TIM Participações S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

10/04/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ / MF) 02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 33.300.276.963

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU), informs that it will start, on October 08th, 2019, the payment of Interest on Equity ("JSCP") based on the result for the period ended June 30th, 2019, in the total amount of R$ 368,941,176.47 (three hundred and sixty-eight million, nine hundred and fourty-one thousand, one hundred and seventy-six Reais and forty-seven centavos) as approved by the Board of Directors on July 30th, 2019.

The Company notes that the date for identification of shareholders entitled to receive such amounts was established as August 09th, 2019, and the shares acquired after this date are ex-dividend distribution rights.

1 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:

Gross value per share

Total amount

Interest on Shareholders' Equity

R$ 0.152419292

R$ 368,941,176.47

The amount per share was reduced by R$ 0.000012243, in view of the reduction in the number of treasury shares and the consequent increase in the number of shares entitled to receive dividends, arising from the Company's Long- Term Incentive Plan.

2 - WITHHOLDING TAX:

2.1. 15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.

3 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):

  1. The Interest on Shareholders' Equity related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents;
  2. Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A; and
  3. Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and
  4. Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address
    - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br.

Rio de Janeiro, October 04th, 2019.

TIM Participações S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 21:36:04 UTC
