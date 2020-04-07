MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo > TIM Participações S.A. TIMP3 BRTIMPACNOR1 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. (TIMP3) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/02 12.59 BRL -1.41% 08:28p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of AGM/EGM 2020 PU 04/06 SAVE THE DATE : Earnings Release 1Q20 PU 03/16 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Strategic Plan Presentation 2020 - 2022 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations TIM Participações S A : Minutes of AGM/EGM 2020 0 04/07/2020 | 08:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME 02.558.115/0001-21 NIRE 33.300.276.963 MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 7th, 2020 DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On April 7th, 2020, at 2.30 p.m., at TIM Participações S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, No. 850, South Tower, Ground Floor - Auditorium, Barra da Tijuca, in the city and State of Rio de Janeiro. PRESENCE: Shareholders representing more than two thirds (2/3) of the total capital stock, including holders of the American Depositary Receipts, pursuant to (1) the signatures on the Shareholders' Attendance Book; and (2) by the valid distance voting ballots received on the terms of the CVM rules. Also attended the meeting, by videoconference, Messrs. Pietro Labriola, Diretor Presidente (Chief Executive Officer); Adrian Calaza, Diretor Financeiro e Diretor de Relações com Investidores (Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer); Bruno Mutzenbecher Gentil, Business Support Officer; Mario Girasole, Regulatory and Institutional Affairs Officer; Maria Antonietta Russo, Director of Human Resources & Organization area; Nicandro Durante, Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Compensation Committee; Jaques Horn, Diretor Jurídico (Legal Officer); Walmir Kesseli, Chairman of the Fiscal Council; and Gesner José de Oliveira Filho, member of the Board of Directors and Coordinator of the Statutory Audit Committee. It is registered the attendance, by videoconference, of Mr. Fernando de Magalhães, representative of the Company's independent auditors, Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes S/S ("EY"), and Mr. André Alves, representative of Advisia Consultoria de Gestão Empresarial Ltda, to provide clarifications on issues that may be raised by Shareholders. BOARD: Chairman - Mr. Robson Goulart Barreto; Secretary - Mr. Jaques Horn. PUBLICATIONS AND SUMMONS: (1) The management's report, the financial statements, the Fiscal Council's opinion, the Statutory Audit Committee's Report and the independent auditors' report, CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/ME 02.558.115/0001-21 NIRE 33.300.276.963 ANNEX I BY-LAWS CHAPTER I THE COMPANY'S CHARACTERISTICS Section 1 - TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. (the "Company") is a publicly-held stock corporation, governed by these By-laws and by the applicable legislation. Section 2 - The purpose of the Company is to: hold interest in the capital of companies that explore any type of telecommunications services, in the terms and conditions provided for in the relevant permits, authorizations or concessions, of companies that develop activities that are necessary or useful to the provision of such services, or of companies that provide Internet connection services, value added services and Internet application services; promote, through its controlled or affiliated companies, the expansion and implementation of any type of telecommunications services, in the terms and conditions provided for in the relevant permits, authorizations or concessions; promote, perform or give guidance in relation to the borrowing of funds from internal and external sources to be invested by the Company or by its controlled companies; IV. promote and incentive study and research activities for the development of any type of telecommunications services, as well as of Internet connection services, other value added services and Internet application services; 1 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 provide, directly or through controlled or affiliated companies, services related to the telecommunications industry; VI. promote, incentive and coordinate, through controlled or affiliated companies, the education and training of the staff required by the telecommunications industry in general; VII. perform or promote the import of goods and services for the controlled or affiliated companies; VIII. engage in any other activities related or akin to its purpose; and IX. hold interest in the corporate capital of other companies. Section 3 - The Company is headquartered and its forum is based in the city and State of Rio de Janeiro. The Company, upon resolution of its Board of Officers, may establish or amend the headquarter's address, as well as open, transfer, or close branches, agencies, warehouses, offices and any other establishments anywhere in Brazil or abroad. Section 4 - The duration term of the Company is indeterminate. CHAPTER II CAPITAL STOCK Section 5 - The subscribed and fully-paid capital stock is of eleven billion, five hundred and fifty seven million, four hundred and twenty six thousand, nine hundred and seventy four Reais and twenty six cents (R$11.557.426.974,26) divided into two billion, four hundred twenty one million, thirty two thousand and four hundred seventy nine (2,421,032,479) common shares all nominative, book-entry and with no-par value. Section 6 - Each common share corresponds to 1 (one) vote in the Shareholders' Meeting resolutions. Section 7 - The Company is authorized to increase the capital stock upon resolution of the Board of Directors, irrespective of an amendment to these By-laws, up to a limit of four billion four hundred and fifty thousand million (4,450,000,000) common shares. 2 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Paragraph One - Within the limits of the authorized capital set forth in the caput section of Section 7, the Company may, upon the Board of Directors' resolutions, grant stock options or subscription of shares to its officers, employees or any individuals that render services to the Company or its directly or indirectly controlled companies, as per the plan approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting. Paragraph Two - Within the limits of the authorized capital set forth in the caput section of Section 7, the Board of Directors may decide on the issuance of convertible debentures. Section 8 - The shares of Company shall be book entry shares and shall be kept in a deposit account, at a financial institution, on behalf of their holders, with no issuance of share certificates. The depository institution may charge shareholders for the cost of transferring their shares, as provided in section 35, paragraph 3rd of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976 ("Law 6,404/76"). CHAPTER III SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Section 9 - The Shareholders' Meeting is the ruling body of the Company, with authority to decide on all business concerning its corporate purpose and take the actions deemed convenient to the protection and development of the Company. Section 10 - The following are exclusive powers of the Shareholders' Meeting: to amend the By-laws; to decide on the appraisal of assets given by shareholders to pay up capital stock; to decide on the Company's transformation, merger, take-over and split-up; its dissolution and liquidation; to appoint and remove liquidators and appreciate their accounts; IV. to suspend the rights of shareholders that do not comply with their duties imposed by law or by these By-laws or the Novo Mercado Listing Rules (the "Novo Mercado Rules") disclosed by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"); 3 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 to elect and remove, at any time, the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Fiscal Council; VI. to determine the global or individual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, Board of Executive Officers and members of the Fiscal Council; VII. to annually take the accounts of the management and decide about the financial statements submitted by the management; VIII. to decide whether the Company shall file a civil liability lawsuit against the management for losses in the Company's assets, as provided in section 159 of Law No. 6,404/76; IX. to resolve in compliance with all provisions set forth in any law, the By-laws or the Novo Mercado Rules about capital stock increase by means of subscription of new shares, and on the issuance of any other bonds or securities, whether in Brazil or abroad as provided in the paragraph 1 of section 7 and whenever the limit of the authorized capital has been attained; to previously approve the execution of loan agreements, management agreements and technical support services agreements, between the Company or its controlled companies, on the one side, and the controlling shareholder or its controlled companies, affiliated or under the same control or the controlling companies of the latter, or parties related to the Company, on the other side, after prior assessment of the Statutory Audit Committee to the effect that the terms and conditions of the agreement in question are in compliance with standards normally adopted in the market for transactions of the same nature between independent parties. Sole Paragraph - The reimbursement amount due to dissenting shareholders, who exercise the right of withdrawal in the cases provided for in the Law No. 6,404/76, is determined by dividing the value of net equity, as provided in the latest financial statements approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, by the total number of shares issued by the Company, excluding treasury shares. Section 11 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall be convened by the Board of Directors, represented by its Chairman, and may also be convened as provided under the sole paragraph of section 123 of Law No. 6,404/76. 4 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Section 12 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall be opened and presided over by the Company's Chief Executive Officer or by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, or by an attorney-in-fact expressly appointed by the Company's Chief Executive Officer or by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, with specific authority for such purpose. The Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting shall appoint the Secretary. Paragraph One - In order to prove the shareholder status, it will be observed the provision of section 126 of Law No. 6,404/76; holders of uncertified or deposited shares shall deposit with the Company's head-office, no later than two (2) working days before the shareholders' meeting, their identity document and respective proxy, when needed, and the receipt/statement issued by the depository institution, issued no later than five (5) working days before the shareholders' meeting. Paragraph Two - Notwithstanding the provisions above, the shareholder who attends the Shareholders' meeting provided with the documents referred to in Paragraph One above, until the time of the beginning of the meeting, may participate and vote, even if he has not presented the documents previously. Section 13 - The Shareholders' Meeting proceedings and resolutions shall be recorded in minutes, signed by the presiding board and the shareholders attending the meeting that represent, at least, the majority required for passing resolutions. Paragraph One - The minutes shall be recorded as a summary of the facts, including dissents and protests. Paragraph Two - Except as otherwise decided by the Meeting, the minutes shall be published without the shareholders' signatures. Section 14 - Annually, within the first four months following the end of the fiscal year, a annual Shareholders' Meeting shall be convened to: take the management accounts; examine, discuss and vote the financial statements; decide on the uses to which the net profits of the fiscal year should be put and on the distribution of dividends; and 5 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 elect the members of the Fiscal Council and, when applicable, the members of the Board of Directors. Section 15 - A Special Shareholders' Meeting shall be convened whenever the Company interests so require. Section 16 - The shareholders shall exercise their voting rights in the Company's interests. CHAPTER IV COMPANY MANAGEMENT SECTION I GENERAL RULES Section 17 - The Company shall be managed by the Board of Directors and by the Board of Executive Officers. Paragraph One - The Board of Directors, as a decision body, shall carry out the high management of the Company. Paragraph Two - The Board of Executive Officers is the Company's representative and executive body, and each one of its members shall act within his/her respective scope of authority, provided that the limits set forth in sections 10, 22 and 32 of these By-laws are observed. Paragraph Three - The duties and powers vested by law on each management body cannot be assigned to another. Paragraph Four - The positions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer or main executive officer of the Company shall not be held by the same manager cumulatively. Paragraph Five - The members of the Board of Directors and of the Board of Executive Officers are released from providing a pledge as guarantee of their term of office. 6 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Section 18 - Managers will take office by signing an instrument of appointment recorded in the Book of the Minutes of the Board of Directors or Executive Officers' Meetings, as the case may be. Sole Paragraph - The member of the Board of Directors or the member of the Board of Executive Officers, shall take office only after the execution of the term of office, which shall encompass his/her subjection to the arbitration clause referred to in Section 49 of these By-Laws, pursuant to any applicable legal requirements. Section 19 - At the taking of office, the Company's Managers shall sign, in addition to the instrument of appointment, a statement pursuant to which they shall adhere to the terms of the Company's Policies and Code of Ethics and Conduct. Section 20 - In addition to the events of death, resignation, dismissing and other events provided for in the law, the position shall become vacant whenever the manager fails to sign the terms of office provided in these By-laws within the thirty (30) days as of its election, everything with no just cause, at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Paragraph One - The resignation from the position of manager shall be made upon written communication to the body integrated by the resigning member, and it shall become effective as of such moment to the Company and, to any third parties, after the filing of the document of resignation with the Board of Trade and its publication. Paragraph Two - Should any position in the Board of Directors be vacant, including the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, the other Board members, upon decision of the majority of members, shall appoint an alternate member, who shall remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting. The alternate elected by the Shareholders' Meeting shall remain in office for the remaining period of the replaced member's term of office. Paragraph Three - The members of the Board of Directors shall be replaced in the event of absence or impediment by a proxy duly appointed insofar as such proxy is a member of the Board of Directors. Section 21 - Managers shall serve a unified term of two (2) years, with reelection allowed. 7 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Sole Paragraph - The terms of office of the Managers shall be extended until the instatement of their elected successors. SECTION II BOARD OF DIRECTORS Section 22 - In addition to the duties provided by law, the Board of Directors is responsible for: approving and following up the Company's annual budget and the Company's goals action plan and business strategy plan for the period covered by the budget of the Company and its controlled companies; deciding on the issuance of shares and convertible debentures, within the limits of the authorized capital stock as per Section 7 of the present By-laws, as well as non-convertible debentures, and the Board of Directors may also exclude the preemptive rights or reduce the term for its exercise in the issuance of shares and convertible debentures which are placed for sale in the Stock Exchange or by public subscription or exchange for shares in a public tender offer for the acquisition of control under the terms set forth by law and the applicable legislation; authorizing the issue of commercial papers for public offering; IV. deciding, when so empowered by the Shareholders' Meeting, on the conditions for the issue of debentures, the maturity date and conditions, amortization or redemption, the date and conditions for interest payment, profit sharing and refund premium, if any, and the form of subscription or placement, as well as the other types of debentures; authorizing the purchase of shares issued by the Company, for the purposes of cancellation or holding them in treasury and subsequent sale; VI. deciding on the approval of a program of depository receipts issued by the Company; 8 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 VII. deciding on the purchase or sale, in whole or partially, by the Company or by its controlled companies, of interest in capital stock of other companies, as well as of participation in joint venture that require the incorporation of a new company; VIII. authorizing the exchange of shares and other securities, as well as the waiver of preemptive rights to the subscription of shares, debentures convertible into shares or subscription bonus issued by the controlled companies; IX. authorizing the creation or liquidation of subsidiary companies or controlled companies; authorizing the Company, as well as its controlled companies and affiliates, to enter into, amend or terminate shareholders' agreements; XI. deciding on the submission to the General Shareholders' Meeting of loan agreements, management agreements and technical support services agreements between the Company or its controlled companies, on one side, and the controlling shareholder or its controlled companies, affiliated, under the same control or the controlling companies of the latter, or parties related to the Company, on the other side, subject to the provisions in Section 10, item X, of these By-Laws; XII. decide on the execution of agreements of any nature, except for those mentioned in Section 10, item X, of these By-Laws, between the Company or its controlled companies, on one side, and the controlling shareholder or its controlled companies, affiliated or under the same control of the controlling companies of the latter, or parties related to the Company, on the other side, involving amounts equal to or exceeding R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million Reais), after prior assessment of the Company's Statutory Audit Committee to the effect that the terms and conditions of the agreement in question are in compliance with standards normally adopted in the market for transactions of the same nature between independent parties; XIII. decide on the execution of agreements by the Company or by its controlled companies of loans, financing or other transactions implying indebtedness to the Company or its controlled companies, whose total value is higher than R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million Reais). Letter of bank guarantees or guarantees of any nature, hired by the Company or its controlled companies, to ensure judicial or administrative proceedings, are excepted; 9 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 XIV. decide on the execution of agreements by the Company, or by its controlled companies, for the purchase of assets or services, whose total value exceeds R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million Reais); XV. decide on the sale, donation, assignment, or encumbrance of any assets or rights classified in the non-current assets of the Company or its subsidiaries or controlled companies, whose original acquisition value, or in its absence, the market value, exceeds R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million Reais); XVI. decide on the granting of secured or personal guaranty by the Company in favor of third parties, controlled companies included, over the amount of R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million Reais), except for any guarantees in favor of (i) employees of the Company or its controlled companies with respect to residential rental agreements, in the event of relocation at the request of the Company; and (ii) controlled or affiliated companies with respect to rental agreements for establishments, stores or commercial points; XVII. authorize the execution by the Company, or by its subsidiaries or controlled companies, of agreements, judicial or extrajudicial, Conduct Adjustment Agreement or any similar instruments, which result in the assumption of financial obligations, to do or not to do, the donation of goods or services, and / or the waiver of rights, whenever the total amount involved exceeds R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million Reais), and whose main objective is (i) to avoid the filing of new lawsuits, (ii) to remove or suspend the application of penalties and / or the imposition of restrictions by the competent authorities, or (iii) to close litigations in progress; XVIII. decide on policies or equivalent documents, to be observed by all officers, members of the Fiscal Council and the Statutory Audit Committee and employees of the Company, and of its controlled and subsidiary companies, related to: (a) functional conduct guided by ethical and moral standards (Code of Ethics and Conduct of the Company); (b) the Company's sustainability practices; (c) management compensation; (d) appointment of members of the Board of Directors, its advisory committees and the Board of Officers; (e) risk management; (f) transactions with related parties; (g) conflict of interest; and (h) trading in the Company's securities. XIX. decide on the performance of non-profit acts, for the benefit of employees or the community whenever the value involved is greater than R$2,000,000.00 (two million Reais); 10 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 approving the Company's supplementary pension plan and that of its controlled companies; XXI. electing and dismissing, at any time, the Executive Officers, including the Chief Executive Officer, determining their specific titles, duties and scopes of authority in compliance with the provisions of these By-laws, and also approving the assignment of new duties to Executive Officers and any amendment to the composition and the duties of the Executive Officers; XXII. dividing the total global remuneration amount established by the Shareholders' Meeting among the Directors and Executive Officers of the Company, as the case may be; XXIII. approve its internal rulings, as well as the internal rulings of their advisory committees; XXIV. approve the Board of Officers' internal rulings, with its respective organizational structure; XXV. appointing the Company's representatives in the management of its controlled companies; XXVI. electing or dismissing the independent auditors responsible for providing audit services on the Company's financial statements, after assessment and opinion issued by the Statutory Audit Committee; XXVII. rendering an prior and grounded opinion for or against any tender offer for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company to be disclosed until fifteen (15) days prior to the publication of the tender offer call notice that shall address, at least,: (i) the convenience and opportunity of the tender offer regarding the interest of the overall shareholders also related to the price and potential impacts for the liquidity of shares; (ii) the repercussions of the tender offer on the Company's interests; (iii) the strategic plans disclosed by the offeror with regard to the Company; (iv) the options to the acceptance of the tender offer for the acquisition of shares available in the market; and (v) other points the Board of Directors consider pertinent, as well as the information required by the applicable rules set forth by CVM; 11 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 XXVIII. decide on any subject or proposal to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting and to resolve on its convening, whenever it is necessary; XXIX. review, annually, the corporate governance program, in order to improve it; decide on independent auditors' annual work plan, after prior assessment of the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company; XXXI. performing any other activity assigned to it by the Shareholders' Meeting; and XXXII. deciding the cases not provided for herein and performing other duties not assigned to another body by law or by these By-laws. Sole Paragraph - The Board of Directors may establish differentiated levels of authority for the Executive Board and down the hierarchical structure of the Company's administrative organization, always observing the provisions of these By-Laws. Section 23 - The Board of Directors is comprised of at least five (5) and at most nineteen (19) permanent members. Paragraph One - At least two (2) or twenty percent (20%) of the members of the Board of Directors, which is higher, shall be Independent Directors, as per the definition of the Novo Mercado Rules, and shall also be considered independent the Director(s) elected as provided in paragraphs 4 and 5 of article 141 of Law 6,404/76 and in paragraph 3 of article 16 of Novo Mercado Rules. Paragraph Two - Whenever the membership percentage results in a fraction, as a result of the compliance with the percentage set forth in the above paragraph, the number will be rounded up to the immediate following whole number, under the Novo Mercado Rules. Paragraph Three - The qualification as Independent Directors shall be resolved in the Shareholders' Meeting that elects them and expressly recorded in its Minutes. Section 24 - The Directors shall be elected and dismissible by the Shareholders' Meeting, and the Board of Directors shall appoint, among them, its Chairman. 12 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Paragraph One - A Director shall have a spotless reputation; and except as waived by the Shareholders' Meeting, the following may not be elected: (I) those who hold positions in companies that might be considered competitors to the Company; or (II) those who have or represent conflicting interest with the Company. Directors shall not be entitled to exercise voting rights or have access to information or take part in Board of Directors' Meetings in case of impediments specified in this Paragraph One, derived from supervening or unknow event, at the time of their elections. Paragraph Two - Pursuant to Section 156, of Law No. 6,404/76, the right to vote shall not be exercised in the circumstances where there is a conflict of interest with that of the Company. Section 25 - The Board of Directors shall meet regularly at least six (6) and up to twelve (12) times per year, and whenever called for a special meeting by its Chairman, by any 2 (two) Directors or by the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Paragraph One - The call notices shall be sent by mail or e-mail, delivered at least 7 (seven) days in advance, except in the cases of evident urgency, at the sole discretion of the Chairman of the Board. The call notice shall specify the agenda. Paragraph Two - The members of the Board are authorized to participate through video and/or audio conferences, everything with no prejudice to the effectiveness of the decisions made. Votes by letter, e-mail or registered through the corporate governance system or any other formal means of communications are allowed as well, as long as they are received by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or the alternate thereto until the time of the respective meeting. Paragraph Three - The Chairman of the Board of Directors may invite to attend the meetings of the body any other members of the Board of Executive Officers, other Company's high ranked employees, as well as any third parties that may contribute with opinions or recommendations related to the matters to be decided on by the Board of Directors. The individuals invited to attend the meetings of the Board shall not be entitled to vote. Section 26 - The Board of Directors decisions shall be passed by majority of votes, with the presence of the majority of the Directors; and in the event of draw, the Chairman shall be entitled to the deciding vote. 13 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Sole Paragraph - Minutes shall be drawn up to record the meetings of the Board of Directors, which minutes shall be signed by all Directors that attended such meeting and by the Secretary of the meeting. SUB-SECTION I COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Section 27 - The Board of Directors may create technical and advisory committees to provide advice to the Board of Directors, whether permanent or otherwise, whenever it deems the creation of such committees necessary. Sole Paragraph - The Board of Directors shall establish the rules applicable to its committees, including rules on authorities, composition, term of office, compensation, operation and scope. Section 28 - The Company shall have a Statutory Audit Committee, an advisory body directly under the Board of Directors. Paragraph 1 - The Statutory Audit Committee shall adopt its own Internal Regulations, approved by the Board of Directors, which shall provide in detail on its functions and on its operational procedures, observing the legislation in force and the rules issued by the regulatory bodies of the financial market and of the stock exchanges where the Company's securities are listed. Paragraph 2 - The Statutory Audit Committee shall operate permanently and shall be composed of at least 3 (three) and no more than 5 (five) members, appointed by the Board of Directors, for a term of office of 2 (two) years, which shall coincide with the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors, and their appointment shall be limited to a maximum period of 10 (ten) years. Paragraph 3 - In compliance with the rules issued by the regulatory bodies of the financial market: (i) at least 1 (one) of the independent members of the Board of Directors shall also be a member of the Statutory Audit Committee; (ii) at least 1 (one) member of the Statutory Audit Committee shall have recognized experience in matters of corporate accounting; (iii) all 14 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 members of the Statutory Audit Committee shall be independent members; and (iv) all its members shall meet the requirements provided for in art. 147 of Law 6,404/76. Paragraph 4 - The same member of the Statutory Audit Committee may accumulate both characteristics referred to in items (i) and (ii) of Paragraph 3 above. Paragraph 5 - Persons who are or have been, in last the 5 (five) years, members of management or employees of the Company, or of its controlled, parent or affiliated companies, or of companies under common control, directly or indirectly, or technical professionals in charge of teams involved in the Company's audit work, or their spouses, relatives through lineal or collateral kinship up to the third degree, and through affinity up to the second degree, shall be prohibited from being members of the Statutory Audit Committee. Paragraph 6 - The Statutory Audit Committee shall have one coordinator elected by the majority of its members, whose activities and duties shall be determined in the Statutory Audit Committee' Internal Regulations. Paragraph 7 - The Statutory Audit Committee shall meet whenever necessary, but at least every two months, so that the accounting information of the Company may always be reviewed by such body before their disclosure. Section 29 - The Statutory Audit Committee, among other functions that may be assigned to such body by the Board of Directors or by the applicable regulation, shall be responsible for: issuing its opinion on the hiring and dismissal of the independent auditor responsible for the audit services on the financial statements, as well as any other services, whether or not they are audit services; analyzing the annual work plan, discussing the result of the activities performed, the revisions made and assessing the performance of the independent auditors; supervising the activities of the independent auditors with the purposes of assessing their independence, the quality and the adequacy of the services provided to the Company, including, to the extent allowed by the legislation, assisting in the solution of any divergences 15 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 between the management and the independent auditors with respect to the presentation of the financial statements; IV. supervising the activities performed by the internal audit, analyzing, for such purpose, the annual work plan, discussing the result of the activities performed, the revisions made and assessing the performance of the internal auditors; supervising and analyzing the effectiveness, quality and integrity of the internal control mechanisms, in order to, among other things, monitor compliance with provisions related to: (i) presentation of the financial statements, including the quarterly financial information and other interim statements; and (ii) the information and measurements disclosed based on adjusted accounting data and on non-accounting data, which add elements that are not provided for in the structure of the usual reports of the financial statements; VI. to have tools for receiving and treatment of information about non-compliance with legal and regulatory provisions applicable to the Company, in addition to internal regulations and codes, including provision for specific procedures to protect the provider and confidentiality of information; VII. analyzing whistleblower reports, anonymous or otherwise, related to any accounting, internal controls or audit matters, received by the Company, as well as suggesting the measures that may be taken; VIII. examining, assessing and issuing its opinion, previously, on whether the agreements to be executed between the Company or its controlled companies, on one side, and the controlling shareholder or its controlled companies, affiliated or under the same control or the controlling companies of the latter, or parties related to the Company, on the other side, comply with the standards normally adopted in the market in transactions of the same nature between independent parts, based on the material submitted by the Company's management, and the Statutory Audit Committee may request additional clarifications or opinions of independent third parties, whenever it deems necessary; IX. preparing summarized annual report, to be presented together with the financial statements, containing the description of: (a) its activities, the results and conclusions reached and the recommendations made; and (b) any situations in which there are significant 16 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 divergences among the Company's management, the independent auditors and the Statutory Audit Committee with respect to the Company's financial statements; assessing and monitoring the risk exposures of the Company, being authorized to request detailed information on policies and procedures related to: (a) the compensation of the management ; (b) the use of the Company's assets; and (c) the expenses incurred on behalf of the Company. XI. evaluating, monitoring and recommending to the Management the correction or improvement of the Company's internal policies, including the policy of transactions with related parties; and XII. evaluating the quarterly information, interim statements and financial statements. Sole Paragraph - The Statutory Audit Committee, by means of resolution passed by the majority of its members, may hire external consultants, including independent auditors and lawyers, to assist it in the fulfillment of its duties and responsibilities. Section 30 - The Statutory Audit Committee shall have operational autonomy and budgetary endowment, within the limits approved by the Board of Directors and in accordance with proposal prepared by the Statutory Audit Committee itself, to conduct or determine the conduction of inquiries, assessments and investigations within the scope of its activities, and it may hire, for such purpose, independent external specialists. SECTION III BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS Section 31 - The Board of Executive Officers, who may or may not be shareholders themselves, shall be comprised of a minimum of three (3) and a maximum of twelve (12) members. All Executive Officers shall be elected by the Board of Directors, which may dismiss them at any time. Among the Executive Officers, shall be entitled, necessarily, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, the Investor Relations Officer and the Legal Officer, and the others shall be entitled as established by the Board of Directors. 17 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Paragraph One - In the case of a vacant Executive Officer position, the Board of Directors shall elect a new Executive Officer or an alternate to fill it in for the unexpired term of mandate. Paragraph Two - In the absence or temporary incapacity of any Officer, an alternate Officer shall be appointed by the Chief Executive Officer or, in the event of his/her incapacity, by majority decision of the Executive Officers. Section 32 - Pursuant to the provisions of section 143, paragraph 2nd of Law No. 6,404/76, it is incumbent upon the Board of Executive Officers, acting as a decision body: approve the proposals, plans and projects to be submitted to the Board of Directors and/or the Shareholders' Meeting; decide on the execution of agreements of any nature, except for those mentioned in Section 10, item X, between the Company or its controlled companies, on one side, and the controlling shareholder or its controlled companies, affiliates or under the same control or the controlling companies of the latter, or parties related to the Company, on the other side, with a value under R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million Reais), after prior assessment of the Statutory Audit Committee to the effect that the terms and conditions of the agreement in question are in compliance with standards normally adopted in the market for transactions of the same nature between independent parties;;

III. decide on the participation of the Company or its controlled companies in any association and, once it does not require the incorporation of a company, in any joint venture, consortium or any similar structure; IV. decide on the appointment of the Company and its controlled companies' representatives in other companies or associations in which they participate; decide on the execution of agreements by the Company or by its controlled companies of loans, financing or other transactions implying indebtedness to the Company or its controlled companies, whose total value is equal to or lower than R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million Reais). Letter of bank guarantees or guarantees of any nature, hired by the Company or its controlled companies, to ensure judicial or administrative proceedings, are excepted; 18 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 VI decide on the execution of agreements by the Company, or by its controlled companies, for the purchase of assets or services, whose total value is equal to or lower than R$500,000,000.00 (five hundred million Reais); VII. decide on the sale, donation, assignment, or encumbrance of any assets or rights classified in the non-current assets of the Company or its subsidiaries or controlled companies, whose original acquisition value, or in its absence, the market value, is equal to or lower than R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million Reais); VIII. decide on the granting of secured or personal guaranty by the Company in favor of third parties, controlled companies included, equal to or lower than R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million Reais) and over the amount of R$10,000,000.00 (ten million Reais), except for any guarantees in favor of (i) employees of the Company or its controlled companies with respect to residential rental agreements, in the event of relocation at the request of the Company; and (ii) controlled or affiliated companies with respect to rental agreements for establishments, stores or commercial points; IX. authorize the execution by the Company, or by its controlled companies, of agreements, judicial or extrajudicial, Conduct Adjustment Agreement or any similar instruments, which result in the assumption of financial obligations, to do or not to do, the donation of goods or services, and / or the waiver of rights, whenever the total amount involved exceeds R$10,000,000.00 (ten million Reais), and whose main objective is (i) to avoid the filing of new lawsuits, (ii) to remove or suspend the application of penalties and / or the imposition of restrictions by the competent authorities, or (iii) to close litigations in progress; decide on the performance of non-profit acts, for the benefit of employees or the community whenever the value involved is equal to or lower than R$2,000,000.00 (two million Reais); XI. approve the execution of collective agreements by the Company or its controlled companies; and XII. establish financial thresholds to be applied down the hierarchical structure of the Company's administrative organization, based on the limits defined in these By-laws, for the 19 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 practice of acts and execution of agreements, and those that may be approved for the Company's Board of Officers and attorneys-in-fact by the Board of Directors. Paragraph One - The Chief Executive Officer shall, among other attributions, coordinate the activities of the Executive Officers and conduct the execution of the Company's Management, as follows: to guarantee the effectiveness and the proper operation of the Board of Officers; to organize and to coordinate, with collaboration of the Secretary, the agenda of the meetings; to convene, directly or through the Secretary collaboration, the Board of Officers' Meetings; IV. to install and chair the Board of Officers' Meetings; to coordinate the discussions and resolutions taken in the Board of Officers' Meetings, promoting participation of all members in decision-making process, observing your independent position and being responsible for the proper operation of the meetings; VI. to combine the Board of Officers activities with the interests of the Company, its shareholders and other interested parties; and VII. to address to the Board of Directors' Chairman doubts and information requirements of the members of the Board of Officers, in order to facilitate and organize the communication with the Board of Directors. Paragraph Two - The Investor Relations Officer shall, among other activities, the following attribution: to guarantee the relationship with the national and international financial community, ensuring compliance with the obligations of capital market regulators where the Company's shares are listed. 20 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Paragraph Three - The Chief Financial Officer shall, among other activities, the following attribution: to ensure financial, administrative, economic-managerial and tax procedures.

Paragraph Four - The Legal Officer shall, among other activities, the following attribution: to ensure the Company's tutelage and legal support, except for tax matters. Section 33 - The Board of Executive Officers shall meet whenever convened by the Chief Executive Officer or by 2 (two) members of the Board of Executive Officers. Paragraph One - The call notices for the meetings of the Executive Board shall be made by mail or e-mail, delivered at least 2 (two) days in advance, except in the cases of evident urgency, at the sole discretion of the Chief Executive Officer. The call notice shall be waived when all Executive Officers are present. Paragraph Two - The members of the Board of Officers are authorized to participate through video and/or audio conferences, everything with no prejudice to the effectiveness of the decisions made. Votes by letter, e-mail or registered through the corporate governance system or any other formal means of communications are allowed as well, as long as they are received by the Chief executive Officer or the alternate thereto until the time of the respective meeting. Paragraph Three - The decisions of the Board of Executive Officers shall be made by majority of votes of the Executive Officers, and the Chief Executive Officer shall be entitled to the deciding vote in the event of draw. Paragraph Four - The meetings of the Board of Executive Officers shall be recorded in minutes, which shall be signed by the attending Officers and by the Secretary. Section 34 - The Chief Executive Officer, acting severally, is vested with full powers to practice any and every act and sign any and every document on behalf of the Company, provided that the limits set forth by Sections 10, 22 and 32 of these By-laws and under the law are observed. 21 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Paragraph One - The Board of Directors is responsible for determining the scope of authority of each one of the other Executive Officers, as well as the value up to which they are authorized to perform acts and sign documents on behalf of the Company, provided that the limits set forth in Sections 10, 22 and 32 of these By-laws and under the law are observed. Paragraph Two - Without prejudice of the provisions in the main portion and in paragraph one of this section, any of the Company's Executive Officers may act severally in matters within the levels of authority established by the Board of Directors, as well as representing the Company before third parties, including federal, state and local government agencies. Section 35 - Provided that the limits set forth in sections Sections 10, 22 and 32 and 34 of these By-laws, in the levels of authority established by the Board of Directors and in the law are observed, the Company shall be represented and shall be validly bound by the act or signature of: any Executive Officer, acting individually; 2 (two) attorneys acting jointly; or a single attorney, acting individually, as long as the respective power of attorney has been signed by 2 (two) Executive Officers, one of them necessarily being the Chief Executive Officer, or by 3 (three) Executive Officers acting jointly. Paragraph One - The powers of attorney granted by the Company shall be always signed by one Executive Officer, except for power of attorney instruments that grant powers for the grantee to act individually, which shall observe the provisions in item III of the main portion of this section, observing the relevant levels of authority established by these By-Laws. Paragraph Two - The powers of attorney granted by the Company shall specify the powers granted and shall be valid for a maximum of 1 (one) year, except for those for judicial purposes, which shall be granted for an indeterminate term. The delegation of powers of attorney "ad negotia" is prohibited. 22 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Section 36 - The Board of Executive Officers shall manage the Company strictly complying with the provisions of these By-laws and the applicable legislation, and the members thereof are not allowed to jointly or severally practice any act strange to the Company's corporate purposes. CHAPTER V FISCAL COUNCIL Section 37 - The Fiscal Council is the body responsible for the surveillance of the Company's management acts and information to shareholders, and shall be operated permanently. Section 38 - The Fiscal Council shall be comprised of 3 (three) to 5 (five) permanent members and each one shall have an alternate, shareholders or not, elected by the Shareholders' Meeting. Paragraph One - The members of the Fiscal Council shall be independent, and for such, they shall comply with the following requirements: I - not be or not have been in the past 3 (three) years an employee or manager of the Company or any company controlled thereby or under the common control therewith; II - not receive any remuneration, either directly or indirectly, from the Company or from a company controlled thereby or under the common control therewith, except for the remuneration as member of the Fiscal Council. Individuals who are not qualified as independent, as provided for in this paragraph 1, may not be elected for the Fiscal Council. Paragraph Two - The members of the Fiscal Council, effective or alternate shall take office after the execution of the term of office, which shall encompass their subjection to the arbitration clause referred to in Section 49 of these By-Laws and the compliance with any applicable legal requirements. Paragraph Three - The term of office of Fiscal Council members shall end at the first Annual Shareholders' Meeting following the respective election, reelection being allowed. The members of the Fiscal Council shall remain in office until their successors are installed. Paragraph Four - The members of the Fiscal Council, in their first meeting, shall elect their Chairman, charged with effecting that organ's decisions. 23 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Paragraph Five - The Fiscal Council may request the Company to appoint qualified staff to provide it clerical and technical support. Paragraph Six - Upon their installation, the members of the Fiscal Council shall sign, in addition to the instrument of taking of office, a statement whereby they shall abide by the rules of such agency's internal regulation, the Company's Policies and Code of Ethics and Conduct as well as a statement certifying that they are not under any hindrance, as provided for in the Internal Regulation of the Fiscal Council. Section 39 - In addition to the duties provided for at law, the Fiscal Council shall deliberate on its own Internal Rules. Section 40 - The Fiscal Council shall meet regularly every quarter, and specially whenever needed. Paragraph One - The meetings shall be convened by the Chairman of the Fiscal Council or by 2 (two) of its members or by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and they shall be established upon the attendance of the majority of its members. Paragraph Two - The Committee resolutions shall be passed by majority vote, the majority of its members being present and the dissenting member of the Fiscal Council shall state his dissenting opinion on the meeting minutes and shall inform it to the managing organs and the Shareholders' Meeting. Section 41 - The members of the Fiscal Council shall be replaced in their absence or incapacity by their respective alternates. Section 42 - In addition to the events of death, resignation, removal and others provided by law, a position shall become vacant when the member of the Fiscal Council fails to appear at 2 (two) consecutive meetings or 3 (three) non-consecutive meetings in a fiscal year. Paragraph One - In the event a position in the Committee becomes vacant, the replacement shall be effected as provided under section 41 hereof. 24 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Paragraph Two - If a position in the Fiscal Council becomes vacant and there is no alternate to be called to serve for the remaining term of office, a Shareholders' Meeting shall be convened to elect the alternate. Section 43 - The remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Council shall be determined by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting electing them, and for each acting member it shall not be less than one tenth of the average remuneration paid to each Executive Officer, not counting profit sharing. Sole Paragraph - The acting alternate shall be entitled to the member's remuneration for the replacement period, counted month by month, on which case the permanent member shall not receive the monthly remuneration. Section 44 - As suggested by the Fiscal Council, the Company's Shareholders' Meeting shall set aside, on an annual basis, a reasonable amount to pay the expenses incurred by the Fiscal Council, which shall be incurred pursuant to the budget approved by the majority of its members. Paragraph One - The Company's management shall take the actions required for the Company to bear all costs and expenses as approved by the Fiscal Council, provided that the limit established by the Company's Shareholders' Meeting is observed. Paragraph Two - The Fiscal Council, upon decision of the majority of its members, may hire external consultants, including independent auditors and lawyers, to assist it in complying with its duties and assignments, provided that the annual budgetary limit determined by the Shareholders' Meeting is observed, as provided in the head paragraph hereof. CHAPTER VI FISCAL YEAR AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Section 45 - The fiscal year shall last one year, starting on January 1st (first) of each year and ending on the last day of the month of December. 25 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Section 46 - The Management shall submit to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, together with the financial statements, a proposal for employee profit sharing and for the destination of the net income of the year. Paragraph One - The net income shall have the following destination: 5% (five percent) for the legal reserve, up to 20% (twenty percent) of the paid-up capital; 25% (twenty-five percent) of the net income, restated pursuant to items II and III of section 202 of Law No. 6,404/76 shall be distributed as mandatory minimum dividend to all shareholders. Paragraph Two - The net income balance not allocated to the payment of the mandatory minimum dividend shall be allocated to a supplementary reserve for the expansion of corporate business, including, but not limited to: investments in infrastructure, and in the development of products and services. The reserve provided in this Paragraph Two shall not exceed 80% (eighty percent) of the capital stock. Once that limit is reached, the Shareholders' Meeting shall decide on the destination of the balance, either distribution to shareholders or capitalization. Paragraph Three - The management may pay or credit interest on capital as provided under paragraph 7, section 9 of Law No. 9,249/95 and applicable laws and regulations, which can be deducted from the mandatory dividends under section 202 of Law No. 6,404/76, including on the basis of interim financial statements, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly, provided under these By-laws, by resolution of the Board of Directors. Paragraph Four - The authorization stated in the paragraph Three above, is equally applied in case of any statement of dividends or interim interest on capital, account of retained earnings or account of profit reserves existing. Paragraph Five - Dividends not received or claimed within a period of 3 (three) years, counting from the date they were made available to the shareholder, shall be reverted to the Company. CHAPTER VII LIQUIDATION 26 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Section 47 - The Company shall be liquidated in the cases provided by law, or upon decision of the Shareholders' Meeting, which shall determine the method of liquidation, elect the liquidator and install the Fiscal Council for the liquidation period, electing its members and determining their respective remuneration. CHAPTER VIII EQUITY CONTROL Section 48 - The Disposal of the Company's Control, directly or indirectly, whether by means of a single transaction or successive transactions, shall be carried out under a condition precedent or subsequent that the Buyer of the Company's Control undertakes to make a public tender offer to acquire all shares, issued by the Company owned by the other shareholders, and this public tender offer must comply with terms and conditions set forth in the statutory laws and regulations in force and the Novo Mercado Rules, so as to warrant that shareholders shall be given the same treatment as the transferor. CHAPTER IX ARBITRATION Section 49 - The Company, its shareholders, Senior Managers and Fiscal Council members, effective or alternate, if applicable, shall refer to arbitration before the Market Arbitration Panel, according its regulations, any controversies that may arise among them, with relation to or origin on the condition of issuer, shareholders, officers and members of the Fiscal Council, in particular, derived from the provisions set forth in the Law nº 6,385/76, Law nº 6,404/76, Company's By- laws, rules enacted by the National Monetary Council, the Central Bank of Brazil and Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil, as well as in any other applicable rules to the functioning of the overall capital markets, in addition to the rules set forth in the Novo Mercado Listing Rules, , other B3 regulations and the Novo Mercado Agreement. CHAPTER X DELISTING OF THE COMPANY OF NOVO MERCADO LISTING SEGMENT 27 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 SECTION I GENERAL PROVISIONS Section 50 - The Company's delisting of Novo Mercado listing segment may occur, pursuant to Sections II and III below, according to: the decision of the controlling shareholder or of the Company; the non-compliance with obligations under the Novo Mercado Rules; and the cancellation of the Company's publicly-held registration or the conversion of the CVM registration category, in which case the provisions set forth in the legislation and regulations in force shall be observed. SECTION II VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF THE COMPANY Section 51 - The voluntary delisting from the Novo Mercado listing segment will only be granted by B3, if it is preceded by a public tender offer for the acquisition of shares that observes the procedures provided in CVM instructions for cancellation of registration as a publicly held company and in the Novo Mercado Rules. Sole Paragraph - The voluntary delisting from the Novo Mercado listing segment may occur regardless of the public tender offer for the acquisition of shares mentioned above in the event of dismissal approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, in accordance with the Novo Mercado Rules. SECTION III COMPULSORY DELISTING OF THE COMPANY Section 52 - The application of penalty for compulsory delisting from the Novo Mercado listing segment depends on a public tender offer for the acquisition of shares with the same 28 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 characteristics as the public tender offer for the acquisition of shares as a result of voluntary delisting from the Novo Mercado listing segment, as provided in Section 51 above. Sole Paragraph - In the event of not reaching the percentage level equivalent to 1/3 (one third) of the outstanding shares, after the public tender offer for acquisition of shares, the shares issued by the Company will still be traded for a period of 6 (six) months in that segment, counted from the auction of the public tender offer for the acquisition of shares, without prejudice to the application of a financial penalty. CHAPTER XI CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING Section 53 - In the event of a corporate restructuring that involves the transfer of the Company's shareholding base, the resulting companies shall request admission to the Novo Mercado listing segment within 120 (one hundred and twenty) days from the date of the Shareholdders' Meeting that resolved on the said restructuring. Sole Paragraph - In the event that the restructuring involves resulting companies that do not intend to request admission to the Novo Mercado listing segment, the majority of the holders of the Outstanding Shares of the Company present at the Shareholders' Meeting shall agree to this corporate structure. CHAPTER XII TEMPORARY PROVISIONS Section 54 - Upon the Company's admission to the Novo Mercado Rules of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Novo Mercado" and "B3", respectively): The Company, its shareholders, including controlling shareholders, Senior Managers and members of the Fiscal Council, as installed, shall be subject to the provisions of the Novo Mercado Rules; 29 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 The capitalized terms in the present By-laws that have not been defined herein shall have the meaning attributed to them in the Novo Mercado Rules; and The provisions of the Novo Mercado Rules shall supersede statutory provisions, in case of harm to the rights of addressees of the public tender offers provided for herein. Section 55 - The approval by the Company, through its representatives, of the merger, split-up, takeover or dissolution of its controlled companies shall be preceded by an economic-financial analysis by an internationally acknowledged independent company, that shall confirm equitable treatment is being provided to all companies involved, the shareholders of which shall be granted ample access to the report on that analysis. Section 56 - These By-laws shall be interpreted in good faith. The Shareholders and the Company shall act in their relationship with the strictest good faith, both subjectively and objectively. Section 57 - This instrument is governed by the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil. 30 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 related to the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2019, were published on February 28th, 2020, on pages 3 to 16 of the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro; on pages B29 to B37 of the Valor Econômico; and (2) The Call Notice was published on March 6th, 9th and 10th, 2020, on pages 27, 14 and 18 of the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro, respectively; and on March 6th, 9th and 10th, 2020, on pages B7, B9 and B9 of the Valor Econômico, respectively. On Annual Shareholders' Meeting:(1) To resolve on the management's report and the financial statements of the Company, dated as of December 31st, 2019; (2) To resolve on the management's proposal for the allocation of the results related to the fiscal year of 2019 and the distribution of dividends by the Company; (3) To ratify the appointments of the Company's Board of Directors' Members, previously appointed at the Board of Directors' Meetings held on July, 30th, 2019 and February, 11th, 2020, under the terms of Section 150 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and Section 20, Paragraph 2 of the Company's By-Laws;(4) To resolve on the composition of the Fiscal Council of the Company; (5) To elect the effective and alternate members of the Fiscal Council of the Company; and To resolve on the compensation proposal for the Company's Administrators, members of the Committees and the members of the Fiscal Council of the Company, for the year of 2020. On Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting: (1) To resolve on the proposal for the extension of the Cooperation and Support Agreement, through the execution of its 13th amendment, to be entered into between Telecom Italia S.p.A., on the one hand, and the Company and its controlled Company, TIM S.A., on the other hand; (2) To resolve on the proposal of capital stock increase by means of capitalization of statutory reserve; and (3) To resolve on the amendment proposal of the Company's By-Laws and its consolidation. RESOLUTIONS: First, it was read the consolidated voting map of the votes received by the distance voting ballots, which was distributed to the attendees and was also available for consultation, pursuant to the Section 21-W, paragraph 4 of CVM Instruction No. 481. Then, the Chairman proposed: (1) the dismissal of the reading of the other documents related to the Agenda to be discussed on this Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, according to the Section 134 of the Law No. 6,404/76, taking into account that the shareholders are fully aware of the contents thereof; (2) the recording of these minutes as a summary and its publication without the signatures 2 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 of all shareholders, in accordance with Section 130, paragraphs 1 and 2, of Law No. 6,404/76, respectively; (3) the voting statements, abstentions, protests and dissidences, eventually casted, were received, numbered and certified by the Board, and be filed at the Company's headquarters, pursuant to Section 130, paragraph 1, of Law No. 6,404/76; and (4) that the minutes of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting be recorded as a single document, pursuant to Section 131, sole paragraph, of the Law No. 6,404/76. Without any opposition, the shareholders attending the meeting agreed with the proposals presented by the Chairman. Finally, after analysis and discussion of the items in the Agenda, the shareholders resolved: On Annual Shareholders' Meeting: To approve , by the majority of the votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, the management's report and the individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31 st , 2019, which were duly audited by the independent auditors of the Company, EY, with its respective report, as well as with the opinion of the Company's Fiscal Council and the report of the Company's Statutory Audit Committee; To approve , by the majority of votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, the management's proposal to allocate the results related to the fiscal year of 2019, along with the opinion of the Fiscal Council, which contemplates that the net profit of the fiscal year 2019, in the amount of three billion, six hundred and twenty-two million, one hundred and twenty-six thousand, six hundred and fifty Reais and twenty-eight cents (R$3,622,126,650.28) , shall be allocated as follows: (2.1) For the Profit Reserve, it shall be allocated the amount of one hundred and ninety-fourmillion, one hundred and sixty-onethousand, four hundred and eighty-threeReais and twenty-fourcents (R$194,161,483.24), related to the tax benefit amount of income tax reduction incurred in the fiscal year of 2019; 3 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 (2.2) To the Legal Reserve, according to Section 193 of the Law No. 6,404/76, five percent (5%) of the 2019 net profits, in the amount of one hundred and seventy-onemillion, three hundred and ninety- eight thousand, two hundred and fifty-eightReais and thirty-fivecents(R$171,398,258.35); (2.3) As interest on shareholders' equity (gross), the amount of nine hundred and ninety-fivemillion, four hundred and thirty-eightthousand, two hundred and thirty-fiveReais and twenty- nine cents (R$995,438,235.29),approved along the year of 2019 and paid in October 8th, 2019, January 24th, 2020 and January 29th, 2020, as follows: (i) the amount of eight hundred and fourteen million, one hundred and forty-onethousand, seven hundred and seventy-sevenReais and seventeen cents(R$814,141,727.17) is imputed to the mandatory minimum dividend; and (ii) the remaining amount of one hundred and eighty-onemillion, two hundred and ninety-sixthousand, five hundred and eight Reais and twelve cents(R$181,296,508.12) was distributed as additional dividends to the mandatory minimum set forth in the Company's By-Laws;and (2.4) For the Statutory Reserve for Expansion, pursuant to the Company's By-Laws, the remaining balance of the net profits, in the amount of two billion, two hundred and sixty-onemillion, one hundred and twenty-eightthousand, six hundred and seventy-threeReais and forty cents(R$2,261,128,673.40). The ratification of the appointments of the Board of Directors' members held on July, 30 th , 2019 and February, 11 th , 2020, pursuant the terms of Section 150 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and Section 20, Paragraph 2 of the Company's By-Laws, was put to a vote, which was approved by a majority of the votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, the ratification of the appointments of the Board of Directors' members, as follows: Flavia Maria Bittencourt, brazilian, in a stable union, bachelor in Chemical Engineering, bearer of CNH No. 04595103683, issued by DETRAN/RJ on March 28 th , 2018, enrolled with the CPF/ME under No. 011.971.887-11, domiciled at Marechal Deodoro street, No. 1401, house 10, Santo Amaro, city and State of São Paulo, CEP 04738-001; 4 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 Sabrina di Bartolomeo , italian, married, bachelor in Economics, bearer of the Italian passport No. YB0556281, valid through January 9 th , 2027, domiciled in Corso d'Italia 41, 00198, city of Rome, Italy; and Carlo Filangieri, italian, married, bachelor in Electronic Engineering, bearer of the Italian passport No. YA5952696, valid through May 15 th , 2024, domiciled in Corso d'Italia 41, 00198, city of Rome, Italy. It is also registered that, pursuant Section 17 of Regulamento de Listagem do Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa e Balcão ("Regulamento do Novo Mercado" and "B3", respectively), the Company's Board of Directors analysed the requirements under Section 16, Paragraph 1 and 2, of Regulamento do Novo Mercado, and expressed its understanding that Mrs. Flavia Maria Bittencourt meets the independence criteria set forth in the said provisions and is qualified as an Independent Director, pursuant the Regulamento do Novo Mercado, as provided in the management's proposal presented to this Meeting. The shareholder TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A. stated that they have obtained from the Directors, whose elections are now ratified, the confirmation that they have the necessary qualifications and meet the requirements established by the Law No. 6,404/76, by the CVM Instruction No. 367 and by the Company's By-Laws, in order to occupy the position of member of the Company's Board of Directors. The aforementioned members of the Board of Directors will have term of office until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021 and shall be invested in the positions by fulfilling the applicable conditions and signing the respective terms of investiture, as well as the other pertinent documents, in the form and within the period established in Law No. 6,404/76, in the CVM Instruction No. 367, in the Company's By-Lawsand in the Regulamento do Novo Mercado. To approve , by the majority of the votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, the composition of the Fiscal Council of the Company with three (3) regular members and three (3) alternate members. 5 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 The Chairman inquired the attending minority shareholders of their interest to request the vote in separate as Fiscal Council member, pursuant to Section 161, Paragraph 4, item 'a', of Law No. 6,404/76, having the shareholder DOCAS INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. appointed Mr. Elias de Matos Brito as regular member, and Mr. Anderson dos Santos Amorim as alternate; the item was put to vote in separate, without the participation of the controlling shareholder TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.; as a result, by the majority of the votes casted in by the minority of the shareholders who came forward on this resolution, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, with the votes in favor of the shareholder DOCAS INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. was elected Mr. Elias de Matos Brito , brazilian, married, bachelor in accounting, bearer of the identity card No. 074.806-03, issued by CRC- RJ, enrolled in the CPF/ME under No. 816.669.777-72, domiciled on Uruguaiana street, No. 39, floor 18, in the city and State of Rio de Janeiro, as regular member ; and Mr. Anderson dos Santos Amorim, brazilian, married, bachelor in accounting, bearer of Identity Card No. 105.561/O-0, issued by CRC-RJ, enrolled in the CPF/ME under No. 029.215.847-51, domiciled on B street, No. 116, block 2, apt. 403, Barreto, in the city of Niteroi and State of Rio de Janeiro, as alternate member . The shareholder DOCAS INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. stated that they have obtained from the candidates they have appointed for the Fiscal Council and elected in the terms above have the necessary qualifications and meet the requirements established by the Law No. 6,404/76 and the Company's By-Laws to occupy the position of member of the Fiscal Council. Next, it was put to vote the slate of candidates composed by 2 (two) regular members, and their respective alternate members, as per TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A's proposal, being approved, by the majority of the votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, in order to compose the Fiscal Council were elected: as regular member , Mr. Walmir Kesseli , brazilian, married, bachelor in economics, bearer of Identity Card No. 1.440.573-9, issued by SSP/PR, enrolled in the CPF/ME under No. 357.679.019-53, domiciled at Emílio Cornelsen street, No. 344, Apt. 602, Ahú, in the city of Curitiba, State of Paraná, having as alternate member Mr. Heinz Egon Lowen , brazilian, married, bachelor in accounting, bearer of Identity Card No. 691.784-4, issued by SSP/PR, enrolled in the CPF/ME under No. 6 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 017.339.239-34, domiciled at Baruch Spinoza street, No. 274, city of São José dos Pinhais, State of Paraná; and as regular member, Mr. Jarbas Tadeu Barsanti Ribeiro , brazilian, married, bachelor in economics and accounting, registered in the Conselho Regional de Economia of Rio de Janeiro under No. 8025, enrolled in the CPF/ME under No. 272.271.707-72, domiciled at Professor Paula Buarque street, Apt. 1.053, Parque São Vicente, city of Petrópolis and State of Rio de Janeiro, having as alternate member, Mrs. Anna Maria Cerentini Gouvea Guimarães , brazilian, married, bachelor in Engineering, bearer of the identity card No. 7101355, issued by SSP/SP, enrolled in the CPF/ME under No. 050.287.838-02, domiciled at Comandante Julio de Moura street, No. 439, roof, Barra da Tijuca, city and State of Rio de Janeiro; The shareholder TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A. who appointed the members of the Fiscal Council hereby elected, in the terms above, stated that they have the necessary qualifications and meet the requirements established by the Law No. 6,404/76 and the Company's Bylaws to occupy the position of member of the Fiscal Council. It is registered that all the Fiscal Council's members hereby elected shall remain in the position until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021. The members shall be invested in the positions by fulfilling the applicable conditions and signing the respective terms of investiture, as well as the other pertinent documents, in the form and within the period established in Law No. 6,404/76, the Company's Bylaws and in the Regulamento do Novo Mercado. To approve , by the majority of the votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, the compensation proposal for the administrators for the fiscal year of 2020, as follows: Compensation to the Board of Directors : total annual compensation in the amount of four million and eight hundred and sixty thousand Reais ( R$4,860,000.00) , to be granted to the Directors individually, in accordance with the criteria to be resolved by the Board of Directors; Compensation to the Committee's members: total annual compensation in the amount of one

7 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 million and nine hundred and forty-fourthousand Reais (R$1,944,000.00)to be granted to the members of the Board of Directors' advisory Committees, pursuant to the criteria to be resolved by the Board of Directors; Compensation to the Fiscal Council's members: total annual compensation in the amount of five hundred and forty-six thousand Reais ( R$546,000.00) ; and Compensation to the Board of Officers : total annual compensation in the amount of thirty-seven million and nine hundred and thirteen thousand Reais ( R$37,913,000.00) , provided that from such total, the amount to be paid is divided in: fifty-three point five percent (53,5%) correspond to the fixed compensation, and forty-six point five percent (46,5%) to the variable compensation. The Board clarified that the compensation amounts approved hereby are net, not considering the amounts due from social security contributions (INSS). The compensation, including the social security contribution, is expressly highlighted on the management's proposal submitted to the Shareholders (item 9). On Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting: To approve , by the majority of votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, being expressly registered the abstention of vote by the controlling shareholder TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A., the 12 (twelve) month extension of the Cooperation Support Agreement ("Agreement") between Telecom Italia S.p.A., on one side, and the Company and its subsidiary, TIM S.A., on the other side, until April 30th, 2021, and in the amount corresponding in Reais of up to nine million, six hundred and forty-nine thousand and two hundred and fourteen Euros (€9,649,214), according to the proposal submitted to the Statutory Audit Committee and to the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held on February 10th, 2020 and on March 5th, 2020, all in accordance with the documents previously disclosed on the websites of the Company, of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários and of the Securities and Exchange Commission, about the contract's background, being the Officers of the Company hereby authorized to perform any and all acts that may be deemed necessary in order to proceed with the extension of the Agreement. 8 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 To approve , by the majority of votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, the managements' proposal of Company's capital stock increase, along with the opinion of the Fiscal Council, in the amount of one billion, six hundred and forty-four million, twelve thousand, five hundred and fifty-two Reais and fifty-two cents (R$1,644,012,552.52), with no issuance of new shares, due to the capitalization of portion of the supplementary reserve for the expansion of social business, that exceeded the eighty percent limit (80%) of the capital stock, as provided in paragraph 2, Section 46 of the Company's By-Laws. Due to the herein referred capital stock increase, the new capital stock of the Company will be of eleven billion, five hundred and fifty-seven million, four hundred and twenty-six thousand, nine hundred and seventy-four Reais and twenty-six cents (R$11,557,426,974.26), divided into two billion, four hundred and twenty-one million, thirty-two thousand and four hundred and seventy nine (2,421,032,479) common shares, all nominative, book-entry and with no par value, to be reflected in the Section 5 of the Company's By-Laws, whose wording becomes effective as follows: "Section 5 - The subscribed and fully-paid capital stock is of eleven billion, five hundred and fifty seven million, four hundred and twenty six thousand, nine hundred and seventy four Reais and twenty six cents (R$11,557,426,974.26) divided into two billion, four hundred twenty one million, thirty two thousand and four hundred seventy nine (2,421,032,479) common shares all nominative, book-entry and with no-par value." To approve, by the majority of votes casted, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto, the management's proposal of the amendment and consolidation of the Company's By-Laws, which aims to adjust its provisions to the Regulamento do Novo Mercado terms, to modify the thresholds to corporate approvals and, also, to adjust the value of the capital stock of the Company, in order to reflect the capitalization of portion of the reserve above deliberated, besides the increases of capital stock previously approved by the Board of Directors, within the authorized capital, related to the Long Term Incentive Plans of the Company. Therefore, the Company's By-Laws shall become effective under the terms and in the form of the consolidated version in Annex I to these minutes. 9 CONT. MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A April 7th, 2020 CLARIFICATIONS:The Board received and registered the votes and the abstentions casted by the shareholders that attended this Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which were properly presented and computed in the resolutions above, as per the consolidated voting map attached hereto. Finally, it is registered that the Company adopted the necessary cares recommended by the World Health Organization related to COVID-19 for the holding of this Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. VOTING MAP: Pursuant to Section 30, paragraph 4, of the CVM Instruction No. 480, the consolidated voting map attached hereto, which is part of these minutes, indicates the number of votes in favor, against and the abstentions for each resolution, as well as the respective percentage. CLOSING: With nothing further to discuss, the Chairman of the Board suspended the meeting for the necessary time to finalize these minutes. As the session was reopened, the minutes were read, approved by all the shareholders present and executed by the Chairman, by the Secretary of the Board and by the present Shareholders who willing to sign them. I hereby certify that these minutes are the faithful copy of the original version duly recorded in the respective book. Rio de Janeiro (RJ), April 7th, 2020. JAQUES HORN Secretary of the Board 10 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting 2020 Final Vote Report Number of Shares / Percentage of Participants Annual Shareholder's Meeting Approve (Yes) Reject (No) Abstain Resolution 1 - Financial Statements 2019 1,969,372,863 6,945 58,576,353 97.11% 0.00% 2.89% Resolution 2 - Allocation of the Results 2019 2,027,881,146 7,240 67,775 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Resolution 3 - To ratify the appointment of Ms. Flavia Maria Bittencourt as a member of the Board of 2,027,625,546 263,300 67,315 Directors 99.98% 0.01% 0.00% Resolution 4 - To ratify the appointment of Mr. Carlo Filangieri as a member of the Board of Directors 2,021,981,350 5,907,501 67,310 99.71% 0.29% 0.00% Resolution 5 - To ratify the appointment of Ms. Sabrina di Bartolomeo as a member of the Board of 2,021,978,360 5,910,191 67,610 Directors 99.71% 0.29% 0.00% Resolution 6 - To resolve on the composition of the Companys Fiscal Council with 3 (three) effective 2,027,889,006 6,280 60,875 members and 3 (three) alternate members 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Resolution 8 - If one of the candidates leaves the single group to accommodate the election in a separate 1,636,630,727 370,458,272 205,855 the votes corresponding to your shares can still be given to the chosen group¹ 81.53% 18.46% 0.01% Resolution 8.1 - Minority Indication (Docas Investimentos Ltda.)² 20,661,307 0 0 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Resolution 9 - Remuneration 2020 1,804,894,466 222,450,146 611,549 89.00% 10.97% 0.03% Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting Approve (Yes) Reject (No) Abstain Resolution 1 - Cooperation and Support Agreement³ 416,212,323 6,350 3,041,570 99.27% 0.00% 0.73% Resolution 2 - Proposal of Capital Stock Increase 2,028,166,184 33,655 3,030,350 99.85% 0.00% 0.15% Resolution 3 - Amendment Proposal of the Company's By-laws 2,028,169,874 9,580 3,050,735 99.85% 0.00% 0.15% In view of the nomination of candidates by a minority shareholder, the Company now considers orders 8 and 8.1 presented in this map. As a result of the nomination of candidates by a minority shareholder, in a separate election, were elected the candidates indicated by the shareholder Docas Investimentos Ltda. ³ Not considering the votes for the abstention of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TIM Participações SA published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 00:27:17 UTC 0 Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 08:28p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of AGM/EGM 2020 PU 04/06 SAVE THE DATE : Earnings Release 1Q20 PU 03/16 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Strategic Plan Presentation 2020 - 2022 PU 03/11 Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for Oi's mobile business in Brazil RE 03/10 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Preliminary negotiations regarding Oi Mobile PU 03/10 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 2020 - 2022 Strategic Plan PU 03/06 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : SEC Filing (6-K) PU 03/05 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 2020 PU 03/05 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Call Notice - AGM/EGM 2020 PU 02/11 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 2019 PU Financials (BRL) Sales 2020 17 990 M EBIT 2020 2 839 M Net income 2020 1 954 M Debt 2020 5 349 M Yield 2020 3,38% P/E ratio 2020 15,3x P/E ratio 2021 14,7x EV / Sales2020 2,10x EV / Sales2021 1,90x Capitalization 32 391 M Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 18,45 BRL Last Close Price 13,38 BRL Spread / Highest target 98,1% Spread / Average Target 37,9% Spread / Lowest Target -2,84% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director Nicandro Durante Chairman Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. -1.72% 5 817 AT&T INC. -24.67% 209 090 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.08% 152 284 NTT DOCOMO, INC. -0.16% 102 153 SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.71% 72 921 T-MOBILE US 9.78% 71 897