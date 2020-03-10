TIM Participações S A : Preliminary negotiations regarding Oi Mobile

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. TIM S.A. Publicly-Held Company Closed Company Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21 02.421.421/0001-11 Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963 Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

Preliminary negotiations regarding Oi Mobile

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES SA ("Company" or "TPAR") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) and its wholly-owned subsidiary TIM SA ("Subsidiary" or "TSA"), pursuant to Article 157 of Law 6,404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358, jointly inform its shareholders, the general market and other interested parties that:

TSA jointly with TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. (VIVO) expressed to Bank of America Merrill Lynch ("BofA"), Oi Group's financial advisor, their interest in initiating negotiations targeting a potential joint acquisition of Oi Group's mobile business, in whole or in part, so that, in the event of the completion of the operation, each of the interested parties will receive a portion of that business.

The interest in the transaction arises from the perspective that this, if materialized, will add value to the Company, generating benefits for its customers and shareholders, by accelerating its growth, increasing operational efficiency and quality of service. Additionally, the eventual conclusion of the operation would bring benefits to the telecommunications market in general, reinforcing its competitiveness and investment capacity.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed in accordance with the regulations in force.

Rio de Janeiro, March 10th, 2020.