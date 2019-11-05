TIM Participações S A : Investor Release 3Q19

Migrating from Volume to Value: a new customer base profile
Postpaid customer base reached 39% of the total base, up by 8,2% YoY;
TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 19.6% YoY,totaling 537k connections;
Mobile ARPU maintained a solid advance of 5.6% YoY, reaching R$ 23.9;
TIM Live ARPU posted robust growth of 8.6%,reaching R$ 81.8.
Customer Experience Evolution with a Solid Infrastructure Development
Leader in 4G coverage spanning 3,355 cities;
Expanding the efficiency in the use of spectrumwith the refarming of 1.8 GHz and 2.1 GHz;
VoLTE technology available in 3,253 cities, improving voice user experience;
Acceleration of FTTH to 1.9 million homes covered by fiber opticin 20 cities as of September.
Revenue Acceleration is Gradual and Consistent, which combined with Costs Under Control contributed for Solid EBITDA Growth
Services Revenues rose 3.0% YoY with Mobile seeing a 2.8% increase and Fixed up 7.3%;
TIM Live Revenues rose 31.5% YoY, maintaining a fast growth;
Normalized Costs and Expenses* down by 0.6% YoY,demonstrating an efficient approach at TIM;
Normalized EBITDA* maintained its solid evolution at 6.8% YoY;
Normalized EBITDA Margin* reached 39,6%, maintaining the YoY pace of expansion (+1,7 p.p.);
Normalized Net Income expanded 61% YoY, totaling R$ 619 million;
Shareholders remuneration: announcement of the first two tranches summing R$ 747.7 million in IOE.Total amount estimated in ~R$ 1 billion for 2019.
Financial (R$ million) Operational
DESCRIPTION
3Q19
3Q18
% YoY
2Q19
% QoQ
9M19
9M18
% YoY
Mobile Customer Base ('000)
54,527
56,241
-3.0%
54,972
-0.8%
54,527
56,241
-3.0%
Prepaid
33,281
36,604
-9.1%
33,644
-1.1%
33,281
36,604
-9.1%
Postpaid
21,246
19,637
8.2%
21,327
-0.4%
21,246
19,637
8.2%
4G Users Base ('000)
37,247
33,112
12.5%
36,333
2.5%
37,247
33,112
12.5%
TIM Live Customer Base ('000)
537
449
19.6%
507
5.9%
537
449
19.6%
Net Revenues
4,337
4,242
2.3%
4,263
1.7%
12,791
12,524
2.1%
Services Revenues
4,152
4,031
3.0%
4,063
2.2%
12,240
11,985
2.1%
Mobile Service
3,918
3,813
2.8%
3,833
2.2%
11,547
11,355
1.7%
Fixed Service
233
218
7.3%
230
1.6%
693
630
10.0%
Normalized* Operating Expenses
(2,619)
(2,634)
-0.6%
(2,646)
-1.0%
(7,960)
(7,973)
-0.2%
Normalized* EBITDA
1,718
1,608
6.8%
1,616
6.3%
4,831
4,551
6.1%
Normalized* EBITDA Margin
39.6%
37.9%
1.7p.p.
37.9%
1.7p.p.
37.8%
36.3%
1.4p.p.
Normalized* Net Income
619
383
61.4%
423
46.3%
1,293
964
34.1%
Capex (Ex-licenses aquisition)
924
866
6.7%
945
-2.2%
2,519
2,460
2.4%
*Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized based on -R$ 37.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18. Net Income also normalized by: -R$ 31.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 185 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19.
FINANCIALPERFORMANCE (Excluding effects of IFRS 16 and including effects of IFRS 9 + 15)
OPERATING REVENUE
DESCRIPTION
3Q19
3Q18
% YoY
2Q19
% QoQ
9M19
9M18
% YoY
R$ million
Net Revenues
4,337
4,242
2.3%
4,263
1.7%
12,791
12,524
2.1%
Services Revenues
4,152
4,031
3.0%
4,063
2.2%
12,240
11,985
2.1%
Mobile Service
3,918
3,813
2.8%
3,833
2.2%
11,547
11,355
1.7%
Client Generated
3,576
3,508
1.9%
3,504
2.0%
10,586
10,395
1.8%
Interconnection
122
163
-25.2%
105
16.4%
366
524
-30.1%
Others
221
142
55.7%
224
-1.8%
596
437
36.3%
Fixed Service
233
218
7.3%
230
1.6%
693
630
10.0%
of which TIM Live
127
96
31.5%
115
10.4%
353
267
32.3%
Product Revenues
185
211
-12.2%
199
-7.1%
551
539
2.2%
Net Revenues reached R$ 4,337 million in 3Q19, up by 2.3% compared to 3Q18. Net Revenues from Services rose 3.0% YoY in 3Q19, accelerating its expansion for a second consecutive quarter, mainly reflecting the successful efforts by the company to monetize its customer base through the migration of clients to higher value plans, both in the prepaid and postpaid segments. Following 5 consecutive quarters of annual expansion, Net Revenues from Products declined 12.2% YoY in 3Q19.
In 9M19, Net Revenues amounted R$ 12,791 million, a 2.1% increase YoY underpinned by Services Net Revenues which advanced 2.1% - Mobile Service rising 1.7% YoY and Fixed Service up by 10.0% YoY - and by the 2.2% expansion YoY of Products Net Revenues.
In 3Q19, Total Gross Revenues increased 3.6% YoY, exceeding Total Net Revenues growth. The discounts given to customers remain as the most significant element to change the dynamics of the deductions over gross revenues. The scenario of greater rationality in granting discounts, within the context of volume to value transformation and a less conflicted competitive environment, should contribute in the long run, but the positive signs are still very early.
Mobile Segment Details (net of taxes and deductions):
Mobile Service Revenues (MSR) reached R$ 3,918 million in 3Q19, growth of 2.8% compared to 3Q18. The result points to an acceleration in sequential growth when compared to previous quarters of 2019. The expansion is mainly due to mobile ARPU (Average Monthly Revenues per User) which rose 5.6% YoY and reached R$ 23.9, mostly influenced by migrations to higher value plans, in addition to higher spending by prepaid customers.
Mobile Service Revenue
(% YoY Growth)
2.8%
1.9%
0.4%
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19
ARPU by segment, which exclude revenues of "non-TIM" clients and other mobile revenues, rose in prepaid by 4.0% YoY (R$ 12) and in postpaid(ex-M2M)by 0.9% YoY (R$ 44.1) with better performances versus 2Q19.
Prepaid ARPU
Postpaid ex-M2M
Growth
ARPU Growth
(R$; YoY)
(R$; YoY)
4.0%
0.9%
2.9%
-1.9%
2Q19
3Q19
2Q19
3Q19
ARPU
11.6
12.0
42.8
44.1
(R$)
Breakdown of each mobile segment:
In the postpaid segment, despite the increased involuntary disconnections, in the period, due to the cancellation of inactive clients, the company kept presenting a good dynamic in the migration to higher value plans and good performance in the acquisition of new lines (+6.6% YoY, excluding Data only clients).As a result of these effects, Postpaid Revenues advanced 5.0% YoY.
In the prepaid segment: the TIM Pré Top offering, which now accounts for 60% of the prepaid base, keeps contributing to ease the structural pace of revenue decline in the segment, with higher spending by recharger client (+1.9% YoY). In addition, we had a 2.8% increase in the number of rechargers compared to 2Q19.The combination of these effects led Prepaid
Revenues to fall 3.8% YoY, a slowdown in the rate of decline compared to past quarters.
CGR (Revenues from Voice, Data & Content) advanced 1.9% YoY in 3Q19, with its expansion limited by a macroeconomic environment that is still in slow recovery, reflected in the downward revision of GDP1 growth estimates, despite an improved consumer confidence2. In 9M19, MSR advanced 1.8% reaching R$ 10,586 million.
MTR Exposure on Revenues
(% over Net Service Revenues)
3.2%
2.0%
3Q183Q19
Interconnection (ITX) Revenues maintained a downward trajectory and in 3Q19 posted a 25.2% reduction YoY, reflecting the impact of the latest VU- M tariff (Mobile Termination Rate) cut by approximately 50% (from ~R$ 0.03 to ~R$ 0.01) and a lower incoming traffic growth. The incidence of VU-M on Net Service Revenues reached 2.0% in the quarter and in the year this exposure was 2.3%.
Other Revenues grew 55.7% YoY in 3Q19 and year to date the increase totaled 36.3%. This line is still impacted by revenues generated from network sharing and swap agreements, whose volume has been increasing significantly. These initiatives are aligned with the strategy to expand fiber infrastructure (backbone and backhaul) with efficient investment allocation and operating costs.
The Central Bank's Focus survey showed a prospect of the GDP retreating 2.5% in January 2019 to approximately 0.9% in September 2019.
The Consumer Confidence Index ("ICC" - FGV) fell 7.1% year to date. However, there was a 1.4% advance in 3Q19 compared to the previous quarter, interrupting a sequence of two consecutive quarterly declines. Despite the advance, the index maintains a low level historically.
(R$; YoY)
8.6%
TIM Live ARPU
3Q19
2Q19
49.9%
54.3%
Breakdown of Fixed Segment (net of taxes and deductions):
Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 233 million in the
Contribution of Live on Fixed Revenues
quarter, a 7.3% increase from 3Q18. This performance
mainly reflects the growth of TIM Live, which in 3Q19
expanded 31.5% YoY, accounting for more than half of
fixed service revenues. During the quarter, the company
48.8%
48.8%
added its FTTH coverage to three new cities. TIM Live is
44.3%
currently present in 22 cities (including 6 capitals) and will
further expand its coverage in the coming months. The
explained by the termination of corporate contracts. In
9M19, Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 696 million, up by 10% YoY.
ARPU for TIM Live was R$ 81.8, 8.6% higher than 3Q18. The performance is explained by the growing penetration ofhigh-valueoffers with faster speeds, and the July 2019 price readjustment for part of the plans.
Detailing Handsets and Devices (net of taxes and deductions):
81.8
75.3
3Q18 3Q19
In 3Q19, Revenues from Products were 12.2% lower than in 3Q18 while in 9M19 they were up by 2.2% YoY. The decline is mainly due to the ~10% reduction in the volume of handsets sold. In addition to this effect, the comparative base for the third quarter of 2018 was higher than the average level due to a large distributor making early purchases and lower than expected handset discounts. Smartphone penetration in the base for September 2019 rose to 86% (+3.0 p.p. YoY).
