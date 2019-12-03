TIM Participações S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 12.03.2019

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
CNPJ/ME 02.558.115/0001-21
NIRE 33.300.276.963
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING
HELD ON DECEMBER 3rd, 2019
DATE, TIME AND PLACE:December 3rd, 2019, at 11.00 a.m., at the head office of TIM Participações S.A. ("Company"), domiciled at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, 850, Torre Norte, 12° floor, room 1212, Barra da Tijuca, in the city and State of Rio de Janeiro.
PRESENCE: The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company was held at the date, time and place mentioned above, with the presence of Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Carlo Nardello, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Pietro Labriola and Raimondo Zizza, either in person or by means of audio or videoconference, as provided in paragraph 2nd, Article 25 of the Company's By-laws. Justified absence of Messrs. Agostino Nuzzolo and Elisabetta Romano.
BOARD: Mr. Nicandro Durante - Chairman; and Mr. Jaques Horn - Secretary.
AGENDA: (1) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee; (2) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Control and Risks Committee; (3) Presentation on the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD); (4) To resolve on the Statutory Audit Committee's budget for the year of 2020; (5) To acknowledge on the Industrial Plan for 2020-2022 and to resolve on the budget for the year of 2020; (6) To resolve on the agreement(s) for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and Telecom Italia S.p.A.; (7) To resolve on the agreement(s) for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and TI Sparkle Brasil Telecomunicações Ltda.; (8) To resolve on the Corporate Calendar for the year of 2020; and (9) To resolve on the Company's Board of Directors' Work Plan for the year of 2020.
RESOLUTIONS:Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussions of the subjects included on the Agenda, the Board Members, unanimously by those present and with the abstention of the legally restricted, decided to register the discussions as follows:
CONT. OF MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
DECEMBER 3rd, 2019
Initially, it was reported the receipt of the resignation letter presented by Mr. Piergiorgio Peluso, on November 28th, 2019, effective immediately, to his positions as Board Member and Control and Risks Committee Member of the Company. The Board members thanked Mr. Peluso for his commitment and dedication in the performance of his duties throughout his mandate.
Acknowledgedon the activities carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE") at its meeting
held on December 2nd, 2019, as per Mr. Gesner Oliveira's report, Coordinator of the CAE.
Acknowledgedon the activities carried out by the Control and Risks Committee ("CCR") at its
meeting held on December 2nd, 2019, as per Mr. Herculano Aníbal Alves' report, Chairman of the CCR.
Acknowledgedon the plan/schedule of the Company's project regarding the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD), which encompasses phases and macro activities, including the established terms for the execution of each one of the indicated stages until the date of effectiveness of the referred law, provided for the year of 2020.
As provided by CVM Instruction nº 509/2011 and the Internal Rules of the CAE, approvedthe budget allocation of the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company for the year of 2020, exclusively intended for the purpose of consultations, evaluations and investigations within the scope of its activities, including the hiring and use of independent external experts.
Messrs. Pietro Labriola, Diretor Presidente (Chief Executive Officer) of the Company, Adrian Calaza,
Diretor Financeiro (Chief Financial Officer) and Diretor de Relações com Investidores (Investor Relations Officer) of the Company, Leonardo Capdeville, Chief Technology Information Officer, and Renato Ciuchini, representative of the Strategy & Transformation area, presented the general assumptions of the Company's Industrial Plan for the years of 2020-2022.After the presentation, the Board members acknowledged on and discussedthe budget guidelines of the Company and its subsidiary, TIM S.A., to be used for the year of 2020.
Approvedthe execution of agreements for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and Telecom Italia S.p.A., based on the Statutory Audit Committee's favorable
opinion, at its meeting held on December 2nd, 2019.
CONT. OF MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
DECEMBER 3rd, 2019
Approvedthe execution of agreements for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and TI Sparkle Brasil Telecomunicações Ltda., based on the conditions and
Statutory Audit Committee's favorable opinion, at its meeting held on November 4th, 2019.
Approvedthe proposal for the Company's Calendar of Corporate Events for the year of 2020.
Approvedthe Company's Board of Directors' Work Plan for the year of 2020.
CLOSING:With no further issues to discuss, the meeting was adjourned, and these minutes drafted as
summary, read, approved and signed by all attendees Board Members: Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Carlo Nardello, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Pietro Labriola and Raimondo Zizza.
I herein certify that these minutes are the faithful copy of the original version duly recorded in the respective corporate book.
Rio de Janeiro (RJ), December 3rd, 2019.
JAQUES HORN
Secretary
