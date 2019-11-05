TIM Participações S A : Investor Release 3Q19

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (Excluding effects of IFRS 16 and including effects of IFRS 9 + 15)

OPERATING REVENUE

DESCRIPTION 3Q19 3Q18 % YoY 2Q19 % QoQ 9M19 9M18 % YoY R$ million Net Revenues 4,337 4,242 2.3% 4,263 1.7% 12,791 12,524 2.1% Services Revenues 4,152 4,031 3.0% 4,063 2.2% 12,240 11,985 2.1% Mobile Service 3,918 3,813 2.8% 3,833 2.2% 11,547 11,355 1.7% Client Generated 3,576 3,508 1.9% 3,504 2.0% 10,586 10,395 1.8% Interconnection 122 163 -25.2% 105 16.4% 366 524 -30.1% Others 221 142 55.7% 224 -1.8% 596 437 36.3% Fixed Service 233 218 7.3% 230 1.6% 693 630 10.0% of which TIM Live 127 96 31.5% 115 10.4% 353 267 32.3% Product Revenues 185 211 -12.2% 199 -7.1% 551 539 2.2%

Net Revenues reached R$ 4,337 million in 3Q19, up by 2.3% compared to 3Q18. Net Revenues from Services rose 3.0% YoY in 3Q19, accelerating its expansion for a second consecutive quarter, mainly reflecting the successful efforts by the company to monetize its customer base through the migration of clients to higher value plans, both in the prepaid and postpaid segments. Following 5 consecutive quarters of annual expansion, Net Revenues from Products declined 12.2% YoY in 3Q19.

In 9M19, Net Revenues amounted R$ 12,791 million, a 2.1% increase YoY underpinned by Services Net Revenues which advanced 2.1% - Mobile Service rising 1.7% YoY and Fixed Service up by 10.0% YoY - and by the 2.2% expansion YoY of Products Net Revenues.

In 3Q19, Total Gross Revenues increased 3.6% YoY, exceeding Total Net Revenues growth. The discounts given to customers remain as the most significant element to change the dynamics of the deductions over gross revenues. The scenario of greater rationality in granting discounts, within the context of volume to value transformation and a less conflicted competitive environment, should contribute in the long run, but the positive signs are still very early.