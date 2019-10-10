Log in
TIM Participações S A : Participações Consolidated Form of September 2019

10/10/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. CONSOLIDATED FORM

Director and Related Party Transactions - Art. 11 - CVM Instruction nº 358/2002

In September/2019 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

(X) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( ) People connected to the

Parties

Bodies

management

Opening Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

9,920

0.000005%

0.000005%

Closing Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

9,920

0.000005%

0.000005%

Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Board of Directors

(X) Executive

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( ) People connected to the

Parties

Management

Bodies

management

Opening Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

205,965

0.008507%

0.008507%

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

205,965

0.008507%

0.008507%

Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Management

(X) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( ) People connected to the

Parties

Bodies

management

Opening Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

0

0.000000%

0.000000%

Closing Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

0

0.000000%

0.000000%

Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Management

( ) Fiscal Council

(X) Technical or Advisory

( ) Controlling Shareholder

( ) People connected to the

Parties

Bodies

management

Opening Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

0

0.000000%

0.000000%

Closing Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

0

0.000000%

0.000000%

Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory

(X) Controlling Shareholder

( ) People connected to the

Parties

Bodies

management

Opening Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity*

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

1,613,043,410

66.626261%

66.626261%

Activity in the month

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Intermediary

Deal

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Shares

Common Registered

GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM

Sale

16/09/2019

111,700

11.9692

1,336,961.00

Shares

Common Registered

GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM

Sale

17/09/2019

359,764

11.9336

4,293,296.76

Shares

Common Registered

GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM

Sale

18/09/2019

163,200

11.8303

1,930,710.00

Shares

Common Registered

GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM

Sale

19/09/2019

230,400

11.9587

2,755,295.00

Shares

Common Registered

GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM

Sale

20/09/2019

154,700

11.8935

1,839,920.00

Shares

Common Registered

GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM

Sale

23/09/2019

53,700

11.8803

637,974.00

Total Sale

1,073,464

12,794,156.76

Closing Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

1,611,969,946

66.581922%

66.581922%

*On August 13, 1,073,464 shares were transferred to TIM Brasil due to the signing of the Fiduciary Sale agreement.

Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or Advisory

( ) Controlling Shareholder

(X) People connected to the

Parties

Bodies

management

Opening Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

0

0.000000%

0.000000%

Closing Balance

% Share

Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Same Type /

Total

Class

Shares

Common Registered

0

0.000000%

0.000000%

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 00:45:06 UTC
