Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participações S.A.    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 11/29
13.54 BRL   -2.73%
07:08pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Resignation of Board Member
PU
11/08TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Participações Consolidated Form of October 2019
PU
11/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 3Q19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participações S A : Resignation of Board Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:08pm EST

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEMBER RESIGNATION

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU), in compliance with Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that:

Yesterday, November 28th, 2019, Mr. Piergiorgio Peluso presented his resignation from the positions of Board of Directors' member and Control and Risks Committee's member.

Due to the resignation above, the Board of Directors will timely appoint a replacement for the referred positions.

Rio de Janeiro, November 29th, 2019.

TIM Participações S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2019 00:06:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
07:08pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Resignation of Board Member
PU
11/08TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Participações Consolidated Form of October 2019
PU
11/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 3Q19
PU
11/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 3Q19 Earnings Release
PU
11/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 3Q19
PU
11/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Results Presentation 3T19 (portuguese)
PU
11/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 11.05.2019..
PU
11/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Results Presentation 3Q19
PU
11/05TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 11.05.2019
PU
10/28TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 10.28.2019..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 17 548 M
EBIT 2019 2 550 M
Net income 2019 1 565 M
Debt 2019 5 478 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 32 775 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,63  BRL
Last Close Price 13,54  BRL
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.16.96%7 925
AT&T31.96%275 106
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-20.75%157 748
NTT DOCOMO, INC.23.96%90 096
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.29%80 712
T-MOBILE US24.16%67 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group