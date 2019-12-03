TIM Participações S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 12.03.2019

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME 02.558.115/0001-21

NIRE 33.300.276.963

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON DECEMBER 3rd, 2019

DATE, TIME AND PLACE:December 3rd, 2019, at 11.00 a.m., at the head office of TIM Participações S.A. ("Company"), domiciled at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, 850, Torre Norte, 12° floor, room 1212, Barra da Tijuca, in the city and State of Rio de Janeiro.

PRESENCE: The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company was held at the date, time and place mentioned above, with the presence of Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Carlo Nardello, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Pietro Labriola and Raimondo Zizza, either in person or by means of audio or videoconference, as provided in paragraph 2nd, Article 25 of the Company's By-laws. Justified absence of Messrs. Agostino Nuzzolo and Elisabetta Romano.

BOARD: Mr. Nicandro Durante - Chairman; and Mr. Jaques Horn - Secretary.

AGENDA: (1) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee; (2) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Control and Risks Committee; (3) Presentation on the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (LGPD); (4) To resolve on the Statutory Audit Committee's budget for the year of 2020; (5) To acknowledge on the Industrial Plan for 2020-2022 and to resolve on the budget for the year of 2020; (6) To resolve on the agreement(s) for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and Telecom Italia S.p.A.; (7) To resolve on the agreement(s) for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and TI Sparkle Brasil Telecomunicações Ltda.; (8) To resolve on the Corporate Calendar for the year of 2020; and (9) To resolve on the Company's Board of Directors' Work Plan for the year of 2020.

RESOLUTIONS:Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussions of the subjects included on the Agenda, the Board Members, unanimously by those present and with the abstention of the legally restricted, decided to register the discussions as follows: