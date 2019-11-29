TIM Participações S A : Resignation of Board Member

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BOARD OF DIRECTOR'S MEMBER RESIGNATION

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU), in compliance with Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that:

Yesterday, November 28th, 2019, Mr. Piergiorgio Peluso presented his resignation from the positions of Board of Directors' member and Control and Risks Committee's member.

Due to the resignation above, the Board of Directors will timely appoint a replacement for the referred positions.

Rio de Janeiro, November 29th, 2019.

TIM Participações S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer