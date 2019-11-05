Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participações S.A.    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/05
11.85 BRL   +0.51%
08:25pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 3Q19
PU
07:20pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 3Q19 Earnings Release
PU
07:20pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 3Q19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participações S A : Financial Statements 3Q19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 08:25pm EST

TIM Participações S.A.,

TIM Participações S.A. and

Subsidiary

QUARTERLY INFORMATION as at September 30, 2019

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. and

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. e SUBSIDIARY

QUARTERLY INFORMATION

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Contents

Report of the independent auditors on the financial statements

2

Audited financial statements

Balance sheets

4

Income statements

6

Statements of comprehensive income

8

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity

9

Cash flow statements

11

Statements of value added

13

Comments on performance

14

Notes to the financial statements

34

Opinion of the Fiscal Council

105

Declaration of the officers on the financial statements

106

Statutory officers statement on independent auditors

107

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON QUARTERLY INFORMATION

The Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

TIM Participações S.A.

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Tim Participações S.A. ("Company") for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, comprising the balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 and the statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods then ended, and the statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement CPC 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 and IAS 34 applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Information Form (ITR), and presented consistently with the rules issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

2

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON QUARTERLY INFORMATION

Other matters

Statements of value added

The quarterly information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management and presented as supplementary information for IAS 34 purposes. These statements have been subject to review procedures performed in conjunction with the review of quarterly information to conclude that they are reconciled with interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are consistent with the criteria defined in NBC TG 09 "Statement of Added Value". Based on our review, we are not aware of any fact that leads us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in the Technical Pronouncement and is consistent with respect to the individual interim financial information and consolidated taken as whole.

Audit and review of prior year/period corresponding figures

The amounts corresponding to the individual and consolidated balance sheet as at December 31, 2018, and the individual and consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018, changes in the statements of changes in shareholders' equity, cash flows and value added, for the nine-month period then ended, and presented for comparative purposes, were previously audited and reviewed, respectively, by other independent auditors who issued an audit report on February 19, 2019 and a review report on the interim accounting information on November 06, 2018, both unqualified.

Rio de Janeiro, November 05, 2019.

ERNST & YOUNG

Auditores Independentes S.S.

CRC-2SP015199/O-6

Fernando Alberto S. Magalhães

Accountant CRC-1SP133169/O-0

3

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. AND SUBSIDIARY

BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands of Reais)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Notes

09/2019

12/2018

09/2019

12/2018

Assets

22,623,710

20,275,453

38,910,409

31,957,889

Current assets

854,686

457,534

6,707,360

5,998,126

Cash and cash equivalents

4

49

167

875,857

1,075,530

Marketable securities

5

3,634

13,378

781,897

784,841

Trade accounts receivable

6

329

444

3,197,728

2,838,808

Inventory

7

-

-

211,034

183,059

Dividends and interest on

shareholders' equity

739,250

362,436

receivable

Indirect taxes, charges and

8

-

-

385,598

280,254

contributions recoverable

Direct taxes, charges and

9

80,537

45,278

605,848

347,505

contributions recoverable

Prepaid expenses

11

2,645

2,460

429,208

272,060

Derivative financial

36

-

-

29,873

50,769

instruments

Financial leases

16

-

-

4,789

22,491

Regulatory credits

17

-

-

41,381

41,612

recoverable

Other current assets

28,242

33,371

144,147

101,197

Non-current assets

21,769,024

19,817,919

32,203,049

25,959,763

Long-term receivables

74,755

133,848

5,675,635

4,074,137

Marketable securities

5

-

-

3,302

5,229

Trade accounts receivable

6

-

-

111,216

130,308

Indirect taxes, charges

and contributions

8

-

-

813,729

912,511

recoverable

Direct taxes, charges and

9

3,262,647

558,016

contributions recoverable

Deferred income and social

10

-

-

801,971

contribution taxes

Judicial deposits

12

73,418

131,270

1,171,919

1,345,113

Prepaid expenses

11

1,337

2,578

68,017

74,381

Derivative financial

36

-

-

42,088

30,639

instruments

Financial leases

16

-

-

152,722

185,558

Other non-current assets

-

-

49,995

30,411

Investment

13

21,536,713

19,526,515

Property, plant and

14

16,684,072

11,203,622

equipment

Intangible assets

15

157,556

157,556

9,843,342

10,682,004

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the quarterly information.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 01:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
08:25pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 3Q19
PU
07:20pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 3Q19 Earnings Release
PU
07:20pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 3Q19
PU
07:20pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Results Presentation 3T19 (portuguese)
PU
07:10pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 11.05.2019..
PU
06:40pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Results Presentation 3Q19
PU
06:40pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 11.05.2019
PU
10/28TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 10.28.2019..
PU
10/28TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : CVM Registration Request
PU
10/28TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 10.28.2019
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 17 493 M
EBIT 2019 2 721 M
Net income 2019 1 634 M
Debt 2019 5 322 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 28 923 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,55  BRL
Last Close Price 11,86  BRL
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-3.29%7 192
AT&T36.26%284 014
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.43%167 743
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.99%91 248
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-38.70%79 937
T-MOBILE US27.21%69 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group