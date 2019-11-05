TIM Participações S A : Financial Statements 3Q19

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. and
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. e SUBSIDIARY
QUARTERLY INFORMATION
September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON QUARTERLY INFORMATION
The Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers
TIM Participações S.A.
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Tim Participações S.A. ("Company") for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, comprising the balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 and the statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement CPC 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON QUARTERLY INFORMATION
Other matters
Statements of value added
The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of quarterly information to conclude that they are reconciled with interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are consistent with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 "Statement of Added Value". Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in the Technical Pronouncement and is consistent with respect to the individual interim financial information and consolidated taken as whole.
Audit and review of prior year/period corresponding figures
The amounts corresponding to the individual and consolidated balance sheet as at December 31, 2018, and the individual and consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018, changes in the statements of changes in shareholders' equity, cash flows and value added, for the nine-month period then ended, and presented for comparative purposes, were previously audited and reviewed, respectively, by other independent auditors who issued an audit report on February 19, 2019 and a review report on the interim accounting information on November 06, 2018, both unqualified.
Rio de Janeiro, November 05, 2019.
ERNST & YOUNG
Auditores Independentes S.S.
CRC-2SP015199/O-6
Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães
Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY
BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(In thousands of Reais)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Notes
09/2019
12/2018
09/2019
12/2018
Assets
22,623,710
20,275,453
38,910,409
31,957,889
Current assets
854,686
457,534
6,707,360
5,998,126
Cash and cash equivalents
4
49
167
875,857
1,075,530
Marketable securities
5
3,634
13,378
781,897
784,841
Trade accounts receivable
6
329
444
3,197,728
2,838,808
Inventory
7
-
-
211,034
183,059
Dividends and interest on
shareholders' equity
739,250
362,436
‐
‐
receivable
Indirect taxes, charges and
8
-
-
385,598
280,254
contributions recoverable
Direct taxes, charges and
9
80,537
45,278
605,848
347,505
contributions recoverable
Prepaid expenses
11
2,645
2,460
429,208
272,060
Derivative financial
36
-
-
29,873
50,769
instruments
Financial leases
16
-
-
4,789
22,491
Regulatory credits
17
-
-
41,381
41,612
recoverable
Other current assets
28,242
33,371
144,147
101,197
Non-current assets
21,769,024
19,817,919
32,203,049
25,959,763
Long-term receivables
74,755
133,848
5,675,635
4,074,137
Marketable securities
5
-
-
3,302
5,229
Trade accounts receivable
6
-
-
111,216
130,308
Indirect taxes, charges
and contributions
8
-
-
813,729
912,511
recoverable
Direct taxes, charges and
9
‐
‐
3,262,647
558,016
contributions recoverable
Deferred income and social
10
-
-
‐
801,971
contribution taxes
Judicial deposits
12
73,418
131,270
1,171,919
1,345,113
Prepaid expenses
11
1,337
2,578
68,017
74,381
Derivative financial
36
-
-
42,088
30,639
instruments
Financial leases
16
-
-
152,722
185,558
Other non-current assets
-
-
49,995
30,411
Investment
13
21,536,713
19,526,515
‐
‐
Property, plant and
14
‐
‐
16,684,072
11,203,622
equipment
Intangible assets
15
157,556
157,556
9,843,342
10,682,004
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the quarterly information.
