TIM Participações S A : Investor Release 4Q19

From volume to value: another year of client base profile transformation
Postpaid customer base reached 39.4% of the total base, up by 6.1% YoY;
TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 21.1% YoY, totaling 565.8k connections;
In 2019, Mobile ARPU had a solid advance of 5.6% YoY, reaching R$ 23.7;
In the year, TIM Live ARPU posted growth of 8.0%, reaching R$ 80.9.
Customer Experience Advanced with a Solid Infrastructure Development
Best and largest 4G coverage with 86% availability and reaching 3,477 cities;
VoLTE technology available in 3,401 cities,improving users' voice experience;
Refarming of frequencies and new technologies (4G Massive MIMO)to expand network capacity;
FTTH coverage rises to 2.3 million homes coveredin 23 cities as of December.
Revenue and EBITDA post solid performance, consolidating the recovery trajectory during the year
Services Revenue expanding 3.2% YoY in 4Q19; ending the year up by 2.4% YoY;
TIM Live Revenues growing 26.5% YoY in 4Q19.2019 up by 30.6% compared to 2018;
Normalized Costs and Expenses* decreased by 0.7% YoY in 4Q19, ending the year at-0.3%YoY;
Highest Normalized EBITDA* in TIM's history, reaching R$ 2.0 billion and growing 8.1% YoY.In the year, growth was 6.7% vs. 2018;
Highest Normalized EBITDA Margin* in the history of TIM, reaching 42.9% in the quarter and 39.1% in the year, completing 6 consecutive years of consistent margin expansion;
Capex at R$ 1.3 billion, totaling R$ 3.9 billion in 2019and accounting for 22% of net revenues;
Normalized Net Income expanded 28.7% YoY, summing R$ 756 million. In the year, Normalized Net Income totaled R$ 2.0 billion (+32.1% YoY).
Financial (R$ million) Operational
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
% YoY
3Q19
% QoQ
Mobile Customer Base ('000)
54,447
55,923
-2.6%
54,527
-0.1%
Prepaid
32,984
35,694
-7.6%
33,284
-0.9%
Postpaid
21,463
20,229
6.1%
21,243
1.0%
4G Users Base ('000)
38,641
34,488
12.0%
37,340
3.5%
TIM Live Customer Base ('000)
566
467
21.1%
537
5.4%
Net Revenues
4,587
4,457
2.9%
4,337
5.8%
Services Revenues
4,357
4,221
3.2%
4,152
5.0%
Mobile Service
4,101
3,999
2.6%
3,918
4.7%
Fixed Service
256
223
15.1%
233
9.8%
Normalized* Operating Expenses
(2,619)
(2,637)
-0.7%
(2,619)
0.0%
Normalized* EBITDA
1,967
1,820
8.1%
1,718
14.5%
Normalized* EBITDA Margin
42.9%
40.8%
2.1p.p.
39.6%
3.3p.p.
Normalized* Net Income
756
587
28.7%
619
22.2%
Capex (Ex-licenses aquisition)
1,334
1,371
-2.7%
924
44.4%
2019
2018
% YoY
54,447
55,923
-2.6%
32,984
35,694
-7.6%
21,463
20,229
6.1%
38,641
34,488
12.0%
566
467
21.1%
17,377
16,981
2.3%
16,597
16,206
2.4%
15,648
15,354
1.9%
949
852
11.3%
(10,579)
(10,610)
-0.3%
6,798
6,371
6.7%
39.1%
37.5%
1.6p.p.
2,049
1,552
32.1%
3,853
3,831
0.6%
*Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized based on -R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 2.1 million in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18. Net Income normalized by: -R$ 31.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 185 million in 2Q19, +R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19, -R$ 42.8 million in 4Q18 and -R$ 950 million in 3Q18.
FINANCIALPERFORMANCE(EXCLUDING EFFECTS OF IFRS 16 AND INCLUDING IFRS 9 AND 15)
OPERATING REVENUE
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
% YoY
3Q19
% QoQ
2019
2018
% YoY
R$ million
Net Revenues
4,587
4,457
2.9%
4,337
5.8%
17,377
16,981
2.3%
Services Revenues
4,357
4,221
3.2%
4,152
5.0%
16,597
16,206
2.4%
Mobile Service
4,101
3,999
2.6%
3,918
4.7%
15,648
15,354
1.9%
Client Generated
3,786
3,649
3.8%
3,576
5.9%
14,372
14,044
2.3%
Interconnection
111
189
-40.9%
122
-8.8%
477
712
-33.0%
Others
203
161
26.1%
221
-7.9%
799
598
33.5%
Fixed Service
256
223
15.1%
233
9.8%
949
852
11.3%
of which TIM Live
137
109
26.5%
127
8.5%
491
376
30.6%
Product Revenues
229
236
-2.9%
185
23.8%
780
775
0.6%
Total Net Revenues summed R$ 4,587 million in 4Q19, up by 2.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Services Net Revenues grew 3.2% YoY in 4Q19, posting faster expansion for the third consecutive quarter. This mostly reflects the company's focus on monetizing its customer base, through the migration of customers tohigh-valueplans in prepaid and postpaid. Products Net Revenues fell 2.9% YoY in 4Q19, a narrower decline compared to the prior quarter.
In 2019, Total Net Revenues reached R$ 17,377 million, growth of 2.3% YoY, supported by
Services Net Revenues, which advanced 2.4% YoY - mobile service up 1.9% and fixed service rising 11.3% YoY - despite the slow growth of Products Net Revenues (+0.6% YoY).
Mobile Segment Details (net of taxes and deductions):
Mobile Service Revenues (MSR) reached R$ 4,101 million in 4Q19, growth of 2.6% compared to the same quarter of 2018. The expansion is mainly due to mobile ARPU (Average Monthly Revenues per User) which rose 5.8% YoY and reached R$ 25.1, mostly influenced by higher spending by prepaid customers in addition to the company's ongoing efforts to monetize its postpaid client base via migrations tohigh-valueplans.
The ARPU of the segments, which exclude other mobile revenues, rose in prepaid by 7.9% YoY (R$ 12.9) and in postpaid(ex-M2M)by 6.1% YoY (R$ 47.0).
Prepaid ARPU
Postpaid ex-M2M
ARPU Growth
Growth
(R$; YoY)
(R$; YoY)
7.9%
6.1%
4.0%
0.9%
3Q19
4Q19
3Q19
4Q19
ARPU
12.0
12.9
44.1
47.0
(R$)
2
Breakdown of each mobile segment in the fourth quarter:
In postpaid, the TIM BlackFamília offer contributed to the positive dynamic of transfers to high- value plans and to the good performance in the acquisition of new lines (+7.6% YoY excluding M2M clients). Besides, the segment posted a reduction in disconnections, which resulted in the return of positive net additions, also contributing to the 5.7% annual growth observed in Postpaid Revenues in 4Q19 (7.2% YoY excluding interconnection). At the end of the year, the segment revenues represented 58% of service revenues, versus 56% in 2018.
In prepaid, the TIM Pré Top offer, which now represents 67% of segment's customer base, continues to contribute to good results. Therewith, for another quarter, we observed an increase in spending by rechargers (0.5% YoY), in addition to a rise of 2.9% QoQ in average rechargers. As a consequence,Prepaid revenues decrease reduced its pace when compared to previous quarters, reaching-1.3%YoY in 4Q19. If we exclude interconnection, the segment revenue grew 0.7% YoY.
In 2019, mobile ARPU stood at R$ 23.7, up by 5.6% YoY. In the same period, postpaid ARPU (ex-M2M) rose 0.6% and prepaid ARPU advanced 4.2%. As a result, MSR advanced 1.9% YoY versus 2018, reaching R$ 15,648 million. The acceleration of this line in the second half, recovering the more timid performance seen in the first six months, is noteworthy.
Client Generated Revenues - CGR (Revenues from Voice, Data & Content) rose 3.8% YoY in 4Q19, reflecting the successful efforts by the company to increase the penetration ofhigh-valueoffers, despite a still recovering macroeconomic environment. In the year, CGR advanced 2.3%, reaching R$ 14,372 million.
MTR Exposure on Revenues
(% over Net Service Revenues)
3.2%
1.9%
4Q184Q19
Interconnection Revenues (ITX) continued a downward trajectory and, in 4Q19, posted a 40.9% reduction YoY, reflecting the impact of the latest VU-M tariff (Mobile Termination Rate) cut by approximately 50% (from ~R$
0.03 to ~R$ 0.01) in February 2019, and a lower incoming traffic growth. In 12 months, Interconnection Revenues registered a decrease of 33.0% YoY. The incidence of VU-M on Net Service Revenues reached 1.9% in the quarter and in the year this exposure was 2.2%.
Other Revenues line grew 26.1% YoY in 4Q19 and by the end of the year the increase had totaled 33.5%. This performance remains impacted mainly by revenues generated by network sharing and swap agreements. The rise in network sharing volume is being central to the expansion strategy of the fiber optic transport infrastructure (backbone and backhaul) with greater efficiency in asset allocation (Capex and Opex).
3
Breakdown of Fixed Segment (net of taxes and deductions):
Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 256 million in 4Q19, an increase of 15.1% versus 4Q18. This performance reflects the 26.5% YoY growth of TIM Live and the reversal of the trend of revenues from other fixed segments (corporate and wholesale), which in 4Q19 increased 4.2% YoY. During the fourth quarter, the company expanded its FTTH coverage to three new cities and maintained a good pace of broadband client additions (~30 thousand new connections).
Contribution of Live on Fixed Revenues
51.7%
44.1%
20182019
In 2019, Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 949 million, an 11.3% increase YoY, boosted mainly by growth in TIM Live (+30.6%), more than offsetting the 3.9% drop in revenues from other businesses in the fixed segment. In 2019, TIM Live Revenues represented 52% of Fixed Service Net Revenues.
ARPU for TIM Live was R$ 83.8, growing 4.4% versus 4Q18. The
TIM Live ARPU
(R$; YoY)
performance is explained by the penetration of higher value offers with higher speeds. In 2019, ARPU stood at R$ 80.9, up by 8.0% YoY.
74.9
80.9
8.0%
2018 2019
Detailing Handsets and Devices (net of taxes and deductions):
In 4Q19, Product Revenues were 2.9% lower than those seen in 4Q18, following the decrease in the volume of handsets sold during the quarter(-2.5%YoY). In the year, Product Revenues was mostly stable (+0.6%), reflecting a better sales mix contributing to an increase in the average price of handsets sold, compensating for a lower sales volume.
4
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
% YoY
3Q19
% QoQ
2019
2018
% YoY
R$ million
Reported Operating Expenses
(2,619)
(2,635)
-0.6%
(2,582)
1.4%
(9,049)
(10,609)
-14.7%
Normalized* Operating Expenses
(2,619)
(2,637)
-0.7%
(2,619)
0.0%
(10,579)
(10,610)
-0.3%
Personnel
(255)
(259)
-1.4%
(247)
3.2%
(1,005)
(994)
1.1%
Selling and Marketing
(827)
(903)
-8.5%
(839)
-1.5%
(3,428)
(3,626)
-5.5%
Network & Interconnection
(859)
(887)
-3.2%
(856)
0.3%
(3,510)
(3,661)
-4.1%
General & Administrative
(173)
(154)
12.1%
(161)
7.7%
(628)
(579)
8.6%
Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS)
(272)
(268)
1.5%
(221)
22.7%
(932)
(884)
5.4%
Bad Debt
(187)
(149)
25.1%
(201)
-6.9%
(748)
(545)
37.3%
Other operational revenues (expenses)
(48)
(17)
173.0%
(95)
-50.1%
(328)
(322)
1.9%
Normalized* Operating Expenses Ex-COGS
(2,348)
(2,370)
-0.9%
(2,398)
-2.1%
(9,647)
(9,726)
-0.8%
*Operating Costs normalized by adjustments to the sale-leaseback contract of towers (+R$ 11,000 in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 431,000 in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18), tax credit due to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis for PIS/COFINS (-R$ 75.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,720 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 159.1 million in 4Q18), legal services connected to the PIS/COFINS court decision (R$ +4.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 3.5 million in 2Q19), revision of loss prognosis for labor contingencies related to employees, tax contingencies and civil contingencies (R$ +11.2 million in 3Q19, +R$ 221.8 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 156.5 million in 4Q18) and contract losses (+R$ 22.4 million in 3Q19).
Operating Costs and Expenses were R$ 2,619 million in 4Q19 (-0.6% YoY). This line was not impacted by non-recurring expenses in this quarter. In the year, Operating Costs and Expenses totaled R$ 9,049 million (-14.7%), impacted by non-recurring expenses of R$ 1,530 million, a net result of the effects related to items explained in the footnote to the table above.
In 4Q19, Operating Costs and Expenses were R$ 2,619 million, a 0.7% drop YoY reflecting the solid execution of cost controls and the efficiency delivered on multiple fronts. Excluding the Cost of Goods Sold, normalized Opex fell 0.9% YoY compared to 4Q18. In 2019, Normalized Operating Costs and Expenses decreased 0.3%, totaling R$ 10,579 million. We highlight the solid performance in the year, influenced positively by the initiatives delivered in our Efficiency Plan, despite inflation registered for the period (12M IPCA; 4.3%).
The efficiency plan reached ~80% of the target for 2019. Despite the strict cost control, bad debt was a relevant offender impacting the annual guidance. Excluding these effects, the achievement would be higher than 110%. In the year, the plan initiatives generated economies that totaled approximately R$ 600 million.
Breakdown of Performance of Costs and Expenses:
Personnel Costs declined 1.4% YoY in 4Q19. Such performance was mostly influenced by lower spending on benefits. In 2019, Personnel saw a minor increase of 1.1% YoY impacted mostly by inflation. The weight of this line over normalized Opex was mostly stable at 9.5% in 2019 (vs. 9.4% in 2018).
Selling and Marketing Expenses fell 8.5% YoY in 4Q19, reflecting the structural trends seen in the prior quarters with efficiency gains from initiatives toward process digitalization, reduction of FISTEL expenses and lower prepaid recharging fees, as well as lower spending on advertising. In 2019, spending on selling and marketing fell 5.5% vs. 2018, despite the impact from the right of using the TIM trademark1.
The Network and Interconnection group fell 3.2% YoY in 4Q19, driven by lower costs in the interconnection subgroup (ITX). The decline in the ITX subgroup is explained by: (i) decline in mobile termination rate (MTR) and (ii) lower pressure from traffic to other operators. The Network subgroup saw an opposite movement and was negatively impacted by higher costs with infrastructure sharing and rental.
1 On May 17, 2018, TIM Participações and Telecom Itália entered into a trademark license agreement, formally granting Tim Part and its subsidiaries the right to use the "Tim" trademark in exchange for the payment of royalties in the amount of 0.5% of the company's net revenues.
5
In 2019, the group Network and Interconnection fell 4.1% YoY, with drivers similar to those seen in the quarter.
General and Administrative Expenses (G&A) increased 12.1% YoY in the quarter, mostly explained by higher spending on IT projects related to cybersecurity, and to a smaller extent by collection services. In 2019, G&A rose 8.6% YoY, with a slight increase in participation in total normalized Opex to 5.9%, versus 5.5% in 2018.
Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) advanced 1.5% YoY in 4Q19. Despite the reduction of sales volume in the period,high-valueproducts were more relevant in the mix. In 2019, similar dynamic contributed to an increase of 5.4% YoY in COGS.
In 4Q19, Provisions for Doubtful Accounts (Bad Debt) decreased 6.9% QoQ, representing the first quarterly reduction since 2017. On top of that, the fourth quarter showed a deceleration in the speed of increase to 25.1% YoY (in 1Q19 the increase was +49.2%, in 2Q19 was +44.2% and in 3Q19 was +34.4%), remaining the most challengingcost-relatedline. In 2019, Bad Debt increased 37.3% vs. 2018. The performance of this account is explained by a higher revenue base exposed to delinquency, due to the 6.1% YoY increase in the postpaid base, in addition to a challenging macroeconomic environment (unemployment, income and indebtedness). Some changes in internal systems and processes during the first half also impacted the performance.
Other Operating Expenses normalized by non-recurring effects rose R$ 30 million in absolute value, due to a smaller amount of Other Operating Revenues. This account contains a seasonal component, impacted by oscillations within the year. Therefore, despite the quarterly increase, in 2019 it grew just 1.9%, leaving its participation over total normalized OPEX at 3.1%, just 0.1 p.p. higher than in 2018.
Subscriber Acquisition Costs (SAC = subsidy + commissioning + advertising expenses) totaled R$ 44.1 per gross addition in 4Q19, a decrease of 16.6% YoY. The sharp reduction was due to higher efficiency in selling and marketing linked to a higher volume of gross additions in the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly driven by the years' end holidays.
1.8
The SAC/ARPU ratio (payback per client) fell YoY, reaching 1.8 month, versus 2.2
Month
months in 4Q18.
payback
6
FROM EBITDA TO NET INCOME
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
% YoY
3Q19
% QoQ
2019
2018
% YoY
R$ million
Normalized* EBITDA
1,967
1,820
8.1%
1,718
14.5%
6,798
6,371
6.7%
Normalized* EBITDA Margin
42.9%
40.8%
2.1p.p.
39.6%
3.3p.p.
39.1%
37.5%
1.6p.p.
Total Normalized Items
-
2
-100.0%
37
-100.0%
1,530
1
181735.3%
Normalized* EBIT
851
802
6.0%
658
29.3%
2,609
2,417
8.0%
Normalized* EBIT Margin
18.5%
18.0%
0.5p.p.
15.2%
3.4p.p.
15.0%
14.2%
0.8p.p.
Normalized* Net Financial Results
(81)
(124)
-34.4%
(181)
-55.0%
(504)
(604)
-16.6%
Normalized* Income tax and social contribution
(13)
(91)
-85.7%
142
n.a.
(57)
(262)
-78.3%
Normalized* Net Income
756
587
28.7%
619
22.2%
2,049
1,552
32.1%
Total Normalized Items
-
45
-100.0%
68
-100.0%
1,716
994
72.7%
Reported EBITDA
1,967
1,822
8.0%
1,755
12.1%
8,328
6,372
30.7%
Reported EBITDA Margin
42.9%
40.9%
2.0p.p.
40.5%
2.4p.p.
47.9%
37.5%
10.4p.p.
Depreciation & Amortization
(1,117)
(1,018)
9.7%
(1,060)
5.4%
(4,189)
(3,954)
5.9%
Depreciation
(611)
(597)
2.4%
(578)
5.8%
(2,313)
(2,250)
2.8%
Amortization
(505)
(421)
20.2%
(482)
4.8%
(1,876)
(1,704)
10.1%
EBIT
851
804
5.7%
695
22.4%
4,139
2,418
71.2%
EBIT Margin
18.5%
18.0%
0.5p.p.
16.0%
2.5p.p.
23.8%
14.2%
9.6p.p.
Net Financial Results
(81)
(58)
40.5%
(114)
-28.8%
614
(537)
n.a.
Financial expenses
(100)
(278)
-64.0%
(270)
-62.9%
(816)
(951)
-14.3%
Financial income
20
221
-91.1%
153
-87.2%
1,430
413
246.5%
Net exchange variation
(1)
(1)
7.3%
2
n.a.
(1)
1
n.a.
Income before taxes
769
746
3.0%
581
32.5%
4,753
1,880
152.8%
Income tax and social contribution
(13)
(114)
-88.6%
106
n.a.
(988)
665
n.a.
Net Income
756
632
19.6%
687
10.1%
3,765
2,545
47.9%
*EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, -R$ 2.1 million in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18). Net income normalized by monetary correction on tax credit and labor, tax and civil contingencies (-R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 66.2 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by tax credit and other effects (+35.2 million in 3Q19, +R$ 865 million in 2Q19 and +23.4 million in 4Q18), by adjustment of deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19) and by tax credit due to the incorporation of TIM Celular by TIM S.A. (-R$ 950 million in 3Q18).
EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)
Normalized EBITDA in 4Q19 totaled R$ 1,967 million, an increase of 8.1% YoY. The main levers were (i) increased Mobile Service Revenues, (ii) acceleration of Fixed Service Revenues and (iii) maintenance of a strong costs/expenses control. In the year, Normalized EBITDA totaled R$ 6,798 million, up 6.7% YoY.
Normalized EBITDA Margin reached 42.9%, a new fourth quarter record. The 2.1 p.p. increase compared to 4Q18 was mostly influenced by an outstanding performance in costs, in addition to the revenue expansion despite a recovering economy. In 2019, Normalized EBITDA Margin was 39.1%.
Normalized EBITDA Margin
(%)
42.9%
40.8%
4Q184Q19
EBITDA exposure to MTR was 0.3% in 4Q19. In this quarter, net MTR (revenue - cost) was positive due to interconnection revenues slightly higher than costs with MTR.
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (D&A) / EBIT
In 4Q19, D&A rose 9.7% YoY, explained mostly by an increase in the amortization of the 700 MHz license related to the expansion of activation of the frequency in new cities. In 2019, D&A grew 5.9% YoY, totaling R$ 4,189 million, explained by the same elements of the past quarter. Normalized EBIT in 4Q19 rose 6.0% YoY, reflecting EBITDA growth. In 2019, Normalized EBIT totaled R$ 2,609 million, an increase of 8.0% YoY. Normalized EBIT margin ended the year in 15%, expanding 0.8 p.p. versus 2018.
NET FINANCIAL RESULT
Net Financial Result in 4Q19 was negative by R$ 81 million, a R$ 43 million improvement compared to
4Q18. The difference is mainly due to:
7
Higher financial revenues from monetary correction over the tax credit balance stemming from the right to exclude the ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS and COFINS payments (the remaining balance at the end of each period is updated by the Selic rate until its full compensation, thus becoming a recurring element for the coming years);
Lower financial expenses due to the lower interest rate and, as consequence, lower interest accrual on debt;
In 2019, Normalized Net Financial Result was negative by R$ 504 million, R$ 100 million better compared to 2018.
INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION
In 4Q19, Income Tax and Social Contribution were -R$ 13 million (a reduction of R$ 78 million in the negative amount). This amount mostly reflects the impact of the deductibility of Interest on Equity (IOE) of R$ 248 million, approved in December 2019. Also, the Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution were impacted by the alignment of accounting practices related to fiscal treatment of leasing contracts. In 2019, the line reached -R$ 988 million, or -R$ 57 million in a normalized view.
In 4Q19 the effective tax was -1.7 vs. -13.4% in 4Q18. In the full year, the normalized effective tax was-2.7%.
NET INCOME
In the quarter, Net Income rose 28.7% YoY compared to 4Q18, totaling R$ 756 million. Earnings per Share (EPS) was R$ 0.31 versus R$ 0.24 (normalized) in 4Q18. In 2019, Normalized Net Income was R$ 2,049 million, up by 32.1% YoY.
Reported Net Income rose 19.6% YoY. In 2019, Net Income amounted to R$ 3,765 million, up by 47.9%.
8
CASH FLOW, DEBT AND CAPEX
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
%YoY
2019
2019
2019
2018
% YoY
Reported
Adjustments
Normalized
R$ million
EBITDA
1,967
1,822
8.0%
8,328
(1,530)
6,798
6,372
6.7%
Capex
(1,334)
(1,371)
-2.7%
(3,853)
-
(3,853)
(3,831)
0.6%
EBITDA - Capex
633
451
40.4%
4,475
(1,530)
2,945
2,541
15.9%
Working Capital
1,212
1,241
-2.3%
(3,476)
2,647
(829)
372
n.a.
Operating Free Cash Flow Ex-licenses
1,845
1,692
9.1%
999
1,117
2,116
2,912
-27.3%
Clean UP 700MHZ
-
-
n.a.
-
-
-
(143)
-100.0%
Operating Free Cash Flow
1,845
1,692
9.1%
999
1,117
2,116
2,769
-23.6%
*EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Working Capital normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19) and according to the items in the Net Financial Results section (+R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19), reallocated under Cash Flow of non-operating activities.
Normalized Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF) for 2019, excluding the 700 MHz license, was positive by R$ 2,116 million, a reduction of R$ 796 million compared to 2018. This result stems from a working capital variation that was more negative by R$ 1,200 million, mainly prompted by a reduction in Suppliers payable, in addition to an increase in accounts receivable resulting from a higher revenue base from the postpaid segment. In 4Q19, Normalized FOCF was positive by R$ 1,845 million, up R$ 153 million compared to 4Q18 also due to the Suppliers dynamics explained above.
CAPEX
Capex totaled R$ 1,334 million in 4Q19, down by 2.7% compared to 4Q18. Investments continue to be allocated in infrastructure (higher than 90% of the total) mainly projects in IT, 4G technology through 700MHZ, transport network and the FTTH expansion. In the year, Capex totaled R$ 3,853 million, growth of 0.6% YoY vs. 2018, of which approximately 10% were earmarked for TIM Live (vs. ~8% in 2018).
DEBT AND CASH
Gross Debt in 4Q19 was R$ 3,415 million, growth of R$ 90 million YoY. The current balance includes
leasing recognition in the total amount of R$ 1,428 million (related to the sale of towers, the LT Amazonas project and other financial leasing operations) and (ii) hedge position in the amount of R$ 42 million (reducing gross debt).
TIM's debt is concentrated in long-term contracts (59% of the total) consisting mainly of BNDES financing and Debentures. Approximately 11% of the total debt is denominated in foreign currency (USD) and is fully hedged in local currency. The average cost of debt excluding leasing was 5.7% p.y. in 4Q19, down compared to 8.2% p.y. in 4Q18.
9
Debt Movements
-801
-342
+1,000
+233
3,325
3,415
Debt
Ordinary Payments
New Loans
IAS 17
Recurring
Debt
4Q18
Adj.
movements
4Q19
At the end of the quarter, Cash and Securities totaled R$ 2,939 million, an increase of R$ 1,079 million YoY. The main movements that affected cash and securities in the last 12 months are presented below:
Cash Movements
654
+2,323
785
-613
+1,000
-801
2,285
-830
1,076
Cash +
Dividends
Fistel
New Loans
Debt Payments
Recurring
Cash +
Securities¹
Payment²
(interest+principal)
movements
Securities¹
4Q18
4Q19
Cash & CE
Securities
Securities: Fixed Fund ² IOC net of income tax
The average financial yield was stable at 4.6% p.y. in 4Q19, down compared to 6.5% p.y. in 4Q18 following the reduction of the Selic base rate. Year to date, the yield was 5.9% p.y. compared to 6.5% p.y. in 2018.
The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.07x in the quarter, down from 0.23x in 4Q18. In 4Q19, Net Debt totaled R$ 476 million, a R$ 989 million decrease compared to the previous year, when net debt was R$ 1,465 million.
10
QUARTERLY EVENTS AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
FITCH ASSIGNS INITIAL RATING "AAA (BRA)" TO TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES
On February 10th, 2020, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") assigned to the Company the Initial Long-Term Rating on a National Scale "AAA(bra)", with a stable outlook. In Fitch's view, TIM's initial rating reflects its strong business profile, supported by its relevant participation in the mobile telephony sector, as well as in relation to its conservative financial indicators, with reduced financial leverage and robust liquidity position. The assessment also incorporates the expectation that the Company will present an increasing cash flow from operations and points out that the Company is prepared to deal with the competitive and regulated telecommunications sector in Brazil.
FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH BANCO DO NORDESTE DO BRASIL
In January, 2020, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, TIM S.A., signed a financing agreement with Banco do Nordeste do Brasil, in the total amount of R$ 752,479: (i) R$ 325,071 at IPCA cost + 1.4386% and subject to a 15% default bond; and, (ii) R$ 427,408 at IPCA cost + 1.7582% and subject to a 15% default bond. The purpose of the line of credit is to finance Capex in the Northeast and north of the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo from 2019 to 2022 with a total payment term of 8 years, being 3 grace years and 5 years of amortization. The operation will be guaranteed by (i) a bank guarantee proportional to 100% of the amount of each disbursement; and (ii) a bond of receivables proportional to 5% of the amount of each disbursement. To date, there were no disbursements.
PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON EQUITY
The Company's Board of Directors approved on December 19, 2019, the payment of R$ 247,747,058.82 in Interest on Equity, based on the result of the period ended December 31, 2019. The payment took place on January 29, 2020. The date for the identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values was January 17, 2020.
Also, the Company informed to the market on September 25, 2019, the anticipation of the payment of Interest on Equity in the amount of R$ 378,750,000.00 to January 24, 2020. It was initially scheduled to be paid no later than March 31, 2020. The date for the identification of shareholders entitled to receiving said values was set for October 7, 2019
The approved payments are part of a projection amounting to approximately R$ 1 billion as Interest on Equity, related to the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
TIM & VIVO NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE SHARING AGREEMENT
On December 19, 2019, TIM Participações S.A. and Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Vivo"), in addition to the Notice to the Market of July 23, 2019, informed of the advance of the negotiations initiated with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which result in the implementation of two transfer-of-rights agreements for sharing 2G, 3G and 4G mobile network infrastructure.
11
TIM CONFIRMED FOR 12th CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN ISE PORTFOLIO
On November 29, 2019, the Company announced its maintenance in the select group of companies that comprise the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) on B3, for the twelfth consecutive year. TIM is the telecommunications company which remains longer in the ISE portfolio. The operator is also the only telecommunications company listed in the "Novo Mercado" segment of B3, recognized as the highest level in corporate governance.
IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) - "LEASES"
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company implemented a new tool that allowed management to control and calculate in an automated manner the accounting effects arising from lease agreements. Therefore, this new tool allowed management to make individualized calculations, both in relation to the measurement of the effects of assets and liabilities of leases, and also in relation to the monthly calculation of depreciation and interest that affect the result, which prior to the implementation of this new tool were made considering an average depreciation term and discount rate for each asset class (for example: land and infrastructure sharing). Therefore, through this new tool, it was possible to re-measure the depreciation and amortization accounts, financial income (expenses) and, consequently, income tax and social contribution resulting from the individualized calculations that were made. (Financial Statements, Note 14).
12
OPERATING AND MARKETING PERFORMANCE
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
% YoY
3Q19
% QoQ
2019
2018
% YoY
Mobile Customer Base ('000)
54,447
55,923
-2.6%
54,527
-0.1%
54,447
55,923
-2.6%
Prepaid
32,984
35,694
-7.6%
33,284
-0.9%
32,984
35,694
-7.6%
Postpaid
21,463
20,229
6.1%
21,243
1.0%
21,463
20,229
6.1%
4G Users Base ('000)
38,641
34,488
12.0%
37,340
3.5%
38,641
34,488
12.0%
Market Share
24.0%
24.4%
-0.4p.p.
23.9%
0.1p.p.
24.0%
24.4%
-0.4p.p.
Prepaid
28.2%
27.5%
0.6p.p.
27.3%
0.9p.p.
28.2%
27.5%
0.6p.p.
Postpaid
19.6%
20.3%
-0.7p.p.
19.9%
-0.4p.p.
19.6%
20.3%
-0.7p.p.
Net Additions ('000)
(80)
(319)
-74.8%
(444)
-81.9%
(1,476)
(2,712)
-45.6%
Fixed Telephony Customer Base ('000)
1,079
897
20.3%
1,051
2.7%
1,079
897
20.3%
TIM Live Customer Base ('000)
566
467
21.1%
537
5.4%
566
467
21.1%
MOBILE SEGMENT:
GENERAL MARKET
The Brazilian mobile market saw a retreat in the number of users for the 19th consecutive quarter. The consolidation dynamic for prepaid SIM cards recurred in 4Q19. Despite this factor, which was intensified by the seasonal effect of higher disconnections in the last quarter of the year, the 13.0 million user decline seen in the last 12 months was the best relative performance for the segment in 5 years. Postpaid net additions reached 10.0 million users during the year. Slightly over half of this result came from human lines(ex-M2M),whose positive contribution to the sector has been slowing YoY since 2Q18, reaching in this period the lowest level since the end of 2016, i.e., +6.5% YoY.
TIM
TIM reported 54.4 million users in 4Q19, stable compared to the previous quarter and down by 2.6% YoY.
Postpaid Base Mix
Postpaid ended the quarter with 21.5 million users, up by
6.1% YoY. The segment reached a new record with the highest share
(% over Total Customer Base)
of the total base, 39.4% (+3.2 p.p. YoY). Net additions of 1.2 million
38.8%
39.0%
39.4%
users in the year were underpinned mainly by a growth in new
37.4%
activations. Involuntary churn was also a negative component for the
36.2%
base throughout the year, especially in 3Q19 due to the
disconnection of inactive clients. In 2019, with the aim of ensuring
the upgrade of the base, we highlight two milestones in value
creation: TIM Black Família, which has made up 33% of new postpaid
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
additions since its launch, and the handset discount campaign for the
Source: Anatel.
acquisition of control plans. Both were important differentiation
drivers, avoiding price-based competition in the segment.
Prepaid ended the year with 33.0 million users. For the second consecutive quarter, TIM increased its share and reinforced its leadership in the segment, ending 4Q19 with a 28.2% market share. The 2.7 million retreat in the number of users seen in the last 12 months was a result of prepaid dynamics, simultaneously marked by high volumes of activations and disconnections (washing machine). The launch of TIM Pré Top has proved to be the right strategy, bringing consistency to the offer and leading to improved recurring acquisitions, increased spending per recharger and an improvement in the perception of the clients.
13
In 4Q19, the 4G customer base again posted sharp growth, 12.0% YoY, ending the quarter with 38.6 million users. Total handsets featuring this technology reached 76% of all human lines (+11.9 p.p. YoY).
The M2M base advanced 67.5% YoY, ending the quarter with 3.6 million users. The strong result in the year was mostly an outcome of the incorporation of the M2M user base of Porto Seguro Conecta in 2Q19.
FIXED SEGMENT:
TIM Live customer base rose 21.1% YoY, ending 4Q19 with 566 thousand customers. In this quarter, users above 100 mbps reached 32% of all connections, a +21 p.p. increase YoY.
Net additions to FTTH (Fiber To The Home) remained responsible for the good performance of the business and kept advancing at a fast pace, with 35 thousand new users in the quarter and 119 thousand in the past 12 months.
Aligned with the strategy of "clusterization" for the expansion of FTTH coverage, following the launch in the capital Recife we rolled out commercially three new cities in the state of Pernambuco: Olinda, Jaboatão dos Guararapes and Paulista. TIM Live's coverage ended the year in 25 cities, and 23 had FTTH presence.
TIM Live Clients Evolution
(# users)
566 k
467 k
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
14
QUALITY AND NETWORK
QUALITY AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
During 2019, TIM accelerated several innovative digital transformation initiatives such as: (i) developing artificial intelligence solutions aiming to operate more efficiently on its sales, caring and communication channels; (ii) new solutions that bring greater empowerment to the user through our self-caring, self- provisioning and self-healing mentality. Based on this perspective, our results this year attest to our success in this process.
With the aim of offering the best customer service, the application Meu TIM delivered consistent results throughout the year, simplifying the caring processes - reducing communication via call centers - and providing greater transparency and control to customers to manage its plans. In 2019, the 18% growth YoY in the number of unique users on the platform, alongside the reduction of 17% YoY in human interactions, add to the importance of this channel.
MEU TIM
Human Interactions
(single users)
(# interactions)
+18%
-17%
2018
2019
2018
2019
Another important factor based on the Company's upselling strategy is sales via digital channels, which in postpaid and control consumer grew 28% YoY in 2019. The digital recharge mix also gained more relevance, up 6 p.p. YoY.
E-Sales
Digital Recharges
(postpaid and control)
(% over total)
+28%
+6 p.p.
2018
2019
2018
2019
The digital mechanisms for billing and payments again reported accelerated growth during 2019. The invoices delivered via digital channels rose 18% YoY, while the number of users paying through digital channels advanced 14% YoY. Also, during the year, TIM offered its clients solutions for a new digital channel: the possibility to check one's balance, add credit, and receive invoices on WhatsApp.
15
E-Billing
E-Payment
(# e-bills delivered)
(# of accesses with
payment by e-methods)
+18%
+14%
2018
2019
2018
2019
NETWORK DEVELOPMENT
For another year, TIM strengthens its commitment to provide the best experience in usage and service quality for its customers. To this end, the Company maintained its focus on strategic investments in the expansion and enhancement of network infrastructure, a fundamental pillar of our business plan.
During the quarter, helped by analytical tools that ensure the efficient allocation of assets, ~90% of Capex was earmarked for infrastructure projects (Network + IT). The main initiatives include: expansion of the fiber optic network (backbone, backhaul and FTTH); aggregation of carriers; densification of sites, frequency refarming; sharing projects focused on 4G and on transport network.
Regarding the major ongoing projects focused on the continuous modernization and enhancement of our infrastructure, we highlight:
Expansion of refarming of 2.1 GHz frequency in 4G, reaching approximately 298 cities;o Infrastructure virtualization project; o Installation of multiple data centers to enhance experience (35 at the end of 4Q), of which 14 are DCC (Data Center Core) and 21 are DCE (Data Center Edge); oExpansion of VoLTE, available in more than 3,400 cities; o Signing of agreements with Vivo toward sharing 2G, 3G and 4G mobile network infrastructure; o Implementation of "5G Living Lab TIM" - benchmark centers for testing 5G, focused on promoting the applicability of the technology and exploring opportunities in new business models; o Network capacity expansion through massive MIMO solution; o Consolidation of the NB-IoTnetwork present in more than 3,200 cities. This coverage will enable the creation of IoT solutions not only in large cities, but also in those farther from the capitals. TIM has pioneered the simultaneous launch of this platform with such broad coverage, aiming to boost the ecosystem of solution developers.
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
% YoY
3Q19
% QoQ
2019
2018
% YoY
4G Cities
3,477
3,272
6.3%
3,355
3.6%
3,477
3,272
6.3%
of which 700 MHz enabled
2,313
1,426
62.2%
1,644
40.7%
2,313
1,426
62.2%
of which VoLTE enabled
3,401
2,522
34.9%
3,253
4.5%
3,401
2,522
34.9%
Urban Population Coverage (4G)
94%
93%
1.3p.p.
93%
1.0p.p.
94%
93%
1.3p.p.
of which 700 MHz enabled
81%
65%
16.2p.p.
72%
9.0p.p.
81%
65%
16.2p.p.
of which VoLTE enabled
93%
76%
17.0p.p.
91%
2.1p.p.
93%
76%
17.0p.p.
3G Cities
3,283
3,169
3.6%
3,218
2.0%
3,283
3,169
3.6%
Urban Population Coverage (3G)
92%
92%
0.3p.p.
92%
0.0p.p.
92%
92%
0.3p.p.
TIM once again maintains its leadership in 4G coverage, reaching 3,477 cities (94% of the country's urban population) at the end of 2019. The 36% growth YoY in network elements for this
16
technology once again adds to the Company's commitment to the evolution of quality and capacity of the mobile network's infrastructure.
As a result of this evolution, 4G data traffic exceeded 85% of the total (a 9 p.p. rise) compared to the previous year. This important milestone allowed TIM to confirm once more the superior quality of its 4G network, according to a news article published by Technoblog2 in Jan/20. This means that our clients used 4G more often - 85.7% of their time online (performance 8 p.p. above the second-placed provider). In addition, the Company led in terms of latency with 57.4 ms, equaling the time it takes for the information to be sent to the user.
4G Availability
Latency
(% | Jan-20)
(ms | Jan-20)
TIM
TIM
57.4
85.7
P3
77.7
P3
58.4
P2
77.3
P2
61.4
P4
68.2
P4
68.4
The increased fixed broadband coverage keeps expanding, with 2.3 million households in FTTH and 3.6 million in FTTC, totaling 5.5 million households in 25 cities (FTTH + FTTC)3. In 4Q19, FTTH initiated commercial activities in three new cities: Olinda (PE), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE) and Paulista (PE).
Also in fixed broadband, TIM Live was elected as best "Fixed Broadband" by Prêmio Canaltech4, held by the technology-specific portal. Our Ultra Broadband was first placed in the "Estadão Melhores Serviços" ranking, a survey conducted by the news outlet Estadão. These achievements attest to the fact that TIM is on the right track in this segment, and that the investments made in fiber optic to ensure the best experience for our customers, have yielded significant results.
In transport infrastructure, TIM reached a total 19,812 sites in the last quarter of 2019, and 61% of said units connected via high capacity backhaul. It reached more than 100 thousand km with fiber optic for backbone and backhaul, an 11.9% advance YoY.
TIM reached a total of 1,582 active Biosites at the end of 2019 and keeps developing this infrastructure, which is aligned with the Company's corporate social responsibility values, in addition to being a solution for the densification of the mobile access network (antennas/towers) with a very low visual and urban impact. Biosites also have a lower cost, are installed quickly and contribute to the harmonization with the environment and urban infrastructure - amulti-functionalitybeyond the transmission of telecommunications, lighting and security cameras.
News released on Jan 16, 2020.
(+) Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Gonçalo (RJ), Nilópolis (RJ), Nova Iguaçu (RJ), São João do Meriti (RJ), Duque de Caxias (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Mauá (SP), Poá (SP), Suzano (SP), Francisco Morato (SP), Franco da Rocha (SP), Diadema (SP), Salvador (BA), Lauro de Freitas (BA), Camaçari (BA), Feira de Santana (BA), Recife (PE), Goiânia (GO), Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), Anápolis (GO) and Manaus (AM).
News released on Jan 27, 2020.
17
Currently, the Company is authorized to use more than 110 MHz, with 36 MHz in frequencies below 1 GHz distributed as follows:
Attachment 1
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Balance Sheet (Without effects of IFRS 16)
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
% YoY
3Q19
% QoQ
R$ million
ASSETS
34,370
31,958
7.5%
33,457
2.7%
CURRENT ASSETS
8,454
5,998
40.9%
6,707
26.0%
Cash and cash equivalents
2,285
1,076
112.4%
876
160.9%
Short-term investments
654
785
-16.6%
782
-16.3%
Accounts receivable
3,170
2,839
11.7%
3,196
-0.8%
Inventories
203
183
11.0%
211
-3.7%
Indirect recoverable taxes
420
280
50.0%
386
9.0%
Direct recoverable taxes
1,395
348
301.5%
606
130.3%
Prepaid expenses
191
272
-29.8%
431
-55.7%
Derivative contracts
17
51
-67.3%
30
-44.4%
Leasing
5
22
-78.1%
5
3.0%
Other assets
114
143
-20.2%
186
-38.6%
NONCURRENT
25,916
25,960
-0.2%
26,750
-3.1%
Noncurrent assets
4,614
4,074
13.3%
5,676
-18.7%
Long-term investments
4
5
-26.4%
3
16.6%
Accounts receivable
103
130
-20.9%
111
-7.3%
Indirect recoverable taxes
823
913
-9.8%
814
1.2%
Direct recoverable taxes
2,368
558
324.3%
3,263
-27.4%
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
(0)
802
n.a.
(0)
0.0%
Judicial deposits
1,007
1,345
-25.1%
1,172
-14.1%
Prepaid expenses
70
74
-6.4%
68
2.4%
Derivative contracts
30
31
-2.4%
42
-28.9%
Leasing
151
186
-18.4%
153
-0.8%
Other assets
59
30
92.4%
50
17.0%
Permanent Assets
21,301
21,886
-2.7%
21,074
1.1%
Property, plant and equipment
11,633
11,204
3.8%
11,231
3.6%
Intangibles
9,668
10,682
-9.5%
9,843
-1.8%
LIABILITIES
34,370
31,958
7.5%
33,457
2.7%
CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,290
7,075
3.0%
6,479
12.5%
Loans and financing
1,384
699
98.1%
1,465
-5.5%
Derivative contracts
1
2
-63.9%
2
-60.7%
Leasing
46
205
-77.8%
48
-4.2%
Suppliers
3,923
4,323
-9.3%
2,923
34.2%
Salaries and related charges
218
212
3.2%
241
-9.2%
Indirect taxes, charges and contributions
464
451
2.8%
429
8.0%
Direct taxes, charges and contributions
296
332
-10.8%
309
-4.0%
Dividends payable
578
370
56.1%
675
-14.4%
Authorizations payable
89
65
35.4%
87
1.4%
Deferred revenues
282
407
-30.7%
291
-3.1%
Other liabilities
10
8
16.9%
10
-2.1%
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
4,505
5,088
-11.5%
4,910
-8.3%
Loans and financing
645
964
-33.1%
769
-16.1%
Derivative contracts
4
9
-61.6%
-
n.a.
Leasing
1,539
1,735
-11.3%
1,537
0.2%
Authorizations to pay
238
348
-31.8%
227
4.8%
Indirect taxes, charges and contributions
3
3
8.1%
3
1.6%
Direct taxes, charges and contributions
212
210
1.2%
212
-0.1%
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
121
(0)
n.a.
175
-30.7%
Provision for contingencies
841
849
-1.0%
1,066
-21.1%
Pension plan
6
3
102.9%
3
102.9%
Deferred revenues
827
907
-8.8%
846
-2.2%
Other liabilities
69
59
16.4%
72
-4.3%
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
22,575
19,795
14.0%
22,068
2.3%
Capital
9,866
9,866
0.0%
9,866
0.0%
Capital reserves
411
412
-0.3%
412
-0.3%
Income reserves
12,301
9,525
29.1%
9,533
29.0%
Accumulated losses
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Treasury stocks
(3)
(9)
-62.4%
(5)
-35.9%
Net Income for the period
-
-
n.a.
2,261
n.a.
21
Attachment 2
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Balance Sheet Comparison (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16)
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
Abs
4Q19
Abs
4Q19
Pro-Forma*
IFRS 9/15
IFRS
9/15/16
R$ million
ASSETS
34,437
(67)
34,370
5,979
40,349
CURRENT ASSETS
8,452
2
8,454
-
8,454
Cash and cash equivalents
2,285
-
2,285
-
2,285
Short-term investments
654
-
654
-
654
Accounts receivable
3,317
(147)
3,170
-
3,170
Inventories
203
-
203
-
203
Indirect recoverable taxes
420
-
420
-
420
Direct recoverable taxes
1,395
-
1,395
-
1,395
Prepaid expenses
41
150
191
-
191
Derivative contracts
17
-
17
-
17
Leasing
5
-
5
-
5
Other assets
114
-
114
-
114
NONCURRENT
25,985
(69)
25,916
5,979
31,895
Noncurrent assets
4,590
25
4,614
-
4,614
Long-term investments
4
-
4
-
4
Accounts receivable
102
1
103
-
103
Indirect recoverable taxes
823
-
823
-
823
Direct recoverable taxes
2,368
-
2,368
-
2,368
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
(0)
-
(0)
-
(0)
Judicial deposits
1,007
-
1,007
-
1,007
Prepaid expenses
46
24
70
-
70
Derivative contracts
30
-
30
-
30
Leasing
151
-
151
-
151
Other assets
59
-
59
-
59
Permanent Assets
21,395
(94)
21,301
5,979
27,280
Property, plant and equipment
11,633
-
11,633
5,979
17,612
Intangibles
9,762
(94)
9,668
-
9,668
LIABILITIES
34,437
(67)
34,370
5,979
40,349
CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,251
39
7,290
828
8,117
Loans and financing
1,384
-
1,384
-
1,384
Derivative contracts
1
-
1
-
1
Leasing
46
-
46
828
873
Suppliers
3,923
-
3,923
-
3,923
Salaries and related charges
218
-
218
-
218
Indirect taxes, charges and contributions
464
-
464
-
464
Direct taxes, charges and contributions
296
-
296
-
296
Dividends payable
578
-
578
-
578
Authorizations payable
89
-
89
-
89
Deferred revenues
243
39
282
-
282
Other liabilities
10
-
10
-
10
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
4,539
(35)
4,505
5,295
9,800
Loans and financing
645
-
645
-
645
Derivative contracts
4
-
4
-
4
Leasing
1,539
-
1,539
5,369
6,908
Authorizations to pay
238
-
238
-
238
Indirect taxes, charges and contributions
3
-
3
-
3
Direct taxes, charges and contributions
212
-
212
-
212
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
158
(37)
121
(74)
48
Provision for contingencies
841
-
841
-
841
Pension plan
6
-
6
-
6
Deferred revenues
825
2
827
-
827
Other liabilities
69
-
69
-
69
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
22,647
(72)
22,575
(143)
22,432
Capital
9,866
-
9,866
-
9,866
Capital reserves
411
-
411
-
411
Income reserves
12,373
(72)
12,301
(143)
12,158
Accumulated losses
-
-
-
-
-
Treasury stocks
(3)
-
(3)
-
(3)
Net Income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
*Without effects of IFRS 9, 15 and 16.
22
Attachment 3
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Income Statement (Without effects of IFRS 16)
Reported
Normalized*
DESCRIPTION
R$ million
Net Revenues
Services Revenues
Mobile Service
Client Generated
Interconnection
Others
Fixed Service
of which TIM Live
Products Revenues
Operating Expenses
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
Depreciation & Amortization
Depreciation
Amortization
EBIT
EBIT Margin
Net Financial Results
Financial expenses
Financial income
Net exchange variation
Income before taxes
Income tax and social contribution
Net Income
Operating Expenses
Personnel
Commercial
Network & Interconnection
General & Administrative
Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS)
Bad Debt
Other operational revenues (expenses)
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
Net Financial Results
Income tax and social contribution
Net Income
Total Normalized Items
4Q19
4Q18
% YoY
3Q19
% QoQ
2019
2018
% YoY
4,587
4,457
2.9%
4,337
5.8%
17,377
16,981
2.3%
4,357
4,221
3.2%
4,152
5.0%
16,597
16,206
2.4%
4,101
3,999
2.6%
3,918
4.7%
15,648
15,354
1.9%
3,786
3,649
3.8%
3,576
5.9%
14,372
14,044
2.3%
111
189
-40.9%
122
-8.8%
477
712
-33.0%
203
161
26.1%
221
-7.9%
799
598
33.5%
256
223
15.1%
233
9.8%
949
852
11.3%
137
109
26.5%
127
8.5%
491
376
30.6%
229
236
-2.9%
185
23.8%
780
775
0.6%
(2,619)
(2,635)
-0.6%
(2,582)
1.4%
(9,049)
(10,609)
-14.7%
1,967
1,822
8.0%
1,755
12.1%
8,328
6,372
30.7%
42.9%
40.9%
2.0p.p.
40.5%
2.4p.p.
47.9%
37.5%
10.4p.p.
(1,117)
(1,018)
9.7%
(1,060)
5.4%
(4,189)
(3,954)
5.9%
(611)
(597)
2.4%
(578)
5.8%
(2,313)
(2,250)
2.8%
(505)
(421)
20.2%
(482)
4.8%
(1,876)
(1,704)
10.1%
851
804
5.7%
695
22.4%
4,139
2,418
71.2%
18.5%
18.0%
0.5p.p.
16.0%
2.5p.p.
23.8%
14.2%
9.6p.p.
(81)
(58)
40.5%
(114)
-28.8%
614
(537)
n.a.
(100)
(278)
-64.0%
(270)
-62.9%
(816)
(951)
-14.3%
20
221
-91.1%
153
-87.2%
1,430
413
246.5%
(1)
(1)
7.3%
2
n.a.
(1)
1
n.a.
769
746
3.0%
581
32.5%
4,753
1,880
152.8%
(13)
(114)
-88.6%
106
n.a.
(988)
665
n.a.
756
632
19.6%
687
10.1%
3,765
2,545
47.9%
(2,619)
(2,637)
-0.7%
(2,619)
0.0%
(10,579)
(10,610)
-0.3%
(255)
(259)
-1.4%
(247)
3.2%
(1,005)
(994)
1.1%
(827)
(903)
-8.5%
(839)
-1.5%
(3,428)
(3,626)
-5.5%
(859)
(887)
-3.2%
(856)
0.3%
(3,510)
(3,661)
-4.1%
(173)
(154)
12.1%
(161)
7.7%
(628)
(579)
8.6%
(272)
(268)
1.5%
(221)
22.7%
(932)
(884)
5.4%
(187)
(149)
25.1%
(201)
-6.9%
(748)
(545)
37.3%
(48)
(17)
173.0%
(95)
-50.1%
(328)
(322)
1.9%
1,967
1,820
8.1%
1,718
14.5%
6,798
6,371
6.7%
42.9%
40.8%
2.1p.p.
39.6%
3.3p.p.
39.1%
37.5%
1.6p.p.
(81)
(124)
-34.4%
(181)
-55.0%
(504)
(604)
-16.6%
(13)
(91)
-85.7%
142
n.a.
(57)
(262)
-78.3%
756
587
28.7%
619
22.2%
2,049
1,552
32.1%
-
45
-100.0%
68
-100.0%
1,716
994
72.7%
*EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, -R$ 2.1 million in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18). Net income normalized by monetary correction on tax credit and labor, tax and civil contingencies (-R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 66.2 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by tax credit and other effects (+35.2 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 865 million), by adjustment of deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19 and +R$ 23.4 million in 4Q18) and by tax credit due to the incorporation of TIM Celular by TIM S.A. (-R$ 950 million in 3Q18).
23
Attachment 4
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Income Statement Comparison (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16)
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
Abs
4Q19
Abs
4Q19
Pro-Forma*
IFRS 9/15
IFRS
9/15/16
R$ million
Net Revenues
4,588
(2)
4,587
-
4,587
Services Revenues
4,360
(2)
4,357
-
4,357
Mobile Service
4,103
(2)
4,101
-
4,101
Client Generated
3,788
(2)
3,786
-
3,786
Interconnection
111
-
111
-
111
Others
204
(0)
203
-
203
Fixed Service
257
(0)
256
-
256
of which TIM Live
139
(2)
137
-
137
Products Revenues
229
1
229
-
229
Reported
Operating Expenses
(2,598)
(21)
(2,619)
344
(2,276)
Depreciation & Amortization
(1,152)
35
(1,117)
57
(1,060)
EBITDA
1,990
(23)
1,967
344
2,311
EBITDA Margin
43.4%
-0.5p.p.
42.9%
7.5p.p.
50.4%
Depreciation
(611)
-
(611)
57
(555)
Amortization
(541)
35
(505)
0
(505)
EBIT
838
13
851
400
1,251
EBIT Margin
18.3%
0.3p.p.
18.5%
8.7p.p.
27.3%
Net Financial Results
(81)
-
(81)
(154)
(236)
Financial expenses
(100)
-
(100)
(154)
(254)
Financial income
20
-
20
-
20
Net exchange variation
(1)
-
(1)
-
(1)
Income before taxes
756
13
769
246
1,015
Income tax and social contribution
(9)
(4)
(13)
(84)
(97)
Net Income
748
8
756
162
918
Operating Expenses
(2,598)
(21)
(2,619)
344
(2,276)
Personnel
(255)
-
(255)
-
(255)
Commercial
(807)
(20)
(827)
29
(798)
Network & Interconnection
(859)
-
(859)
302
(557)
General & Administrative
(173)
-
(173)
13
(160)
Normalized**
Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS)
(272)
-
(272)
-
(272)
Bad Debt
(186)
(1)
(187)
-
(187)
Other operational revenues (expenses)
(48)
-
(48)
-
(48)
EBITDA
1,990
(23)
1,967
344
2,311
EBITDA Margin
43.4%
-0.5p.p.
42.9%
7.5p.p.
50.4%
Net Financial Results
(81)
-
(81)
(154)
(236)
Income tax and social contribution
(9)
(4)
(13)
(84)
(97)
Net Income
748
8
756
162
918
Total Normalized Items
(0)
0
-
-
-
*Without effects of IFRS 9, 15 and 16. **No normalization in 4Q19.
24
Attachment 5
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Cash Flow Statement (Without effects of IFRS 16)
DESCRIPTION
4Q19
4Q18
%YoY
2019
2019
2019
2018
% YoY
Reported
Adjustments
Normalized
R$ million
Initial Net Financial Position
1,933
2,776
-30.4%
1,465
-
1,465
2,697
-45.7%
EBITDA
1,967
1,822
8.0%
8,328
(1,530)
6,798
6,372
6.7%
Capex
(1,334)
(1,371)
-2.7%
(3,853)
-
(3,853)
(3,831)
0.6%
EBITDA - Capex
633
451
40.4%
4,475
(1,530)
2,945
2,541
15.9%
Working Capital
1,212
1,241
-2.3%
(3,476)
2,647
(829)
372
n.a.
Operating Free Cash Flow Ex-licenses
1,845
1,692
9.1%
999
1,117
2,116
2,912
-27.3%
Clean UP 700MHZ
-
-
n.a.
-
-
-
(143)
-100.0%
Operating Free Cash Flow
1,845
1,692
9.1%
999
1,117
2,116
2,769
-23.6%
Financial investments
-
-
n.a.
-
-
-
-
n.a.
Asset disposal
1
1
-3.1%
2
-
2
2
10.7%
Net impact of financial interests
(81)
(90)
-10.0%
576
(1,117)
(541)
(689)
-21.5%
Taxes Payments
18
(50)
n.a.
(163)
-
(163)
(213)
-23.5%
Others impacts
40
(11)
n.a.
345
-
345
(54)
n.a.
Net Cash Flow before dividends and
1,823
1,542
18.2%
1,759
-
1,759
1,815
-3.1%
change in equity
Dividends
(364)
(228)
59.7%
(770)
-
(770)
(588)
31.0%
Change in Equity
(2)
(3)
-47.8%
0
-
0
5
-91.3%
Net Cash Flow
1,457
1,311
11.1%
989
-
989
1,232
-19.7%
Final Net Financial Position
476
1,465
-67.5%
476
-
476
1,465
-67.5%
*EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Working Capital normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19) and according to the items in the Net Financial Results section (+R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19), reallocated under Cash Flow of non-operating activities.
Attachment 6
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Cash Flow Statement (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16)
TIM Participações SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.