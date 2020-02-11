MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > TIM Participações S.A. TIMP3 BRTIMPACNOR1 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. (TIMP3) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/11 16.81 BRL +2.94% 08:59p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 2019 PU 08:54p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release PU 08:19p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 4Q19 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations TIM Participações S A : Financial Statements 2019 0 02/11/2020 | 08:59pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

TIM Participações S.A., TIM Participações S.A. and Subsidiary FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as at December 31, 2019 Classificado como Uso Interno (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. and TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. e SUBSIDIARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS December 31, 2019 and 2018 Contents Report of the independent auditors on the financial statements 2 Audited financial statements Balance sheets 9 Income statements 11 Statements of comprehensive income 12 Statements of changes in shareholders' equity 13 Cash flow statements 15 Statements of value added 17 Management report 18 Notes to the financial statements 56 Opinion of the Fiscal Council 132 Statutory Audit Committee Annual Report 133 Statutory officers on the financial statements 141 Statutory officers statement on independent auditors 142 Classificado como Uso Interno Independent auditor's report on individual and consolidated financial statements To the board of directors and shareholders of TIM Participações S.A. Opinion We have audited the individual and consolidated financial statements of TIM Participações S.A. (the "Company"), identified as Individual and Consolidated, respectively, which comprise the balance sheet as at December 31, 2019, and the statements of income, of comprehensive income, of changes in shareholders equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of TIM Participações S.A. as at December 31, 2019, and its individual and consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the relevant ethical principles set forth in the Code of Professional Ethics for Accountants, the professional standards issued by the Brazil's National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (CFC) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter, including any commentary on the findings or outcome of our procedures, is provided in that context. 2 Classificado como Uso Interno We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. Th e results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements. Provision for tax contingencies The Company has tax matters under discussion at various procedural levels, in the amount of R$ 16,529 million, for which, based on opinion and its legal counsel, a provision for contingencies of R$ 333 million was set up in the consolidated statement of financial position, while R$ 16,196 million were disclosed by the Company as possible losses as disclosed in note 24. The determination of the amount of the provision and the amounts disclosed depends on critical judgments made by management, based on the analysis of the proceedings and the corresponding prognosis for their final resolution by its legal advisors. The audit of management's assessment of the likelihood of loss in tax proceedings is complex, highly subjective and based on interpretations of tax legislation and court decisions, since there is significant uncertainty in the estimates as to the outcome of court decisions, how formerly adjudged cases have evolved and the position of the tax authorities. In addition, in view of the magnitude of the amounts involved, any changes in estimates or assumptions that impact the determination of the loss prognosis may have significant impacts on the Company's financial statements. Accordingly, this was considered a key audit matter. How our audit conducted this matter Our audit procedures included, among others: We requested and obtained confirmation from all internal and external legal advisors who are involved in the tax proceedings of the Company, confirming the amounts and prognosis of proceedings losses, as determined by the Company's management. To test the Company's assessment of the likelihood of loss in tax proceedings, our audit procedures included, among others, the involvement of our internal Tax Controversy experts to support us in discussions regarding the forecasts made by Company's external lawyers for the most significant tax contingencies; Additionally, for the most significant tax proceedings, we obtained additional legal opinions from other legal advisors to assess the reasonableness of the prognosis determined by the Company's legal advisors in charge of the respective proceedings, and we evaluated the arguments, case law and/or strategy of defense adopted by the Company's legal advisors. Based on the result of audit procedures performed in the provision for tax contingencies and related disclosures, which is consistent with management's assessment, we understand that the measurement of tax claims assessed as probable and possible loss, as well as the respective disclosures in Note 24 are acceptable in the context of the financial statements taken as a whole. 3 Classificado como Uso Interno PIS and Cofins tax recoverable The Company recorded tax credits in the amount of R$ 3,023 million under "Direct taxes, charges and contribution recoverable" in the consolidated statement of financial position, arising from the favorable court judgments from the Tax Authorities in lawsuits in favor of the Company's subsidiary during 2019. These lawsuits recognized the right to exclude State VAT (ICMS) from the Contribution Taxes on Gross Revenue for Social Integration Program (PIS) and for Social Security Financing (COFINS) computation bases for the periods covered by the lawsuits as disclosed in note 9. The Company received authorization from the competent authority in Brazil to start offsetting these credits against federal tax liabilities, since part of the Company's lawsuits seeks to ensure the continuity of the offsetting of those credits. The audit of management's assessment regarding the amount of credit is complex and subjective, mainly due to the following factors: (i) the amount of the credit and the calculation basis are not expressly stated in the court decision as to the method of calculating the credit favorable to the Company; (ii) the estimate of the term and amount of the use of tax credits entails the estimate of the Company's future revenues, among other key assumptions. For these reasons, the assessment, measurement and disclosure of this matter was considered a key audit matter. How our audit conducted this matter Our audit procedures included, with the assistance of our tax experts, the following, among others: (i) we read the decisions and evaluated and discussed with management the conclusions obtained by the Company, also grounded on the opinions of renowned and independent specialists, as to the appropriate moment of recognition of the tax credit resulting from final and unappealable decisions favorable to the Company, as well as its amount; (ii) we obtained and audited the calculations prepared by the Company to measure the amounts of recoverable taxes and the corresponding monetary adjustment applicable for the period covered by the lawsuit; (iii) we understood and evaluated Management assumptions on the measurement of the asset. As a result of the application of our audit procedures are consistent with the assessment, assumptions and conclusion of Company's management as well as the disclosure stated in Note 9, 29 and 30 in the context of the consolidated financial statements and taken as a whole. Adoption of the Accounting Standard on Leases (CPC 06 (R2) / IFRS 16) The Company adopted CPC 06 (R2)/IFRS 16 "Leases" retrospectively, with the cumulative effect of the initial adoption recognized on its date, that is, as at January 1, 2019. The initial adoption of this standard resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities in the amount of R$ 5,256 thousand at January 1, 2019. The Company's management completed a study of the impacts of this new standard on its consolidated financial statements, which included: (i) estimate of the lease term, considering a non-cancellable period and the periods covered by options to extend the lease term, when this term depends solely on the Company and is reasonably certain; (ii) detailed review of the nature of the various lease contracts inherent in the telecommunications sector; (iii) use of assumptions in calculating the discount rate, which was based on the incremental interest rate for the contract period; (iv) design and implementation of internal controls to adequately 4 Classificado como Uso Interno capture modification or cancellation of contracts due to the course of the lease expiration and identification of new lease contracts. The validation of reports and tools implemented by the Company's management to ensure the totality and integrity of the lease contracts, as well as the appropriate data collection and measurement of the balances and transactions recorded in the consolidated financial statements were highly complex due to the high number of leases within the scope of the new accounting standards with a significant volume of operational lease contracts due to various network infrastructure sharing leases amongst various telecom operators in the market, with payments recorded on a linear basis over the contract term. In addition, there are certain aspects of the adoption of CPC 06 (R2)/IFRS 16 that require of management to make judgment assumptions, such as determining the incremental borrowing rate and classifying individual leases based on their contractual terms. Accordingly, the assessment, measurement and disclosure of this matter was considered a key audit matter. How our audit conducted this matter Our audit procedures included, among others: (i) analysis and examination of contracts in the as of the adoption date and executed in 2019, to assess whether the leasing population is complete; (ii) comparison of the contract population provided by the procurement department, and others, with the contracts considered in the scope of the new accounting standard, checking if any of contracts that have not been considered. (iii) on a sampling basis, whether the input data used by the Company is consistent with the original contracts; whether the adequacy of the discount rate used by the Company is consistent with the accounting standard; (v) the adequacy of the model used by the Company to determine lease liabilities; (vi) evaluation of consolidated financial statement disclosure As a result of the application of our audit procedures are consistent with the assessment, assumptions and conclusion of Company's management as well as the disclosure stated in Note 2, 14 and 16 in the context of the consolidated financial statements and taken as a whole. 5 Classificado como Uso Interno Other matters Statements of value added The individual and consolidated statements of value added (SVA) for year ended December 31, 2019, prepared under the responsibility of Company management, and presented as supplementary information for purposes of IFRS, were submitted to audit procedures conducted together with the audit of the Company's financial statements. To form our opinion, we evaluated if these statements are reconciled to the financial statements and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content comply with the criteria defined by NBC TG 09 - Statement of Value Added. In our opinion, these statements of value added were prepared fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria defined in abovementioned accounting pronouncement, and are consistent in relation to the overall individual and consolidated financial statements. Prior-year corresponding figures The individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements on February 19, 2019. Other information accompanying the individual and consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report Management is responsible for such other information, which comprise the Management Report. Our opinion on the individual and consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management Report and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether this report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of the Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the individual and consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the individual and consolidated financial statements in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the individual and consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. 6 Classificado como Uso Interno Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's and its subsidiaries' financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the individual and consolidated financial statements as a whole are free of material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Brazilian and International standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the individual and consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's and its subsidiaries' internal control.

Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Concluded on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the individual and consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the individual and consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtained sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the individual and consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. 7 Classificado como Uso Interno We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the scope and timing of the planned audit procedures and significant audit findings, including deficiencies in internal control that we may have identified during our audit. We also provided those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements, including applicable independence requirements, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Rio de Janeiro, February 11, 2020. ERNST & YOUNG Auditores Independentes S.S. CRC-2SP015199/O-6 Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0 8 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Notes 12/2019 12/2018 12/2019 12/2018 Asset 23,133,188 20,275,453 40,348,924 31,957,889 Current Assets 677,929 457,534 8,454,129 5,998,126 Cash and cash equivalents 4 762 167 2,284,810 1,075,530 Marketable securities 5 12,167 13,378 654,479 784,841 Trade accounts receivable 6 1,844 444 3,184,780 2,838,808 Inventory 7 - - 203,278 183,059 Dividends and interest on shareholders' 13 597,550 362,436 ‐ ‐ equity receivable Indirect taxes, charges and contributions 8 ‐ - 420,284 280,254 recoverable Direct taxes, charges and contributions 9 28,383 45,278 1,395,193 347,505 recoverable Prepaid expenses 11 2,729 2,460 175,868 272,060 Derivative Financial Instruments 37 - - 16,602 50,769 Financial leases 16 - - 4,931 22,491 Regulatory credits recoverable 17 - - 33,090 41,612 Other current assets 34,494 33,371 80,814 101,197 Non-current assets 22,455,259 19,817,919 31,894,795 25,959,763 Long-term receivables 88,077 133,848 4,614,305 4,074,137 Marketable securities Trade accounts receivable Indirect taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Direct taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Deferred income tax and social contribution Judicial Deposit Prepaid expenses Derivative Financial Instruments Financial leases Other current assets Investment Property, plant and equipment Intangible 5 - - 3,849 5,229 6 - - 103,075 130,308 8 - - 823,349 912,511 9 ‐ ‐ 2,367,607 558,016 10 - - ‐ 801,971 12 87,049 131,270 1,006,899 1,345,113 11 1,028 2,578 69,656 74,381 37 - - 29,909 30,639 16 - - 151,447 185,558 - - 58,514 30,411 13 22,209,626 19,526,515 ‐ ‐ 14 ‐ ‐ 17,612,164 11,203,622 15 157,556 157,556 9,668,326 10,682,004 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. 9 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Notes 12/2019 12/2018 12/2019 12/2018 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 23,133,188 20,275,453 40,348,924 31,957,889 Total Liability 701,370 480,616 17,917,106 12,163,052 Current Assets 624,194 441,024 8,117,479 7,075,379 Suppliers Loans and financings Financial leases Derivative Financial Instruments Payroll and related charges Indirect taxes, charges and contributions payable Direct taxes, charges and contributions payable Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity payable 18 6,987 11,770 3,923,035 4,323,374 20 - - 1,384,180 698,728 16 - - 873,068 205,048 37 - - 858 2,373 898 2,344 218,421 211,685 21 530 447 463,606 451,169 22 25,816 47,285 296,305 332,333 25 577,837 370,105 577,837 370,105 Authorizations payable 19 - - 88,614 65,464 Deferred revenues 23 - - 281,930 406,867 Other current liabilities 12,126 9,073 9,625 8,233 Non-current assets 77,176 39,592 9,799,627 5,087,673 Loans and financings 20 - - 644,908 964,289 Derivative Financial Instruments 37 - - 3,547 9,245 Financial leases 16 - - 6,907,802 1,735,026 Indirect taxes, charges and contributions 21 ‐ ‐ 2,997 2,772 payable Direct taxes, charges and contributions 22 ‐ ‐ 212,310 209,880 payable Deferred income tax and social contribution 10 47,734 ‐ Provision for legal and administrative 24 47,423 9,837 840,637 849,408 proceedings Pension plan and other post-employment 38 ‐ ‐ 5,782 2,850 benefits Authorizations payable 19 - - 237,723 348,336 Deferred revenues 23 - - 827,182 906,600 Other current liabilities 29,753 29,755 69,005 59,267 Shareholders' equity 25 22,431,818 19,794,837 22,431,818 19,794,837 Capital Stock 9,866,298 9,866,298 9,866,298 9,866,298 Capital reserves 410,650 412,091 410,650 412,091 Profit reserves 12,159,162 9,524,124 12,159,162 9,524,124 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,088) 847 (1,088) 847 Treasury shares (3,204) (8,523) (3,204) (8,523) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. 10 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME Periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Parent Company Consolidated Notes 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue 27 - - 17,377,194 16,981,329 Costs of services provided and goods sold 28 ‐ ‐ (7,433,731) (7,701,418) Gross income ‐ ‐ 9,943,463 9,279,911 Operating income (expenses): Selling expenses 28 ‐ - (4,986,289) (4,970,780) General and administrative expenses 28 (24,755) (29,745) (1,717,859) (1,608,319) Income from equity accounting 13 3,865,255 2,672,647 ‐ ‐ Other revenues (expenses), net 29 (54,865) (837) 1,275,542 (283,289) 3,785,635 2,642,065 (5,428,606) (6,862,388) Operating income 3,785,696 2,642,065 4,514,857 2,417,523 Financial income (expenses): Financial income 30 2,671 1,978 1,430,171 412,733 Financial expenses 31 (169,399) (95,687) (1,408,053) (951,439) Foreign exchange variations, net 32 (26) (9) (908) 1,373 (166,754) (93,718) 21,210 (537,333) Income before income and social contribution 3,618,881 2,548,347 4,536,067 1,880,190 taxes Income tax and social contribution 33 3,246 (3,246) (913,940) 664,911 Net income for the year 3,622,127 2,545,101 3,622,127 2,545,101 Earnings per share attributed to the Company's shareholders (in R$ per share) Basic earnings per share 34 1.50 1.05 1.50 1.05 Diluted earnings per share 34 1.50 1.05 1.50 1.05 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. 11 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT Periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income for the year 3,622,127 2,545,101 3,622,127 2,545,101 Other components of comprehensive income Item not to be reclassified to income: Pension plan and other post-employment benefits (2,932) (215) (2,932) (215) Deferred taxes 997 73 997 73 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,620,192 2,544,959 3,620,192 2,544,959 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. 12 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Fiscal years ended December 31 (In thousands of Reais) Profit reserves Capital Capital Reserve for Tax benefit Treasury Accumulated Retained Legal reserve other Total Stock reserves expansion reserve shares earnings comprehensive income Balances as at January 1, 2019 9,866,298 412,091 838,692 7,267,574 1,417,858 (8,523) 847 ‐ 19,794,837 Impact of initial adoption of new accounting pronouncements (note 2.f) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Balances as at January 1st, 2019, adjusted 9,866,298 412,091 838,692 7,267,574 1,417,858 (8,523) 847 ‐ 19,794,837 Total comprehensive income for the period Net income for the year 3,622,127 3,622,127 Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligation (Note 13) - - - - ‐ - (1,935) - (1,935) Total comprehensive income for the period ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,935) 3,622,127 3,620,192 Total contributions from shareholders and distributions to shareholders Stock options (Note 25.b) - (1,441) - - ‐ - - (1,441) Purchases of treasury shares, net of disposals - - - - 5,319 - - 5,319 Allocation of net profit for the year: Legal Reserve (note 25) - - 171,398 - - - (171,398) ‐ Interest on equity (note 25) - - - - - (995,438) (995,438) Constitution of tax benefit reserve (note 25) - - ‐ 194,161 - - (194,161) ‐ Constitution of reserve for expansion (note 25) - - - 2,261,130 - - (2,261,130) ‐ Unclaimed dividends (note 25) - - - 8,349 - - ‐ 8,349 Total contributions from shareholders and distributions to shareholders ‐ (1,441) 171,398 2,269,479 194,161 5,319 ‐ (3,622,127) (983,211) Balances as at December 31, 2019 9,866,298 410,650 1,010,090 9,537,053 1,612,019 (3,204) (1,088) ‐ 22,431,818 13 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Fiscal years ended December 31 (In thousands of Reais) Profit reserves Capital Capital Legal reserve Reserve for Tax benefit Treasury Accumulated other Retained Total Stock reserves expansion reserve shares comprehensive income earnings Balances as at January 1, 2018 9,866,298 416,162 718,759 5,894,060 1,271,403 (16,487) 989 ‐ 18,151,184 Impact of initial adoption of new accounting ‐ ‐ ‐ (62,119) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (62,119) pronouncements (note 2.f) Balances as at January 1st, 2018, adjusted 9,866,298 416,162 718,759 5,831,941 1,271,403 (16,487) 989 ‐ 18,089,065 Total comprehensive income for the period Net income for the year Remeasurement of post-employment benefitobligation (Note 13) Total comprehensive income for the period Total contributions from shareholders and distributions to shareholders Stock options (Note 25.b) Purchases of treasury shares, net of disposals Allocation of net profit for the year: 2,545,101 2,545,101 - - - - ‐ - (142) - (142) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (142) 2,545,101 2,544,959 - (4,071) - - ‐ - - (4,071) - - - - 7,964 - - 7,964 Legal Reserve (note 25) - - 119,933 - - - (119,933) ‐ Interest on equity (note 25) - - - - - (849,994) (849,994) Constitution of tax benefit reserve (note 25) - - 146,455 - - (146,455) ‐ Constitution of reserve for expansion (note - - - 1,428,719 - - (1,428,719) ‐ 25) Unclaimed dividends (note 25) - - - 6,914 - - ‐ 6,914 ‐ Total contributions from shareholders and ‐ (4,071) 119,933 1,435,633 146,455 7,964 ‐ (2,545,101) (839,187) distributions to shareholders Balances as at December 31, 2018 9,866,298 412,091 838,692 7,267,574 1,417,858 (8,523) 847 ‐ 19,794,837 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. 14 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Fiscal years ended December 31 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated Notes 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities Income before income and social contribution taxes 3,618,881 2,548,347 4,536,067 1,880,190 Adjustments to reconcile income with net cash from operations Depreciation and amortization Income from equity accounting Residual value of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets written off Interest from obligations arising from asset retirement obligation Provision for legal and administrative proceedings Monetary adjustments to deposits, administrative and legal proceedings Interest, monetary and exchange variations of borrowings and other financial adjustments Lease interest payable Lease interest receivable Provision for doubtful debts Stock options Decrease (increase) in operating assets Trade accounts receivable Taxes and contributions recoverable Inventory Prepaid expenses Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity received Judicial Deposit Other current assets Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities Payroll and related charges Suppliers Taxes, charges and contributions Authorizations payable Payments for legal and administrative proceedings Deferred revenues Other current liabilities - - 5,128,981 3,954,321 13 (3,865,255) (2,672,647) ‐ - - - 32,411 9,700 - - 226 648 24 56,710 4,180 547,691 551,191 50,838 4,507 200,469 297,529 - - (950,675) (35,450) 31 - - 821,463 266,328 30 - - (6,422) (25,664) 28 - - 748,291 544,881 26 652 (4,593) 3,443 (1,424) (138,174) (120,206) 11,061,945 7,442,250 (1,400) (115) (1,027,131) (1,028,791) 194,344 (33,601) (1,601,276) 175,116 - - (20,219) (59,274) 1,281 1,532 100,917 56,792 770,436 734,685 ‐ ‐ 44,441 (18,794) 296,486 30,478 (1,123) (13,665) 5,059 133,831 (1,446) (4,105) 6,736 (50,765) (4,784) 8,418 (401,200) 331,736 (27,359) 15,955 40,045 187,170 - - (100,182) (104,582) 24 (70,182) (1,690) (715,203) (536,646) - - (204,355) (193,599) 3,055 (308) (215,063) (40,373) Cash generated by operations 769,089 568,106 7,226,559 6,343,343 Income tax and social contribution paid - - (161,833) (213,956) Net Cash from Operations 769,089 568,106 7,064,726 6,129,387 Cash from Investment Activities Marketable securities Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Receipt of financial leases Net cash (used in) from investment activities 1,210 (13,378) 131,742 (21,460) - - (3,853,484) (3,831,906) - - 9,100 22,946 1,210 (13,378) (3,712,642) (3,830,420) 15 Classificado como Uso Interno Cash from financing activities New borrowing - - 1,000,000 166,548 Repayment of borrowing - - (723,500) (3,359,074) Interest paid - borrowing and financings - - (96,649) (193,333) Payment of financial lease - - (800,621) (9,898) Interest paid - Leases - - (785,091) (242,512) Derivative Financial Instruments - - 32,761 37,044 Purchases of treasury shares, net of disposals 435 5,317 435 5,317 Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity paid (770,139) (588,247) (770,139) (588,247) Net cash used in financing activities (769,704) (582,930) (2,142,804) (4,184,155) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 595 (28,202) 1,209,280 (1,885,188) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 167 28,369 1,075,530 2,960,718 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 762 167 2,284,810 1,075,530 Non-cash transactions Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, without cash effects Increase in lease liabilities, without cash effects The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. Consolidated 20192018 (6,653,985) (38,944) 6,653,98538,944 16 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY STATEMENTS OF VALUE ADDED Fiscal years ended December 31 (In thousands of Reais) Parent Company Consolidated 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Gross operating revenue ‐ - 25,182,831 24,232,404 Other revenues ‐ ‐ 1,795,000 ‐ Losses from doubtful debts ‐ - (748,291) (544,881) Discounts granted, refunds and other ‐ - (2,865,657) (2,087,278) ‐ ‐ 23,363,883 21,600,245 Inputs purchased from third parties Costs of services provided and goods sold ‐ - (2,575,465) (3,929,961) Materials, energy, third-party services and other (59,416) (4,675) (3,346,565) (3,237,372) (59,416) (4,675) (5,922,030) (7,167,333) Withholding Depreciation and amortization ‐ ‐ (5,128,981) (3,954,320) Net value added produced (59,416) (4,675) 12,312,872 10,478,592 Value added received by transfer Equity Income 3,865,255 2,672,647 ‐ - Financial income 2,705 1,989 1,518,362 510,265 3,867,960 2,674,636 1,518,362 510,265 Total value added for distribution 3,808,544 2,669,961 13,831,234 10,988,857 Distribution of value added Personnel and charges Direct compensation 6,274 22,591 517,505 503,198 Benefits 852 1,479 178,796 181,502 FGTS (unemployment fund) 212 268 58,381 55,765 Others 10,842 87 116,514 102,254 18,180 24,425 871,196 842,719 Taxes, charges and contributions Federal (1,207) 4,806 3,050,397 1,655,868 State 60 ‐ 3,907,216 4,000,551 Municipal ‐ ‐ 111,860 104,710 (1,147) 4,806 7,069,473 5,761,129 Remuneration of third-party capital Interest 169,370 95,613 1,495,444 1,046,256 Rents 14 16 768,787 789,015 169,384 95,629 2,264,231 1,835,271 Others Social Investment ‐ ‐ 4,207 4,637 ‐ ‐ 4,207 4,637 Remuneration of shareholders' equity Dividends and interest on shareholders' equity 995,438 849,994 995,438 849,994 Retained earnings 2,626,689 1,695,107 2,626,689 1,695,107 3,622,127 2,545,101 3,622,127 2,545,101 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements. 17 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 Dear shareholders, The management of TIM Participações S.A. ("TIM Participações", "Company" or "TIM") presents the Management and Analysis Report of the 2019 Results, together with the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Independent Auditors' Report for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019. The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with Brazilian Standards and the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), as defined by the IASB. The operational and financial information for 2019, unless stated otherwise, is presented in reais (R$) based on the consolidated amounts and pursuant to Brazilian corporate law. Company Profile TIM Participações is a publicly-held company with shares listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) and ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, TIM confirmed its permanence for the twelfth consecutive year in the select group of companies that integrate the ISE (Corporate Sustainability Index) portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to economic, social and environmental sustainability. Moreover, TIM is the only telecommunication company to participate in Novo Mercado (New Market), a segment recognized by B3's highest level of corporate governance TIM Participações is controlled by TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A., a subsidiary of the Telecom Italia group. Through the sharing of experiences and the adoption of a good practices policy, the Company exchanges experiences with its parent company and accumulates synergies that benefit all of its clients. Through its subsidiary TIM S.A., TIM operates in the mobile, fixed telephony, long distance and data transmission markets throughout the Brazilian territory and in the ultra-broadband market encompassing certain states of the country. 18 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 1. Message from Management The year 2019 saw the Company's capacity to enhance operating and financial aspects, making certain adjustments in its approach and strategy. Our focus on execution enabled the development of areas in need of adjustment: (i) agility in decision-making; (ii) focus on key business areas; (iii) boost to accountability culture and (iv) recovery of innovation leadership in offers and communication. The first and second halves of the year were strikingly different, both on the macroeconomic side and in the intensity of competition within mobile telecommunications, forcing TIM to demonstrate great resiliency in the first half of the year. In the second half, the engines of growth had more room to evolve. This is evidenced by the acceleration of annual growth rates for service revenues (+3.1% in 2H from +1.7% in 1H) and EBITDA (+7.5% in 2H versus 5.8% in 1H). Were fundamental to this performance: (i) continued evolution from volume to value; (ii) adjustments in the portfolio and in the communication with customers; (iii) image recovery in all segments of the base; (iv) continued development of our mobile and fixed networks; (v) solid execution in costs and investments efficiency. Resiliency and Evolution of Mobile Service At the beginning of the year, the mobile segment faced increasingly aggressive offers, while the economic activity remained sluggish. We started the adjustments in communication and in the portfolio to keep our competitiveness, without the need to add to competition. We adapted our approach in order to manage a slower pace of customer migration from prepaid to postpaid, without losing the focus on value over volume. We kept working on the second wave of the upselling process, with intra-segment migrations (within prepaid and within postpaid) and brought a few innovations such as TIM Chip Top for prepaid and TIM Black Família in postpaid. The positive impact of these adjustments were evident: Prepaid: (i) higher number of rechargers; (ii) 2.5% increase YoY average spending from rechargers (iii) 4.2% ARPU growth YoY and (iv) reclaiming of first place in Top of Mind survey;

Postpaid: (i) reduced level of disconnections; (ii) maintenance of good sales level (+13.8% throughout the year); (iii) reacceleration of growth of client-generated revenues and (iv) ARPU (ex-M2M) growth 0.6% YoY. Residential Broadband - An Opportunity Materializes Residential broadband was one of the year's highlights, keeping strong revenue growth as adjustments in the operations accelerated the coverage rollout and client acquisition (~40,000 in 1H and ~60,000 in 2H). The geographic expansion that started in 2018 continued and we ended the year present in 25 cities, of them 23 with FTTH. 19 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 The focus on a value offer for clients, providing fiber optic broadband and content through partnerships with APPs, enabled 8% growth YoY for ARPU while TIM Live won two awards for best broadband service in the country. Infrastructure Development: furthering the mobile and fixed segments The development of our infrastructure is a fundamental pillar in the strategy of enhancing customer experience. Therefore, in 2019 we stressed investments with a direct impact on the quality of mobile and fixed services. For another year, TIM ensured its leadership in 4G with the largest and best coverage in this technology. We ended 2019 with over 3,400 thousand cities, 85.7% network availability and the lowest latency among all operators, according to Tecnoblog news from Jan/20. In order to maintain this position as a competitive differential, we continued to bring technological innovations, running tests with 5G and using the Massive MIMO for 4G. Meanwhile, we maintained the efficient approach with the refarming of frequencies to expand the capacity of our network. On the fixed network side, we exceeded 100,000 km of fiber optic in backbone and backhaul, demonstrating the commitment to improve our transport network. We also expanded the coverage of our TIM Live residential broadband, reaching 2.3 million households. Efficiency and Cash Generation The efficiency approach is more and more Company-wide, across different processes in all areas. Also, the digital transformation process, which impacts the Company's costs and customer satisfaction, keeps advancing at an excellent speed, with expressive results in the adoption of digital channels such as the Meu TIM app (+18% of number of unique users on the platform), electronic payments (+14% of access making these payments) and digital invoices (+18% of invoices delivered), among other indicators. The program's goals are not restricted to cost savings, but also involve tax efficiency and improvements in financial expenses. Amid this context, we activated and started to utilize tax credits stemming from court decisions, and we maintained the trajectory of optimizing the Company's financing lines. The combination of all these elements on the operational and financial fronts yielded the biggest EBITDA in TIM's history, reaching R$ 6.8 billion with a margin that exceeded 39% in the year, and an excellent level of operating cash flow at R$ 2.1 billion. This enabled the highest ever shareholder compensation in TIM's history, close to R$ 1 billion. Conclusion and Perspectives The capacity to make adjustments without creating fracture, maintaining our focus on strategy execution, were the highlights of 2019, making it possible to fulfill targets and continue our history of sustainable and consistent growth. 20 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 The year 2020 may bring sizable opportunities with a quickening economy and the evolution of the consolidation process in the mobile segment, as well as from definitions over how the country sees the 5G technology, the opening of new revenue fronts, and more. This way, the focus on execution and a well-defined strategy will be the key to reach our strategic goals. 21 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 Economic and Industrial Overview Macroeconomic Environment In 2019, the Brazilian economy did not meet market expectations, although it closed the year in an optimistic tone amid factors such as a record high for the Ibovespa, the main index on B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which ended the year above 115,000, the SELIC base rate at an all-time low of 4.5% per year and the recovery of the retail sector, which accelerated sharply at the end of the period despite a more sluggish pace during the year. Said frustration stems from market forecasts in early 2019, pointing to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 2.5% for the year, according to the first FOCUS1 report of 2019. However, the last FOCUS2 report for the period signals modest growth of 1.1%. Inflation as measured by the Ample Consumer Price Index (IPCA) ended 2019 at 4.31%, the highest annual rate since 2016. IPCA exceeded the midpoint of the target, which was 4.25% for the year. Inflation was mostly impacted by a rise in the price of meat at the end of the year and by an increase in administered prices, such as fuels and electricity. On the currency front, the US dollar appreciated sharply vis-à-vis the real in 2019, ending the year at R$ 4.033 after reaching R$ 4.254 in November, the highest nominal exchange rate since the implementation of the Brazilian real. The rate showed strong volatility during the year amid factors such as uncertainty about the Brazilian economy, in addition to international factors, especially the trade war involving the US and China, with mutual taxation on imports. The trade balance ended the year with a US$ 47 billion5 surplus, down by 19.6% compared to 2018 and the lowest figure in four year. As to the international scenario, the trade war between the US and China remained at the forefront during 2019 and contributed to the volatility seen in international markets, as well as to the reduced growth forecasts for the global economy. This situation eased slightly at the end of the year, as the two main global economies concluded the first phase of a deal, favoring emerging countries as proved by the significant reduction in Brazil's country risk. 2.2. Particularities of the Telecommunications Sector The telecommunications sector in Brazil is marked by strong competition and by the effective regulation of the National telecommunications agency, ANATEL, whose mission is "to promote the development of the country's telecommunications, in order to provide it with a modern and efficient telecommunications infrastructure, capable of providing the society with adequate, diversified and fair prices throughout the entire national territory." Estimated by the latest FOCUS report issued by the Central Bank (BACEN) on January 4, 2019 Estimated by the latest FOCUS report issued by the Central Bank (BACEN) on January 6, 2020 Source: Central Bank Source: Central Bank Source: Economy Ministry 22 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 However, such strategy was impacted by fiercer competition in the Brazilian market, seen through the presence of more aggressive offers considering the content provided to clients and a reduction in the prices offered by operators in general, which to a certain extent limited the Company's capacity to pass on cost increases or to propose adhesion to high-value offers. The sector continued the trend of strong growth in data consumption, demanding from the operators the capacity to adapt their networks, facing the challenge of delivering an increasingly robust infrastructure in an environment of more rational investments in projects such as the densification of sites, frequency refarming and carrier aggregation in two or three frequencies. Moreover, TIM has advanced its sharing initiatives focused on 4G and transport network. This evolution in the Company`s network allows the significant expansion of traffic on the 4G network, providing clients with a better user experience, both in terms of performance, with higher download and upload speeds and lower latency, and indoor coverage and greater penetration. News about 5G technology has yielded discussions worldwide. The implementation of this technology will bring highly significant results, enabling new business models, encouraging an increasingly connected society and clearing the way for the implementation of advances in research and development. Last, the growing demand for Fixed Broadband consolidated the view of internet access as an essential resource for the population, which was confirmed by the evolution of the client base and TIM Live's net additions. 23 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 TIM Services Business TIM is recognized by its strong brand and the reputation of an innovative and disruptive company, capable of defining new consumption standards for the market. The proactive approach allows the Company a leading position in the transformation of the business model in telecommunications. The change in the clients' consumption profile and the emergence of new technologies foster a rupture in the telecommunications industry, based on the consumption of data, contents and digital services. The offers' pioneering and innovative spirit are the Company's trademarks, which has a complete portfolio both for individual clients and corporate solutions for small, medium and large companies. In addition to the traditional voice and data services, TIM offers fixed ultra-broadband, TIM Live and fixed broadband service through the mobile network, utilizing WTTx technology. Also, in the portfolio, the Company offers a series of digital contents and services in its packages, increasing the mobile devices' functionalities within its clients' routines. The capacity to manage a complete and diversified portfolio gives TIM the possibility to offer customized packages to its clients and propose convergent offers in certain regions. Demonstrating this differential, in 2019, TIM introduced the concept of entertainment hub in the high- value post-paid segment with the launch of the TIM Black Família offer. With this offer, in addition to the traditional features of family plans (sharing and consumption control), the Company sought to place greater emphasis on digital content (films, series, music, newspapers and magazines), seeking to meet consumer demand for new forms of entertainment. Today TIM Black Família represents over 60% of high value postpaid sales. For prepaid, innovation came by simplifying offers with TIM Pré TOP. With this proposition, the Company sought to give greater visibility to the expenses that customers in this segment have with the use of services, in addition to offering a package with more attractive voice and data services. With this launch and consistent communication, TIM returned to being a leader in Top of Mind research conducted internally. 3.2. Strategy TIM's strategy aims to accelerate the digital transformation and improve the customer experience with more quality and a more attractive value proposition, taking advantage of the 2nd wave of Mobile upselling, FTTH and other sources of revenue (such as B2B and digital services). For 2019 was planned around 5 strategic fronts focused on its main stakeholders: customers, employees and shareholders. In the Company's view, these strategic fronts represent four growth waves capable of bolstering results. In addition to the Efficiency Plan, these have the potential to make TIM the best value of choice in market value for telecommunications, increase shareholder returns and have more engaged employees in a customer-centered culture. 24 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 The growth waves mentioned previously are concentrated in the areas below: Consumer: The actions aimed for the B2C segment have distinct approaches for the audiences in prepaid and postpaid. While the actions for the prepaid audience are intended to simplify offers with the subsequent improvement in customer experience and recharge recurrence, for postpaid customers the approach based on value, thus stimulating for higher planes - in addition to the leadership in 4G and in loyalty initiatives - drove this growth wave, seeking to compound the profitability of the customer base and speed the movement toward value. B2B: In order to expand its market share and increase the weight of this segment relative to the Company's revenues, TIM has been working focused on specific verticals, such as agribusiness. With initiatives as ConectarAgro the intention is to bring connectivity through the IoT with 4G to Brazilian countryside, helping to modernize and automatize the farms and crops. Digital: On the Digital front, TIM sought new revenue sources as a platform provider (analytics, BD, mobile marketing, etc), aiming to operate beyond simple connectivity. In addition, the inclusion of content offers was adopted to underpin revenue growth from mobile/fixed services. Infrastructure: The development of a robust infrastructure capable of meeting the demand for capacity and quality is one of the pillars of TIM's business, as well as a relevant guideline for the earmarking of investments made by the Company. In this sense, the Company operates with a Smart Capex approach, seeking to make investments more efficient and providing better monetization of them. To this end, TIM develops spectrum refarming projects to expand the capacity of the mobile network, tests and implements new technologies such as 5G and Massive-MIMO antennas, strengthens its participation in the wholesale fixed network market through partnerships and builds joint infrastructure with other market players. The results of expanding coverage for the 4G and 4.5G mobile network, as well as expanding the scope of the fiber optic transport network and coverage in FTTH are demonstrations of the results of this strategy. 25 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 4. Human Resources The Human Resources Department is structured to ensure the best practices in people management, to support the evolution process at the Company, aligned with the technological transformations and business challenges that include the commitment to sustainability and promotion of diversity and inclusion. It is fundamental to rely on an engaged team to exceed challenges and fetch better results. At TIM, transparency and respect at all levels strengthen the pride of belonging and the clarity about our direction, as both are differentials for our brand. In 2019, certain practices were highlighted in the annual Climate Survey, which showed significant results such as increased general favorability by 6 p.p., reaching 81% and placing the Company among the 10% best results in the Korn Ferry (P90) ranking, consultancy responsible for research. Among the highlighted factors, compared to 2018, Learning and Development rose +12 p.p. and is +4 p.p. above the average for P90. Clarity and Direction (+9 p.p.) and Trust in the Leadership (+8 p.p.) also featured a relevant evolution, which attest the recognition of employees regarding the communication of the strategy and the leadership's commitment to TIM's values. Innovation, our market positioning, also stand out among the most recognized factors for our employees, reflecting the deep engagement with this theme and the success of actions such as the 5G campaign, ConectarAGRO and 4G TIM no Campo. The results of the climate survey at TIM in 2019 consolidate the elevated engagement of the team and indicate an agenda to be prioritized in 2020, including organizational support, which presented significant growth compared to 2018 but still needs attention, confirming the importance of the Renova TIM project. Started in 2019, the project includes changes and renovation of premises and replacement of equipment. 4.1. People TIM ended 2019 with 9,700 employees across Brazil. The employees, with their stories and knowledge, represent the Company's intellectual capital and are the engines of business development. Approximately 70.1% of the employees have completed higher education or attend college and 9.8% have postgraduate degrees. The numbers and results show that TIM has a diverse and highly- qualified staff to meet its challenges. The workforce is complemented by 210 interns and 257 young apprentices. 26 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 4.2. Development and Training TIM employees have access to training and development, in a structured offer for the individual to evolve within the company and build a successful career. In line with organizational values, their careers are traced from their own professional experiences and knowledge, acquired with the company's investment. In this regard, TIM invested more than R$ 8.8 million training and developing its employees in 2019. To guide its employees' careers, TIM identify and monitors individual performance to direct the activities more assertively. In addition to encouraging and providing real growth opportunities, the Company recognizes the dedication and differentiated performance of its professionals through different performance management tools (360º or 270º). In order to attract the best students and train our future professionals, the Trainee Program brings to TIM young people with energy, determination, drive, team spirit and, especially, interest in challenges and innovation. As we believe that diversity and inclusion are essential for valuing and engaging people, and also play a fundamental role in the innovation process, we reinforce our position and commitment to the theme through an editorial line of internal and external communication focused on valuing diversity and we brought in TIM Talks, our development week dedicated to all employees, actions with an approach and representativeness of the different dimensions of diversity. In addition to these initiatives, in July 2019, the People Caring & Inclusion Management area was created with the mission of building and managing policies, programs and initiatives of diversity and inclusion, aligned with the business strategy and organizational culture, valuing the contribution of each employee at TIM. The diversity and inclusion plan provides for the creation of a committee, diversity and inclusion groups and implementation of actions focused on the pillars of gender, LGBTI +, race, generations and people with disabilities. Initial training actions were carried out in 4Q 2019 and the plan in its entirety will be implemented throughout 2020. 4.3. Long-Term Incentive Plan The Long-Term Incentive Plan aims to grant TIM Participações shares or options for the purchase of shares to employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, thus seeking to promote the expansion, achievement and success of corporate goals, and ensuring the alignment of interests of shareholders and TIM's management. On August 5th, 2011, April 10th, 2014th, and April 19th, 2018, TIM Participações S.A.'s General Shareholders' Meeting approved the long-term incentive plans; "Plan 2011-2013", "Plan 2014-2016" and "Plan 2018-2020", respectively, granted to the high management and those holding key positions at the Company and its subsidiaries. The Plans for 2011-2013 and 2014-2016 cover the granting of options for the purchase of shares, while Plan 2018-2020 provides for the granting of shares. 27 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 The exercise of options from Plan 2011-2013 is subject to specific performance targets, while Plan 2014-2016 does not include the premise of targets and its exercise is subject to the favorability of market price at the time of exercise, compared to the Exercise Price. The Exercise Price of both Plans is calculated based on the Base Price of the Share, adjusted as a result of the share's performance, considering the criteria provided for in each Grant. Regarding the exercise of Plan 2018-2020, the granting of Company shares is subject to time and performance conditions (fulfillment of specific targets). Such performance conditions may also impact the number of granted shares, resulting from criteria defined in each Grant. The options for the 2011-2013 and 2014-2016 Plans are effective for 6 years. For the 2018-2020 Plan, the term is valid for 3 years, which is the same related to its grace period (Vesting). As approved by the Company's General Meeting, the Plans' management is looked after by the Board of Directors, subject to the Company's By-laws. Specifically for 2017, as the Company started the process to restructure its long-term incentive plan, on an exceptional basis and duly approved by the Board of Directors, the long-term incentive plan happened as bonus, with payment subject to the fulfillment of certain financial ratios at TIM and split in three annual installments. 4.3.1. Cycle for Option of Shares 2011-2013 Plan Granted Exercised Expired Options Options Not Options Options Exercised Plan 2011 - 2013 8,567,765 -3,399,832 -5,167,933 0 1st Grant 2,833,595 -1,532,132 -1,301,463 0 2nd Grant 2,661,752 -896,479 -1,765,273 0 3rd Grant 3,072,418 -971,221 -2,101,197 0 4.3.2. Cycle for Option of Shares 2014-2016 Plan Granted Exercised Expired Options Options Not Options Options Exercised Plan 2014 - 2016 8,965,119 -3,411,676 -4,622,968 930,475 1st Grant 1,687,686 -59,935 -1,249,465 378,286 2nd Grant 3,355,229 -1,576,301 -1,646,080 132,848 3rd Grant 3,922,204 -1,775,440 -1,727,423 419,341 28 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 4.3.3. Shares Cycle 2018-2020 Plan Granted Exercised Expired shares shares Not shares shares Exercised Plan 2018 - 2020 1,780,594 -115,949 -514,064 1,150,581 1st Grant 849,932 -115,949 -480,646 253,337 2nd Grant 930,662 0 -33,418 897,244 3rd Grant 0 0 0 0 29 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 5. Network Infrastructure is one of the strategic pillars at the Company and TIM reassures its investment commitment in 2020, seeking to offer more and better services. The recent changes in the consumption pattern, as well as the increasing demand for quality requires a structured network expansion plan, supported by more robust technical analyses regarding the consumption pattern and the customers' needs, as well as a cultural transformation. In spectrum usage, TIM continues its successful refarming project, expanding toward the 2.1GHz frequency, aiming for more efficiency and better performance. Regarding fiber, the Company continues its network expansion project to support the ultra-broadband converging network, increasing the availability of FTTH and FTTS. As for sites, TIM plans to increase site density by using Biosites, which are sustainable, cheaper structures that are easier to install and have no visual impact on cities. In the context of big data, the Company is constantly evolving its analytical tools from a more complete and proactive approach, aiming for a more efficient deployment of investments. When it comes to corporate culture, the new technologies and customer expectations rupture the traditional model of telecommunications operators. In this scenario, TIM seeks to develop, motivate and engage its employees so that they can perform in a dynamic, innovative and collaborative environment based on an agile and flexible operating model. 5.1. Nationwide Coverage TIM's infrastructure has a national reach, covering approximately 94% of the Brazilian urban population, being present in almost 3,500 cities. The Company also has extensive data coverage, maintaining its leading position in 4G coverage in the country. Of the R$ 3.85 billion invested in 2019, 93.4% were dedicated to network and information technology in line with the previous years, aiming to meet the growing data consumption. Infrastructure improvement and growth are supported by different projects, among them one can highlight the expansion of fiber optic network (backbone, backhaul and FTTH), densification of sites, frequency refarming and the aggregation of carriers in two or three frequencies, depending on the geographic location. Moreover, TIM has advanced its sharing initiatives focused on 4G and transport network. Regarding the major ongoing projects focused on the continuous modernization and enhancement of our infrastructure, we highlight: Expansion of refarming of 2.1 GHz frequency in 4G, reaching approximately 298 cities;

Infrastructure virtualization project;

Installation of multiple data centers to enhance experience (35 at the end of 4Q), of which 14 DCC (Data Center Core) and 21 DCE (Data Center Edge);

Expansion of VoLTE, available in more than 3,400 cities; 30 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 Signing of agreements with Vivo toward sharing 2G, 3G and 4G mobile network infrastructure;

Implementation of "5G Living Lab TIM" - benchmark centers for testing 5G, focused on promoting the applicability of the technology and exploring opportunities in new business models;

Expansion of network capacity through the solution Massive MIMO;

Consolidation of the NB-IoT network present in more than 3,300 cities. This coverage will enable the creation of IoT solutions not only in large cities, but also in those farther from the capitals. TIM has pioneered the simultaneous launch of this platform with such broad coverage, aiming to boost the ecosystem of solution developers. TIM maintained its leadership in 4G coverage, reaching 3,477 cities or 94% of the country's urban population at the end of 2019, registering a 36% YoY increase in network elements in this technology in the time period. In addition, the usage of 700MHz frequency for the development of the LTE network continues to evolve, providing a significant improvement in customer experience both in terms of performance (higher download and upload speeds and lower latency), and indoor coverage, higher penetration. DESCRIPTION 2019 2018 % YoY 4G Cities 3,477 3,272 6.3% of which 700 MHz enabled 2,313 1,426 62.2% of which VoLTE enabled 3,401 2,522 34.9% Urban Population Coverage (4G) 94% 93% 1.3p.p. of which 700 MHz enabled 81% 65% 16.2p.p. of which VoLTE enabled 93% 76% 17.0p.p. 3G Cities 3,283 3,169 3.6% Urban Population Coverage (3G) 92% 92% 0.3p.p. At the end of the year, TIM had 19,812 sites and 61% of them were connected through high capacity backhaul. In relation to transport infrastructure, the Company reached 100,000 km of fiber optic for backbone and backhaul, an increase of 11.9% YoY. Residential fixed broadband continues to evolve, with 2.3 million households in FTTH, 3.6 million in FTTC, totaling 5.5 million households in 25 cities6. Infrastructure development is also in line with the Company's corporate social responsibility values. TIM continues to implement the Biosites installation project, a solution for the densification of the mobile access network (antennas/towers) with a very low visual impact. Biosites also contribute to harmonization with the environment and urban infrastructure - a multifunctionality beyond the 6 Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Gonçalo (RJ), Nilópolis (RJ), Nova Iguaçu (RJ), São João do Meriti (RJ), Duque de Caxias (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Mauá (SP), Poá (SP), Suzano (SP), Francisco Morato (SP), Franco da Rocha (SP), Diadema (SP), Salvador (BA), Lauro de Freitas (BA), Camaçari (BA), Feira de Santana (BA), Recife (PE), Goiânia (GO), Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), Anápolis (GO) and Manaus (AM). 31 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 transmission of telecommunications, lighting and security cameras - these structures are cheaper and faster to install. At the end of 2019, TIM reached a total of 1,582 active Biosites. Currently, the Company is authorized to use more than 110 MHz, with 36 MHz in frequencies below 1 GHz distributed as follows: Average Spectrum Weighted by Population 700 MHz 850 MHz 900 MHz 1.800 MHz 2.100 MHz 2.500 MHz 20 11 5 35 22 20 5.2. Customer Service and Quality During 2019, TIM accelerated in several innovative digital transformation initiatives, such as: (i) development of solutions using artificial intelligence to operate more efficiently in its sales, service and communication channels; (ii) new solutions that bring greater empowerment to the user, through our self-caring,self-provision and self-healing mentality; (iii) Based on this perspective, our results for the year prove that we have been successful in this process. Sales through digital channels, in postpaid and consumer control grew 28% YoY in 2019. Meanwhile, the mix for electronic recharging keeps obtaining more relevance among sales channels, with growth of 6 p.p in 2018. With the aim of offering the best customer service, Meu TIM app delivered consistent results throughout the year, simplifying the caring processes - reducing communication via call centers - and providing greater transparency and control to customers. In 2019, the 18% growth YoY in the number of unique users on the platform, alongside the reduction of 17% YoY in human interactions, reinforce the importance of this channel. 32 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 The digital mechanisms for billing and payments again reported accelerated growth during 2019. The invoices delivered via digital channels rose 18% YoY, while the number of users paying through digital channels advanced 14% YoY. Also, during the year, TIM offered its clients solutions for a new digital channel: the possibility to check balance, add credit, and receive invoices on WhatsApp. As a result of this evolution, 4G data traffic exceeded 85% of the total (a 9 p.p. rise) compared to the previous year. This important milestone allowed TIM to confirm once more the superior quality of its 4G network, according to news released by Tecnoblog in January 2020. This means that our clients used 4G more often - 85.7% of their time online (performance 8 p.p. above the second- placed provider). In addition, the Company was the leader in terms of latency with 57.4 ms, equaling the time it takes for the information to be sent to the user. 33 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 6. Operational Performance 6.1. Overview of the Brazilian Market The Brazilian mobile market saw a retreat in the number of users for the 19th consecutive quarter. The consolidation dynamic for prepaid sim cards recurred in 4Q19. Despite this factor, which was intensified by the seasonal effect of higher disconnections in the last quarter of the year, the 13.0 million user decline seen in the last 12 months was the best relative performance for the segment in five years. Postpaid net additions reached 10.0 million users during the year. Slightly over half of this result came from human lines (ex-M2M), whose positive contribution to the sector has been slowing YoY since 2Q18, reaching in this period the lowest level since the end of 2016, i.e., +6.5% YoY. Total Market Net Adds Postpaid Net Adds Prepaid Net Adds (thousand lines) (thousand lines) (thousand lines) 11.693 -2.533 10.026 -12.559 -7.287 -18.980 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Souce: Anatel 6.2. TIM´s Performance TIM ended 2019 with a base of 54.4 million active lines, a 2.6% reduction YoY. Despite the solid postpaid performance, disconnection in the prepaid segment negatively impacted the total base. The postpaid customer base totaled 21.5 million users at the end of 2019, a 6.1% rise YoY, adding 1.2 million customers to the base, whose main reason for growth was the new additions. In prepaid, the base totaled 33.0 million customers at the end of 2019. Net disconnections numbered 2.7 million lines in the year, a result of prepaid dynamics, characterized simultaneously by high volumes of activations and cancelations. The launch of TIM Pré Top has proved to be the right strategy, bringing consistency to the offer and leading to improved recurring acquisitions, increased spending per recharger and a better perception of the clients. Breakdown of customer base by technology: The number of 4G users reached 38.6 million. Year-on-year, growth was +12.0%, explained by the migration of 3G users to 4G;

Year-on-year, growth was +12.0%, explained by the migration of 3G users to 4G; M2M and Data Terminals base closed the quarter with 3.6 million lines, +67.5% YoY. 34 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 6.3. Fixed Segment The TIM Live base totaled 566,000 customers in 2019, growth of 21.1% YoY. Net adds totaled 99,000 in the year, of which 119,000 in FTTH technology (Fiber To The Home). TIM Live continues to focus investments in the expansion of connection technology, with higher speed offers and optimal connection stability. In December, the Company already had 25 cities, being present in 23 of those with FTTH. 35 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 7. Financial Performance To better represent financial performance and business trends, TIM normalizes some lines of its Financial Statements, eliminating the impact of non-recurring items. These movements are pointed out when required. 7.1. Operating Revenues DESCRIPTION 2019 2018 % YoY R$ million Net Revenues 17,377 16,981 2.3% Services Revenues 16,597 16,206 2.4% Mobile Service 15,648 15,354 1.9% Client Generated 14,372 14,044 2.3% Interconnection 477 712 -33.0% Others 799 598 33.5% Fixed Service 949 852 11.3% of which TIM Live 491 376 30.6% Product Revenues 780 775 0.6% In 2019, Total Net Revenues reached R$ 17,377 million, growth of 2.3% YoY supported by Net Service Revenues, which advanced 2.4% YoY and by Net Product Revenues which increased 0.6% YoY. This demonstrates the better sales mix contributing to a higher average price of handsets sold, compensating for a lower sales volume. The breakdown of Net Revenues and other highlights are presented below: Mobile Service Revenues (MSR) advanced R$ 294 million, or 1.9%, reaching R$ 15,648 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The expansion is mainly due to mobile ARPU (Average Monthly Revenues per User), influenced mostly by higher spending by prepaid customers, in addition to the company's ongoing efforts to monetize its postpaid client base via migrations to high-valueplans. Client Generated Revenues (CGR) composed by Local Voice Revenues, Long Distance Voice and Data & Content grew 2.3% YoY in 2019, driven by the migrations process between segments and intra segments seeking to raise the penetration of higher-value offers. Interconnection Revenues declined 33.0%, reaching R$ 477 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The result remains impacted by a reduction of VU-M tariffs and a smaller growth of incoming traffic. Other Mobile Revenues ended 2019 up 33.5% YoY, at R$ 799 million in the year. This performance remains impacted mainly by revenues generated by network sharing and swap agreements. The rise in network sharing volume is aligned with the strategy to expand fiber (backbone and backhaul) with greater efficiency in asset allocation (Capex and Opex). 36 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 In 2019, Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 949 million, an 11.3% rise YoY, boosted by growth in TIM Live (+30.6%) more than offsetting the 3.9% drop in revenues from other businesses in the fixed segment (corporate and wholesale). Live ARPU was R$ 80.9, 8.0% higher than 2019. The performance is explained by the penetration of high-value offers with faster speeds. Product Revenues totaled R$ 780 million, an increase of 0.6% compared to 2018, reflecting a better sales mix that contributed to a higher average price of handsets, making up for an inferior sales volume. 7.2. Operating Costs and Expenses DESCRIPTION 2019 2018 % YoY R$ million Reported Operating Expenses (9,049) (10,609) -14.7% Normalized* Operating Expenses (10,579) (10,610) -0.3% Personnel (1,005) (994) 1.1% Selling and Marketing (3,428) (3,626) -5.5% Network & Interconnection (3,510) (3,661) -4.1% General & Administrative (628) (579) 8.6% Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS) (932) (884) 5.4% Bad Debt (748) (545) 37.3% Other operational revenues (expenses) (328) (322) 1.9% Normalized* Operating Expenses Ex-COGS (9,647) (9,726) -0.8% *Operating Costs normalized by adjustments to the sale-leaseback contract of towers (+R$ 11,000 in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 431,000 in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18), tax credit due to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis for PIS/COFINS (-R$ 75.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,720 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 159.1 million in 4Q18), legal services connected to the PIS/COFINS court decision (R$ +4.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 3.5 million in 2Q19), revision of loss prognosis for labor contingencies related to employees, tax contingencies and civil contingencies (R$ +11.2 million in 3Q19, +R$ 221.8 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 156.5 million in 4Q18) and contract losses (+R$ 22.4 million in 3Q19). Costs and Expenses totaled R$ 9,049 million in 2019, a 14.7% improvement from 2018. This line was impacted by non-recurring expenses of R$ 1,530 million, a net result of the effects related to items explained in the footnote to the chart above. Without the non-recurringeffects, Total Normalized Costs and Expenses declined 0.3% in the year, totaling R$ 10,579 million in 2019. The efficiency plan reached approximately 80% of the target for 2019. Despite the strict cost control, bad debt was a relevant offender impacting the annual guidance. Excluding these effects, the achievement would be higher than 110%. In the year, the plan initiatives generated economies that totaled approximately R$ 600 million. An analysis detailing the operational expenses for the year is presented below: Normalized Personnel reached R$ 1,005 million in 2019, up 1.1% from 2018 impacted mostly by inflation in the previous year, which updated the salaries and benefits base. 37 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 Selling and Marketing declined 5.5% YoY, reaching R$ 3,428 million reflecting gains in efficiencies generated by process digitization and lower spending on FISTEL. Such effects were partially impacted by the right of using the TIM trademark7. Network and Interconnection decreased 4.1% YoY compared to 2018. This result was influenced by (i) decline in termination rate (VU-M), and (ii) lower pressure from traffic to other operators. The Network subgroup saw an opposite movement and was negatively impacted by higher costs with infrastructure sharing and rental. Normalized General and Administrative Expenses (G&A) ended 2019 with growth of 8.6% compared to 2018, with a minor increase in its participation within total normalized Opex, to 5.9%. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) was R$ 932 million, a 5.4% rise YoY. In the period, despite the reduction of sales volume in the period, high-value products were more relevant in the mix. Provisions for Doubtful Accounts (Bad Debt) in 2019 reached R$ 748 million, a 37.3% rise from 2018 explained by an increase in the revenues base exposed to delinquency due to a larger postpaid base, in addition to a challenging macroeconomic environment (unemployment, income and indebtedness of families). We also had changes in internal systems and processes during the first half, and an added level of Bad Debt resulting from an increased number of customers that the company disconnected. Other Normalized Operating Revenues totaled R$ 328 million, up 1.9% YoY given that the revenue reduction was compensated for by the decrease in the FUST/FUNTEL contribution, leaving its participation over total normalized OPEX at 3.1%, just 0.1 p.p. higher than in 2018. Subscriber Acquisition Costs (SAC = subsidy + commissioning + advertising expenses) totaled R$ 51.7 per gross addition in 2019, a decrease of 5.1% YoY. Despite the increase in SAC, the SAC/ARPU ratio (indicating payback per client) remained at a healthy level of 2.2 months in 2019, compared to 2.4 months in 2018. 7 On May 17, 2018, TIM Participações and Telecom Itália entered into a trademark license agreement, formally granting Tim Part and its subsidiaries the right to use the "Tim" trademark in exchange for the payment of royalties in the amount of 0.5% of the company's net revenues. 38 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 7.3. From EBITDA to Net Income DESCRIPTION 2019 2018 % YoY R$ million Reported EBITDA 8,328 6,372 30.7% Reported EBITDA Margin 47.9% 37.5% 10.4p.p. Depreciation & Amortization (4,189) (3,954) 5.9% Depreciation (2,313) (2,250) 2.8% Amortization (1,876) (1,704) 10.1% EBIT 4,139 2,418 71.2% EBIT Margin 23.8% 14.2% 9.6p.p. Net Financial Results 614 (537) n.a. Financial expenses (816) (951) -14.3% Financial income 1,430 413 246.5% Net exchange variation (1) 1 n.a. Income before taxes 4,753 1,880 152.8% Income tax and social contribution (988) 665 n.a. Net Income 3,765 2,545 47.9% Normalized* EBITDA 6,798 6,371 6.7% Normalized* EBITDA Margin 39.1% 37.5% 160.3% Normalized* EBIT 2,609 2,417 8.0% Normalized* EBIT Margin 15.0% 14.2% 0.8p.p. Normalized* Net Financial Results (504) (604) -16.6% Normalized* Income tax and social contribution (57) (262) -78.3% Normalized* Net Income 2,049 1,552 32.1% Total Normalized Items 1,716 994 72.7% EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, -R$ 2.1 million in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18). Net income normalized by monetary correction on tax credit and labor, tax and civil contingencies (-R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 66.2 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by tax credit and other effects (+35.2 million in 3Q19, +R$ 865 million in 2Q19 and +23.4 million in 4Q18), by adjustment of deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19) and by tax credit due to the incorporation of TIM Celular by TIM S.A. (-R$ 950 million in 3Q18). EBITDA Normalized EBITDA totaled R$ 6.8 billion in 2019, a robust growth of 6.7% YoY. The main levers were: (i) growth of Mobile Service Revenues, (ii) acceleration in growth of fixed service revenues and (iii) maintenance of a strict cost/expenses control. Normalized EBITDA Margin ended 2019 at 39.1%, a 1.6 p.p. addition YoY, maintaining the growth trajectory of the past 5 years. EBITDA exposure to VU-M rose 0.2 p.p., ending 2019 with the exposure at 0.03%. The dynamics for this indicator tend to be a little bit more volatile and linked to the dynamics of off- net traffic (incoming vs. outgoing). Depreciation and amortization (D&A) / EBIT D&A increased 5.9% YoY in 2019, explained mostly by growth in investment in software dedicated to the digitalization process and by the 700MHz license (license starts to be 39 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 amortized once the cities are activated). Normalized EBIT increased 8.0% YoY in the year, while reported EBIT grew 71.2% YoY in 2019. The normalized EBIT margin closed the year at 15%, expanding 0.8 p.p. against 2018. Net financial result Normalized Net Financial Result was negative by R$ 504 million, a R$ 100 million improvement compared to 2018. Financial Result was positive by R$ 614 million. Income tax and social contribution Income Tax and Social Contribution in 2019 was negative by R$ 988 million, or -R$ 57 million in a normalized view (vs. R$ 665 million positive in 2018, impacted by tax credit due to the incorporation of TIM Celular by TIM S.A., or R$ 262 million negative in the normalized view). In the year, the adjusted effective rate was -2.7%. Net income Net Income Normalized by the effects described previously totaled R$ 2.0 billion, an increase of 32.1% YoY, while Earnings per Share (EPS) was R$ 0.85 compared to R$ 0.64 in the previous year. Net Income totaled R$ 3.8 billion, an increase of 47.9% YoY with EPS of R$ 1.56 compared to R$ 1.05 in 2018. 40 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 7.4. Cash Flow, Debt and CAPEX DESCRIPTION 2019 2018 % YoY R$ million Normalized* EBITDA 6,798 6,372 6.7% Capex (3,853) (3,831) 0.6% Normalized* EBITDA - Capex 2,945 2,541 15.9% Working Capital (829) 372 n.a. Non recurring operating items - 1 -100.0% Operating Free Cash Flow Ex-licenses 2,116 2,912 -27.3% Clean UP 700MHZ - (143) -100.0% Operating Free Cash Flow 2,116 2,769 -23.6% EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Working Capital normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19) and according to the items in the Net Financial Results section (+R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19), reallocated under Cash Flow of non-operating activities. Normalized Operating Cash Flow (FOCF) for 2019, excluding the 700 MHz license, was positive by R$ 2,116 million, a reduction of R$ 653 million compared to 2018. This result stems mostly from a working capital variation that was more negative by R$ 1,200 million, mainly prompted by a reduction in Suppliers in addition to an increase in accounts receivable resulting from a higher revenue base from the postpaid segment. CAPEX In 2019, investments advanced 0.6% YoY and totaled R$ 3,853 million, still allocated to infrastructure (93.4%), mainly projects in IT, 4G technology through 700MHZ, transport network and FTTH expansion. Debt and cash Gross Debt at the end of 2019 was R$ 3,415 million, growth of R$ 80 million YoY. The current balance includes (i) leasing recognition in the total amount of R$ 1,428 million (related to the sale of towers, the LT Amazonas project and other financial leasing operations) and (ii) hedge position in the amount of R$ 42 million (reducing gross debt). TIM's debt is concentrated in long-term contracts (59% of the total) consisting mainly of BNDES financing and Debentures. Approximately 11% of the total debt is denominated in foreign currency (USD) and is fully hedged in local currency. The average cost of debt excluding leasing was 5.7% p.y., down compared to 8.2% p.y. in 2018. 41 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 In 2019, Cash and Securities totaled R$ 2,939 million, an increase of R$ 1,079 million YoY. The main movements that affected cash and securities in the last 12 months are presented below: Cash Movements 654 +2,323 785 -613 +1,000 -801 2,285 -830 1,076 Cash + Dividends Fistel New Loans Debt Payments Recurring Cash + Securities¹ Payment² (interest+principal) movements Securities¹ 4Q18 4Q19 Cash & CE Securities Securities: Fixed Fund ² IOC net of income tax In the year, the average financial yield was 5.9% p.y. compared to 6.5% p.y. in the same period of the previous year, following the reduction in the Selic rate. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.07x in 2019, down from 0.23x in 2018. In 2019, Net Debt totaled R$ 476 million, a R$ 989 million decrease compared to the same period of the previous year, when net debt was R$ 1,465 million. 42 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 8. Social Responsibility The Company's Social and Environmental Responsibility Policies guide actions and initiatives and are based on the principles of the UN Global Compact, a voluntary commitment to which TIM has been a signatory since 2008. The ten principles of the Global Compact organized in human rights, work, environment and fighting corruption are used as guidelines for conducting the Company's business. In November, 2019, the company was confirmed for the 12th consecutive year in B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), portfolio includes actions of companies that have a high degree of commitment to sustainability and corporate governance. TIM remain as the telecommunications industry company for more consecutive years on the list. The Company has a Climate Change Policy that establishes guidelines for the management of its emissions of greenhouse gases and also publishes an inventory of its greenhouse gases pursuant to GHG Protocol methodology. In 2019 for the seventh year the inventory was qualified with the gold seal. Instituto TIM Founded in July, 2013, Instituto TIM (https://en.institutotim.org.br/) has the mission of developing resources and strategies for the democratization of science, technology and innovation through mathematical and scientific education projects for children and young people and the development of free technologies that contribute to the implementation of public policies. Instituto TIM's actions have already reached approximately 500 municipalities, in all 26 states and the Federal District, benefiting more than 700,000 people, among them, 500,000 students and 15,000 teachers. Throughout 2019, the Instituto TIM-OBMEP Scholarships were offered to 200 medalists from the Brazilian Public Schools Mathematics Olympiad (OBMEP) who have entered public universities and come from low-income families. The aid to students is the result of the partnership between Instituto TIM and the National Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics (IMPA). In addition to offering scholarships, Instituto TIM also sponsors the OBMEP National Awards Ceremony, where medalists from across the country receive recognition for their achievements. The event is attended by ministers and officials and this year took place in July. Academic Working Capital (AWC) is the entrepreneurial education program developed by Instituto TIM that offers mentoring and financial support to college students who want to turn their course conclusion papers into technology-based businesses. Throughout the year, selected students attend workshops and are guided by mentors to develop their businesses. Since its inception in 2015, about 150 projects from 400 university students have been supported by the program. In 2019, three out of five finalists of the Hackbrazil competition - an international competition organized by the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT - were AWC 43 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 participating projects, with Aqualuz winning 2nd place and its founding partner, Anna Luísa Beserra, awarded as an UN Young Champion of the Earth. Science education is one of Instituto TIM's lines of action. In 2019, Instituto TIM continued its partnership with Garatea - ISS, a science and aerospace education program for children. The aim of the program is to arouse students' interest in science in a practical and fun way. In July, the winning project of the 2018/2019 Edition of the program left the US Space Agency (NASA) base towards the International Space Station (ISS) and was successfully executed in space. Now the students are evaluating the results of this experiment. In December, the winning project of the 2019/2020 Edition was selected: "The influence of microgravity on lactose degradation and the development of gut flora bacteria" was developed by high school students at Regina Coeli High School (Sorriso-MT). The project will be sent to space in 2020. Energy In accordance with the principles of its Environmental and Climate Change Management Pollicies, TIM considers the energy theme as one of its challenges. The expected increase in energy consumption due to the expansion of the network infrastructure is accompanied by energy efficiency actions. Projects include temporary or permanent shutdown of idle equipment; Decomissioning - shutdown and removal of equipment from the site in order to save energy and free up physical space for new projects, among others. Energy consumption 2019 2018 Electricity (MWh) 718,193¹ 702,681 Fuels (L) 1,240,491¹ 1,385,456 Data subject to change after external verification. TIM has been seeking alternative sources of energy. In 2019, TIM consumed over 350 GWh from renewable energy sources, representing about 50% of TIM's consumption. By 2020, the forecast is to increase the share of renewable sources to 60% of the company's total consumption. At the end of 2019, TIM reached a total of 1,582 active biosites. Biosites are structures with significant reduction in visual impact and, in addition to telecommunications transmission, also add lighting and security through surveillance cameras. For more information, see the Sustainability Report, which brings the main financial, social and environmental results. The Sustainability Report presents the most important topics for the Company's business and sustainability governance, as well as TIM's commitment to sustainable development. 44 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 The social investment initiatives include donations, TIM Institute projects and sponsorships. In 2019 more than R$ 10 million were invested in social benefit, as detailed below: Private Social Investment 2019 (R$'000) Donations 124 TIM Institute Projects 3,733 Education 2,585 Investments - Work 621 Inclusion 457 Other 70 Community Initiatives¹ 6,550 Sports sponsorpships - Cultural sponsorships 6,450 Other 100 Total 10,407 Tax incentives are included in the total amount invested in this category and represent approximately 95% of the investment in Community Initiatives. 45 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 9. Corporate Governance 9.1. The Only Telecom Company in Novo Mercado On August 3rd, 2011 TIM joined the "Novo Mercado", a segment that concentrates companies committed to the best corporate governance practices. The migration to Novo Mercado resulted in benefits for all shareholders. The required rules, aligned with the best corporate governance practices of markets such as the United States and Europe, promote greater liquidity and valuation of shares, allowing broader access to international markets, in addition to promoting the strengthening of the institutional image and increasing confidence in the Company. Additionally, TIM belongs to the select group of companies that comprise the portfolios of the Corporate Governance Index (IGC), the Stock Index with Differentiated Tag Along of B3 (ITAG) and of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), made of companies committed to managing risks deriving from economic, environmental and social developments. 9.2. Corporate Governance at TIM TIM Participações is a publicly-held Company, managed by the Board of Directors and an Executive Board and supervised by a Fiscal Council and a Statutory Audit Committee. The duties and responsibilities of the Board of Directors, the Executive Board, the Fiscal Council and the Statutory Audit Committee are determined by Brazilian law, the Company's Bylaws, the Novo Mercado Listing Regulation, the Internal Rules of the Board of Directors, the Internal Rules of the Fiscal Council and the Internal Rules of the Statutory Audit Committee. As active members responsible for the community in which they operate, the Company and its managers must guide their actions by legality and ethics, based on three fundamental principles: transparency, honesty and loyalty. In conducting its business guided by good faith, in addition to ethics and loyalty, the Company seeks to: (i) act with transparency in business, (ii) promote fair competition; (iii) act with competitive excellence in the market; (iv) serve the welfare and growth of the community in which it operates; (v) enhance human resources; and (vi) promote sustainable development. 9.3. Disclosure Policy In 2002, TIM Participações adopted a Disclosure/Negotiation Policy and Differentiation of Corporate Governance from NYSE, which the Company's management adhered to by signing the term of acceptance. As part of this policy, a code of conduct was established to be followed by all employees with access to privileged information and restrictions were imposed on negotiations with the Company's shares in certain periods. 46 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 The Company's Disclosure Policy provides the possibility of using the Portal Agência Estado, which can be accessed through the link: http://economia.estadao.com.br/fatos-relevantes/,pursuant to CVM instruction no. 547/2014 which allowed the disclosure of material facts in free access news portals. 9.4. Board of Directors The Board of Directors comprises at least 5 (five) and at most 19 (nineteen) members, with a two-year tenure. Reelection is allowed. On December 31st, 2019, the Board of Directors was formed by 9 (nine) members, of whom 4 (four) were independent. In 2019, the Board of Directors met 14 (fourteen) times in the exercise of its functions. All decisions taken by the Board of Directors are recorded in minutes, published and placed in the Board of Directors' minute books, archived in the Company's headquarters. The Board meets ordinarily once a quarter and extraordinarily upon a call made by its Chairman, or by any two board Members, or by the Company's Chief Executive Officer. The Chairman of the Board may invite any member of the Executive Board, other executives of the Company and third parties who may contribute opinions or recommendations related to the matters to be deliberated. Those invited to attend meetings of the Board shall not have voting right. The Board of Directors has 2 (two) advisory committees, the Compensation Committee and the Control and Risks Committee, and one or more members may participate in both Committees simultaneously. The Board of Directors also has an advisory and instruction agency directly linked to it, the Statutory Audit Committee. 9.5. Executive Board The Executive Board is the representative and executive management body of the Company, comprising at least two (2) and at most twelve (12) executive officers, elected by the Board of Directors for a two-year tenure, reelection allowed. They may be dismissed by the same agency at any time. On December 31st, 2019, the Company's Executive Board was formed by 7 (seven) members. 9.6. Fiscal Council The Fiscal Council is the supervisory body for the acts of the Company's management and for communication with shareholders, and it must function permanently. The Fiscal Council is formed of at least 3 (three) and at most 5 (five) effective members, all independent professionals recognized by the market, with no other ties to the Company, each with a respective alternate, whether shareholders or not, elected by the General Meeting. On December 31st, 2019, the Company's Fiscal Council was formed by 3 (three) members. In 2019, the Fiscal Council met 9 (nine) times in the exercise of its functions. 47 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 9.7. Statutory Audit Committee The Statutory Audit Committee is a body directly linked to the Board of Directors, specializing in advisory and instruction, formed by at least 3 (three) and at most 5 (five) members, all of them independent. Currently, the Statutory Audit Committee has 3 (three) members. The Statutory Audit Committee aims to supervise the quality and integrity of the financial reports, adherence to legal, regulatory and statutory standards, the adequacy of processes related to risk management and the activities of both internal and independent auditors, as well as to supervise and evaluate the signing of contracts of any type between the Company or its subsidiaries, on one side, and the controlling shareholder or its associated, colligated companies, which are subject to common control or parent company control, or that otherwise constitute Company related parties, on the other side. Besides its ordinary attributions, the Statutory Audit Committee performs the function of the Company's Audit Committee, in accordance with the provisions of the Sarbanes Oxley Act, to which the Company is subject because it is registered in the US Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC. In 2019, the Statutory Audit Committee met 22 (twenty-two) times in the exercise of its functions. The Statutory Audit Committee members analyzed the Financial Statements together with the Independent Auditor's Report and the Annual Management Report for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2019 ("Annual Financial Statements for 2019"). Considering the information provided by the Company's Executive Board and the external audit of Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S. ("EY"), as well as the proposal for allocation of the results for the year 2019, the Statutory Audit Committee assessed that this information and documents adequately reflect, in all relevant respects, the patrimonial and financial positions of the Company and its subsidiaries. For this reason, they unanimously recommend the approval of the aforementioned documents by the Company's Board of Directors for referral to the Annual General Meeting, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporate Law. 9.8. Control and Risks Committee The Control and Risks Committee is a collegiate advisory agency directly linked to the Board of Directors and should consist of at least 3 (three) members and at most 5 (five) members of the Company's Board of Directors. On December 31st, 2019, the Control and Risks Committee was composed by 4 (four) members, of whom 2 (two) independent. In 2019, the Control and Risks Committee met 4 (four) times in the exercise of its functions. 9.9. Compensation Committee The Compensation Committee is a collegiate advisory agency directly linked to the Board of Directors and must comprise 3 (three) members of the Company's Board of Directors. In December 2019, the Compensation Committee was formed by 3 (three) members, of whom 1 (one) was independent. In 2019, the Compensation Committee met 4 (four) times in the exercise of its functions. 48 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 9.10. Shareholder Structure The Company ended 2019 with share capital in the amount of R$ 9,913,414,421.74 represented by 2,421,032,479 common shares. TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A. holds share control of TIM Participações with approximately 67% of the shares. 9.11. Dividend Policy According to the Bylaws, the Company must distribute as mandatory dividend, for each fiscal year ended on December 31st, as long as there are amounts available for distribution, the amount equivalent to 25% of adjusted net income. It is mandatory to maintain a legal reserve, to which the Company must allocate 5% of the net income of each fiscal year until the value of this reserve is equivalent to 20% of the capital. The distribution of annual dividends is resolved by the Annual General Meeting. 9.12. Subsequent Events Fitch assigns initial rating "AAA (bra)" to TIM Participações On February 10th, 2020, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") assigned to the Company the Initial Long-Term Rating on a National Scale "AAA(bra)", with a stable outlook. In Fitch's view, TIM's initial rating reflects its strong business profile, supported by its relevant participation in the mobile telephony sector, as well as in relation to its conservative financial indicators, with reduced financial leverage and robust liquidity position. The assessment also 49 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 incorporates the expectation that the Company will present an increasing cash flow from operations and points out that the Company is prepared to deal with the competitive and regulated telecommunications sector in Brazil. Financing contract with Banco do Nordeste do Brasil On January 31st, 2020, TIM S.A., Company's wholly-owned subsidiary signed a financing agreement with Banco do Nordeste do Brasil, in the total amount of R$ 752,479, of which: (i) R$ 325,071 at the cost of IPCA + 1.4386% and subject a 15% default bonus; and, (ii) R$ 427,408 at the cost of IPCA + 1.7582% and subject to a 15% default bonus. The purpose of the credit line is to finance Capex in the Northeast and North regions of the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo from the period 2019 to 2022 with a total payment period of 8 years, with a 3-year grace period and 5 years of amortization. The operation will be guaranteed by (i) bank guarantee proportional to 100% of the amount of each disbursement; and (ii) linkage of receivables proportional to 5% of the amount of each disbursement. To date, there have been no disbursements. CVM category A registration request for TIM S.A. On October 28th, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors approved the submission of a request for registration as a publicly-held company in category "A" for TIM S.A ("TSA") to the CVM (without a securities offer), in keeping with CVM Instruction 480/09, with the appropriate reformulation and consolidation of its Bylaws. The Company and the TSA emphasized that there will be no request for registration of a Securities Offer, which is why this event should not be considered as a public offering of shares or other securities by the Company or the TSA. Conduct Adjustment Term between TIM and ANATEL On August 22nd, 2019, Anatel's Board of Directors unanimously approved TIM's Conduct Adjustment Term, which was under negotiation since June 2018. The agreement covers a sanction reference value of R$ 627 million. TIM's commitment foresees improvement actions in three pillars - customer experience, quality and infrastructure - through initiatives associated with improvements in the licensing process of stations, efficient use of numbering resources, evolution of digital caring channels, reducing complaint rates, repairing users and strengthening transport and access networks. In addition, it includes an additional commitment to bring mobile broadband through the 4G network to 366 municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants reaching over 3.4 million people. The new infrastructure will be implemented in three years - more than 80% in the first two years -with the sharing regime with the other providers being guaranteed by the Company. Infrastructure Sharing MOU Between TIM and VIVO On July 23rd, 2019, TIM Participações S.A. and Telefônica Brasil S.A. signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to start negotiations regarding: (i) sharing of single-grid 2G network; establishment of new infrastructure sharing agreements for the 4G network in 700Mhz, directed to cities with fewer than 30,000 inhabitants, which in the future may be expanded to 50 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 larger cities; (iii) other network sharing opportunities in other frequencies and technologies; and (iv) other opportunities in efficiency and cost reduction in Operations and Network Maintenance. TIM and Vivo see as beneficial the possible developments from these discussions toward service enhancement at both carriers, as well as efficiency in investment allocation and operating costs. On July 23rd, 2019, TIM Participações S.A. and Telefônica Brasil S.A. signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to start discussions regarding network sharing projects in several frequencies and technologies. As the discussions and negotiations advanced well, the MOU was renewed for another 60 days so the companies can complete the details of the sharing agreements. Dividends Payment and Interest on Capital (IOC) In July 2019, the Company released a Material Fact informing its shareholders and the market in general about the projected payment of approximately R$ 1 billion as IOC, related to the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2019, being allocated to the minimum dividend mandatory for the fiscal year and ad referendum at the Ordinary General Meeting of 2020. TIM made the following payments of IOC totaling approximately R$ 995 million, within the guidance provided by the Company to the market, which account for 30.6% of the Net Income reported above. Payment Date Amount Paid Per Share 01/29/2020 247,747 0.102353024 1/24/2020 378,750 0.156471242 10/8/2019 368,941 0.152419292 Tax credit related to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS and COFINS payments In June 2019, due to the final disposal in favor of the Company acknowledging the right to exclude the ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS and COFINS payments, the amount of R$ 2,875 million was ascertained and registered, of which R$ 1,720 million in principal and R$ 1,155 million in monetary correction (amounts related to TIM Celular S.A, incorporated by TIM S.A in October 2018). In September 2019, due to its final and unappealable decision, the amount of R$ 148 million was recorded, of which R$ 75 million of principal and R$ 73 million of monetary restatement, values related to TIM SA itself (when it still had the name of Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda.). 51 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 In March 2017, the Supreme Court (STF) recognized the unconstitutionality of the addition of ICMS to the calculation basis of PIS and COFINS payments. TIM Participações through its subsidiary TIM S.A. (prior name of Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda., in the condition of incorporator of TIM Celular S.A. and of the remaining existing entities in the Group in the past, assignees of lawsuits of the same nature), has discussed this subject judicially since 2006, with retroactive effect by five years, as permitted by law. Change of independent auditor The Company's Board of Directors approved on April 24th, 2019, the hiring of Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S. ("EY") as the independent audit provider for the Company for the year ending December 31st, 2019, being responsible for revising the Quarterly Financial Information from the second quarter of 2019, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes ("PwC"). With the aim of ensuring a rotation of independent audit providers also at the non-listed companies in compliance with the best practices in the market, the Company decided to replace PWC with EY. Moreover, the Company has the opportunity to capture operating and financial synergies from the perspective of Telecom Italia Group. PwC agreed with the reason for the replacement, in keeping with article 28 of CVM Instruction no. 308/99. 28 of CVM Normative Instruction 308/99. Adoption of IFRS 16 On January 1st, 2019, IFRS 16 / CPC 06 (R2) came into force, a new accounting standard issued in July 2014. The standard requires that lessees recognize the assets and liabilities arising from lease agreements ("rent"; leases), except for short-term contracts, that is 12 months or less, or contracts in which the underlying asset is of low value. In this sense, the increase in the lease liability, due to the recognition of the right to use the assets, results in an increase in the Company's net debt, with depreciation and interest being recognized in the income statement as a replacement for operating lease expenses. 52 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 10. Independent Audit - CVM Normative Instruction 381 In 2019, Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S.S. provided auditing services for our financial statements and other non-audit services, which are related to the review of the Company's Sustainability Report. Such services did not exceed the level of 5% of the total fees related to the external audit service. In the opinion of the external auditors, the provision of other professional services not related to the external audit, described above, does not affect the independence or objectivity in conducting the external audit examinations carried out. The auditors have internal processes to ensure that these other services are evaluated internally, as well as pre-approved before any proposal is presented to TIM. The Company also points out that it is subject to a policy, approved by the Board of Directors of its Parent Company on 07/30/2019, which governs the process of hiring external auditors as well as any services not related to the audit of the financial statements, establishing, among other things, that the contracting must be submitted to prior analysis by the Statutory Audit Committee (CAE) of the Parent Company. This document also defines an exemplary list of services not related to the audit whose contracting is prohibited. 53 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 11. Capital Market The common shares of TIM Participações are traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) under the TIMP3 code and the ADRs, American Depositary Receipts, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the TSU code. The São Paulo Stock Exchange Index (Ibovespa) closed 2019 at 115,645 points, accumulating a 31.6% increase when compared to the previous year, and a market cap of R$ 3.5 trillion. The Company ended 2019 with its common shares at R$ 15.57 on B3, an increase of 33.1%, while the ADRs on NYSE ended at US$ 18.99, an increase of 25.4% YoY. In terms of market cap, TIM ended the year valued at R$ 37.9 billion or US$ 9.3 billion. 54 Classificado como Uso Interno MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR 2019 RESULTS COMMENTARY ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 Final Considerations TIM Participações S.A., with the permanent objective of maintaining a continuous, balanced and sustainable growth, thanks its customers for their loyalty and reiterates the commitment to tirelessly seek mechanisms to return the preference through quality and a differentiated service. Acknowledgements also extend to the commercial partners, suppliers and financial institutions, for their support and trust, and especially to the employees, without whom the objectives would not have been achieved, and, finally to the shareholders, for the support and trust in the management of the business. The Management 55 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 1. Operations 1. a Corporate Structure TIM Participações S.A. ("TIM Participações" and/or the "Company") is a publicly-held corporation based in the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, and a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A. ("TIM Brasil"). TIM Brasil is a subsidiary of the Telecom Italia Group and held 66.58% of the capital of TIM Participações as at December 31, 2019 and 2018. The main purpose of the Company and its subsidiary (the "Group") is to control companies providing telecommunications services, including personal mobile telecom services and others, in their licensed areas. The services provided by TIM Participações' subsidiary are regulated by the Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações ("ANATEL"). The Company's shares are traded on B3 (formerly BM&F/Bovespa). Additionally, TIM Participações trades its Level II American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") USA. Accordingly, the Company is subject to the rules of the Brazilian Securities Commission

(Comissão de Valores Mobiliários or "CVM") and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

("SEC"). In accordance with market best practice, TIM Participações adopts the practice of simultaneously releasing its financial information in Reais in both markets, in Portuguese and English. Corporate reorganization On July 25, 2017, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company approved the corporate restructuring of the subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda. ("Intelig") through the takeover of TIM Celular by Intelig. On September 6, 2017, the corporate act transforming Intelig into a closely-held joint stock company was annotated, and its corporate name was changed to TIM S.A. On September 30, 2018, the Company's Management had obtained from third parties all approvals and consents required to perform the said restructuring. As a result, the Company's Management proceeded with the merger on October 31, 2018, based on the net book assets of TIM Celular, in the amount of R$17,035,254, in accordance with the valuation report issued by independent experts. Also, as a result of this corporate restructuring, the amount of R$952,368 relating to deferred income tax assets arising from tax losses and the negative base of TIM S.A. were recognized on September 30, 2018 (Note 10). The changes in TIM Celular's equity between the date of the report and the merger were transferred, absorbed and incorporated into the operating income of TIM S.A., as set forth in the protocol of the merger. As a result of the merger, all TIM Celular operations were transferred to TIM S.A., which succeeded it in all its assets, rights and liabilities, universally and for all purposes of the law. Direct subsidiary - TIM S.A. TIM S.A. (current name of INTELIG TELECOMUNICAÇÕES LTDA. and successor by merger of TIM CELULAR S.A.) The Company holds 100% of TIM S.A.'s capital. This subsidiary provides Landline Telephone Services ("STFC") - Domestic Long-Distance and International Long-Distance Voice Services, Personal Mobile Service ("SMP") and Multimedia Communication Services ("SCM") in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District. 56 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 2. Basis for preparation and disclosure of the financial statements The individual and consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, which include the rulings issued by the CVM and the pronouncements, guidance and interpretations issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee ("CPC") and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), and provide all material information required for such financial statements, and only such information, which is consistent with the information used by Management in the course of its duties. In addition, the Company has taken into account the guidance provided in Technical Guidance OCPC 07 in the preparation of its financial statements. Thus, the relevant information in the financial statements is being evidenced and corresponds to that used by the Management in its management. The significant accounting policies applied to the preparation of this financial statements are described below and/or presented in the respective notes. These policies were consistently applied to the years presented, unless otherwise indicated. General preparation and disclosure criteria The financial statements were prepared taking into account the historical cost as the base value as well as financial assets and liabilities (including derivative financial instruments) measured at fair value. The individual and consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Due to the fact that accounting practices adopted in Brazil applied in the individual financial statements, as from 2014, do not differ from the IFRS applicable to the separate financial statements, since this standard now allows the application of the equity method in subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures in the separate statements, they also comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). These individual statements are disclosed together with the consolidated financial statements. Assets and liabilities are reported according to their degree of liquidity and collectability. They are reported as current when they are likely to be realized or settled over the next 12 months. Otherwise, they are recorded as non-current. The exception to this procedure involves deferred income tax and social contribution balances (assets and liabilities) and contingent liabilities that are fully classified as long-term. The presentation of the individual and consolidated Statement of Value Added (Demonstração do Valor Adicionado - "DVA") is required by the Brazilian Corporate Legislation and accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to listed companies. The DVA was prepared according to the criteria set forth in CPC Technical Pronouncement No. 09 - "Statement of Value Added". IFRS does not require the presentation of this statement. As a consequence, according to the IFRS, this statement is presented as supplementary information, without affecting the financial statements. Interests paid are classified as financing cash flow in the statement of cash flows as it represents costs of obtaining financial resources. 57 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Functional currency and presentation currency The presentation currency for the financial statements is the Real (R$), which is also the functional currency for the company consolidated in these financial statements. Transactions in foreign currency are recognized at the exchange rate on the date of the transaction. Monetary items in foreign currency are converted into Reais at the exchange rate on the date of the balance sheet published by the Central Bank of Brazil. Exchange gains and losses linked to these items are recorded in the statement of income. Segment information Operating segments are the components of the entity that develop business activities from which revenue can be obtained and in relation to which expenses are incurred. Their operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions on the allocation of resources and to assess the performance of each segment. For a segment to exist, it must have separate financial information available. The Company's chief operating decision maker, responsible for allocating resources and for periodic performance evaluation, is the Executive Board. The Executive Board and the Board of Directors are jointly responsible for making strategic decisions and for managing the Group. The Group's strategy is to optimize the consolidated results of TIM Participações. This strategy includes optimizing the operations of each Group company, in addition to taking advantage of the synergies generated between them. Notwithstanding the various business activities, the decision makers see the Group as a single business segment and do not take into account specific strategies intended for a particular line of service. All decisions on strategic, financial, purchasing, investment and fund investment planning are made on a consolidated basis. The aim is to maximize the consolidated result obtained by exploring the SMP, STFC and SCM licenses. Consolidation procedures Subsidiaries are all entities over which the Group holds control. The Group controls an entity when it is liable or has rights to variable returns on the basis of its involvement with the subsidiaries and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. The consolidation is discontinued from the date that the Group loses control over that entity. The purchase accounting method is used to record the acquisition of subsidiaries by the Group. The acquisition cost is measured as the fair value of the acquired assets, equity instruments (e.g. shares) issued and liabilities incurred or assumed by the acquirer at the date when control is exchanged. Identifiable assets acquired, contingencies and liabilities assumed in a business combination are initially measured at their fair value as at the acquisition date, irrespective of the proportion of any minority interest. The excess of the acquisition cost over the fair value of the Group's share of the identifiable net assets acquired is recorded as goodwill. If the cost of acquisition is less than the fair value of net assets of the subsidiary acquired, the difference is recognized directly in the statement of income as revenue, after a review of the concepts and calculations applied. Transactions between Group companies, as well as balances, unrealized gains and losses related to these transactions, are eliminated. The accounting policies of the subsidiary were adjusted to ensure consistency with the accounting policies adopted by TIM Participações. The dates of the financial 58 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) statements used in the consolidation are the same for all Group companies. e. Approval of the financial statements These financial statements were approved by the Company's Board of Directors on February 11, 2020. f. New standards, amendments and interpretations of standards Among the new standards and/or interpretations that became effective as of January 1, 2019, issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and by the IASB, the following standards and/or interpretations has a material impact on the Company's financial statements: IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) - "Leases" In July 2014, the IASB issued IFRS 16, which replaced IAS 17 and refers to annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019 and approved by the CVM on December 21, 2017. The new standard establishes the principles for the recognition, measurement, reporting and disclosure of leases, and requires the recognition by lessees of assets and liabilities arising from lease agreements, except for short-term contracts, that is, with a term of 12 months or less, or contracts in which the value of the underlying assets is low. In accordance with this standard, lessees must apply this pronouncement to lease agreements in two ways: Retrospectively for each previous period presented in accordance with IAS 8/CPC 23 (Accounting Policies, Changes in Estimates and Correction of Errors); or Retrospectively, with the cumulative effect of the initial application of this pronouncement, recognized as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings (or other component of the shareholders' equity, as appropriate) as at the date of initial application. The Company decided to adopt IFRS16 /CPC 06 (R2) retrospectively, while the cumulative effect of the initial application is recognized on the date of initial application, that is, January 1, 2019. Additionally, the Company decided to take practical steps in its initial adoption of the standard, such as: (i) non-revaluation of financial lease agreements previously recognized according to CPC 06 (IAS upon initial measurement of financial lease liabilities, according to the new accounting pronouncement, and ICPC 03 (IFRIC 4); (ii) exclusion of lease agreements expiring in the next 12 months and unlikely to be renewed by the Company and the exclusion of leasing contracts considered of low value; (iii) non-application of this new standard to agreements not previously identified as leases, using CPC 06 (IAS 17) and ICPC 03 (IFRIC 4); and (iv) application of a single discount rate to the leasing portfolio with reasonably similar characteristics (such as leasing with a similar remaining leasing period for a similar class of underlying assets in a similar economic setting). The Company had a significant number of lease agreements under which it is the lessee. Currently, a portion of these contracts are recognized as operating leases, and their payments are recorded on a straight-line basis throughout the period of the contract. The Company concluded the study of impacts of this new standard on its financial statements, which included: (i) an estimation of the lease term, considering a non-cancelable period and the periods covered by options to extend the lease term, where such exercise depends only on the Company and is reasonably certain; (ii) a detailed review of the nature of the various lease agreements inherent in the telecommunications industry; use of assumptions to calculate the discount rate, which was based on the incremental interest rate for the period of the agreement, among other things. Furthermore, given the relevance of the 59 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) infrastructure lease agreements, specifically for transmission towers, the Company decided to separately recognize the lease and non-lease components for this class of assets. The increase in lease liabilities due to the recognition of the right-of-use of the assets results in an increase in the Company's net debt, being the depreciation and interest charges recognized in the statement of income as a replacement of the operating lease expenses. In qualitative terms, the main transactions to be impacted by the new standard include: lease of vehicles, lease of stores and kiosks in shopping malls, lease of sites, land and sharing of infrastructure. The table below presents the principal effects of the adoption of IFRS16/CPC06 (R2) in the opening balances as at January 1, 2019. Consolidated Originally Adjustments Balances under reported IFRS 16 Jan 1st, 2019 Jan 1st, 2019 Assets 31,957,889 5,256,114 37,214,003 Current assets 5,998,126 (8,742) 5,989,384 Trade accounts receivable 2,838,808 ‐ 2,838,808 Inventories 183,059 ‐ 183,059 Prepaid expenses (a) 272,060 (8,742) 263,318 Other assets 2,704,199 2,704,199 Non-current assets 25,959,763 5,264,856 31,224,619 Long-term receivables 4,074,137 (471) 4,073,666 Trade accounts receivable 130,308 130,308 Prepaid expenses (a) 74,381 (471) 73,910 Other assets 3,869,448 3,869,448 Property, plant and equipment (b) 11,203,622 5,265,327 16,468,949 Intangible assets 10,682,004 10,682,004 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 31,957,889 5,256,114 37,214,003 Total Liabilities 12,163,052 5,256,114 17,419,166 Current Liabilities 7,075,379 785,065 7,860,444 Financial leasing (c) 205,048 785,065 990,113 Other liabilities 6,870,331 6,870,331 Non-Current Liabilities 5,087,673 4,471,049 9,558,722 Financial leasing (c) 964,289 4,471,049 5,435,338 Deferred income tax and social contribution ‐ ‐ Other Liabilities 4,123,384 4,123,384 Shareholders' Equity 19,794,837 ‐ 19,794,837 Capital stock 9,866,298 9,866,298 Revenue reserves 9,928,539 9,928,539 60 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, the new accounting standards had the following impact on the income statement: Statements of income - Consolidated Balances without Adjustments Balances with IFRS 16 IFRS 16 Net revenue from services 16,597,155 ‐ 16,597,155 Net revenue from products 780,039 ‐ 780,039 Net revenue 17,377,194 ‐ 17,377,194 Cost of services provided and goods sold (a), (d) (4,494,914) 1,193,407 (3,301,507) 12,882,280 1,193,407 14,075,687 (4,554,127) 122,277 (4,431,850) Operating income (expenses) Selling expenses (e) (4,800,325) 70,934 (4,729,391) General and administrative expenses (f) (1,029,343) 51,343 (978,000) Other revenues (expenses), net 1,275,541 ‐ 1,275,541 8,328,153 1,315,684 9,643,837 Depreciation and amortization (g) (4,188,837) (940,144) (5,128,981) Financial income (expenses) 613,533 (592,323) 21,210 Income before income and social contribution 4,752,849 (216,782) 4,536,067 taxes Income and social contribution taxes (h) (987,646) 73,706 (913,940) Net income for the year 3,765,203 (143,076) 3,622,127 There is no material impact on other comprehensive results or basic diluted earnings per share. Net income for the period before income tax and social contribution Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash generated by activities Lease interest payable Depreciation and amortization Net cash from operations Net cash invested in investment activities Net cash used in financing activities Increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of theyear Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year Statement of Cash Flows - Consolidated Balances without Adjustments Balances with IFRS 16 IFRS 16 4,752,850 (216,783) 4,536,067 229,139 592,324 821,463 4,188,837 940,144 5,128,981 5,749,042 1,315,684 7,064,726 (3,721,742) - (3,721,742) (827,120) (1,315,684) (2,142,804) 1,209,280 - 1,209,280 1,075,530 - 1,075,530 2,284,810 - 2,284,810 61 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) The principal adjustments arising from the new standard are as follows: Reclassification of the agreement for reciprocal assignment with consideration for fiber optic infrastructure previously classified as prepaid expenses (Note 11) for property, plant and equipment

- right-of-use under lease; Recognition of the asset - right-of-use under lease of the lease payments eligible for the new standard; Increase in the Company's net debt due to the recognition of the lease liability as required by the standard; Leasing - infrastructure (network, land and fiber optics); Leasing - stores & kiosks and vehicles; Leasing - administrative buildings and vehicles; Recognition of the depreciation of the assets mentioned above; Tax impact on the adjustments from the new standard. IFRIC 23 / ICPC 22 - Uncertainty about the treatment of income taxes The Interpretation deals with the accounting of taxes on profit in cases where the tax treatments involve uncertainty affecting the application of IAS 12 / CPC 32 - Income Tax and does not apply to taxes outside the scope of IAS 12, nor specifically includes the requirements relating to interest and fines associated with uncertain tax treatments. The Interpretation specifically addresses the following: How to apply the tax legislation to specific transactions or circumstances;

Or if the tax authorities would accept a specific tax treatment adopted by the entity. If the entity considers that a given tax treatment may not be accepted, the entity must use estimates (most probable or expected amount) to determine the tax treatment (taxable income, tax bases, tax liabilities not used, tax assets not used), income tax rates and others. This decision must rely on the method that provides the best estimates for resolution of the uncertainty. The Company's Management concluded that the application of this standard did not significantly impact the financial statements, since the most important judicial proceedings involving income tax and social contribution, as disclosed in Note 24, are considered by the administration and the legal counsels as being "more likely than not" in the arguments of the judicial spheres. The following new standards were issued by the Accounting Pronouncements Committee (CPC) and by International Standards Board (IASB) but are not in force for the period ended December 31, 2019. CPC 11 - Insurance contracts In May 2017, the IASB issued IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts, a standard not yet issued by CPC in Brazil but which will be codified as CPC 50 - Insurance Contracts and will replace CPC 11 - Insurance Contracts. The general purpose of IFRS 17 is to provide an accounting model for insurance contracts that is most useful and consistent for insurers. 62 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Changes to CPC 15 (R1): Definition of business In October 2018, the IASB issued changes to the business definition in IFRS 3, these changes being made in CPC revision 14 amending CPC 15 (R1) to help entities determine whether an acquired set of activities and assets consists of or not in a business. They clarify the minimum requirements for a company, eliminate the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing any missing elements, include guidance to help entities assess whether an acquired process is substantive, better delimit business and product definitions, and introduce an optional fair value concentration test. New illustrative cases have been provided along with the changes. As the changes apply prospectively to transactions or other events that occur on or after the first application, the Company will not be affected by these changes on the transition date. Amendments to CPC 26 (R1) and IAS 8: Definition of material omission In October 2018, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, these amendments being reflected in Revision 14 of the CPC, amending CPC 26 (R1) and CPC 23 to align the definition of 'material misstatement' or 'material misstatement' across the standards and clarify certain aspects of the definition. The new definition states that: "the information is material if its omission, misstatement or obscureness could reasonably influence decisions that major users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements, which provide financial information about entity-specific reporting. These changes are not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's individual and consolidated financial statements. 3 Estimates and areas where judgment is significant in the application of the Company's accounting policies Accounting estimates and judgments are continuously reassessed. They are based on the Company´s historical experience and other factors, such as expectations of future events, considering the circumstances as at the date of the financial statements. By definition, the accounting estimates resulting from such assumptions rarely equal the actual outcome. The estimates and assumptions that present a significant risk of causing relevant adjustments in the book values of assets and liabilities in subsequent fiscal years are shown below: Impairment losses on non-financial assets Losses due to impairment take place when the book value of an asset or cash generating unit exceeds its respective recoverable value, which is considered as the fair value less costs to sell and/or the value in use, whichever is greater. The calculation of the fair value less costs to sell is based on information available from sales transactions involving similar assets or market prices, less additional costs that would be incurred to dispose of those assets. The value in use is based on the discounted cash flow model. Any reorganization activities to which the Company has not yet committed itself on the financial statements disclosure date, or any material future investments aimed at improving the asset base of the cash generating unit being tested, are excluded for the purpose of impairment testing. 63 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) The main non-financial assets valued this way were goodwill based on the future profitability recorded by the Company (Note 15) and its tangible assets. Income tax and social contribution (current and deferred) Income tax and social contribution (current and deferred) are calculated in accordance with interpretations of the legislation currently in force and CPC 32 / IAS 12. This process normally includes complex estimates to define the taxable income and temporary differences. In particular, deferred tax assets on income tax and social contribution losses and temporary differences are recognized to the extent that it is probable that future taxable income will be available and can be offset. The measurement of the recoverability of deferred income tax and social contribution losses carry- forward and of temporary differences takes into account the history of taxable income, as well as estimates of future taxable income (Note 10). Provision for legal and administrative proceedings Legal and administrative proceedings are analyzed by the Company's Management and internal and external legal advisors. The Company's review takes into account factors such as the hierarchy of laws, case law available, recent court decisions, their relevance to the legal order, as well as payment history. Such reviews involve Management's judgment (Note 24). Fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments Financial instruments presented at fair value in the balance sheet are measured using evaluation techniques that take into account observable data or observable data derived from the market (Note 37). Unbilled revenue Considering that some billing cut-off dates occur on intermediate dates within the months, at the end of each month there will be revenue already earned by the Company but not effectively billed to the customers. This unbilled revenue is recorded based on estimates which take into account data on usage, the number of days since the last billing date, among other factors (Note 27). Leasing The Company has a significant number of lease agreements in which it is the lessee, whereby with the adoption of accounting standard IFRS 16/CPC 06(R2) - Leasing, as disclosed in Note 2.f., the Company's Management made certain judgments when measuring the lease liability and the right- of-use assets, such as: (i) an estimation of the lease term, considering a non-cancelable period and the periods covered by options to extend the lease term, where such exercise depends only on the Company and is reasonably certain; (ii) use of certain assumptions to calculate the discount rate. The Company is not able to readily determine the interest rate implicit in the lease and therefore considers its incremental rate on loans to measure lease liabilities. The incremental rate is the interest rate that the Company would have to pay when borrowing, for a similar term and with similar collateral, the resources necessary to obtain the asset with similar value to the asset with similar right of use in a similar economic environment. Therefore, this assessment requires management to consider estimates when no observable rates are available. Or when they need to be adjusted to reflect the terms and conditions of a lease. The Company estimates the incremental rate using observable data (such as market interest rates) when available and considers in this estimate aspects 64 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) that are specific to the Company (such as the cost of the subsidiary's debt). The Company´s average incremental rate is 10.55% for an average lease term as described in note 14. 4 Cash and cash equivalents These are financial assets measured at amortized cost through the effective interest rate method. The Company's Management determines the classification of its financial assets upon initial recognition. Parent Company Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 12/2019 12/2018 Cash and banks 61 167 101,928 93,960 Unrestrictedly available financial investments: CDBs/Repurchases 701 - 2,182,882 981,570 762 167 2,284,810 1,075,530 Bank Deposit Certificates ("CDBs") and Repurchases are nominative securities issued by banks and sold to the public as a means of raising funds. Such securities can be traded during the contracted period, at any time, without any significant loss of value, and are used to repay the short-term obligations of the Company. The annual average return on the Company's investments in CBDs and Repurchases is 99.95% (100.27% at December 31, 2018) of the Interbank Deposit Certificate ("CDI") rate. 5 Marketable securities Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 FUNCINE (3) 3,849 5,229 Fundo Soberano (4) 7,329 14,472 FIC: (1) Government securities 179,390 292,708 Repo transactions (2) 216,196 289,352 Financial bills 105,857 96,868 Other (5) 145,707 91,441 658,328 790,070 Current portion (654,479) (784,841) Non-current portion 3,849 5,229 (1) In August 2017, the Company invested in open-ended Investment Funds in Units ("FICs"). The Funds are mostly made up of government securities and instruments of first-tier financial institutions. In 2019, the average yield of FICs was 99.67% (100.81 % as in December 31, 2018) of the variation of the CDI rate. (2) "Repo transactions" are securities issued by banks with a commitment to repurchase within one 65 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) day at pre-established rates. These repo transactions are backed by federal government bonds and are used by the fund with the purpose of remunerating the capital available in cash. (3) In December 2017, in order to use the tax benefit of deductibility for income and social contribution tax purposes the Company invested the amount of R$3 million in the National Film Industry Financing Fund ("FUNCINE"). In 2018, the Company opted to make new investments in FUNCINE in the months of October and December in the total amount of R$2.4 million. In June 2019, the Company made new investments in the amount of R$2.2 million. The average remuneration in 2019 of FUNCINE was 9.18%. (4) "Fundo Soberano" includes federal securities only. The average remuneration in 2019 was 97.62% of the variation of the CDI rate. (5) Represented by: Debentures, FIDC, Trade Bills, Promissory Notes, Bank Credit Notes. The parent company has R$12,167 invested in FIC units (R$13,378 as of December 31, 2018). 6 Trade accounts receivable These are financial assets measured at amortized cost, and refer to accounts receivable from users of telecommunications services, from network use (interconnection) and from sales of handsets and accessories. Accounts receivable are recorded at the price charged at the time of the transaction. The balances of accounts receivable also include services provided and not billed ("unbilled") up to the balance sheet date. Accounts receivable from clients are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest rate method less the provision for expected credit losses ("impairment"). The provision for expected credit losses was recognized as a reduction in accounts receivable based on the profile of the subscriber portfolio, the aging of overdue accounts receivable, the economic situation, the risks involved in each case and the collection curve, at an amount deemed sufficient by Management, as adjusted to reflect current and prospective information on macroeconomic factors that affect the customers' ability to settle the receivables. The fair value of trade accounts receivable equals the carrying value recorded as at December 31, 2019 and 2018. A portion of the accounts receivable from clients is used to secure the total amount of BNDES borrowing (Note 20). Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 Trade accounts receivable 3,287,855 2,969,116 Gross accounts receivable 4,061,932 3,656,044 Billed services 2,076,569 1,733,229 Unbilled services 858,418 774,484 Network use (interconnection) 438,168 455,228 Sale of goods 670,573 691,312 Contractual asset (note 23) 15,142 130 Other accounts receivable 3,062 1,661 Provision for expected credit losses (774,077) (686,928) 66 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Current portion (3,184,780) (2,838,808) Non-current portion 103,075 130,308 The non-current portion includes the amount of R$68.639 (R$102.960 on December 31, 2018) related to accounts receivable from other telephone carriers, recorded at present value considering the period and implicit interest rate in the transaction. Change in provision for expected credit losses, recorded as an asset reducing account, were as follows: Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 Opening balance 686,928 464,745 Setup of provision (note 28) 748,291 544,881 Impact of adopting IFRS 9 / CPC 48 - 130,137 Write-off of provision (661,142) (452,835) Final Balance 774,077 686,928 The aging of accounts receivable is as follows: Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 Total 4,061,932 3,656,044 Falling due 2,576,307 2,459,315 Overdue up to 30 days 328,457 308,744 Overdue up to 60 days 146,200 144,309 Overdue up to 90 days 149,852 117,759 Invoices overdue more than 90 days 861,116 625,917 7 Inventory Inventories are stated at average acquisition cost. A loss is recognized to adjust the cost of handsets and accessories to their net realizable value (selling price) when this amount is less than the average acquisition cost. Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 Total inventories 203,278 183,059 Inventory 214,889 189,826 Mobile handsets and tablets 146,295 145,819 Accessories and prepaid cards 61,436 33,621 TIM chips 7,158 10,386 Losses on adjustment to realizable amount (11,611) (6,767) 67 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 8. Indirect taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 Indirect taxes, charges and contributions recoverable 1,243,633 1,192,765 ICMS 1,201,502 1,152,741 Others 42,131 40,024 Current portion (420,284) (280,254) Non-current portion 823,349 912,511 ICMS (value added tax on goods and services) amounts recoverable primarily refer to: (i) credits on the acquisition of property, plant and equipment directly related to the provision of telecommunication services (credits divided over 48 months), and (ii) ICMS amounts paid under the tax substitution regime from goods acquired for resale, mainly mobile handsets, chips, tablets and modems sold by TIM. 9. Direct taxes, charges and contributions recoverable Indirect taxes, charges and contributions Income tax (IR) and social contribution (CS) (i) PIS / COFINS (ii) Others Current portion Non-current portion Parent Company Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 12/2019 12/2018 28,383 45,278 3,762,800 905,521 ‐ ‐ 428,443 414,408 ‐ ‐ 3,244,549 384,093 28,383 45,278 89,808 107,020 (28,383) (45,278) (1,395,193) (347,505) ‐ ‐ 2,367,607 558,016 The amounts corresponding to income and social contribution taxes are substantially related to:

(a) advances made over the period during which the use will take place at the closing of the current year and any balances in the next year; and (b) other income and social contribution tax credits from previous years whose current estimated period of use will be more than 12 months later. The PIS/COFINS amounts recoverable mainly refer to credits from a legal proceedings filed by TIM Celular S.A. (ultimately merged into TIM S.A., as well as TIM S.A. itself, with a favorable final decision in Higher Courts which discussed the exclusion of the ICMS from the PIS and COFINS tax bases. According to the Company's internal evaluation, we expect to use such credits within the statute of limitations of up to 5 years. In March 2017, the Federal Supreme Court ("STF") recognized the unconstitutionality of including ICMS amounts in the calculation base of PIS and COFINS contributions. TIM S.A. (previously named "Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda."), as the surviving company from the merger of TIM Celular S.A. and other entities existing in the Group in the past, which had filed proceedings of the same nature), has 68 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) been challenging this issue in court since 2006, with effects retroactive to five years, as permitted by the legislation. In June 2019, by reason of a final and without appeal decision and calculation of values, the amount of R$2,875 million was recorded, being R$1,720 million of which corresponds to the principal, and R$1,155 million to monetary adjustments (amounts relating to TIM Celular S.A., which merged into TIM S.A. in October 2018). In September 2019, because a final, non-appealable judgment was entered and amounts were awarded, the amount of R$148 million was recorded, of which R$75 million corresponds to the principal, and R$73 million to monetary adjustments, and such amounts being related to TIM S.A. itself (when it still did business under the name Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda.). The amount recorded are updated monthly at the interest rate equivalent to the reference rate of the Special Settlement and Custody System (Selic), available on the website of the Brazilian Federal Revenue. 10. Deferred income tax and social contribution Deferred income tax and social contribution are recognized on: (1) accumulated income tax carried forward losses and negative basis of social contribution, and (2) temporary differences arising from differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying values in the financial statements. Deferred income tax is determined using the tax rates (and tax laws) enacted, or substantially enacted, up to the balance sheet date. Subsequent changes in tax rates or tax legislation may modify the deferred tax credit and debit balances. Deferred tax assets on income tax and social contribution are recognized only in the event of a profitable track record and/or when the annual forecasts prepared by the Company, examined by the Supervisory Board and Statutory Audit Committee and approved by other Management bodies, indicate the likelihood of the future realization of those tax balances. The balances of deferred income tax and social contribution assets and liabilities are shown in the balance sheet at their net amounts, when there is both a legal right and an intention to offset them at the time when the current taxes are ascertained, usually in relation to the same legal entity and the same taxation authority. Thus, deferred tax assets and liabilities belonging to different entities are in general shown separately, not at their net amounts. As at December 31, 2019 and 2018, the prevailing tax rates were 25% for income tax and 9% for social contribution. In addition, there is no statute of limitation in regard to the income tax and social contribution carried forward losses, which it can be offset by up to 30% of the taxable profit reached at each fiscal year, according to the current tax legislation. 69 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) The amounts recorded are as follows: Losses carried forward - income tax and social contributionTemporary differences: Provision for legal and administrative proceedings Losses from doubtful accounts Adjustments to present value - 3G license Deferred income tax on accounting adjustments Lease of LT Amazonas infrastructure Profit sharing Taxes with suspended enforceability Amortized goodwill - TIM Fiber Derivative financial instruments Capitalized interest on 4G authorization Deemed costs - TIM S.A. Exclusion of ICMS from PIS and COFINS calculation bases IFRS16 Lease Other Unrecognized deferred income tax and social contribution Taxes with suspended enforceability Parent Company Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 12/2019 12/2018 - - 800,711 896,100 18,931 3,345 295,853 293,349 - - 271,611 244,428 - - 7,182 9,124 53,569 53,569 56,208 58,268 - - 27,434 24,978 165 624 23,704 22,181 - - 12,872 12,872 - - (370,494) (370,494) - - (13,139) (22,551) - - (291,783) (301,525) - - (67,748) (82,042) ‐ ‐ (1,023,928) ‐ 209,234 - - - 87,214 74,821 72,665 57,538 24,931 859,509 (72,665) (57,538) (72,665) (57,538) ‐ ‐ (47,734) 801,971 Deferred tax assets portion ‐ ‐ ‐ 801,971 Deferred tax liabilities portion ‐ ‐ (47,734) ‐ TIM S.A. As previously communicated to the market, TIM Celular S.A. merged into TIM S.A. (previously named "Intelig Telecomunicações Ltda.") on October 31, 2018 with the main objective of reducing the operating costs of the companies involved, creating synergies and enabling the achievement of the corporate purposes of the two companies. Thus, after the merger, tax credits may also arise from tax losses and negative social contribution base on the income of TIM S.A., considering that the latter, based on the consolidated results of TIM Celular after the said merger, estimates that the taxable income will be sufficient to use the said deferred credits. On September 30, 2018 the Company recorded total deferred tax assets of R$952,368 arising from amounts that may be used as tax losses (R$702,619) and the negative base of social contribution on income (R$249,749), since all of the factors required for the merger were controlled by Management, such as: (i) the feasibility studies regarding the use of tax benefits was completed and approved by the Company's governance bodies, as provided for in CVM 371/02; (ii) definition of the actual corporate restructuring schedule upon the merger; (iii) obtaining of approvals and/or consent of third parties (ANATEL and BNDES) by the Company, among other factors. Due to the final unappealable decision issued by the Higher Courts in favor of TIM Celular S.A. (absorbed by TIM S.A.) in the action that discussed the exclusion of the ICMS from the base of calculation of PIS and COFINS contributions, a tax credit of R$2,875.5 million (R$ 2,862.7 million in December 31, 2019), including the principal amount and monetary adjustments, was recognized in the accounts in June 2019. 70 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) In September 2019, due to a final unappealable decision and calculation of amounts, the amount of R$148 million (R$ 149 million in December 31, 2019), was recorded relating to TIM S.A. For purposes of IRPJ and CSLL taxation, the Company's management, supported by the legal opinions of external counsels, decided to defer it until the moment that the credit is financially available. Thus, a deferred tax liability was recorded regarding the full amount of R$1,039.7 million. Expectation of recovery of tax credits The estimates regarding the recovery of tax assets were calculated taking into account the financial and business assumptions available at the close of the tax year of 2019. Based on these projections, the Company expects to recover the credits as follows: Deferred income tax and social contribution 2020 229,151 2021 275,425 2022 296,135 2023 - Tax losses and negative base 800,711 Temporary differences (848,445) Total (47,734) The subsidiary has set up deferred income and social contribution tax credits on its total tax losses, negative basis of social contribution and temporary differences, based on the history of profitability and projected future taxable earnings. The subsidiary used credits related to tax losses carried forward and the negative basis of social contribution in the amount of R$91,731 for the period ended December 31, 2019 (R$85,812 on December 31, 2018). Unrecognized deferred tax assets Considering that TIM Participações S.A. does not carry out activities that could generate taxable profits, deferred tax credits arising from income tax and social contribution tax losses and temporary differences, totaling R$125,876 as at December 31, 2019 (R$107,092 on December 31, 2018) were not recognized. 71 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 11. Prepaid expenses Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 245,524 346,441 Advertising not released (1) 854 76,651 Rentals and insurance 75,809 78,005 Network Swap (2) ‐ 11,449 Incremental costs for obtaining customer contracts (3) 158,093 173,056 Others 10,768 7,280 Current portion (175,868) (272,060) Non-current portion 69,656 74,381 Represents the early payment of expenses from the advertising of TIM brand's products and services, which were recognized in income for the period during which the advertising was broadcast. On April 1, 2010, the subsidiary TIM S.A. and GVT entered into an onerous contract and a reciprocal agreement for the assignment of fiber optic infrastructure (network swap), in order to expand their respective areas of operation. Given the economic nature of the transaction, the amount was recognized in the (current and non-current) prepaid expenses and deferred revenue (current and non- current) and is amortized to income according to the contract's term. This contract is within the scope of IFRS 16/CPC 06 (02). Therefore, it was reclassified to right-of-use in leases under property, plant and equipment, as shown in Note 2.f. This is mainly represented by incremental costs related to sales commissions paid to sales agents in order to obtain customer contracts arising from the adoption of IFRS 15/ CPC 47, which are deferred to income according to the term and/or economic benefit of the contract, which is usually two years. 12. Judicial deposits These are recorded at their historical costs and updated according to the legislation in force: Parent Company Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 12/2019 12/2018 87,049 131,270 1,006,899 1,345,113 Civil 7,203 4,546 355,093 334,028 Labor 38,238 106,335 245,928 492,000 Tributary 1,828 1,763 203,110 299,310 Regulatory ‐ ‐ 111 111 Online attachment (*) 39,780 18,626 202,657 219,664 Refers to blocked judicial deposits directly on the Company´s bank accounts and financial investments related to certain judicial proceedings. This amount is analyzed periodically and, when identified, is reclassified to one of the other specific accounts of judicial deposits. 72 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Civil These are court deposits to guarantee the execution of civil proceedings where the Company is challenging the amounts involved. Most of these proceedings refer to lawsuits filed by customers, involving issues of consumer rights, among others. There are some legal proceedings challenging the amounts fixed by ANATEL to leave certain transmission sub-bands to allow the implementation of 4G technology. In this case, the updated court deposit amounted to R$69,326 (R$66,700 as at December 31, 2018). Labor These are amounts deposited in court as guarantees for the execution and the filing of appropriate appeals, where the relevant matters or amounts involved are still being discussed. The total amount has been allocated between the various claims filed by registered employees and third-party service providers. The reduction is substantially due to the closure of several court cases offset by the corresponding court deposits. Tax The Company and its subsidiary have made court deposits related to various current tax court proceedings. These deposits refer mainly to the following matters: Use of credit for the purchase of electricity used directly by the companies for production purposes. The court is likely to give a favorable judgment. The current value of these deposits is R$73,326 (R$74,358 as at December 31, 2018). Liability for CPMF on the Company's capitalization of loans; recognition of the right not to pay contributions allegedly due on mere changes in the ownership of current accounts as a result of a takeover. The current value of these deposits is R$10,342 (R$10,026 as at December 31, 2018). Constitutionality of the collection of the Operations Monitoring Charge ("TFF") by a number of municipal authorities. The current value of these deposits is R$18,401 (R$16,719 as at December 31, 2018). Failure to approve the offsetting of federal debts against credits for withholding tax

("IRRF") because it is alleged that the credits are insufficient, as well as the deposit placed to ensure the issue of a Tax Clearance Certificate. The current value of these deposits is R$11,173 (R$10,868 as at December 31, 2018). Liability for ISS (Tax on Services) on import services and outsourced services; alleged failure to pay for land clearance and Base Transceiver Station ("BTS") maintenance services, for ISS on the Company's services and for ISS on co-billing services and software licensing (Blackberry). The Company´s right is to take advantage of the benefit of spontaneous declaration in order to reverse confiscatory fines for late payment. The current value of these deposits is R$7,878 (R$7,519 as at December 31, 2018). 73 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Ancillary services provided for in ICMS Agreement 69/98 related to ICMS levied on amounts related to communications services charged for access, subscription, activation, habilitation availability, subscription and use of services, among others. The current value of these deposits is R$3,457 (R$4,793 as at December 31, 2018). Requirement by ANATEL of the Public Price Referring to the Administration of Numbering Resources. The current value of these deposits is R$3,471 (R$3,380 as at December 31, 2018). Deposit made by TIM S.A. related to the unconstitutionality and illegality of charging by the Telecommunications Services Universalization Fund ("FUST"). Plea for the recognition of the right not to pay FUST, and not to include in its calculation base interconnection and Industrial Exploration of Dedicated Line ("EILD") revenue, as well as for the right not to be charged retroactively for differences arising from failure to comply with ANATEL Ruling 7/2005. The current value of these deposits is R$57,943 (R$56,088 as at December 31, 2018). 13 Investment - Parent Company The equity interest in the subsidiary is valued using the equity method only in the individual financial statements. Interest in subsidiary Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 TIM S.A TIM S.A Number of shares held 42,296,789,606 42,296,789,606 Interest in total capital 100% 100% Shareholders' equity 22,209,626 19,526,515 Net income for the year 3,865,255 2,672,647 Equity in income from subsidiaries 3,865,255 2,672,647 Investment amount 22,209,626 19,526,515 74 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Changes in investments in subsidiaries TIM Celular TIM S.A Total Balance of investment as at December 31, 2017 16,724,656 1,231,926 17,956,582 Income from equity accounting ‐ 2,672,647 2,672,647 TIM Celular merger effect (note 1) (16,724,656) 16,724,656 ‐ Stock options ‐ 3,170 3,170 Retirement complement ‐ (142) (142) Interest on equity ‐ (953,795) (953,795) Supplementary dividends ‐ (89,828) (89,828) Impact from initial adoption of the new accounting (62,119) (62,119) standards Balance of investments as at December 31, 2018 ‐ 19,526,515 19,526,515 Income from equity accounting ‐ 3,865,255 3,865,255 Stock options ‐ 2,791 2,791 Retirement complement ‐ (1,935) (1,935) Interest on equity ‐ (1,183,000) (1,183,000) Balance of investments as at December 31, 2019 ‐ 22,209,626 22,209,626 As of December 31, 2019, the Company (parent company) has a receivable balance of interest on equity and minimum mandatory dividends in the amount of R$597,550 (R$362,436 in 2018), and the settlement thereof is expected to take place in the beginning of the next year. 14 Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are stated at acquisition and/or construction cost, less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses (the latter only if applicable). Depreciation is calculated based on the straight-line method over terms that take into account the expected useful lives of the assets and their residual values. At December 31, 2019 and 2018 the Company has no indication of impairment in its fixed assets. The estimated costs of dismantling towers and equipment on rented properties are capitalized and depreciated over the estimated useful lives of these assets. The Company recognizes the present value of these costs in property, plant and equipment with a counter-entry to the liability "provision for future asset retirement". Interest incurred on updating the provision is classified within financial expenses. Gains and losses on disposal are determined by comparing the amounts of these disposals with the carrying values at the time of the transaction and are recognized in "other operating expenses (revenue), net" in the statement of income. 75 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Changes in property, plant and equipment Total cost of property, plant and equipment, gross Commutation/transmission equipment Fiber optic cables Leased handsets Infrastructure (i) Informatics assets General use assets Rights-of-use in leases (ii) (Note 2.f) Land Construction in progress Total of Accumulated depreciation Commutation/transmission Fiber optic cables Leased handsets Infrastructure (i) Informatics assets General use assets Right-of-use in leases (ii) (Note 2.f) Total property, plant and equipment, net Commutation/transmission Fiber optic cables Leased handsets Infrastructure (i) Informatics assets General use assets Rights-of-use in leases (ii) (Note 2.f) Land Construction in progress Balance for Adoption of Additions Transfers Other Balance for IFRS 16/ CPC Disposals Dec/18 changes Dec/19 06 (R2) (*) 33,832,803 5,256,114 4,855,684 (183,384) - (408,118) 43,353,099 20,806,249 ‐ 17,662 (133,789) 2,121,907 - 22,812,029 762,175 ‐ ‐ ‐ 51,414 - 813,589 2,313,945 ‐ 519 (20,194) 195,725 - 2,489,995 6,133,810 ‐ ‐ (18,684) 294,851 (313,130) 6,096,847 1,679,328 ‐ ‐ (9,366) 51,289 - 1,721,251 796,839 ‐ ‐ (623) 63,289 - 859,505 ‐ 5,256,114 1,772,290 ‐ - (94,988) 6,933,416 40,794 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ - 40,794 1,299,663 ‐ 3,065,213 (728) (2,778,475) - 1,585,673 (22,629,181) ‐ (3,262,726) 150,972 ‐ - (25,740,935) (14,936,069) ‐ (1,577,490) 129,998 ‐ - (16,383,561) (345,532) ‐ (65,035) ‐ ‐ - (410,567) (2,132,227) ‐ (131,341) 6,705 ‐ - (2,256,863) (3,157,890) ‐ (440,224) 4,281 ‐ - (3,593,833) (1,512,114) ‐ (62,561) 9,366 ‐ - (1,565,309) (545,349) ‐ (45,931) 622 ‐ - (590,658) ‐ ‐ (940,144) ‐ ‐ - (940,144) 11,203,622 5,256,114 1,592,958 (32,412) - (408,118) 17,612,164 5,870,180 ‐ (1,559,828) (3,791) 2,121,907 - 6,428,468 416,643 ‐ (65,035) ‐ 51,414 - 403,022 181,718 ‐ (130,822) (13,489) 195,725 - 233,132 2,975,920 ‐ (440,224) (14,403) 294,851 (313,130) 2,503,014 167,214 ‐ (62,561) ‐ 51,289 - 155,942 251,490 ‐ (45,931) (1) 63,289 - 268,847 ‐ 5,256,114 832,146 ‐ - (94,988) 5,993,272 40,794 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ - 40,794 1,299,663 ‐ 3,065,213 (728) (2,778,475) - 1,585,673 76 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Consolidated Balance for Additions/ Disposals Transfers Balance for Dec/17 Depreciation Dec/18 Total cost of property, plant and equipment, gross 31,166,905 2,746,039 (80,141) ‐ 33,832,803 Commutation/transmission equipment 18,766,840 8,974 (48,203) 2,078,638 20,806,249 Fiber optic cables 683,971 20 ‐ 78,184 762,175 Leased handsets 2,181,630 ‐ (15,675) 147,990 2,313,945 Infrastructure 5,652,840 678 (4,562) 484,854 6,133,810 Informatics assets 1,615,325 9 (9,511) 73,505 1,679,328 General use assets 739,439 286 (2,018) 59,132 796,839 Land 40,794 ‐ ‐ ‐ 40,794 Construction in progress 1,486,066 2,736,072 (172) (2,922,303) 1,299,663 ‐ Total Accumulated depreciation (20,328,417) (2,371,362) 70,598 ‐ (22,629,181) Commutation/transmission equipment (13,373,003) (1,610,326) 47,260 ‐ (14,936,069) Fiber optic cables (290,699) (54,833) ‐ ‐ (345,532) Leased handsets (2,016,018) (124,709) 8,500 ‐ (2,132,227) Infrastructure (2,697,878) (463,856) 3,844 ‐ (3,157,890) Informatics assets (1,448,694) (72,885) 9,465 ‐ (1,512,114) General use assets (502,125) (44,753) 1,529 ‐ (545,349) Total property, plant and equipment, net 10,838,488 374,677 (9,543) ‐ 11,203,622 Commutation/transmission equipment 5,393,837 (1,601,352) (943) 2,078,638 5,870,180 Fiber optic cables 393,272 (54,813) ‐ 78,184 416,643 Leased handsets 165,612 (124,709) (7,175) 147,990 181,718 Infrastructure 2,954,962 (463,178) (718) 484,854 2,975,920 Informatics assets 166,631 (72,876) (46) 73,505 167,214 General use assets 237,314 (44,467) (489) 59,132 251,490 Land 40,794 ‐ ‐ ‐ 40,794 Construction in progress 1,486,066 2,736,072 (172) (2,922,303) 1,299,663 The construction in progress represent the cost of projects in progress related to the construction of networks and/or other tangible assets in the period of their construction and installation, until the moment they come into operation, when they will be transferred to the corresponding accounts of these assets. Other changes include: In 2019, the "Sale of Towers (leaseback)" lease had its value remeasured for better alignment with the methodology of the new IFRS 16 / CPC 06 rule (R2), based on paragraph C11 of this new pronouncement and removed the projected inflation component on future receipts, in the amount of R$ 313,130. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company implemented a new tool that allowed Management to control and calculate in an automated manner the accounting effects arising from lease agreements. Through this new tool, it was possible to identify adjustments in the amount of R$94,988 of these assets (note 2). 77 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Consolidated Lease operation - Lease Lease Lease operation - Lease operation Total network operation - operation - Property - Land vehicles Stores & kiosks (Network) Balances as at January 01, 2,625,145 6,792 375,286 1,540,685 708,206 5,256,114 2019 Additions in the period, net 928,682 5,045 191,597 322,067 324,899 1,772,290 of cancellation Remensuration 5,841 (500) 5,895 (138,967) 32,743 (94,988) Depreciation (387,526) (4,349) (93,306) (183,872) (271,091) (940,144) Balances as at December 3,172,142 6,988 479,472 1,539,913 794,757 5,993,272 31, 2019 Useful Life - 10.98 44.81 21.04 11.97 31.25 % In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company implemented a new tool that allowed Management to control and calculate in an automated manner the accounting effects arising from lease agreements. Therefore, this new tool allowed Management to make individualized calculations, both in relation to the measurement of the effects of assets and liabilities of leases, and also in relation to the monthly calculation of depreciation and interest that affect the result, which prior to the implementation of this new tool were made considering an average depreciation term and discount rate for each asset class (for example: land and infrastructure sharing). Therefore, through this new tool, it was possible to re-measure the depreciation and amortization accounts, financial income (expenses) and, consequently, income tax and social contribution resulting from the individualized calculations that were made. (b) Depreciation rates Annual Rate % Commutation/transmission equipment 8 to 14.29 Fiber optic cables 4 to 10 Leased assets 14.28 to 50 Infrastructure 4 to 20 Informatic assets 10 to 20 General use assets 10 to 20 In 2019, pursuant to IAS 16 / CPC 27, approved by a CVM Deliberation, the Company and its subsidiaries assessed the useful life estimates for their property, plant and equipment, concluding that there were no significant changes or alterations to the circumstances on which the estimates were based that would justify changes to the useful lives currently in use. 78 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) 15. Intangible assets Intangible assets are measured at historical cost less accumulated amortization and impairment losses (if applicable) and reflect: (i) the purchase of authorizations and rights to use radio frequency bands, and (ii) software in use and/or development. Intangibles also include: (i) the purchase of the right to use the infrastructure of other companies, and (ii) goodwill on expectation of future profits in purchases of companies. Amortization charges are calculated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful life of the assets contracted and over the terms of the authorizations. The useful life estimates of intangible assets are reviewed regularly. Any financial charges on funds raised (that is, without a specific destination) and used to obtain a qualifying asset, meaning an asset that requires a significant time to be ready for use, are capitalized as a portion of the cost of the asset when it is likely to bring future economic benefits to the entity and such costs can be accurately measured. These costs are amortized throughout the estimated useful lives of the assets. As at December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company has no indication of impairment in its intangible assets of defined and indefinite useful life. The amounts of the SMP authorizations and rights to use radio frequencies, as well as software, goodwill and other items, were recorded as follows: (a) Changes in intangibles Consolidated Balance for Additions/ Transfers Other Changes Balance for Dec/18 Amortization (g) Dec/19 Total cost of intangible assets, gross 29,366,779 961,213 ‐ (98,633) 30,229,359 Right to use software 17,142,641 ‐ 1,041,741 ‐ 18,184,382 Authorizations 7,638,970 26,968 2,255,625 (109,770) 9,811,793 Goodwill 1,527,219 ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,527,219 Right to use infrastructure - LT Amazonas 198,202 ‐ ‐ (28,874) 169,328 Other assets 307,654 ‐ 19,708 ‐ 327,362 Intangible assets under development 2,552,093 934,245 (3,317,074) 40,011 209,275 Accumulated amortization (18,684,775) (1,876,258) ‐ ‐ (20,561,033) Right to use software (13,681,086) (1,412,080) ‐ ‐ (15,093,166) Authorizations (4,845,642) (432,771) ‐ ‐ (5,278,413) Right to use infrastructure - LT Amazonas (52,441) (7,763) ‐ ‐ (60,204) Other assets (105,606) (23,644) ‐ ‐ (129,250) Total intangible assets, net Right to use software (c) Authorizations Goodwill (d) Right to use infrastructure - LT Amazonas (e) Other assets Intangible assets under development (f) 10,682,004 (915,045) ‐ (98,633) 9,668,326 3,461,555 (1,412,080) 1,041,741 ‐ 3,091,216 2,793,328 (405,803) 2,255,625 (109,770) 4,533,380 1,527,219 ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,527,219 145,761 (7,763) ‐ (28,874) 109,124 202,048 (23,644) 19,708 ‐ 198,112 2,552,093 934,245 (3,317,074) 40,011 209,275 79 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Consolidated Balance Additions/ Transfers Disposals Capitalized Balance for Dec/17 Amortization interest Dec/18 Total cost of intangible assets, gross 28,549,552 1,139,993 (479,811) (1,270) 158,315 29,366,779 Right to use software 15,957,808 ‐ 1,186,103 (1,270) ‐ 17,142,641 Authorizations 6,391,394 94,148 1,153,428 ‐ ‐ 7,638,970 Goodwill 1,527,219 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,527,219 Costs with commissions to deferred sales 384,455 ‐ (384,455) ‐ ‐ ‐ representatives List of clients 95,200 ‐ (95,200) - - ‐ Right to use infrastructure - LT Amazonas 198,202 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 198,202 Other assets 270,687 ‐ 36,967 ‐ ‐ 307,654 Intangible assets under development 3,724,587 1,045,845 (2,376,654) ‐ 158,315 2,552,093 Accumulated amortization Right to use software Authorizations Costs with commissions to deferred sales representatives List of clients Right to use infrastructure - LT Amazonas Other assets (17,237,025) (1,799,914) 350,894 1,270 ‐ (18,684,775) (12,265,391) (1,416,965) ‐ 1,270 ‐ (13,681,086) (4,497,758) (347,884) ‐ ‐ ‐ (4,845,642) (255,694) ‐ 255,694 ‐ ‐ ‐ (95,200) 95,200 - - ‐ (42,531) (9,910) ‐ ‐ ‐ (52,441) (80,451) (25,155) ‐ ‐ ‐ (105,606) Total intangible assets, net Right to use software (c) Authorizations Goodwill (d) Costs with commissions to deferred salesrepresentatives (Note 11.3) Right to use infrastructure - LT Amazonas (e) Other assets Intangible assets under development (f) 11,312,527 (659,921) (128,917) ‐ 158,315 10,682,004 3,692,417 (1,416,965) 1,186,103 ‐ ‐ 3,461,555 1,893,636 (253,736) 1,153,428 ‐ ‐ 2,793,328 1,527,219 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,527,219 128,761 ‐ (128,761) ‐ ‐ ‐ 155,671 (9,910) ‐ ‐ ‐ 145,761 190,236 (25,155) 36,967 ‐ ‐ 202,048 3,724,587 1,045,845 (2,376,654) ‐ 158,315 2,552,093 Intangible assets under development represents the cost of projects in progress related to the acquisition of 4G authorizations and/or other intangible assets during the period of their construction and installation, up to the moment when they enter into operation, whereupon they will be transferred to the corresponding accounts for these assets. In addition, these intangible assets were assessed for impairment as at December 31, 2019 and 2018, with no necessary adjustment. (b) Amortization rates Annual rate % Right to use software 20 Authorizations 5 to 50 Right to use infrastructure 5 Other assets 7 to 10 80 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Right to use software The costs associated with maintaining software are recognized as expenses as they are incurred. Identifiable and unique development costs that are directly attributable to the design and testing of software products controlled by the Group are recognized as intangible assets when all capitalization criteria are met. Directly attributable costs, which are capitalized as part of the software product, include costs for employees directly allocated to its development. Goodwill from previous years The Company and its subsidiary have the following goodwill based on expectations of future profitability as at December 31, 2019 and 2018: Goodwill on acquisition of TIM S.A. - The goodwill arising from the acquisition of TIM S.A. (formerly Intelig) in December 2009 in the amount of R$210,015 is based on the subsidiary's expected profitability. The recoverability of goodwill is tested annually through impairment testing. Goodwill from TIM Fiber SP and TIM Fiber RJ acquisitions- At the end of 2011, the subsidiary acquired Eletropaulo Telecomunicações Ltda. (which subsequently had its trade name changed to TIM Fiber SP Ltda. - "TIM Fiber SP") and AES Communications Rio de Janeiro S.A. (which subsequently had its trade name changed to TIM Fiber RJ S.A. - "TIM Fiber RJ"). These companies were SCM providers in the main municipalities of the Greater São Paulo and Greater Rio de Janeiro areas, respectively. TIM Fiber SP Ltda. and TIM Fiber RJ. S.A. were merged into the subsidiary TIM S.A. on August 29, 2012. The subsidiary recorded the goodwill allocation related to the purchase of the companies TIM Fiber SP and TIM Fiber RJ, at the end of the purchase price allocation process, in the amount of R$1,159,648. Goodwill from the acquisition of minority interests in TIM Sul and TIM Nordeste- In 2005, the Company acquired all the shares of the minority shareholders of TIM Sul and TIM Nordeste, in exchange for shares issued by TIM Participações, converting these companies into full subsidiaries. The goodwill resulting from this transaction amounted to R$157,556. Impairment test As required by the accounting standards, the Company tests goodwill on business combinations involving TIM Group companies annually for impairment, and the methods and assumptions used by Management in the impairment testing of goodwill mentioned above are summarized below: The Company's Management understands that the smaller cash generating units, for the purposes of testing the impairment of goodwill on the purchase of the aforementioned companies, refer to the business at a consolidated level, and therefore should be assessed at the level of TIM Participações. This methodology is aligned with the strategic direction of the Company and its subsidiary. In 2019 the impairment test was performed comparing the carrying amount with the fair value less the costs of disposal of the asset, as provided in IAS 36 / CPC 01. The fair value calculation considered the hierarchy level within which the fair value measurement of the asset (cash generating unit) is classified. For TIM Participações as there is only one CGU this was 81 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) classified in its entirety as Level 1, for the disposal costs we consider that it is irrelevant considering the variation between the fair value level 1 and the carrying amount of the cash generating unit. The fair value of Level 1 instruments comprises instruments traded in active markets and based on quoted market prices at the balance sheet date. A market is viewed as active if quoted prices are readily and regularly available from an exchange, distributor, broker, industry group, pricing service or regulatory agency, and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on a purely commercial basis. In the case of TIM Participações, its securities are traded on BOVESPA with a code (TIMP3) and have a regular trading volume that allows the measurement (Level 1) as the product between the quoted price for the individual asset or liability and the quantity held by the entity. The measurement was made based on the share value on the balance sheet date and sensitivity tests were also performed and in none of the scenarios was identified any indication of impairment, with the fair value being higher than the carrying amount. Therefore, as the fair value is higher than the carrying amount, it is not necessary to calculate the value in use. Infrastructure use rights - LT Amazonas The subsidiary signed agreements for the right to use the infrastructure of companies that operate electric power transmission lines in Northern Brazil. Such agreements fell within the scope of IFRIC 4 / ICPC 3 and are classified as financial leases. Additionally, the subsidiary entered into network infrastructure sharing contracts with Telefônica Brasil S.A. also in the Northern region. In these contracts, both operators optimize resources and reduce their operational costs (Note 16). Auction and payment of 4G License 700 MHz In 2018 the Intangible assets in progress are substantially represented by costs for the development of 4G technology, which included: (i) amounts paid to obtain 4G Licenses; (ii) costs for cleaning the 700 MHZ frequency band; and (iii) financial costs capitalized on qualifiable assets, as detailed below: On September 30, 2014, the subsidiary purchased Lot 2 in the Auction of the 700 MHz band in the amount of R$1,739 million. In December 2014, the Company made the payment of R$ 1,678 million, recording the remaining balance payable in the amount of R$ 61 million as a liability (note 19), as provided for in the announcement.

The subsidiary is challenging the remaining balance with ANATEL, which is subject to interest rates of 1% p.m. and monetary adjustment at the IGP-DI. These amounts are capitalized by the Company. The impact for the tax year ended December 31, 2019 was R$1,636 (R$6,611 on December 31, 2018) of interest and R$735 (R$5,930 on December 31, 2018) of monetary adjustments. Additionally, as determined in the call notice, the Company has borne the costs for the cleaning of the frequency band purchased. The nominal amount due from the Company in relation to the cleaning of the 700 MHZ frequency of the lot purchased was R$904 million. The Company also had an additional cost of R$295 million related to the portion that has not been bought in the auction, and that was subsequently split by ANATEL among the companies that won the auction, totaling R$1,199 million. 82 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) In order to perform the spectrum cleaning activities, in March 2015 TIM, together with other companies that won the auction, have constituted a Redistribution and Digitalization Management Entity for TV and RTV Channels, named "Entidade Administradora da Digitalização", or "EAD". From 2015 to 2018, TIM, along with the other companies that won the auction, will disburse amounts in accordance with the schedule provided for in the public notice to cover the EAD costs related to these cleaning activities. Because the amount payable of R$1,199 million relates to a long-term obligation, it was reduced by R$47 million through an adjustment to Net Present Value ("NPV"). The Company made the payments as at April 9, 2015, January 26, 2017 and January 16, 2018 in the amounts of R$370,379, R$858,991 and R$142,862, respectively. The license mentioned above relates to the concept of a qualifying asset. Consequently, the finance charges on funds raised without a specific destination, used for the purpose of obtaining a qualifying asset, are capitalized at the average rate of 6.90 % per annum in connection with the borrowing and financing in force during the tax year. The amount capitalized during the tax year ended December 31, 2019 was R$38,375 (R$152,480 as at December 31, 2018). In September 2019, the assets were considered in operation by Management and from this date on, the capitalization of interest and charges on this asset was closed Other changes "Other changes" include: the remeasurement of amounts of authorizations in accordance with Anatel Resolution 695/18 in the amount of R$109,770; interest capitalized as a result of the acquisition of the 4G license, in accordance with IAS 23 / CPC 20(R1) in the amount of R$40,011, since the respective license is an asset that qualifies for interest capitalization. In 2019, the item "Right to use infrastructure - LT Amazonas", had its value remeasured for better alignment with the methodology of the new IFRS 16 / CPC 06 rule (R2), removing the projected inflation component on future receipts, in the amount of R$28,874. 16 Finance leases Leases in which the Company, as the lessee, substantially holds all of the risks and benefits of ownership, are classified as financial leases, which are capitalized at the beginning of the lease at the lower of the fair value of the leased item and the present value of the payments provided for in the agreement. Interest related to the leases is taken to income as financial costs over the term of the contract. The subsidiary entered into tower lease agreements, as a lessee, arising from a sale and financial leaseback operation involving the sale of an asset and the concomitant lease of the same asset by the purchaser to the seller. The subsidiary recognized a liability corresponding to the present value of the compulsory minimum installments under the agreement. 83 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Leases in which the Company, as lessor, substantially transfers the risks and benefits of the ownership to the other party (the lessee) are classified as financial leases. These lease values are transferred from the intangible assets of the Company and are recognized as a lease receivable at the lower of the fair value of the leased item and/or the present value of the receipts provided for in the agreement. Interest related to the lease is taken to income as financial income over the contractual term. Asset leases are financial assets registered and/or measured at amortized cost. Assets Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 LT Amazonas 156,378 208,049 156,378 208,049 Current portion (4,931) (22,491) Non-current portion 151,447 185,558 LT Amazonas As a result of the agreement entered into with LT Amazonas, the subsidiary entered into network infrastructure sharing agreements with Telefônica Brasil S.A. Under these agreements, the subsidiary and Telefônica Brasil S.A. make joint investments in the Northern region of Brazil. The subsidiary has receivables against Telefônica Brasil S.A. that have to be paid on a monthly basis for a period of 20 years. These amounts are annually restated by IPC-A (Price Index Rate). The consolidated nominal amount of future installments receivable by the subsidiary is R$316,641 (R$499,823 on December 31, 2018). The table below includes the schedule of cash receipts for the agreement currently in force. The amounts represent the cash receipts estimated in the signed agreements and are stated at their nominal amounts. It is worthwhile noting that these balances differ from those shown in the books since, in the case of the latter, the amounts are shown at their present value: January 2020 to December 2020 January 2021 to December 2024 January 2025 onwards Nominal Present amount Value 23,206 4,931 92,826 58,081 200,609 93,366 316,641 156,378 The present value of installments receivable is R$156,379 (R$208,049 as at December 31, 2018), consisting entirely of principal and estimated as at the date of execution of agreements entered into with the transmission companies, projecting future cash receipts discounted at 12.56% per annum. In 2019, its value was reassessed to better align it with the methodology of the new standard IFRS 16 CPC 06 (R2), removing the component of projected inflation on future income, in the amount of R$ 48,991. 84 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) Liabilities Consolidated 12/2019 12/2018 LT Amazonas (i) 276,233 359,987 Sale of towers (leaseback) (ii) 1,192,596 1,501,695 Other (iv) 115,973 78,392 Subtotal 1,584,802 1,940,074 Other lease operations (Note 2.f) and (iii): - Lease- Network 3,294,261 - Lease - Vehicles 3,005 - Lease - Stores and kiosks 255,857 - Lease - Properties 243,921 - Lease - Land (network) 1,600,456 - Lease - Fiber 798,568 - Subtotal (IFRS/CPC 06 (R2) 6,196,068 - Total 7,780,870 1,940,074 Current portion (873,068) (205,048) Non-current portion 6,907,802 1,735,026 Interest paid in the period ended December 31, 2019 regarding IFRS16 / CPC 06 (R2) amounted to R$592,323. Changes to the financial liabilities of lease operations are shown in Note 37. i) LT Amazonas The subsidiary executed agreements for the right to use the infrastructure of companies that operate electric power transmission lines in Northern Brazil ("LT Amazonas"). The terms of these agreements are for 20 years, counted from the date on which the assets are ready to operate. The contracts provide for monthly payments to the electric power transmission companies, restated annually at the IPCA. The table below presents the future payment schedule for the agreements in force. These amounts represent the estimated disbursements under the agreements executed with distributors and are shown at their nominal amounts. These balances differ from those shown in the books since, in the case of the latter, the amounts are shown at present value: Nominal Present amount value January 2020 to December 2020 44,079 8,451 January 2021 to December 2024 176,315 103,464 January 2025 onwards 381,161 164,318 601,555 276,233 The consolidated nominal value of future installments due from the subsidiary is R$601,555. Its present value is R$276,233, composed entirely of principal and was estimated on the date on which the agreements were signed with the transmission companies by projecting the future payments and 85 Classificado como Uso Interno TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES AND SUBSIDIARY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS As at December 31 (In thousands of Reais, except as otherwise stated) discounting these at 14.44% per annum. Additionally, the right to use balance of LT Amazonas also includes R$70,759 related to investments in property, plant and equipment made by the subsidiary and subsequently donated to the electric power transmission companies. These donations are already included in the contract signed by the parties. In 2019, its value was reassessed according to the IFRS 16 / CPC 06 (R2) calculation methodology, removing the component of projected inflation on future payments and maintaining the original discount rate for calculating present value. Sale and leaseback of Towers The subsidiary entered into two Sales Agreements with American Tower do Brasil Cessão de Infraestruturas Ltda. ("ATC") in November 2014 and January 2015 for up to 6,481 telecommunications towers then owned by TIM Celular, for an amount of approximately R$3 billion, and a Master Lease Agreement ("MLA") for part of the space on these towers for a period of 20 years from the date of transfer of each tower, under a sale and leaseback transaction, with a provision for monthly rental amounts depending on the type of tower (greenfield or rooftop). The sales agreements provide for the towers to be transferred in tranches to ATC, due to the need to meet certain conditions precedent. In total, 5,873 transfers of towers occurred, being 54, 336 and 5,483 in the years 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively. This transaction resulted in a sales amount of R$2,651,247, of which R$1,088,390 was booked as deferred revenue and will be amortized over the period of the contract (Note 23). The discount rate used in the transaction was determined on the basis of observable market transactions that the Company (the lessee) would have to pay under a similar lease or loan, as mentioned below. The table below includes the schedule of payments of the agreement in force in relation to the MLA. The amounts represent the disbursements estimated in the agreement signed with ATC, stated at their nominal amounts. It should be noted that these balances differ from those shown in the books since, in the case of the latter, the amounts are shown at their present values: Nominal Present amount value January 2020 to December 2020 187,720 32,734 January 2021 to December 2024 750,881 449,470 January 2025 onwards <