TIM Participações S.A.

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/10
15.51 BRL   +2.65%
09:30pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Preliminary negotiations regarding Oi Mobile
07:10pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 2020 - 2022 Strategic Plan
03/06TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : SEC Filing (6-K)
TIM Participações S A : Preliminary negotiations regarding Oi Mobile

03/10/2020 | 09:30pm EDT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

TIM S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Closed Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF):

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF):

02.558.115/0001-21

02.421.421/0001-11

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33.300.324.631

MATERIAL FACT

Preliminary negotiations regarding Oi Mobile

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES SA ("Company" or "TPAR") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) and its wholly-owned subsidiary TIM SA ("Subsidiary" or "TSA"), pursuant to Article 157 of Law 6,404 and the provisions of CVM Instruction 358, jointly inform its shareholders, the general market and other interested parties that:

TSA jointly with TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. (VIVO) expressed to Bank of America Merrill Lynch ("BofA"), Oi Group's financial advisor, their interest in initiating negotiations targeting a potential joint acquisition of Oi Group's mobile business, in whole or in part, so that, in the event of the completion of the operation, each of the interested parties will receive a portion of that business.

The interest in the transaction arises from the perspective that this, if materialized, will add value to the Company, generating benefits for its customers and shareholders, by accelerating its growth, increasing operational efficiency and quality of service. Additionally, the eventual conclusion of the operation would bring benefits to the telecommunications market in general, reinforcing its competitiveness and investment capacity.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed in accordance with the regulations in force.

Rio de Janeiro, March 10th, 2020.

TIM Participações S.A.

TIM S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 01:29:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 18 067 M
EBIT 2020 3 075 M
Net income 2020 2 192 M
Debt 2020 5 747 M
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 37 547 M
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,01  BRL
Last Close Price 15,51  BRL
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.3.64%7 710
AT&T-11.23%248 827
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-1.11%154 918
NTT DOCOMO, INC.1.00%95 074
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.05%86 688
KDDI CORPORATION0.34%72 841
