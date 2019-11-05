TIM Participações S A : Financial Statements 3Q19

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON QUARTERLY INFORMATION

The Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

TIM Participações S.A.

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Tim Participações S.A. ("Company") for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, comprising the balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 and the statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement CPC 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

