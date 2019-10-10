TIM Participações S A : Participações Consolidated Form of September 2019
10/10/2019 | 08:46pm EDT
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. CONSOLIDATED FORM
Director and Related Party Transactions - Art. 11 - CVM Instruction nº 358/2002
In September/2019 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
(X) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the
Parties
Bodies
management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
9,920
0.000005%
0.000005%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
9,920
0.000005%
0.000005%
Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Board of Directors
(X) Executive
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the
Parties
Management
Bodies
management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
205,965
0.008507%
0.008507%
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
205,965
0.008507%
0.008507%
Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
(X) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the
Parties
Bodies
management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
(X) Technical or Advisory
( ) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the
Parties
Bodies
management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory
(X) Controlling Shareholder
( ) People connected to the
Parties
Bodies
management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity*
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
1,613,043,410
66.626261%
66.626261%
Activity in the month
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Intermediary
Deal
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Shares
Common Registered
GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM
Sale
16/09/2019
111,700
11.9692
1,336,961.00
Shares
Common Registered
GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM
Sale
17/09/2019
359,764
11.9336
4,293,296.76
Shares
Common Registered
GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM
Sale
18/09/2019
163,200
11.8303
1,930,710.00
Shares
Common Registered
GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM
Sale
19/09/2019
230,400
11.9587
2,755,295.00
Shares
Common Registered
GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM
Sale
20/09/2019
154,700
11.8935
1,839,920.00
Shares
Common Registered
GENIAL INSTITUCIONAL CCTVM
Sale
23/09/2019
53,700
11.8803
637,974.00
Total Sale
1,073,464
12,794,156.76
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
1,611,969,946
66.581922%
66.581922%
*On August 13, 1,073,464 shares were transferred to TIM Brasil due to the signing of the Fiduciary Sale agreement.
Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical or Advisory
( ) Controlling Shareholder
(X) People connected to the
Parties
Bodies
management
Opening Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Closing Balance
% Share
Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Same Type /
Total
Class
Shares
Common Registered
0
0.000000%
0.000000%
Disclaimer
TIM Participações SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 00:45:06 UTC
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Sales 2019
17 560 M
EBIT 2019
2 713 M
Net income 2019
1 670 M
Debt 2019
4 193 M
Yield 2019
4,32%
P/E ratio 2019
15,5x
P/E ratio 2020
12,9x
EV / Sales2019
1,83x
EV / Sales2020
1,65x
Capitalization
27 931 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
15,55 BRL
Last Close Price
11,54 BRL
Spread / Highest target
47,3%
Spread / Average Target
34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
3,99%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.