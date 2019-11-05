TIM Participações S A : Investor Release 3Q19

Log in
2019 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS

Migrating from Volume to Value: a new customer base profile

  • Postpaid customer base reached 39% of the total base, up by 8,2% YoY;
  • TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 19.6% YoY, totaling 537k connections;
  • Mobile ARPU maintained a solid advance of 5.6% YoY, reaching R$ 23.9;
  • TIM Live ARPU posted robust growth of 8.6%, reaching R$ 81.8.

Customer Experience Evolution with a Solid Infrastructure Development

  • Leader in 4G coverage spanning 3,355 cities;
  • Expanding the efficiency in the use of spectrum with the refarming of 1.8 GHz and 2.1 GHz;
  • VoLTE technology available in 3,253 cities, improving voice user experience;
  • Acceleration of FTTH to 1.9 million homes covered by fiber optic in 20 cities as of September.

Revenue Acceleration is Gradual and Consistent, which combined with Costs Under Control contributed for Solid EBITDA Growth

  • Services Revenues rose 3.0% YoY with Mobile seeing a 2.8% increase and Fixed up 7.3%;
  • TIM Live Revenues rose 31.5% YoY, maintaining a fast growth;
  • Normalized Costs and Expenses* down by 0.6% YoY, demonstrating an efficient approach at TIM;
  • Normalized EBITDA* maintained its solid evolution at 6.8% YoY;
  • Normalized EBITDA Margin* reached 39,6%, maintaining the YoY pace of expansion (+1,7 p.p.);
  • Normalized Net Income expanded 61% YoY, totaling R$ 619 million;
  • Shareholders remuneration: announcement of the first two tranches summing R$ 747.7 million in IOE. Total amount estimated in ~R$ 1 billion for 2019.

Financial (R$ million) Operational

DESCRIPTION

3Q19

3Q18

% YoY

2Q19

% QoQ

9M19

9M18

% YoY

Mobile Customer Base ('000)

54,527

56,241

-3.0%

54,972

-0.8%

54,527

56,241

-3.0%

Prepaid

33,281

36,604

-9.1%

33,644

-1.1%

33,281

36,604

-9.1%

Postpaid

21,246

19,637

8.2%

21,327

-0.4%

21,246

19,637

8.2%

4G Users Base ('000)

37,247

33,112

12.5%

36,333

2.5%

37,247

33,112

12.5%

TIM Live Customer Base ('000)

537

449

19.6%

507

5.9%

537

449

19.6%

Net Revenues

4,337

4,242

2.3%

4,263

1.7%

12,791

12,524

2.1%

Services Revenues

4,152

4,031

3.0%

4,063

2.2%

12,240

11,985

2.1%

Mobile Service

3,918

3,813

2.8%

3,833

2.2%

11,547

11,355

1.7%

Fixed Service

233

218

7.3%

230

1.6%

693

630

10.0%

Normalized* Operating Expenses

(2,619)

(2,634)

-0.6%

(2,646)

-1.0%

(7,960)

(7,973)

-0.2%

Normalized* EBITDA

1,718

1,608

6.8%

1,616

6.3%

4,831

4,551

6.1%

Normalized* EBITDA Margin

39.6%

37.9%

1.7p.p.

37.9%

1.7p.p.

37.8%

36.3%

1.4p.p.

Normalized* Net Income

619

383

61.4%

423

46.3%

1,293

964

34.1%

Capex (Ex-licenses aquisition)

924

866

6.7%

945

-2.2%

2,519

2,460

2.4%

*Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized based on -R$ 37.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18. Net Income also normalized by: -R$ 31.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 185 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19.

Conference Call in English:

November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Brasilia Time 08:00 a.m. US (NY)

Tel: +1 646 828 8246 (US)

+55 11 3193-1001 or +55 11 2820-4001 (Brazil) +1 800 492-3904 (other countries)

Code: TIM

Conference Call in Portuguese:

November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Brasilia Time 08:00 a.m. US (NY)

Simultaneous translation from English to Portuguese available via webcast only.

1

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (Excluding effects of IFRS 16 and including effects of IFRS 9 + 15)

OPERATING REVENUE

DESCRIPTION

3Q19

3Q18

% YoY

2Q19

% QoQ

9M19

9M18

% YoY

R$ million

Net Revenues

4,337

4,242

2.3%

4,263

1.7%

12,791

12,524

2.1%

Services Revenues

4,152

4,031

3.0%

4,063

2.2%

12,240

11,985

2.1%

Mobile Service

3,918

3,813

2.8%

3,833

2.2%

11,547

11,355

1.7%

Client Generated

3,576

3,508

1.9%

3,504

2.0%

10,586

10,395

1.8%

Interconnection

122

163

-25.2%

105

16.4%

366

524

-30.1%

Others

221

142

55.7%

224

-1.8%

596

437

36.3%

Fixed Service

233

218

7.3%

230

1.6%

693

630

10.0%

of which TIM Live

127

96

31.5%

115

10.4%

353

267

32.3%

Product Revenues

185

211

-12.2%

199

-7.1%

551

539

2.2%

Net Revenues reached R$ 4,337 million in 3Q19, up by 2.3% compared to 3Q18. Net Revenues from Services rose 3.0% YoY in 3Q19, accelerating its expansion for a second consecutive quarter, mainly reflecting the successful efforts by the company to monetize its customer base through the migration of clients to higher value plans, both in the prepaid and postpaid segments. Following 5 consecutive quarters of annual expansion, Net Revenues from Products declined 12.2% YoY in 3Q19.

In 9M19, Net Revenues amounted R$ 12,791 million, a 2.1% increase YoY underpinned by Services Net Revenues which advanced 2.1% - Mobile Service rising 1.7% YoY and Fixed Service up by 10.0% YoY - and by the 2.2% expansion YoY of Products Net Revenues.

In 3Q19, Total Gross Revenues increased 3.6% YoY, exceeding Total Net Revenues growth. The discounts given to customers remain as the most significant element to change the dynamics of the deductions over gross revenues. The scenario of greater rationality in granting discounts, within the context of volume to value transformation and a less conflicted competitive environment, should contribute in the long run, but the positive signs are still very early.

Mobile Segment Details (net of taxes and deductions):

Mobile Service Revenues (MSR) reached R$ 3,918 million in 3Q19, growth of 2.8% compared to 3Q18. The result points to an acceleration in sequential growth when compared to previous quarters of 2019. The expansion is mainly due to mobile ARPU (Average Monthly Revenues per User) which rose 5.6% YoY and reached R$ 23.9, mostly influenced by migrations to higher value plans, in addition to higher spending by prepaid customers.

Mobile Service Revenue

(% YoY Growth)

2.8%

1.9%

0.4%

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19

ARPU by segment, which exclude revenues of "non-TIM" clients and other mobile revenues, rose in prepaid by 4.0% YoY (R$ 12) and in postpaid (ex-M2M)by 0.9% YoY (R$ 44.1) with better performances versus 2Q19.

2

Prepaid ARPU

Postpaid ex-M2M

Growth

ARPU Growth

(R$; YoY)

(R$; YoY)

4.0%

0.9%

2.9%

-1.9%

2Q19

3Q19

2Q19

3Q19

ARPU

11.6

12.0

42.8

44.1

(R$)

Breakdown of each mobile segment:

  1. In the postpaid segment, despite the increased involuntary disconnections, in the period, due to the cancellation of inactive clients, the company kept presenting a good dynamic in the migration to higher value plans and good performance in the acquisition of new lines (+6.6% YoY, excluding Data only clients). As a result of these effects, Postpaid Revenues advanced 5.0% YoY.
  2. In the prepaid segment: the TIM Pré Top offering, which now accounts for 60% of the prepaid base, keeps contributing to ease the structural pace of revenue decline in the segment, with higher spending by recharger client (+1.9% YoY). In addition, we had a 2.8% increase in the number of rechargers compared to 2Q19. The combination of these effects led Prepaid
    Revenues to fall 3.8% YoY, a slowdown in the rate of decline compared to past quarters.

CGR (Revenues from Voice, Data & Content) advanced 1.9% YoY in 3Q19, with its expansion limited by a macroeconomic environment that is still in slow recovery, reflected in the downward revision of GDP1 growth estimates, despite an improved consumer confidence2. In 9M19, MSR advanced 1.8% reaching R$ 10,586 million.

MTR Exposure on Revenues

(% over Net Service Revenues)

3.2%

2.0%

3Q183Q19

Interconnection (ITX) Revenues maintained a downward trajectory and in 3Q19 posted a 25.2% reduction YoY, reflecting the impact of the latest VU- M tariff (Mobile Termination Rate) cut by approximately 50% (from ~R$ 0.03 to ~R$ 0.01) and a lower incoming traffic growth. The incidence of VU-M on Net Service Revenues reached 2.0% in the quarter and in the year this exposure was 2.3%.

Other Revenues grew 55.7% YoY in 3Q19 and year to date the increase totaled 36.3%. This line is still impacted by revenues generated from network sharing and swap agreements, whose volume has been increasing significantly. These initiatives are aligned with the strategy to expand fiber infrastructure (backbone and backhaul) with efficient investment allocation and operating costs.

  1. The Central Bank's Focus survey showed a prospect of the GDP retreating 2.5% in January 2019 to approximately 0.9% in September 2019.
  2. The Consumer Confidence Index ("ICC" - FGV) fell 7.1% year to date. However, there was a 1.4% advance in 3Q19 compared to the previous quarter, interrupting a sequence of two consecutive quarterly declines. Despite the advance, the index maintains a low level historically.

3

(R$; YoY)
8.6%
TIM Live ARPU
3Q19
2Q19
49.9%
54.3%

Breakdown of Fixed Segment (net of taxes and deductions):

Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 233 million in the

Contribution of Live on Fixed Revenues

quarter, a 7.3% increase from 3Q18. This performance

mainly reflects the growth of TIM Live, which in 3Q19

expanded 31.5% YoY, accounting for more than half of

fixed service revenues. During the quarter, the company

48.8%

48.8%

added its FTTH coverage to three new cities. TIM Live is

44.3%

currently present in 22 cities (including 6 capitals) and will

further expand its coverage in the coming months. The

remaining fixed segment services dropped 12% YoY, mainly

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

explained by the termination of corporate contracts. In

9M19, Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 696 million, up by 10% YoY.

ARPU for TIM Live was R$ 81.8, 8.6% higher than 3Q18. The performance is explained by the growing penetration of high-valueoffers with faster speeds, and the July 2019 price readjustment for part of the plans.

Detailing Handsets and Devices (net of taxes and deductions):

81.8

75.3

3Q18 3Q19

In 3Q19, Revenues from Products were 12.2% lower than in 3Q18 while in 9M19 they were up by 2.2% YoY. The decline is mainly due to the ~10% reduction in the volume of handsets sold. In addition to this effect, the comparative base for the third quarter of 2018 was higher than the average level due to a large distributor making early purchases and lower than expected handset discounts. Smartphone penetration in the base for September 2019 rose to 86% (+3.0 p.p. YoY).

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:19:04 UTC
