of debts due on federal taxes (PIS, COFINS, IR and CSLL) whose final maturity will be on October 31, 2024. 23. Deferred revenue Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 Deferred revenues 1,027,899 1,109,112 Prepaid services (1) 139,199 186,310 Government grants (2) 37,044 42,159 Network swap (3) 529 2,713 Anticipated revenue 13,154 11.651 Deferred revenue from tower sales (4) 829,493 843,017 Contractual liabilities (5) 8,480 23,262 Current portion (219,623) (281,930) Non-current portion 808,276 827,182 This refers to the reloading of voice and data credits not yet used by customers involving prepaid system services, which are appropriated to income when customers actually avail themselves of these services. Refers to the release of funds related to the financing line with the BNDES (Investment Support Program - BNDES PSI). The sum of grants awarded by BNDES until March 31, 2020 is R $ 203 million and the amount outstanding at March 31, 2020 and R $ 37,044 (42,159 at December 31, 2019) This amount is being amortized over the term useful life of the asset being financed and appropriated to the group of "other income (expenses), net" (note 29). 68 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Refers mainly to the transfer of onerous contracts and reciprocal fiber optic infrastructure (Note

11). Refers to amounts to be appropriated from sales of towers (Note 16). Contracts with customers. As of March 31, 2020, the balance of contractual assets and liabilities is as follows: 03/2020 12/2019 Accounts receivable included in accounts receivable from customers 2,270,369 2,413,865 Contractual assets (Note 6) 16,272 15,142 Contractual liabilities (8,480) (23,262) Contracts with customers gave rise to the allocation of discounts under combined loyalty offers, where discounts may be given on equipment and/or services, generating a contractual asset or liability, respectively, depending on the nature of the offer in question. Summary of the main changes during the period: Contractual assets (liabilities) Balance on December 31, 2019 (8,120) Additions 3,352 Write-off 12,560 Balance March 31, 2020 7,792 The estimated realization of the balances of contractual assets and liabilities is described below: 2020 2021 2022 Contractual assets (liabilities) 9,703 (1,832) (79) In accordance with paragraph 121 of IFRS 15 / CPC 47, the Company is not presenting the effects of the information on contracts with customers that are effective for less than one year. 24. Provision for legal and administrative proceedings The Company and its subsidiary are parties to legal and administrative proceedings in the civil, labor, tax and regulatory spheres which arise in the normal course of their business. The provision is set up at an amount deemed sufficient and adequate to cover losses and risks considered probable, based on an analysis by the Company's legal consultants and by Management. Situations where losses are considered probable or possible are subject to registration and disclosure, respectively, for their adjusted amounts, and those where losses are considered remote are not disclosed. 69 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) The updated provision set up for legal and administrative proceedings is made up as follows: Parent Company Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 03/2020 12/2019 Provision for legal and 48,622 47,423 885,663 840,637 administrative proceedings Civil (a) ‐ ‐ 237,126 212,701 Labor (b) 45,921 44,745 263,491 261,838 Tax (c) 2,701 2,678 352,506 333,717 Regulatory (d) ‐ ‐ 32,540 32,381 The changes in the provision for legal and administrative proceedings can be summarized as follows: Additions, Monetary Dec-19 net of Payments Mar-20 adjustment reversals 840,637 98,089 (117,474) 64,411 885,663 Civil (a) 212,701 63,010 (65,237) 26,652 237,126 Labor (b) 261,838 25,138 (51,424) 27,939 263,491 Tax (c) 333,717 9,920 (793) 9,662 352,506 Regulatory (d) 32,381 21 (20) 158 32,540 The Company and its subsidiary are subject to various legal and administrative proceedings filed against them by consumers, suppliers, service providers, consumer protection agencies and public finance agencies, in connection with a number of issues that arise in the regular course of business of the entities. The main cases are summarized below: Civil proceedings a.1. Consumer lawsuits The Company is party to lawsuits that refer to some claims that have been filed by consumers at the legal and administrative levels. These claims, which amount to R$134,754 (R$135,290 as at December 31, 2019) basically refer to alleged incorrect collections, contract cancellation, service quality, deficiencies and failures in equipment delivery, and unjustified inclusion in credit protection services. 70 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) a.2. Consumer protection agencies TIM is a party to court and administrative lawsuits filed by the Public Prosecutor's Office, Procon and other consumer protection agencies arising from consumer complaints that include: (i) alleged failure to provide network services; (ii) challenges related to the quality of client assistance; (iii) alleged violation of SAC Decree; (iv) alleged violation of agreements; (v) alleged false advertising; and (vi) discussion of the amounts charged by the Company to its customers related to loyalty fines in the case of handset theft. The amounts involved total R$44,762 (R$ 31,221 as at December 31, 2019). a.3. Former trade partners TIM is a defendant in lawsuits filed by former trade partners claiming, among others, amounts on the basis of alleged non-compliance with agreements. The amounts involved total R$19,043 (R$ 12,812 as at December 31, 2019). a.4. Others TIM is a defendant in other non-consumer lawsuits filed by different agents to challenge, among others: (i) the renewal of lease agreements; (ii) share subscription; (iii) indemnities; (iv) alleged non- compliance with agreements; and (v) collection suits. The amounts involved total R$36,651 (R$31,539 as at December 31, 2019). a.5 Social, environmental and infrastructure The Company is party to lawsuits involving various agents challenging several licensing aspects, such as environmental licensing and structure licensing (installation/operation). The amounts involved total R$567 (R$ 498 as at December 31, 2019). a.6 ANATEL The subsidiaries are parties to lawsuits filed against ANATEL, challenging: (i) a debit related to the collection of 2% on revenue from value added services ("VAS") and interconnection; (ii) pro rata monetary restatement applied to the price proposal established in the call notice for use of 4G frequencies; and (iii) alleged non-compliance with service quality targets. The amounts involved are equivalent to R$1,349 (R$1,342 as at December 31, 2019). b. Labor proceedings Below is a summary of the key labor proceedings claims with a likelihood of loss considered probable: Refer to various labor claims filed by former employees in relation to issues such as salary differences, parity, payment of variable compensation/commission, legal additions, overtime and other provision set forth in the period preceding the privatization process, and also claims filed by former employees of service providers who, taking advantage of the labor legislation currently in force, require the Company and/or its subsidiary to be held liable for labor obligations not complied with by the service providers contracted. 71 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Of the total of 3,044 labor claims on March 31, 2020 (2,408 on December 31, 2019) filed against the Company and its subsidiary, the majority refer to claims involving former employees of service providers followed by employee suits own. The provision for these claims totals R $ 254,622 monetarily restated (R $ 252,968 as of December 31, 2019). A significant portion of this provision relates to organizational restructuring processes, notably the closure of the activities of the Customer Relationship Centers (call center) as well as processes related to TIM's internal websites, which resulted in the dismissal of employees. As of March 31, 2020, the provision for these claims totals R $ 48,929 monetarily restated (R $ 57,859 as of December 31, 2019). c. Tax processes 03/2020 12/2019 Federal Taxes 158,136 155,495 State Taxes; 110,082 93,790 Municipal Taxes 8,282 8,227 TIM SA Proceedings ( Purchase price allocation ) 76,006 76,205 352,506 333,717 The total provision recorded is substantially composed of the following proceedings, and the amounts indicated are estimated using the indices established by the federal government for taxes in arrears, being linked to the variations in the SELIC rate: Federal taxes The provision is substantially composed of the following proceedings: The provision for TIM SA supports thirty-seven lawsuits, relating to questions involving the impact on CIDE, CPMF, CSLL, IRRF operations, spontaneous denunciation of the fine in the payment of FUST and ancillary obligations. Of this total, we highlight the amounts involved in the legal proceedings seeking the recognition of the right not to collect the CPMF allegedly levied on simultaneous operations of purchase and sale of foreign currency and exchange of account ownership resulting from corporate incorporation, whose amounts provisioned, updated, equivalent to R $ 9,921 (R $ 9,560 on December 31, 2019), as well as the amount related to the fine and interest on the 2009 FUST contribution, where the benefit of spontaneous termination is not being recognized, whose provisioned and updated amount is R $ 14,652 (R $ 14,564 on December 31, 2019). The company set up a provision for a proceeding that seeks to collect the social security contribution withheld at the rate of 11% to which, supposedly, payments made by the company to other legal entities should be submitted as compensation for various activities, the amount of which was provisioned and updated is R $ 38,202 (R $ 37,977 on December 31, 2019). 72 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) In addition, in the second quarter of 2019, the Company constituted the provision for the FUST process, which seeks the unconstitutionality and illegality of charging the FUST (Fund for Universalization of Telecommunications Services). Claim for the recognition of the right not to collect FUST, failing to include in its calculation basis the revenues transferred as interconnection and EILD (Industrial Exploration of Dedicated Line), as well as the right not to be retroactively charged for the differences determined due to not observing ANATEL's summary 7/2005, in the amount of R $ 58,440 (R $ 58,116 on December 31, 2019). State taxes The provision is substantially composed of the following proceedings: The provision for TIM SA supports forty-two processes, among which we highlight (i) the amounts involved in the assessments that question the reversal of ICMS debts, as well as the documentary support for the confirmation of appropriated credits by the Company, whose values provisioned, restated, amount to R $ 42,568 (R $ 23,558 as of December 31, 2019), (ii) amounts allegedly not offered for taxation for the provision of telecommunications services, which, updated, amount to R $ 5,074 (R $ 5,037 as of December 31, 2019), as well as (iii) charges due to alleged differences in both incoming and outgoing goods, in a quantitative inventory survey procedure, whose updated values are equivalent to R $ 15,568 (R $ 15,460 in 31 December 2019), (iv) the launching of credits related to the return of cellular handsets assigned in lending, whose updated values are equivalent to R $ 10,914 (R $ 10,826 on December 31, 2019) and ( v) subsidies for handset, whose updated amounts are equivalent to R $ 8,690 (R $ 8,644 as of December 31, 2019). Municipal taxes These include the amounts involved in assessments questioning the withholding and payment of the ISS-source on services provided by third parties with no employment relationship, as well as the payment of own ISS regarding co-billing services. TIM S.A. PPA There are tax proceedings arising from the acquisition of TIM SA, which comprise the process of allocating the acquisition price of this Subsidiary and amount to R $ 76,006 (R $ 76,205 on December 31, 2019). Regulatory processes ANATEL has brought administrative proceedings against the Group for: (i) failure to meet certain quality service indicators; (ii) defaults on certain obligations assumed under the Instruments of Authorization; and (iii) non-compliance with the regulations of SMP and STFC, among others. As of March 31, 2020, the amount indicated relating to the Procedures for Determination of Non- Compliance with Obligations ("PADOs"), considering the monetary adjustment, classified as probable loss risk is R $ 32,540 (R $ 32,381 on December 31, 2019). 73 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE QUARTERLY INFORMATION - continued As at March 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Legal and administrative processes involving possible losses Civil, labor, tax and regulatory actions have been filed against the Company and its subsidiary involving a risk of loss classified as possible by the Company's legal advisors and the Management. No provision has been set up for these legal and administrative proceedings, and no materially adverse effects are expected on the quarterly information, as shown below: Consolidated 03/2020 02/12/2019 18,873,591 18,395,727 Civil (e.1) 1,114,812 1,032,637 Labor and social security (e.2) 428,726 459,020 Tax (e.3) 16,614,329 16,196,077 Regulatory (e.4) 715,724 707,993 The administrative and legal proceedings assessed as possible losses and monitored by Management are disclosed at their updated values. The main actions where the risk of loss is classified as possible are described below: e.1. Civil Consolidated 03/2020 12/2019 Actions brought by consumers (e.1.1) 314,059 374,860 ANATEL (e.1.2) 220,627 220,526 Consumer Protection Bodies (e.1.3) 118,179 32,847 Former business partners (e.1.4) 186,956 180,226 Environmental partner and infrastructure (e.1.5) 139,984 125,201 Others (e.1.6) 135,007 98,977 1,114,812 1,032,637 e.1.1. Actions filed by consumers These actions refer particularly to alleged incorrect billing, contract cancellation, service quality, deficiencies and failures in equipment delivery, and unjustified inclusion in bad debtors' lists. e.1.2. ANATEL The Company is party to lawsuits filed against ANATEL, for the following reasons: (i) debit regarding the collection of 2% on revenue obtained from VAS and interconnection; (ii) pro rata monetary restatement applied to the price proposal established in the call notice for the use of 4G frequencies; and (iii) alleged non-compliance with service quality targets. 74 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND