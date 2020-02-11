TIM Participações S A : Results Presentation 4Q19
02/11/2020 | 07:59pm EST
This presentation contains declarations that constitute forward looking statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the customer base, estimates regarding future financial results and other aspects of the activities.
Analysts and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward looking statements
, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. TIM Part undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward looking statements.
Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors.
Financial results are presented considering impacts from IFRS 9 & IFRS 15 adoption, disconsidering impacts from IFRS 16 adoption.
The normalized numbers reported in this presentation are adjusted by the effects listed below.
Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized by adjustments to the sale-leaseback contract of towers (+R$ 11 thousand in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 431 thousand in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220 thousand in 1Q18), tax credit due to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS/COFINS (-R$ 75 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,720 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 159 million in 4Q18), non-recurring expenses with legal services connected to the PIS/COFINS court decision (+R$ 4.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 3.5 million in 2Q19), loss forecast revision for internal labor, taxes and civil contingencies (+R$ 11 million in 3Q19, +R$ 222 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 157 million in 4Q18) and contractual losses (+R$ 22 million in 3Q19). Net Financial Results adjusted by monetary correction over tax credits and labor, taxes and civil contingencies (- R$ 66 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 66 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by the tax credit and other effects (+R$ 35 million in 3Q19, +R$ 865 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 23 million in 4Q18), deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19) and by the tax credit due to the merger of TIM Celular into TIM S.A. (-R$ 950 million
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
2019: Another Year of Evolution with Few Adjustments Along the Way
Restore agile
Best
Assertive
Efficiency
Best
Growth in all
Mindset
Reclaim offer/
approach to
adjustment
accelerate
segments'
spread
communication
decision making
4G / 700 MHz
Fixed Ultra
in offers'
innovation
Broadband Ranked
ARPUs
across the
leadership
coverage
by Estadão
portfolio
company
Network
1st
Image
TIM Live
Record high
Refuel
Focus on key
efficiency
Recovery
organization
accountability
areas of the
Spectrum refarming;
5G tests
recovery
Improved caring;
climate
culture to
business
Massive-MIMO trials;
in all segments
Network catch-up;
empower
Net adds
results
MOU with Vivo
employees
acceleration
Continuous growth acceleration during the year
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
FY19 & 4Q Financial Highlights: Consistent Improvement Recovering Momentum
Growth reignited…
High delivery on Efficiency Plan driving consistent
EBITDA and margin evolution
2019 Service Revenues
R$ 16.6 bln
+2.4%
3.2%
3.0%
2019 EBITDA¹
2019 EBITDA Margin¹
R$ 6.8 bln +6.7%
39.1%
+1.6p.p. YoY
Growth
2.4%
1.0%
% YoY
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Growth
8.1%
6.2%
6.8%
% YoY
5.3%
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
42.9%
39.6%
37.9%
35.7%
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
Strong cash generation…
EBITDA¹ - CAPEX
% Net
15%
17%
Revenues
+15.9%
2,945
2,540
633
4Q
449
mlnR$
2Q
541
794
671
3Q
742
1Q
808
847
2018
2019
Combined with a strong balance sheet ready for strategic opportunities
0.07x Net Debt /
EBITDA
Fitch Ratings
R$3.4bln in tax credits (PIS/COFINS Disputes) already in use, full consumption in 3/4 years
(1) EBITDA normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2..
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
4
Results Presentation
Sustaining Revenue Growth Despite Relevant Challenges
Total Net Revenues Breakdown
(R$ mln)
%YoY
MSR:
+1.9%
FSR: +11.3%
+0.6%
Growth
329
115
5
17,377
16,981
-34
-18
+2.3%
2018
Client Generated
TIM Live
Other Fixed
Handsets
2019
ITX + Other
Revenues
Mobile
Revenue expansion limited by a macroeconomic environment at slow recovery (2019 GDP at ~1%)
1H19: Tough competition dynamic, also contributed for a challenging environment
Mobile Blended ARPU
Postpaid Revenues (CGR)
23.7
GrowthYoY%
22.5
+5.6%
+6.9%
2018
2019
2018
2019
Prepaid Revenues (CGR)
% YoY Growth
-4.9%
2018
2019
TIM Live Revenues
% YoY Growth
+30.6%
2018
2019
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
Mobile Postpaid: Despite Adjustments to Segment's Go-to-Market
Transition from Volume to Value Continues
Commercial approach adjusted: Controlling the quality of migration already reflects in a better churn trend that will help achieve sustainable growth.
+0.6 Postpaid (ex-M2M) ARPU
% (2019 vs 2018)
Postpaid Revenues (CGR)
1
Churn control is key to deliver fair share growth
(Consumer churn rate | % p.m.)
Sales still follow on a positive trend
(Human
2 gross adds LTM | '000)
+13.8%
Net adds showing first signs of reversal but w/ new benchmark
(Human net adds | '000)
154
75
-149
-270
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Future
Improved value proposition: Increasing perception and high-end positioning to better mix postpaid base.
Entertainment hub for high-end
Device to differentiate
positioning: TIM Black Família
Control offer
(TIM Black Família net adds)
back to
+23%
2
nd
position in
Control market
Top of Mind
(1) 2018 YoY on a pro-forma basis and 2019 YoY with IFRS 15 impacts. CGR - Client Generated Revenues excludes incoming and other revenues.
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
6
Results Presentation
Prepaid Efforts are Paying Off. Competition Rationality and Macro Recovery can Lead to Further Improvements
+4.2 Prepaid ARPU
% (2019 vs 2018)
Prepaid Revenues (CGR)
1
(YoY)
4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19
0.7%
Reversal in trends: Growth above the market average and signs of better days on the spending
side.
Rechargers
Spending
(EOP)
(R$ / recharger)
+2.5%
2016
2017
2018 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19
2018
2019
Constant presence in the segment: Launch of TIM Pré TOP brought consistency to the Prepaid offer throughout the year.
1st
(3Q19)
position in
Prepaid market
Top of Mind
(1) 2018 YoY on a pro-forma basis and 2019 YoY with IFRS 15 impacts. CGR - Client Generated Revenues excludes incoming and other revenues.
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
7
Results Presentation
TIM Live: Positive Signs of the Recovery Plan Begin to Show in the Dynamics of the Customer Base
+8.0 % TIM Live ARPU
(2019
vs 2018)
TIM Live Revenues
1 (R$ mln)
+26.5%
112
115
127
137
109
FTTH expansion: New additions, concentrated on high-end plans, will advance with the new coverage to come.
Net adds
Customer base
('000)
('000)
+21.1%
30
29
467
566
21
32%
18
19
11%
≥100 Mbps
89%
68%
<100 Mbps
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
4Q19
Combining relevant content with the best service:
Recognition of service quality with a
bundle to appeal the customer.
Best
UBB
Best
Fixed BB
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
Mobile Network: Proper Strategy Confirmed by Improved Customer Experience and Independent Measures
Customer experience prioritization:
Concentrating on the most important KPIs to guarantee stable and constant access in 4G.
Urban Population Coverage (%)
Mobile Network Experience
1
4G
4.5G
1.1k cities
4G Availability
3.5k cities
(% of time)
(+6% YoY)
(+44% YoY)
94%
64%
700 MHz
Refarming
2.3k
cities
2.5k
cities
(+62% YoY)
(+3% YoY)
81%
77%
VoLTE
NB-IoT
3.4k
cities
3.3k cities
(+35% YoY)
(all in 2019)
93%
92%
TIM
P3
P2
P4
Latency
(ms)
58.4
61.4
68.4
57.4
TIM
P3
P2
P4
Innovation to better serve the customer:
Massive MIMO application to network stress situations - Copacabana New Year's Eve case.
~3 mln people in 4 km length
36x moresimultaneous connections
+60% YoY data traffic increase
174k calls (>50% VoLTE )
Main results of massive
MIMO approach:
6
x
3
x
throughput
per user
2
data
consumption
2
(1) According to Tecnoblog News from 16/Jan; (2) Compared to regular access.
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
9
Results Presentation
Fixed Network: Operations Catch-Up to Ensure Future Growth
Acceleration
Cluster approach to expand coverage:
Recife's example - cherry-picking in metropolitan areas.
Paulista
Olinda
Recife (PE)
Jaboatão dos Guararapes
+12 launches
in 2019
(totaling 25 covered cities)
New OLTs - Regions Covered
(# of units)
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Oct-19Dec-19
Budget
Act
FTTH Coverage (# mln households)
+103%
3.5
3.6
2.3
1.1
FTTH
FTTC
Backbone + Backhaul
('000 Km)
+50 OLTs
in 4Q
>5.5 mln
>100k
km
Renewed commercial capacity.
2x FTTH coverage in 2019.
Transport infrastructure supporting both business
4Q18
4Q19
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
Continuous Efforts on Cost Control Supported by Ongoing Digitalization
Initiatives
Caring
Billing &
Payment
Acquisition
+18%
Meu TIM
unique users
+18%
E-Bills
(Penetration of ~66%)
+36%
Postpaid
E-Sales
(FY19 YoY)
-17%
+14%
E-Payment
base
+28%
Control
E-Sales
Normalized OPEX¹ Significant Below Inflation
(R$mln ,%YoY)
2019 OPEX: -0.3% YoY
vs. IPCA
2 4.3%
4Q
2,637
-0.7%
2,619
3Q
2,634
-0.6%
2,619
2Q
2,641
+0.2%
2,646
1Q
2,698
-0.2%
2,694
2018
2019
Bad Debt
>37%
Penetration of E-Recharges
Still challeging, but starting to show improvements
OPEX ex-Bad Debt would have decreased 2.3% YoY in 2019
- 6.9% QoQ
201
187
3Q19
4Q19
(1) OPEX normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2.
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
11
(2) Last twelve months IPCA as of December 2019.
Results Presentation
Better Operational Trends Are Supporting a Continuous Evolution of Margin and Cash Generation
Solid Normalized¹ EBITDA & Margin
(%; R$ bln, %YoY)
Consistent Margin¹ (Pro-forma
2) Evolution
(%;)
37.5%
39.1%
6 consecutive years of
margin expansion.
39.8%
38.5%
EBITDA
1
6,798
36.6%
Margin
42.9%
+6.7%
40.8%
6,371
33.5%
1,820
+8.1%
1,967
31.5%
EBITDA
1
+8.3 p.p.
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Strong Normalized¹ EBITDA - CAPEX
(R$ mln)
Normalized Net Income¹ Expansion
(R$ mln, %YoY)
% Net
15%
17%
Revenues
2,945
2,540
+15.9%
+32.1%
2,049
1,552
+28.7%
756
4Q
587
3Q
+61.4%
619
383
2Q
336
+26.0%
423
1Q
245
+2.5%
251
2018
2019
(1) Normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2.
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
12
(2) Pro-forma excludes the effects of the adoption of IFRS 9, 15 and 16.
Results Presentation
Solid Balance Sheet and Operating Cash Flow
Net Financial Position¹
(R$ mln)
1,465
770
476
163
541
-347
-2.116
NFP 2018 Normalized
Normalized Net
Cash
Dividends Paid Others
NFP 2019
FOCF
Financial
Taxes
(ex-license)
Expenses
(IR/CSLL)
Consolidation of Normalized FOCF¹ Turnaround
(R$ mln)
1,845
1,059
-178
-610
Positive seasonality for operating cash flow confirmed
Net debt reduction to sustain a strong balance sheet: ready for strategic movements
Shareholder remuneration evolving consistently
Shareholder Remuneration
(Announced R$ mln)
995
~3x higher in
953
three years
IOC
850
339
190
Dividends
149
103
2017
2018
2019
(1) EBITDA, Working Capital and Net Financial Expenses normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2.
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
13
Results Presentation
2019 Targets Delivered Despite a Challenging Environment
2019 GUIDANCE
Back on track and ready for the new
challenges
Guidance
Short Term
2019 external assumptions were not met:
2019 Results
➢ Slower
and
unbalanced
economic
Metrics
Targets (2019)
recovery (GDP ~1% vs 2.5% assumed in
1) Service
3-5% (YoY)
2.4%
2H19:
Strategic Plan)
Revenues
+3.1%
Mid to High Single
2020 Main Focus:
2) EBITDA Growth
6.7%
➢
Unlocking efficiency in a broader way
Digit (YoY)
(cash approach)
3) EBITDA - Capex
> 15%
16.9%
➢ B2B: further develop IoT opportunity
on Revenues
➢ Accelerating the movement "from
4) IOC Distribution
~ R$ 1 bln
R$ 995 mln
volume to value"
➢ Focus on operation quality recovering
5) CAPEX
~ R$ 4 bln
R$ 3.9 bln
customer satisfaction
➢ Developing new sources of revenues
TIM Participações - Investor Relations
Disclaimer
TIM Participações SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 00:58:02 UTC
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Sales 2019
17 411 M
EBIT 2019
2 561 M
Net income 2019
1 887 M
Debt 2019
5 933 M
Yield 2019
1,92%
P/E ratio 2019
17,3x
P/E ratio 2020
19,1x
EV / Sales2019
2,66x
EV / Sales2020
2,51x
Capitalization
40 303 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
16,75 BRL
Last Close Price
16,81 BRL
Spread / Highest target
19,0%
Spread / Average Target
-0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target
-28,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.