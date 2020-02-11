TIM Participações S A : Investor Release 4Q19 0 02/11/2020 | 08:19pm EST Send by mail :

TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 21.1% YoY , totaling 565.8k connections;

In 2019, Mobile ARPU had a solid advance of 5.6% YoY , reaching R$ 23.7;

In the year, TIM Live ARPU posted growth of 8.0% , reaching R$ 80.9. Customer Experience Advanced with a Solid Infrastructure Development Best and largest 4G coverage with 86% availability and reaching 3,477 cities;

with 86% availability and reaching 3,477 cities; VoLTE technology available in 3,401 cities, improving users' voice experience;

Refarming of frequencies and new technologies (4G Massive MIMO) to expand network capacity;

FTTH coverage rises to 2.3 million homes covered in 23 cities as of December. Revenue and EBITDA post solid performance, consolidating the recovery trajectory during the year Services Revenue expanding 3.2% YoY in 4Q19; ending the year up by 2.4% YoY;

in 4Q19; ending the year up by 2.4% YoY; TIM Live Revenues growing 26.5% YoY in 4Q19. 2019 up by 30.6% compared to 2018;

Normalized Costs and Expenses * decreased by 0.7% YoY in 4Q19 , ending the year at -0.3% YoY;

decreased by 0.7% YoY in 4Q19 Highest Normalized EBITDA* in TIM's history, reaching R$ 2.0 billion and growing 8.1% YoY. In the year, growth was 6.7% vs. 2018;

Highest Normalized EBITDA Margin* in the history of TIM, reaching 42.9% in the quarter and 39.1% in the year , completing 6 consecutive years of consistent margin expansion;

Capex at R$ 1.3 billion, totaling R$ 3.9 billion in 2019 and accounting for 22% of net revenues;

Normalized Net Income expanded 28.7% YoY, summing R$ 756 million. In the year, Normalized Net Income totaled R$ 2.0 billion (+32.1% YoY). Financial (R$ million) Operational DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ Mobile Customer Base ('000) 54,447 55,923 -2.6% 54,527 -0.1% Prepaid 32,984 35,694 -7.6% 33,284 -0.9% Postpaid 21,463 20,229 6.1% 21,243 1.0% 4G Users Base ('000) 38,641 34,488 12.0% 37,340 3.5% TIM Live Customer Base ('000) 566 467 21.1% 537 5.4% Net Revenues 4,587 4,457 2.9% 4,337 5.8% Services Revenues 4,357 4,221 3.2% 4,152 5.0% Mobile Service 4,101 3,999 2.6% 3,918 4.7% Fixed Service 256 223 15.1% 233 9.8% Normalized* Operating Expenses (2,619) (2,637) -0.7% (2,619) 0.0% Normalized* EBITDA 1,967 1,820 8.1% 1,718 14.5% Normalized* EBITDA Margin 42.9% 40.8% 2.1p.p. 39.6% 3.3p.p. Normalized* Net Income 756 587 28.7% 619 22.2% Capex (Ex-licenses aquisition) 1,334 1,371 -2.7% 924 44.4% 2019 2018 % YoY 54,447 55,923 -2.6% 32,984 35,694 -7.6% 21,463 20,229 6.1% 38,641 34,488 12.0% 566 467 21.1% 17,377 16,981 2.3% 16,597 16,206 2.4% 15,648 15,354 1.9% 949 852 11.3% (10,579) (10,610) -0.3% 6,798 6,371 6.7% 39.1% 37.5% 1.6p.p. 2,049 1,552 32.1% 3,853 3,831 0.6% *Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized based on -R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 2.1 million in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18. Net Income normalized by: -R$ 31.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 185 million in 2Q19, +R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19, -R$ 42.8 million in 4Q18 and -R$ 950 million in 3Q18. Conference Call in English: February 12th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Brasilia Time 08:00 a.m. US (NY) Tel: +1 646 843 6054 (US) +55 11 2188-0155 (Brazil) Code: TIM Conference Call in Portuguese: February 12th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Brasilia Time 08:00 a.m. US (NY) +55 11 2188-0155 (Brazil) Code: TIM 1 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (EXCLUDING EFFECTS OF IFRS 16 AND INCLUDING IFRS 9 AND 15) OPERATING REVENUE DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ 2019 2018 % YoY R$ million Net Revenues 4,587 4,457 2.9% 4,337 5.8% 17,377 16,981 2.3% Services Revenues 4,357 4,221 3.2% 4,152 5.0% 16,597 16,206 2.4% Mobile Service 4,101 3,999 2.6% 3,918 4.7% 15,648 15,354 1.9% Client Generated 3,786 3,649 3.8% 3,576 5.9% 14,372 14,044 2.3% Interconnection 111 189 -40.9% 122 -8.8% 477 712 -33.0% Others 203 161 26.1% 221 -7.9% 799 598 33.5% Fixed Service 256 223 15.1% 233 9.8% 949 852 11.3% of which TIM Live 137 109 26.5% 127 8.5% 491 376 30.6% Product Revenues 229 236 -2.9% 185 23.8% 780 775 0.6% Total Net Revenues summed R$ 4,587 million in 4Q19, up by 2.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Services Net Revenues grew 3.2% YoY in 4Q19, posting faster expansion for the third consecutive quarter. This mostly reflects the company's focus on monetizing its customer base, through the migration of customers to high-valueplans in prepaid and postpaid. Products Net Revenues fell 2.9% YoY in 4Q19, a narrower decline compared to the prior quarter. In 2019, Total Net Revenues reached R$ 17,377 million, growth of 2.3% YoY, supported by Services Net Revenues, which advanced 2.4% YoY - mobile service up 1.9% and fixed service rising 11.3% YoY - despite the slow growth of Products Net Revenues (+0.6% YoY). Mobile Segment Details (net of taxes and deductions): Mobile Service Revenues (MSR) reached R$ 4,101 million in 4Q19, growth of 2.6% compared to the same quarter of 2018. The expansion is mainly due to mobile ARPU (Average Monthly Revenues per User) which rose 5.8% YoY and reached R$ 25.1, mostly influenced by higher spending by prepaid customers in addition to the company's ongoing efforts to monetize its postpaid client base via migrations to high-valueplans. The ARPU of the segments, which exclude other mobile revenues, rose in prepaid by 7.9% YoY (R$ 12.9) and in postpaid (ex-M2M)by 6.1% YoY (R$ 47.0). Prepaid ARPU Postpaid ex-M2M ARPU Growth Growth (R$; YoY) (R$; YoY) 7.9% 6.1% 4.0% 0.9% 3Q19 4Q19 3Q19 4Q19 ARPU 12.0 12.9 44.1 47.0 (R$) 2 Breakdown of each mobile segment in the fourth quarter: In postpaid, the TIM Black Família offer contributed to the positive dynamic of transfers to high- value plans and to the good performance in the acquisition of new lines (+7.6% YoY excluding M2M clients). Besides, the segment posted a reduction in disconnections, which resulted in the return of positive net additions, also contributing to the 5.7% annual growth observed in Postpaid Revenues in 4Q19 (7.2% YoY excluding interconnection). At the end of the year, the segment revenues represented 58% of service revenues, versus 56% in 2018. In prepaid, the TIM Pré Top offer, which now represents 67% of segment's customer base, continues to contribute to good results. Therewith, for another quarter, we observed an increase in spending by rechargers (0.5% YoY), in addition to a rise of 2.9% QoQ in average rechargers. As a consequence, Prepaid revenues decrease reduced its pace when compared to previous quarters, reaching -1.3% YoY in 4Q19. If we exclude interconnection, the segment revenue grew 0.7% YoY. In 2019, mobile ARPU stood at R$ 23.7, up by 5.6% YoY. In the same period, postpaid ARPU (ex-M2M) rose 0.6% and prepaid ARPU advanced 4.2%. As a result, MSR advanced 1.9% YoY versus 2018, reaching R$ 15,648 million. The acceleration of this line in the second half, recovering the more timid performance seen in the first six months, is noteworthy. Client Generated Revenues - CGR (Revenues from Voice, Data & Content) rose 3.8% YoY in 4Q19, reflecting the successful efforts by the company to increase the penetration of high-valueoffers, despite a still recovering macroeconomic environment. In the year, CGR advanced 2.3%, reaching R$ 14,372 million. MTR Exposure on Revenues (% over Net Service Revenues) 3.2% 1.9% 4Q184Q19 Interconnection Revenues (ITX) continued a downward trajectory and, in 4Q19, posted a 40.9% reduction YoY, reflecting the impact of the latest VU-M tariff (Mobile Termination Rate) cut by approximately 50% (from ~R$ 0.03 to ~R$ 0.01) in February 2019, and a lower incoming traffic growth. In 12 months, Interconnection Revenues registered a decrease of 33.0% YoY. The incidence of VU-M on Net Service Revenues reached 1.9% in the quarter and in the year this exposure was 2.2%. Other Revenues line grew 26.1% YoY in 4Q19 and by the end of the year the increase had totaled 33.5%. This performance remains impacted mainly by revenues generated by network sharing and swap agreements. The rise in network sharing volume is being central to the expansion strategy of the fiber optic transport infrastructure (backbone and backhaul) with greater efficiency in asset allocation (Capex and Opex). 3 Breakdown of Fixed Segment (net of taxes and deductions): Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 256 million in 4Q19, an increase of 15.1% versus 4Q18. This performance reflects the 26.5% YoY growth of TIM Live and the reversal of the trend of revenues from other fixed segments (corporate and wholesale), which in 4Q19 increased 4.2% YoY. During the fourth quarter, the company expanded its FTTH coverage to three new cities and maintained a good pace of broadband client additions (~30 thousand new connections). Contribution of Live on Fixed Revenues 51.7% 44.1% 20182019 In 2019, Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 949 million, an 11.3% increase YoY, boosted mainly by growth in TIM Live (+30.6%), more than offsetting the 3.9% drop in revenues from other businesses in the fixed segment. In 2019, TIM Live Revenues represented 52% of Fixed Service Net Revenues. ARPU for TIM Live was R$ 83.8, growing 4.4% versus 4Q18. The TIM Live ARPU (R$; YoY) performance is explained by the penetration of higher value offers with higher speeds. In 2019, ARPU stood at R$ 80.9, up by 8.0% YoY. 74.9 80.9 8.0% 2018 2019 Detailing Handsets and Devices (net of taxes and deductions): In 4Q19, Product Revenues were 2.9% lower than those seen in 4Q18, following the decrease in the volume of handsets sold during the quarter (-2.5%YoY). In the year, Product Revenues was mostly stable (+0.6%), reflecting a better sales mix contributing to an increase in the average price of handsets sold, compensating for a lower sales volume. 4 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ 2019 2018 % YoY R$ million Reported Operating Expenses (2,619) (2,635) -0.6% (2,582) 1.4% (9,049) (10,609) -14.7% Normalized* Operating Expenses (2,619) (2,637) -0.7% (2,619) 0.0% (10,579) (10,610) -0.3% Personnel (255) (259) -1.4% (247) 3.2% (1,005) (994) 1.1% Selling and Marketing (827) (903) -8.5% (839) -1.5% (3,428) (3,626) -5.5% Network & Interconnection (859) (887) -3.2% (856) 0.3% (3,510) (3,661) -4.1% General & Administrative (173) (154) 12.1% (161) 7.7% (628) (579) 8.6% Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS) (272) (268) 1.5% (221) 22.7% (932) (884) 5.4% Bad Debt (187) (149) 25.1% (201) -6.9% (748) (545) 37.3% Other operational revenues (expenses) (48) (17) 173.0% (95) -50.1% (328) (322) 1.9% Normalized* Operating Expenses Ex-COGS (2,348) (2,370) -0.9% (2,398) -2.1% (9,647) (9,726) -0.8% *Operating Costs normalized by adjustments to the sale-leaseback contract of towers (+R$ 11,000 in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 431,000 in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18), tax credit due to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis for PIS/COFINS (-R$ 75.2 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,720 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 159.1 million in 4Q18), legal services connected to the PIS/COFINS court decision (R$ +4.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 3.5 million in 2Q19), revision of loss prognosis for labor contingencies related to employees, tax contingencies and civil contingencies (R$ +11.2 million in 3Q19, +R$ 221.8 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 156.5 million in 4Q18) and contract losses (+R$ 22.4 million in 3Q19). Operating Costs and Expenses were R$ 2,619 million in 4Q19 (-0.6% YoY). This line was not impacted by non-recurring expenses in this quarter. In the year, Operating Costs and Expenses totaled R$ 9,049 million (-14.7%), impacted by non-recurring expenses of R$ 1,530 million, a net result of the effects related to items explained in the footnote to the table above. In 4Q19, Operating Costs and Expenses were R$ 2,619 million, a 0.7% drop YoY reflecting the solid execution of cost controls and the efficiency delivered on multiple fronts. Excluding the Cost of Goods Sold, normalized Opex fell 0.9% YoY compared to 4Q18. In 2019, Normalized Operating Costs and Expenses decreased 0.3%, totaling R$ 10,579 million. We highlight the solid performance in the year, influenced positively by the initiatives delivered in our Efficiency Plan, despite inflation registered for the period (12M IPCA; 4.3%). The efficiency plan reached ~80% of the target for 2019. Despite the strict cost control, bad debt was a relevant offender impacting the annual guidance. Excluding these effects, the achievement would be higher than 110%. In the year, the plan initiatives generated economies that totaled approximately R$ 600 million. Breakdown of Performance of Costs and Expenses: Personnel Costs declined 1.4% YoY in 4Q19. Such performance was mostly influenced by lower spending on benefits. In 2019, Personnel saw a minor increase of 1.1% YoY impacted mostly by inflation. The weight of this line over normalized Opex was mostly stable at 9.5% in 2019 (vs. 9.4% in 2018). Selling and Marketing Expenses fell 8.5% YoY in 4Q19, reflecting the structural trends seen in the prior quarters with efficiency gains from initiatives toward process digitalization, reduction of FISTEL expenses and lower prepaid recharging fees, as well as lower spending on advertising. In 2019, spending on selling and marketing fell 5.5% vs. 2018, despite the impact from the right of using the TIM trademark1. The Network and Interconnection group fell 3.2% YoY in 4Q19, driven by lower costs in the interconnection subgroup (ITX). The decline in the ITX subgroup is explained by: (i) decline in mobile termination rate (MTR) and (ii) lower pressure from traffic to other operators. The Network subgroup saw an opposite movement and was negatively impacted by higher costs with infrastructure sharing and rental. 1 On May 17, 2018, TIM Participações and Telecom Itália entered into a trademark license agreement, formally granting Tim Part and its subsidiaries the right to use the "Tim" trademark in exchange for the payment of royalties in the amount of 0.5% of the company's net revenues. 5 In 2019, the group Network and Interconnection fell 4.1% YoY, with drivers similar to those seen in the quarter. General and Administrative Expenses (G&A) increased 12.1% YoY in the quarter, mostly explained by higher spending on IT projects related to cybersecurity, and to a smaller extent by collection services. In 2019, G&A rose 8.6% YoY, with a slight increase in participation in total normalized Opex to 5.9%, versus 5.5% in 2018. Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) advanced 1.5% YoY in 4Q19. Despite the reduction of sales volume in the period, high-valueproducts were more relevant in the mix. In 2019, similar dynamic contributed to an increase of 5.4% YoY in COGS. In 4Q19, Provisions for Doubtful Accounts (Bad Debt) decreased 6.9% QoQ, representing the first quarterly reduction since 2017. On top of that, the fourth quarter showed a deceleration in the speed of increase to 25.1% YoY (in 1Q19 the increase was +49.2%, in 2Q19 was +44.2% and in 3Q19 was +34.4%), remaining the most challenging cost-relatedline. In 2019, Bad Debt increased 37.3% vs. 2018. The performance of this account is explained by a higher revenue base exposed to delinquency, due to the 6.1% YoY increase in the postpaid base, in addition to a challenging macroeconomic environment (unemployment, income and indebtedness). Some changes in internal systems and processes during the first half also impacted the performance. Other Operating Expenses normalized by non-recurring effects rose R$ 30 million in absolute value, due to a smaller amount of Other Operating Revenues. This account contains a seasonal component, impacted by oscillations within the year. Therefore, despite the quarterly increase, in 2019 it grew just 1.9%, leaving its participation over total normalized OPEX at 3.1%, just 0.1 p.p. higher than in 2018. Subscriber Acquisition Costs (SAC = subsidy + commissioning + advertising expenses) totaled R$ 44.1 per gross addition in 4Q19, a decrease of 16.6% YoY. The sharp reduction was due to higher efficiency in selling and marketing linked to a higher volume of gross additions in the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly driven by the years' end holidays. 1.8 The SAC/ARPU ratio (payback per client) fell YoY, reaching 1.8 month, versus 2.2 Month months in 4Q18. payback 6 FROM EBITDA TO NET INCOME DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ 2019 2018 % YoY R$ million Normalized* EBITDA 1,967 1,820 8.1% 1,718 14.5% 6,798 6,371 6.7% Normalized* EBITDA Margin 42.9% 40.8% 2.1p.p. 39.6% 3.3p.p. 39.1% 37.5% 1.6p.p. Total Normalized Items - 2 -100.0% 37 -100.0% 1,530 1 181735.3% Normalized* EBIT 851 802 6.0% 658 29.3% 2,609 2,417 8.0% Normalized* EBIT Margin 18.5% 18.0% 0.5p.p. 15.2% 3.4p.p. 15.0% 14.2% 0.8p.p. Normalized* Net Financial Results (81) (124) -34.4% (181) -55.0% (504) (604) -16.6% Normalized* Income tax and social contribution (13) (91) -85.7% 142 n.a. (57) (262) -78.3% Normalized* Net Income 756 587 28.7% 619 22.2% 2,049 1,552 32.1% Total Normalized Items - 45 -100.0% 68 -100.0% 1,716 994 72.7% Reported EBITDA 1,967 1,822 8.0% 1,755 12.1% 8,328 6,372 30.7% Reported EBITDA Margin 42.9% 40.9% 2.0p.p. 40.5% 2.4p.p. 47.9% 37.5% 10.4p.p. Depreciation & Amortization (1,117) (1,018) 9.7% (1,060) 5.4% (4,189) (3,954) 5.9% Depreciation (611) (597) 2.4% (578) 5.8% (2,313) (2,250) 2.8% Amortization (505) (421) 20.2% (482) 4.8% (1,876) (1,704) 10.1% EBIT 851 804 5.7% 695 22.4% 4,139 2,418 71.2% EBIT Margin 18.5% 18.0% 0.5p.p. 16.0% 2.5p.p. 23.8% 14.2% 9.6p.p. Net Financial Results (81) (58) 40.5% (114) -28.8% 614 (537) n.a. Financial expenses (100) (278) -64.0% (270) -62.9% (816) (951) -14.3% Financial income 20 221 -91.1% 153 -87.2% 1,430 413 246.5% Net exchange variation (1) (1) 7.3% 2 n.a. (1) 1 n.a. Income before taxes 769 746 3.0% 581 32.5% 4,753 1,880 152.8% Income tax and social contribution (13) (114) -88.6% 106 n.a. (988) 665 n.a. Net Income 756 632 19.6% 687 10.1% 3,765 2,545 47.9% *EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, -R$ 2.1 million in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18). Net income normalized by monetary correction on tax credit and labor, tax and civil contingencies (-R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 66.2 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by tax credit and other effects (+35.2 million in 3Q19, +R$ 865 million in 2Q19 and +23.4 million in 4Q18), by adjustment of deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19) and by tax credit due to the incorporation of TIM Celular by TIM S.A. (-R$ 950 million in 3Q18). EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) Normalized EBITDA in 4Q19 totaled R$ 1,967 million, an increase of 8.1% YoY. The main levers were (i) increased Mobile Service Revenues, (ii) acceleration of Fixed Service Revenues and (iii) maintenance of a strong costs/expenses control. In the year, Normalized EBITDA totaled R$ 6,798 million, up 6.7% YoY. Normalized EBITDA Margin reached 42.9%, a new fourth quarter record. The 2.1 p.p. increase compared to 4Q18 was mostly influenced by an outstanding performance in costs, in addition to the revenue expansion despite a recovering economy. In 2019, Normalized EBITDA Margin was 39.1%. Normalized EBITDA Margin (%) 42.9% 40.8% 4Q184Q19 EBITDA exposure to MTR was 0.3% in 4Q19. In this quarter, net MTR (revenue - cost) was positive due to interconnection revenues slightly higher than costs with MTR. DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (D&A) / EBIT In 4Q19, D&A rose 9.7% YoY, explained mostly by an increase in the amortization of the 700 MHz license related to the expansion of activation of the frequency in new cities. In 2019, D&A grew 5.9% YoY, totaling R$ 4,189 million, explained by the same elements of the past quarter. Normalized EBIT in 4Q19 rose 6.0% YoY, reflecting EBITDA growth. In 2019, Normalized EBIT totaled R$ 2,609 million, an increase of 8.0% YoY. Normalized EBIT margin ended the year in 15%, expanding 0.8 p.p. versus 2018. NET FINANCIAL RESULT Net Financial Result in 4Q19 was negative by R$ 81 million, a R$ 43 million improvement compared to 4Q18. The difference is mainly due to: 7 Higher financial revenues from monetary correction over the tax credit balance stemming from the right to exclude the ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS and COFINS payments (the remaining balance at the end of each period is updated by the Selic rate until its full compensation, thus becoming a recurring element for the coming years); Lower financial expenses due to the lower interest rate and, as consequence, lower interest accrual on debt; In 2019, Normalized Net Financial Result was negative by R$ 504 million, R$ 100 million better compared to 2018. INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION In 4Q19, Income Tax and Social Contribution were -R$ 13 million (a reduction of R$ 78 million in the negative amount). This amount mostly reflects the impact of the deductibility of Interest on Equity (IOE) of R$ 248 million, approved in December 2019. Also, the Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution were impacted by the alignment of accounting practices related to fiscal treatment of leasing contracts. In 2019, the line reached -R$ 988 million, or -R$ 57 million in a normalized view. In 4Q19 the effective tax was -1.7 vs. -13.4% in 4Q18. In the full year, the normalized effective tax was -2.7%. NET INCOME In the quarter, Net Income rose 28.7% YoY compared to 4Q18, totaling R$ 756 million. Earnings per Share (EPS) was R$ 0.31 versus R$ 0.24 (normalized) in 4Q18. In 2019, Normalized Net Income was R$ 2,049 million, up by 32.1% YoY. Reported Net Income rose 19.6% YoY. In 2019, Net Income amounted to R$ 3,765 million, up by 47.9%. 8 CASH FLOW, DEBT AND CAPEX DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 %YoY 2019 2019 2019 2018 % YoY Reported Adjustments Normalized R$ million EBITDA 1,967 1,822 8.0% 8,328 (1,530) 6,798 6,372 6.7% Capex (1,334) (1,371) -2.7% (3,853) - (3,853) (3,831) 0.6% EBITDA - Capex 633 451 40.4% 4,475 (1,530) 2,945 2,541 15.9% Working Capital 1,212 1,241 -2.3% (3,476) 2,647 (829) 372 n.a. Operating Free Cash Flow Ex-licenses 1,845 1,692 9.1% 999 1,117 2,116 2,912 -27.3% Clean UP 700MHZ - - n.a. - - - (143) -100.0% Operating Free Cash Flow 1,845 1,692 9.1% 999 1,117 2,116 2,769 -23.6% *EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Working Capital normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19) and according to the items in the Net Financial Results section (+R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19), reallocated under Cash Flow of non-operating activities. Normalized Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF) for 2019, excluding the 700 MHz license, was positive by R$ 2,116 million, a reduction of R$ 796 million compared to 2018. This result stems from a working capital variation that was more negative by R$ 1,200 million, mainly prompted by a reduction in Suppliers payable, in addition to an increase in accounts receivable resulting from a higher revenue base from the postpaid segment. In 4Q19, Normalized FOCF was positive by R$ 1,845 million, up R$ 153 million compared to 4Q18 also due to the Suppliers dynamics explained above. CAPEX Capex totaled R$ 1,334 million in 4Q19, down by 2.7% compared to 4Q18. Investments continue to be allocated in infrastructure (higher than 90% of the total) mainly projects in IT, 4G technology through 700MHZ, transport network and the FTTH expansion. In the year, Capex totaled R$ 3,853 million, growth of 0.6% YoY vs. 2018, of which approximately 10% were earmarked for TIM Live (vs. ~8% in 2018). DEBT AND CASH Gross Debt in 4Q19 was R$ 3,415 million, growth of R$ 90 million YoY. The current balance includes leasing recognition in the total amount of R$ 1,428 million (related to the sale of towers, the LT Amazonas project and other financial leasing operations) and (ii) hedge position in the amount of R$ 42 million (reducing gross debt). TIM's debt is concentrated in long-term contracts (59% of the total) consisting mainly of BNDES financing and Debentures. Approximately 11% of the total debt is denominated in foreign currency (USD) and is fully hedged in local currency. The average cost of debt excluding leasing was 5.7% p.y. in 4Q19, down compared to 8.2% p.y. in 4Q18. 9 Debt Movements -801 -342 +1,000 +233 3,325 3,415 Debt Ordinary Payments New Loans IAS 17 Recurring Debt 4Q18 Adj. movements 4Q19 At the end of the quarter, Cash and Securities totaled R$ 2,939 million, an increase of R$ 1,079 million YoY. The main movements that affected cash and securities in the last 12 months are presented below: Cash Movements 654 +2,323 785 -613 +1,000 -801 2,285 -830 1,076 Cash + Dividends Fistel New Loans Debt Payments Recurring Cash + Securities¹ Payment² (interest+principal) movements Securities¹ 4Q18 4Q19 Cash & CE Securities Securities: Fixed Fund ² IOC net of income tax The average financial yield was stable at 4.6% p.y. in 4Q19, down compared to 6.5% p.y. in 4Q18 following the reduction of the Selic base rate. Year to date, the yield was 5.9% p.y. compared to 6.5% p.y. in 2018. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.07x in the quarter, down from 0.23x in 4Q18. In 4Q19, Net Debt totaled R$ 476 million, a R$ 989 million decrease compared to the previous year, when net debt was R$ 1,465 million. 10 QUARTERLY EVENTS AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS FITCH ASSIGNS INITIAL RATING "AAA (BRA)" TO TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES On February 10th, 2020, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") assigned to the Company the Initial Long-Term Rating on a National Scale "AAA(bra)", with a stable outlook. In Fitch's view, TIM's initial rating reflects its strong business profile, supported by its relevant participation in the mobile telephony sector, as well as in relation to its conservative financial indicators, with reduced financial leverage and robust liquidity position. The assessment also incorporates the expectation that the Company will present an increasing cash flow from operations and points out that the Company is prepared to deal with the competitive and regulated telecommunications sector in Brazil. FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH BANCO DO NORDESTE DO BRASIL In January, 2020, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, TIM S.A., signed a financing agreement with Banco do Nordeste do Brasil, in the total amount of R$ 752,479: (i) R$ 325,071 at IPCA cost + 1.4386% and subject to a 15% default bond; and, (ii) R$ 427,408 at IPCA cost + 1.7582% and subject to a 15% default bond. The purpose of the line of credit is to finance Capex in the Northeast and north of the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo from 2019 to 2022 with a total payment term of 8 years, being 3 grace years and 5 years of amortization. The operation will be guaranteed by (i) a bank guarantee proportional to 100% of the amount of each disbursement; and (ii) a bond of receivables proportional to 5% of the amount of each disbursement. To date, there were no disbursements. PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON EQUITY The Company's Board of Directors approved on December 19, 2019, the payment of R$ 247,747,058.82 in Interest on Equity, based on the result of the period ended December 31, 2019. The payment took place on January 29, 2020. The date for the identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values was January 17, 2020. Also, the Company informed to the market on September 25, 2019, the anticipation of the payment of Interest on Equity in the amount of R$ 378,750,000.00 to January 24, 2020. It was initially scheduled to be paid no later than March 31, 2020. The date for the identification of shareholders entitled to receiving said values was set for October 7, 2019 The approved payments are part of a projection amounting to approximately R$ 1 billion as Interest on Equity, related to the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. TIM & VIVO NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE SHARING AGREEMENT On December 19, 2019, TIM Participações S.A. and Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Vivo"), in addition to the Notice to the Market of July 23, 2019, informed of the advance of the negotiations initiated with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which result in the implementation of two transfer-of-rights agreements for sharing 2G, 3G and 4G mobile network infrastructure. 11 TIM CONFIRMED FOR 12th CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN ISE PORTFOLIO On November 29, 2019, the Company announced its maintenance in the select group of companies that comprise the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) on B3, for the twelfth consecutive year. TIM is the telecommunications company which remains longer in the ISE portfolio. The operator is also the only telecommunications company listed in the "Novo Mercado" segment of B3, recognized as the highest level in corporate governance. IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) - "LEASES" In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company implemented a new tool that allowed management to control and calculate in an automated manner the accounting effects arising from lease agreements. Therefore, this new tool allowed management to make individualized calculations, both in relation to the measurement of the effects of assets and liabilities of leases, and also in relation to the monthly calculation of depreciation and interest that affect the result, which prior to the implementation of this new tool were made considering an average depreciation term and discount rate for each asset class (for example: land and infrastructure sharing). Therefore, through this new tool, it was possible to re-measure the depreciation and amortization accounts, financial income (expenses) and, consequently, income tax and social contribution resulting from the individualized calculations that were made. (Financial Statements, Note 14). 12 OPERATING AND MARKETING PERFORMANCE DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ 2019 2018 % YoY Mobile Customer Base ('000) 54,447 55,923 -2.6% 54,527 -0.1% 54,447 55,923 -2.6% Prepaid 32,984 35,694 -7.6% 33,284 -0.9% 32,984 35,694 -7.6% Postpaid 21,463 20,229 6.1% 21,243 1.0% 21,463 20,229 6.1% 4G Users Base ('000) 38,641 34,488 12.0% 37,340 3.5% 38,641 34,488 12.0% Market Share 24.0% 24.4% -0.4p.p. 23.9% 0.1p.p. 24.0% 24.4% -0.4p.p. Prepaid 28.2% 27.5% 0.6p.p. 27.3% 0.9p.p. 28.2% 27.5% 0.6p.p. Postpaid 19.6% 20.3% -0.7p.p. 19.9% -0.4p.p. 19.6% 20.3% -0.7p.p. Net Additions ('000) (80) (319) -74.8% (444) -81.9% (1,476) (2,712) -45.6% Fixed Telephony Customer Base ('000) 1,079 897 20.3% 1,051 2.7% 1,079 897 20.3% TIM Live Customer Base ('000) 566 467 21.1% 537 5.4% 566 467 21.1% MOBILE SEGMENT: GENERAL MARKET The Brazilian mobile market saw a retreat in the number of users for the 19th consecutive quarter. The consolidation dynamic for prepaid SIM cards recurred in 4Q19. Despite this factor, which was intensified by the seasonal effect of higher disconnections in the last quarter of the year, the 13.0 million user decline seen in the last 12 months was the best relative performance for the segment in 5 years. Postpaid net additions reached 10.0 million users during the year. Slightly over half of this result came from human lines (ex-M2M),whose positive contribution to the sector has been slowing YoY since 2Q18, reaching in this period the lowest level since the end of 2016, i.e., +6.5% YoY. TIM TIM reported 54.4 million users in 4Q19, stable compared to the previous quarter and down by 2.6% YoY. Postpaid Base Mix Postpaid ended the quarter with 21.5 million users, up by 6.1% YoY. The segment reached a new record with the highest share (% over Total Customer Base) of the total base, 39.4% (+3.2 p.p. YoY). Net additions of 1.2 million 38.8% 39.0% 39.4% users in the year were underpinned mainly by a growth in new 37.4% activations. Involuntary churn was also a negative component for the 36.2% base throughout the year, especially in 3Q19 due to the disconnection of inactive clients. In 2019, with the aim of ensuring the upgrade of the base, we highlight two milestones in value creation: TIM Black Família, which has made up 33% of new postpaid 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 additions since its launch, and the handset discount campaign for the Source: Anatel. acquisition of control plans. Both were important differentiation drivers, avoiding price-based competition in the segment. Prepaid ended the year with 33.0 million users. For the second consecutive quarter, TIM increased its share and reinforced its leadership in the segment, ending 4Q19 with a 28.2% market share. The 2.7 million retreat in the number of users seen in the last 12 months was a result of prepaid dynamics, simultaneously marked by high volumes of activations and disconnections (washing machine). The launch of TIM Pré Top has proved to be the right strategy, bringing consistency to the offer and leading to improved recurring acquisitions, increased spending per recharger and an improvement in the perception of the clients. 13 In 4Q19, the 4G customer base again posted sharp growth, 12.0% YoY, ending the quarter with 38.6 million users. Total handsets featuring this technology reached 76% of all human lines (+11.9 p.p. YoY). The M2M base advanced 67.5% YoY, ending the quarter with 3.6 million users. The strong result in the year was mostly an outcome of the incorporation of the M2M user base of Porto Seguro Conecta in 2Q19. FIXED SEGMENT: TIM Live customer base rose 21.1% YoY, ending 4Q19 with 566 thousand customers. In this quarter, users above 100 mbps reached 32% of all connections, a +21 p.p. increase YoY. Net additions to FTTH (Fiber To The Home) remained responsible for the good performance of the business and kept advancing at a fast pace, with 35 thousand new users in the quarter and 119 thousand in the past 12 months. Aligned with the strategy of "clusterization" for the expansion of FTTH coverage, following the launch in the capital Recife we rolled out commercially three new cities in the state of Pernambuco: Olinda, Jaboatão dos Guararapes and Paulista. TIM Live's coverage ended the year in 25 cities, and 23 had FTTH presence. TIM Live Clients Evolution (# users) 566 k 467 k 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 14 QUALITY AND NETWORK QUALITY AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE During 2019, TIM accelerated several innovative digital transformation initiatives such as: (i) developing artificial intelligence solutions aiming to operate more efficiently on its sales, caring and communication channels; (ii) new solutions that bring greater empowerment to the user through our self-caring, self- provisioning and self-healing mentality. Based on this perspective, our results this year attest to our success in this process. With the aim of offering the best customer service, the application Meu TIM delivered consistent results throughout the year, simplifying the caring processes - reducing communication via call centers - and providing greater transparency and control to customers to manage its plans. In 2019, the 18% growth YoY in the number of unique users on the platform, alongside the reduction of 17% YoY in human interactions, add to the importance of this channel. MEU TIM Human Interactions (single users) (# interactions) +18% -17% 2018 2019 2018 2019 Another important factor based on the Company's upselling strategy is sales via digital channels, which in postpaid and control consumer grew 28% YoY in 2019. The digital recharge mix also gained more relevance, up 6 p.p. YoY. E-Sales Digital Recharges (postpaid and control) (% over total) +28% +6 p.p. 2018 2019 2018 2019 The digital mechanisms for billing and payments again reported accelerated growth during 2019. The invoices delivered via digital channels rose 18% YoY, while the number of users paying through digital channels advanced 14% YoY. Also, during the year, TIM offered its clients solutions for a new digital channel: the possibility to check one's balance, add credit, and receive invoices on WhatsApp. 15 E-Billing E-Payment (# e-bills delivered) (# of accesses with payment by e-methods) +18% +14% 2018 2019 2018 2019 NETWORK DEVELOPMENT For another year, TIM strengthens its commitment to provide the best experience in usage and service quality for its customers. To this end, the Company maintained its focus on strategic investments in the expansion and enhancement of network infrastructure, a fundamental pillar of our business plan. During the quarter, helped by analytical tools that ensure the efficient allocation of assets, ~90% of Capex was earmarked for infrastructure projects (Network + IT). The main initiatives include: expansion of the fiber optic network (backbone, backhaul and FTTH); aggregation of carriers; densification of sites, frequency refarming; sharing projects focused on 4G and on transport network. Regarding the major ongoing projects focused on the continuous modernization and enhancement of our infrastructure, we highlight: Expansion of refarming of 2.1 GHz frequency in 4G, reaching approximately 298 cities; o Infrastructure virtualization project;

o Installation of multiple data centers to enhance experience (35 at the end of 4Q), of which 14 are DCC (Data Center Core) and 21 are DCE (Data Center Edge);

o Expansion of VoLTE, available in more than 3,400 cities ;

o Signing of agreements with Vivo toward sharing 2G, 3G and 4G mobile network infrastructure;

o Implementation of "5G Living Lab TIM" - benchmark centers for testing 5G, focused on promoting the applicability of the technology and exploring opportunities in new business models;

o Network capacity expansion through massive MIMO solution;

o Consolidation of the NB-IoT network present in more than 3,200 cities . This coverage will enable the creation of IoT solutions not only in large cities, but also in those farther from the capitals. TIM has pioneered the simultaneous launch of this platform with such broad coverage, aiming to boost the ecosystem of solution developers. DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ 2019 2018 % YoY 4G Cities 3,477 3,272 6.3% 3,355 3.6% 3,477 3,272 6.3% of which 700 MHz enabled 2,313 1,426 62.2% 1,644 40.7% 2,313 1,426 62.2% of which VoLTE enabled 3,401 2,522 34.9% 3,253 4.5% 3,401 2,522 34.9% Urban Population Coverage (4G) 94% 93% 1.3p.p. 93% 1.0p.p. 94% 93% 1.3p.p. of which 700 MHz enabled 81% 65% 16.2p.p. 72% 9.0p.p. 81% 65% 16.2p.p. of which VoLTE enabled 93% 76% 17.0p.p. 91% 2.1p.p. 93% 76% 17.0p.p. 3G Cities 3,283 3,169 3.6% 3,218 2.0% 3,283 3,169 3.6% Urban Population Coverage (3G) 92% 92% 0.3p.p. 92% 0.0p.p. 92% 92% 0.3p.p. TIM once again maintains its leadership in 4G coverage, reaching 3,477 cities (94% of the country's urban population) at the end of 2019. The 36% growth YoY in network elements for this 16 technology once again adds to the Company's commitment to the evolution of quality and capacity of the mobile network's infrastructure. As a result of this evolution, 4G data traffic exceeded 85% of the total (a 9 p.p. rise) compared to the previous year. This important milestone allowed TIM to confirm once more the superior quality of its 4G network, according to a news article published by Technoblog2 in Jan/20. This means that our clients used 4G more often - 85.7% of their time online (performance 8 p.p. above the second-placed provider). In addition, the Company led in terms of latency with 57.4 ms, equaling the time it takes for the information to be sent to the user. 4G Availability Latency (% | Jan-20) (ms | Jan-20) TIM TIM 57.4 85.7 P3 77.7 P3 58.4 P2 77.3 P2 61.4 P4 68.2 P4 68.4 The increased fixed broadband coverage keeps expanding, with 2.3 million households in FTTH and 3.6 million in FTTC, totaling 5.5 million households in 25 cities (FTTH + FTTC)3. In 4Q19, FTTH initiated commercial activities in three new cities: Olinda (PE), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE) and Paulista (PE). Also in fixed broadband, TIM Live was elected as best "Fixed Broadband" by Prêmio Canaltech4, held by the technology-specific portal. Our Ultra Broadband was first placed in the "Estadão Melhores Serviços" ranking, a survey conducted by the news outlet Estadão. These achievements attest to the fact that TIM is on the right track in this segment, and that the investments made in fiber optic to ensure the best experience for our customers, have yielded significant results. In transport infrastructure, TIM reached a total 19,812 sites in the last quarter of 2019, and 61% of said units connected via high capacity backhaul. It reached more than 100 thousand km with fiber optic for backbone and backhaul, an 11.9% advance YoY. TIM reached a total of 1,582 active Biosites at the end of 2019 and keeps developing this infrastructure, which is aligned with the Company's corporate social responsibility values, in addition to being a solution for the densification of the mobile access network (antennas/towers) with a very low visual and urban impact. Biosites also have a lower cost, are installed quickly and contribute to the harmonization with the environment and urban infrastructure - a multi-functionalitybeyond the transmission of telecommunications, lighting and security cameras. News released on Jan 16, 2020. (+) Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Gonçalo (RJ), Nilópolis (RJ), Nova Iguaçu (RJ), São João do Meriti (RJ), Duque de Caxias (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Mauá (SP), Poá (SP), Suzano (SP), Francisco Morato (SP), Franco da Rocha (SP), Diadema (SP), Salvador (BA), Lauro de Freitas (BA), Camaçari (BA), Feira de Santana (BA), Recife (PE), Goiânia (GO), Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), Anápolis (GO) and Manaus (AM). News released on Jan 27, 2020. 17 Currently, the Company is authorized to use more than 110 MHz, with 36 MHz in frequencies below 1 GHz distributed as follows: Average Spectrum Weighted by Population 700 MHz 850 MHz 900 MHz 1.800 MHz 2.100 MHz 2.500 MHz 20 11 5 35 22 20 18 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY To access the quarterly report on Social and Corporate Responsibility, please refer to: www.tim.com.br/ri/ESG-Report. DISCLAIMER The consolidated financial and operating information disclosed in this document, except where otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and in Brazilian Reais (R$), in compliance with Brazilian Corporate Law (Law 6,404/76). Comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and the year 2019 (12M19), except when otherwise indicated. This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company's management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "targets" and similar words are intended to identify these statements, which necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties foreseen, or not, by the Company. Therefore, the Company's future operating results may differ from current expectations and readers of this report should not base their assumptions exclusively on the information given herein. Forward-looking statements only reflect opinions on the date on which they are made and the Company is not obliged to update them in light of new information or future developments. 19 INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Telephone Number: (+55 21) 4109-3360 /4112-6048 E-mail: ri@timbrasil.com.br Investor Relations Website: www.tim.com.br/ri ATTACHMENTS Attachment 1: Balance Sheet (Without effects of IFRS 16) Attachment 2: Balance Sheet Comparison (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16) Attachment 3: Income Statement (Without effects of IFRS 16) Attachment 4: Income Statement Comparison (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16) Attachment 5: Cash Flow Statement (Without effects of IFRS 16) Attachment 6: Cash Flow Statement Comparison (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16) Attachment 7: Operatinal Indicators The Complete Financial Statements, including the Explanatory Notes, are available on the Company's Investor Relations website. 20 Attachment 1 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Balance Sheet (Without effects of IFRS 16) DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ R$ million ASSETS 34,370 31,958 7.5% 33,457 2.7% CURRENT ASSETS 8,454 5,998 40.9% 6,707 26.0% Cash and cash equivalents 2,285 1,076 112.4% 876 160.9% Short-term investments 654 785 -16.6% 782 -16.3% Accounts receivable 3,170 2,839 11.7% 3,196 -0.8% Inventories 203 183 11.0% 211 -3.7% Indirect recoverable taxes 420 280 50.0% 386 9.0% Direct recoverable taxes 1,395 348 301.5% 606 130.3% Prepaid expenses 191 272 -29.8% 431 -55.7% Derivative contracts 17 51 -67.3% 30 -44.4% Leasing 5 22 -78.1% 5 3.0% Other assets 114 143 -20.2% 186 -38.6% NONCURRENT 25,916 25,960 -0.2% 26,750 -3.1% Noncurrent assets 4,614 4,074 13.3% 5,676 -18.7% Long-term investments 4 5 -26.4% 3 16.6% Accounts receivable 103 130 -20.9% 111 -7.3% Indirect recoverable taxes 823 913 -9.8% 814 1.2% Direct recoverable taxes 2,368 558 324.3% 3,263 -27.4% Deferred income and social contribution taxes (0) 802 n.a. (0) 0.0% Judicial deposits 1,007 1,345 -25.1% 1,172 -14.1% Prepaid expenses 70 74 -6.4% 68 2.4% Derivative contracts 30 31 -2.4% 42 -28.9% Leasing 151 186 -18.4% 153 -0.8% Other assets 59 30 92.4% 50 17.0% Permanent Assets 21,301 21,886 -2.7% 21,074 1.1% Property, plant and equipment 11,633 11,204 3.8% 11,231 3.6% Intangibles 9,668 10,682 -9.5% 9,843 -1.8% LIABILITIES 34,370 31,958 7.5% 33,457 2.7% CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,290 7,075 3.0% 6,479 12.5% Loans and financing 1,384 699 98.1% 1,465 -5.5% Derivative contracts 1 2 -63.9% 2 -60.7% Leasing 46 205 -77.8% 48 -4.2% Suppliers 3,923 4,323 -9.3% 2,923 34.2% Salaries and related charges 218 212 3.2% 241 -9.2% Indirect taxes, charges and contributions 464 451 2.8% 429 8.0% Direct taxes, charges and contributions 296 332 -10.8% 309 -4.0% Dividends payable 578 370 56.1% 675 -14.4% Authorizations payable 89 65 35.4% 87 1.4% Deferred revenues 282 407 -30.7% 291 -3.1% Other liabilities 10 8 16.9% 10 -2.1% NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,505 5,088 -11.5% 4,910 -8.3% Loans and financing 645 964 -33.1% 769 -16.1% Derivative contracts 4 9 -61.6% - n.a. Leasing 1,539 1,735 -11.3% 1,537 0.2% Authorizations to pay 238 348 -31.8% 227 4.8% Indirect taxes, charges and contributions 3 3 8.1% 3 1.6% Direct taxes, charges and contributions 212 210 1.2% 212 -0.1% Deferred income and social contribution taxes 121 (0) n.a. 175 -30.7% Provision for contingencies 841 849 -1.0% 1,066 -21.1% Pension plan 6 3 102.9% 3 102.9% Deferred revenues 827 907 -8.8% 846 -2.2% Other liabilities 69 59 16.4% 72 -4.3% SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 22,575 19,795 14.0% 22,068 2.3% Capital 9,866 9,866 0.0% 9,866 0.0% Capital reserves 411 412 -0.3% 412 -0.3% Income reserves 12,301 9,525 29.1% 9,533 29.0% Accumulated losses - - n.a. - n.a. Treasury stocks (3) (9) -62.4% (5) -35.9% Net Income for the period - - n.a. 2,261 n.a. 21 Attachment 2 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Balance Sheet Comparison (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16) DESCRIPTION 4Q19 Abs 4Q19 Abs 4Q19 Pro-Forma* IFRS 9/15 IFRS 9/15/16 R$ million ASSETS 34,437 (67) 34,370 5,979 40,349 CURRENT ASSETS 8,452 2 8,454 - 8,454 Cash and cash equivalents 2,285 - 2,285 - 2,285 Short-term investments 654 - 654 - 654 Accounts receivable 3,317 (147) 3,170 - 3,170 Inventories 203 - 203 - 203 Indirect recoverable taxes 420 - 420 - 420 Direct recoverable taxes 1,395 - 1,395 - 1,395 Prepaid expenses 41 150 191 - 191 Derivative contracts 17 - 17 - 17 Leasing 5 - 5 - 5 Other assets 114 - 114 - 114 NONCURRENT 25,985 (69) 25,916 5,979 31,895 Noncurrent assets 4,590 25 4,614 - 4,614 Long-term investments 4 - 4 - 4 Accounts receivable 102 1 103 - 103 Indirect recoverable taxes 823 - 823 - 823 Direct recoverable taxes 2,368 - 2,368 - 2,368 Deferred income and social contribution taxes (0) - (0) - (0) Judicial deposits 1,007 - 1,007 - 1,007 Prepaid expenses 46 24 70 - 70 Derivative contracts 30 - 30 - 30 Leasing 151 - 151 - 151 Other assets 59 - 59 - 59 Permanent Assets 21,395 (94) 21,301 5,979 27,280 Property, plant and equipment 11,633 - 11,633 5,979 17,612 Intangibles 9,762 (94) 9,668 - 9,668 LIABILITIES 34,437 (67) 34,370 5,979 40,349 CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,251 39 7,290 828 8,117 Loans and financing 1,384 - 1,384 - 1,384 Derivative contracts 1 - 1 - 1 Leasing 46 - 46 828 873 Suppliers 3,923 - 3,923 - 3,923 Salaries and related charges 218 - 218 - 218 Indirect taxes, charges and contributions 464 - 464 - 464 Direct taxes, charges and contributions 296 - 296 - 296 Dividends payable 578 - 578 - 578 Authorizations payable 89 - 89 - 89 Deferred revenues 243 39 282 - 282 Other liabilities 10 - 10 - 10 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,539 (35) 4,505 5,295 9,800 Loans and financing 645 - 645 - 645 Derivative contracts 4 - 4 - 4 Leasing 1,539 - 1,539 5,369 6,908 Authorizations to pay 238 - 238 - 238 Indirect taxes, charges and contributions 3 - 3 - 3 Direct taxes, charges and contributions 212 - 212 - 212 Deferred income and social contribution taxes 158 (37) 121 (74) 48 Provision for contingencies 841 - 841 - 841 Pension plan 6 - 6 - 6 Deferred revenues 825 2 827 - 827 Other liabilities 69 - 69 - 69 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 22,647 (72) 22,575 (143) 22,432 Capital 9,866 - 9,866 - 9,866 Capital reserves 411 - 411 - 411 Income reserves 12,373 (72) 12,301 (143) 12,158 Accumulated losses - - - - - Treasury stocks (3) - (3) - (3) Net Income for the period - - - - - *Without effects of IFRS 9, 15 and 16. 22 Attachment 3 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Income Statement (Without effects of IFRS 16) Reported Normalized* DESCRIPTION R$ million Net Revenues Services Revenues Mobile Service Client Generated Interconnection Others Fixed Service of which TIM Live Products Revenues Operating Expenses EBITDA EBITDA Margin Depreciation & Amortization Depreciation Amortization EBIT EBIT Margin Net Financial Results Financial expenses Financial income Net exchange variation Income before taxes Income tax and social contribution Net Income Operating Expenses Personnel Commercial Network & Interconnection General & Administrative Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS) Bad Debt Other operational revenues (expenses) EBITDA EBITDA Margin Net Financial Results Income tax and social contribution Net Income Total Normalized Items 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ 2019 2018 % YoY 4,587 4,457 2.9% 4,337 5.8% 17,377 16,981 2.3% 4,357 4,221 3.2% 4,152 5.0% 16,597 16,206 2.4% 4,101 3,999 2.6% 3,918 4.7% 15,648 15,354 1.9% 3,786 3,649 3.8% 3,576 5.9% 14,372 14,044 2.3% 111 189 -40.9% 122 -8.8% 477 712 -33.0% 203 161 26.1% 221 -7.9% 799 598 33.5% 256 223 15.1% 233 9.8% 949 852 11.3% 137 109 26.5% 127 8.5% 491 376 30.6% 229 236 -2.9% 185 23.8% 780 775 0.6% (2,619) (2,635) -0.6% (2,582) 1.4% (9,049) (10,609) -14.7% 1,967 1,822 8.0% 1,755 12.1% 8,328 6,372 30.7% 42.9% 40.9% 2.0p.p. 40.5% 2.4p.p. 47.9% 37.5% 10.4p.p. (1,117) (1,018) 9.7% (1,060) 5.4% (4,189) (3,954) 5.9% (611) (597) 2.4% (578) 5.8% (2,313) (2,250) 2.8% (505) (421) 20.2% (482) 4.8% (1,876) (1,704) 10.1% 851 804 5.7% 695 22.4% 4,139 2,418 71.2% 18.5% 18.0% 0.5p.p. 16.0% 2.5p.p. 23.8% 14.2% 9.6p.p. (81) (58) 40.5% (114) -28.8% 614 (537) n.a. (100) (278) -64.0% (270) -62.9% (816) (951) -14.3% 20 221 -91.1% 153 -87.2% 1,430 413 246.5% (1) (1) 7.3% 2 n.a. (1) 1 n.a. 769 746 3.0% 581 32.5% 4,753 1,880 152.8% (13) (114) -88.6% 106 n.a. (988) 665 n.a. 756 632 19.6% 687 10.1% 3,765 2,545 47.9% (2,619) (2,637) -0.7% (2,619) 0.0% (10,579) (10,610) -0.3% (255) (259) -1.4% (247) 3.2% (1,005) (994) 1.1% (827) (903) -8.5% (839) -1.5% (3,428) (3,626) -5.5% (859) (887) -3.2% (856) 0.3% (3,510) (3,661) -4.1% (173) (154) 12.1% (161) 7.7% (628) (579) 8.6% (272) (268) 1.5% (221) 22.7% (932) (884) 5.4% (187) (149) 25.1% (201) -6.9% (748) (545) 37.3% (48) (17) 173.0% (95) -50.1% (328) (322) 1.9% 1,967 1,820 8.1% 1,718 14.5% 6,798 6,371 6.7% 42.9% 40.8% 2.1p.p. 39.6% 3.3p.p. 39.1% 37.5% 1.6p.p. (81) (124) -34.4% (181) -55.0% (504) (604) -16.6% (13) (91) -85.7% 142 n.a. (57) (262) -78.3% 756 587 28.7% 619 22.2% 2,049 1,552 32.1% - 45 -100.0% 68 -100.0% 1,716 994 72.7% *EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19, -R$ 2.1 million in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220,000 in 1Q18). Net income normalized by monetary correction on tax credit and labor, tax and civil contingencies (-R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 66.2 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by tax credit and other effects (+35.2 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 865 million), by adjustment of deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19 and +R$ 23.4 million in 4Q18) and by tax credit due to the incorporation of TIM Celular by TIM S.A. (-R$ 950 million in 3Q18). 23 Attachment 4 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Income Statement Comparison (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16) DESCRIPTION 4Q19 Abs 4Q19 Abs 4Q19 Pro-Forma* IFRS 9/15 IFRS 9/15/16 R$ million Net Revenues 4,588 (2) 4,587 - 4,587 Services Revenues 4,360 (2) 4,357 - 4,357 Mobile Service 4,103 (2) 4,101 - 4,101 Client Generated 3,788 (2) 3,786 - 3,786 Interconnection 111 - 111 - 111 Others 204 (0) 203 - 203 Fixed Service 257 (0) 256 - 256 of which TIM Live 139 (2) 137 - 137 Products Revenues 229 1 229 - 229 Reported Operating Expenses (2,598) (21) (2,619) 344 (2,276) Depreciation & Amortization (1,152) 35 (1,117) 57 (1,060) EBITDA 1,990 (23) 1,967 344 2,311 EBITDA Margin 43.4% -0.5p.p. 42.9% 7.5p.p. 50.4% Depreciation (611) - (611) 57 (555) Amortization (541) 35 (505) 0 (505) EBIT 838 13 851 400 1,251 EBIT Margin 18.3% 0.3p.p. 18.5% 8.7p.p. 27.3% Net Financial Results (81) - (81) (154) (236) Financial expenses (100) - (100) (154) (254) Financial income 20 - 20 - 20 Net exchange variation (1) - (1) - (1) Income before taxes 756 13 769 246 1,015 Income tax and social contribution (9) (4) (13) (84) (97) Net Income 748 8 756 162 918 Operating Expenses (2,598) (21) (2,619) 344 (2,276) Personnel (255) - (255) - (255) Commercial (807) (20) (827) 29 (798) Network & Interconnection (859) - (859) 302 (557) General & Administrative (173) - (173) 13 (160) Normalized** Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS) (272) - (272) - (272) Bad Debt (186) (1) (187) - (187) Other operational revenues (expenses) (48) - (48) - (48) EBITDA 1,990 (23) 1,967 344 2,311 EBITDA Margin 43.4% -0.5p.p. 42.9% 7.5p.p. 50.4% Net Financial Results (81) - (81) (154) (236) Income tax and social contribution (9) (4) (13) (84) (97) Net Income 748 8 756 162 918 Total Normalized Items (0) 0 - - - *Without effects of IFRS 9, 15 and 16. **No normalization in 4Q19. 24 Attachment 5 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Cash Flow Statement (Without effects of IFRS 16) DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 %YoY 2019 2019 2019 2018 % YoY Reported Adjustments Normalized R$ million Initial Net Financial Position 1,933 2,776 -30.4% 1,465 - 1,465 2,697 -45.7% EBITDA 1,967 1,822 8.0% 8,328 (1,530) 6,798 6,372 6.7% Capex (1,334) (1,371) -2.7% (3,853) - (3,853) (3,831) 0.6% EBITDA - Capex 633 451 40.4% 4,475 (1,530) 2,945 2,541 15.9% Working Capital 1,212 1,241 -2.3% (3,476) 2,647 (829) 372 n.a. Operating Free Cash Flow Ex-licenses 1,845 1,692 9.1% 999 1,117 2,116 2,912 -27.3% Clean UP 700MHZ - - n.a. - - - (143) -100.0% Operating Free Cash Flow 1,845 1,692 9.1% 999 1,117 2,116 2,769 -23.6% Financial investments - - n.a. - - - - n.a. Asset disposal 1 1 -3.1% 2 - 2 2 10.7% Net impact of financial interests (81) (90) -10.0% 576 (1,117) (541) (689) -21.5% Taxes Payments 18 (50) n.a. (163) - (163) (213) -23.5% Others impacts 40 (11) n.a. 345 - 345 (54) n.a. Net Cash Flow before dividends and 1,823 1,542 18.2% 1,759 - 1,759 1,815 -3.1% change in equity Dividends (364) (228) 59.7% (770) - (770) (588) 31.0% Change in Equity (2) (3) -47.8% 0 - 0 5 -91.3% Net Cash Flow 1,457 1,311 11.1% 989 - 989 1,232 -19.7% Final Net Financial Position 476 1,465 -67.5% 476 - 476 1,465 -67.5% *EBITDA normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19). Working Capital normalized according to the items in the Costs section (-R$ 37.1 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,494 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19) and according to the items in the Net Financial Results section (+R$ 66.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19), reallocated under Cash Flow of non-operating activities. Attachment 6 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Cash Flow Statement (Pro-forma x With IFRS 9 and 15 x With IFRS 16) DESCRIPTION 4Q19 Abs 4Q19 Abs 4Q19 Pro-Forma* IFRS 9/15 IFRS 9/15/16 R$ million Initial Net Financial Position 1,933 - 1,933 5,916 7,849 EBITDA Normalized 1,990 (23) 1,967 344 2,311 Capex (1,366) 32 (1,334) - (1,334) EBITDA Normalized - Capex 624 9 633 344 977 Working Capital 1,220 (8) 1,212 (69) 1,143 Non recurring operating items - - - - - Operating Free Cash Flow Ex-licenses 1,843 1 1,845 275 2,120 Clean UP 700MHZ - - - - - Operating Free Cash Flow Reported 1,843 1 1,845 275 2,120 Financial investments - - - - - Asset disposal 0 1 1 (1) 0 Net impact of financial interests (81) - (81) (155) (236) Taxes Payments 19 (1) 18 1 19 Other impacts 41 (1) 40 (400) (360) Net Cash Flow before dividends and 1,823 (0) 1,823 (280) 1,543 change in equity Dividends (364) (0) (364) 0 (364) Change in Equity (2) 0 (2) (0) (2) Net Cash Flow 1,457 - 1,457 (280) 1,177 Final Net Financial Position 476 - 476 6,196 6,672 *Without effects of IFRS 9, 15 and 16. 25 Attachment 7 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Operational Indicators DESCRIPTION 4Q19 4Q18 % YoY 3Q19 % QoQ 2019 2018 % YoY Mobile Customer Base ('000) 54,447 55,923 -2.6% 54,527 -0.1% 54,447 55,923 -2.6% Prepaid 32,984 35,694 -7.6% 33,284 -0.9% 32,984 35,694 -7.6% Postpaid 21,463 20,229 6.1% 21,243 1.0% 21,463 20,229 6.1% 4G Users Base ('000) 38,641 34,488 12.0% 37,340 3.5% 38,641 34,488 12.0% Market Share 24.0% 24.4% -0.4p.p. 23.9% 0.1p.p. 24.0% 24.4% -37.8% Prepaid 28.2% 27.5% 0.6p.p. 27.3% 0.9p.p. 28.2% 27.5% 64.0% Postpaid 19.6% 20.3% -0.7p.p. 19.9% -0.4p.p. 19.6% 20.3% -73.1% Gross Additions ('000) 6,476 6,083 6.5% 5,934 9.1% 24,249 24,177 0.3% Net Additions ('000) (80) (319) -74.8% (444) -81.9% (1,476) (2,712) -45.6% Monthly Churn (%) 4.0% 3.8% 0.2p.p. 3.9% 0.1p.p. 3.9% 3.9% 0.0p.p. Mobile ARPU (R$) 25.1 23.7 5.8% 23.9 5.2% 23.7 22.5 5.6% Prepaid 12.9 12.0 7.9% 12.0 7.7% 12.0 11.5 4.2% Postpaid 39.4 39.9 -1.1% 37.5 5.3% 38.0 39.8 -4.4% Postpaid (ex-M2M) 47.0 44.2 -16.6% 44.1 -11.9% 44.1 43.9 -5.1% SAC/Gross (R$) 44 53 -16.6% 50 -11.9% 52 55 -5.1% Fixed Telephony Customer Base ('000) 1,079 897 20.3% 1,051 2.7% 1,079.2 897.0 20.3% TIM Live Customer Base ('000) 566 467 21.1% 537 5.4% 565.8 467.0 21.1% TIM Live ARPU (R$) 83.8 80.2 4.4% 81.8 2.5% 80.9 74.9 8.0% Handsets Sold ('000) 277 284 -2.5% 234 18.5% 1,000 1,081 -7.4% Headcount 9,700 9,661 0.4% 9,540 1.7% 9,700 9,661 0.4% 26 Attachments Original document

