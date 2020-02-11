Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participações S.A.    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/11
16.81 BRL   +2.94%
08:54pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
08:19pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 4Q19
PU
07:59pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Results Presentation 4Q19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participações S A : Results Presentation 4Q19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:59pm EST

Disclaimer

This presentation contains declarations that constitute forward looking statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the customer base, estimates regarding future financial results and other aspects of the activities.

Analysts and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. TIM Part undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward looking statements.

Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors.

Financial results are presented considering impacts from IFRS 9 & IFRS 15 adoption, disconsidering impacts from IFRS 16 adoption.

The normalized numbers reported in this presentation are adjusted by the effects listed below.

Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized by adjustments to the sale-leaseback contract of towers (+R$ 11 thousand in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 431 thousand in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220 thousand in 1Q18), tax credit due to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS/COFINS (-R$ 75 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,720 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 159 million in 4Q18), non-recurring expenses with legal services connected to the PIS/COFINS court decision (+R$ 4.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 3.5 million in 2Q19), loss forecast revision for internal labor, taxes and civil contingencies (+R$ 11 million in 3Q19, +R$ 222 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 157 million in 4Q18) and contractual losses (+R$ 22 million in 3Q19). Net Financial Results adjusted by monetary correction over tax credits and labor, taxes and civil contingencies (- R$ 66 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 66 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by the tax credit and other effects (+R$ 35 million in 3Q19, +R$ 865 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 23 million in 4Q18), deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19) and by the tax credit due to the merger of TIM Celular into TIM S.A. (-R$ 950 million

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

in 3Q18).

Results Presentation

2

2019: Another Year of Evolution with Few Adjustments Along the Way

Restore agile

Best

Assertive

Efficiency

Best

Growth in all

Mindset

Reclaim offer/

approach to

adjustment

accelerate

segments'

spread

communication

decision making

4G / 700 MHz

Fixed Ultra

in offers'

innovation

Broadband Ranked

ARPUs

across the

leadership

coverage

by Estadão

portfolio

company

Network

1st

Image

TIM Live

Record high

Refuel

Focus on key

efficiency

Recovery

organization

accountability

areas of the

Spectrum refarming;

5G tests

recovery

Improved caring;

climate

culture to

business

Massive-MIMO trials;

in all segments

Network catch-up;

empower

Net adds

results

MOU with Vivo

employees

acceleration

Continuous growth acceleration during the year

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

Results Presentation

3

FY19 & 4Q Financial Highlights: Consistent Improvement Recovering Momentum

Growth reignited…

High delivery on Efficiency Plan driving consistent

EBITDA and margin evolution

2019 Service Revenues

R$ 16.6bln

+2.4%

3.2%

3.0%

2019 EBITDA¹2019 EBITDA Margin¹

R$ 6.8bln +6.7%

39.1%

+1.6p.p. YoY

Growth

2.4%

1.0%

% YoY

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Growth

8.1%

6.2%

6.8%

% YoY

5.3%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

42.9%

39.6%

37.9%

35.7%

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Strong cash generation…

EBITDA¹ - CAPEX

% Net

15%

17%

Revenues

+15.9%

2,945

2,540

633

4Q

449

mlnR$

2Q

541

794

671

3Q

742

1Q

808

847

2018

2019

Combined with a strong balance sheet ready for strategic opportunities

0.07x Net Debt /

EBITDAFitchRatings

  • R$3.4bln in tax credits (PIS/COFINS Disputes) already in use, full consumption in 3/4 years

(1) EBITDA normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2..

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

4

Results Presentation

Sustaining Revenue Growth Despite Relevant Challenges

Total Net Revenues Breakdown

(R$ mln)

%YoY

MSR: +1.9%

FSR: +11.3%

+0.6%

Growth

329

115

5

17,377

16,981

-34

-18

+2.3%

2018

Client Generated

TIM Live

Other Fixed

Handsets

2019

ITX + Other

Revenues

Mobile

  • Revenue expansion limited by a macroeconomic environment at slow recovery (2019 GDP at ~1%)
  • 1H19: Tough competition dynamic, also contributed for a challenging environment

% YoY Growth

Mobile Blended ARPU

Postpaid Revenues (CGR)

23.7

GrowthYoY%

22.5

+5.6%

+6.9%

2018

2019

2018

2019

Prepaid Revenues (CGR)

% YoY Growth

-4.9%

2018

2019

TIM Live Revenues

% YoY Growth

+30.6%

2018

2019

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

Results Presentation

5

Mobile Postpaid: Despite Adjustments to Segment's Go-to-Market

Transition from Volume to Value Continues

Commercial approach adjusted: Controlling the quality of migration already reflects in a better churn trend that will help achieve sustainable growth.

+0.6 Postpaid (ex-M2M) ARPU

% (2019 vs 2018)

Postpaid Revenues (CGR)1

Churn control is key to deliver fair share growth

(Consumer churn rate | % p.m.)

Sales still follow on a positive trend

(Human2 gross adds LTM | '000)

+13.8%

Net adds showing first signs of reversal but w/ new benchmark

(Human net adds | '000)

154

75

-149

-270

(YoY)

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Future

7.2%

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Improved value proposition: Increasing perception and high-end positioning to better mix postpaid base.

Entertainment hub for high-end

Device to differentiate

positioning: TIM Black Família

Control offer

(TIM Black Família net adds)

back to

+23%

2

nd

position in

Control market

Top of Mind

2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

(1) 2018 YoY on a pro-forma basis and 2019 YoY with IFRS 15 impacts. CGR - Client Generated Revenues excludes incoming and other revenues.

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

6

Results Presentation

Prepaid Efforts are Paying Off. Competition Rationality and Macro Recovery can Lead to Further Improvements

+4.2 Prepaid ARPU

% (2019 vs 2018)

Prepaid Revenues (CGR)1

(YoY)

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

0.7%

Reversal in trends: Growth above the market average and signs of better days on the spending

side.

Rechargers

Spending

(EOP)

(R$ / recharger)

+2.5%

2016

2017

2018 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19

2018

2019

Constant presence in the segment: Launch of TIM Pré TOP brought consistency to the Prepaid offer throughout the year.

(now!)

(2Q19)

1st

(3Q19)

position in

Prepaid market

Top of Mind

(1) 2018 YoY on a pro-forma basis and 2019 YoY with IFRS 15 impacts. CGR - Client Generated Revenues excludes incoming and other revenues.

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

7

Results Presentation

TIM Live: Positive Signs of the Recovery Plan Begin to Show in the Dynamics of the Customer Base

+8.0% TIM Live ARPU

(2019 vs 2018)

TIM Live Revenues1 (R$ mln)

+26.5%

112

115

127

137

109

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

FTTH expansion: New additions, concentrated on high-end plans, will advance with the new coverage to come.

Net adds

Customer base

('000)

('000)

+21.1%

30

29

467

566

21

32%

18

19

11%

≥100 Mbps

89%

68%

<100 Mbps

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

4Q19

Combining relevant content with the best service: Recognition of service quality with a

bundle to appeal the customer.

Best UBB

Best

Fixed BB

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

Results Presentation

8

Mobile Network: Proper Strategy Confirmed by Improved Customer Experience and Independent Measures

Customer experience prioritization: Concentrating on the most important KPIs to guarantee stable and constant access in 4G.

Urban Population Coverage (%)

Mobile Network Experience1

4G

4.5G

1.1k cities

4G Availability

3.5k cities

(% of time)

(+6% YoY)

(+44% YoY)

94%64%

700 MHz

Refarming

2.3k cities

2.5k cities

(+62% YoY)

(+3% YoY)

81%77%

VoLTE

NB-IoT

3.4k cities

3.3k cities

(+35% YoY)

(all in 2019)

93%92%

85.7

77.7

77.3

68.2

TIM

P3

P2

P4

Latency

(ms)

58.4

61.4

68.4

57.4

TIM

P3

P2

P4

Innovation to better serve the customer: Massive MIMO application to network stress situations - Copacabana New Year's Eve case.

  • ~3 mln people in 4 km length
  • 36x moresimultaneous connections
  • +60% YoY data traffic increase
  • 174k calls (>50% VoLTE )

Main results of massive

MIMO approach:

6x

3x

throughput

per user2

data

consumption2

(1) According to Tecnoblog News from 16/Jan; (2) Compared to regular access.

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

9

Results Presentation

Fixed Network: Operations Catch-Up to Ensure Future Growth

Acceleration

Cluster approach to expand coverage: Recife's example - cherry-pickingin metropolitan areas.

Paulista Olinda

Recife (PE)

Jaboatão dos Guararapes

+12 launches

in 2019

(totaling 25 covered cities)

New OLTs - Regions Covered

(# of units)

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19Dec-19

Budget

Act

FTTH Coverage (# mln households)

+103%

3.5

3.6

2.3

1.1

FTTH

FTTC

Backbone + Backhaul

('000 Km)

+11.9%

90

101

+50 OLTs

in 4Q

>5.5 mln

>100k

km

  • Renewed commercial capacity.
  • 2x FTTH coverage in 2019.
  • Transport infrastructure supporting both business

4Q184Q19

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

Results Presentation

10

Continuous Efforts on Cost Control Supported by Ongoing Digitalization

Initiatives

Caring

Billing &

Payment

Acquisition

+18%

Meu TIM

unique users

+18%

E-Bills

(Penetration of ~66%)

+36%

Postpaid E-Sales

(FY19 YoY)

-17%

  • Human interactions

+14%

E-Paymentbase

+28%

Control E-Sales

Normalized OPEX¹ Significant Below Inflation

(R$mln ,%YoY)

2019 OPEX: -0.3% YoY

vs. IPCA2 4.3%

4Q

2,637

-0.7%

2,619

3Q

2,634

-0.6%

2,619

2Q

2,641

+0.2%

2,646

1Q

2,698

-0.2%

2,694

2018

2019

Bad Debt

Recharges

+55%

Recharges via App

>37%

Penetration of E-Recharges

  • Still challeging, but starting to show improvements
  • OPEX ex-Bad Debt would have decreased 2.3% YoY in 2019

-6.9% QoQ

201

187

3Q194Q19

(1) OPEX normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2.

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

11

(2) Last twelve months IPCA as of December 2019.

Results Presentation

Better Operational Trends Are Supporting a Continuous Evolution of Margin and Cash Generation

Solid Normalized¹ EBITDA & Margin

(%; R$ bln, %YoY)

Consistent Margin¹ (Pro-forma2) Evolution

(%;)

37.5%

39.1%

6 consecutive years of

margin expansion.

39.8%

38.5%

EBITDA1

6,798

36.6%

Margin

42.9%

+6.7%

40.8%

6,371

33.5%

1,820

+8.1%

1,967

31.5%

EBITDA1

+8.3 p.p.

4Q18

4Q19

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Strong Normalized¹ EBITDA - CAPEX

(R$ mln)

Normalized Net Income¹ Expansion

(R$ mln, %YoY)

% Net

15%

17%

Revenues

2,945

2,540

+15.9%

2018

2019

+32.1%

2,049

1,552

+28.7%

756

4Q

587

3Q

+61.4%

619

383

2Q

336

+26.0%

423

1Q

245

+2.5%

251

2018

2019

(1) Normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2.

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

12

(2) Pro-forma excludes the effects of the adoption of IFRS 9, 15 and 16.

Results Presentation

Solid Balance Sheet and Operating Cash Flow

Net Financial Position¹

(R$ mln)

1,465

770

476

163

541

-347

-2.116

NFP 2018 Normalized

Normalized Net

Cash

Dividends Paid Others

NFP 2019

FOCF

Financial

Taxes

(ex-license)

Expenses

(IR/CSLL)

Consolidation of Normalized FOCF¹ Turnaround

(R$ mln)

1,845

1,059

-178

-610

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

  • Positive seasonality for operating cash flow confirmed
  • Net debt reduction to sustain a strong balance sheet: ready for strategic movements
  • Shareholder remuneration evolving consistently

Shareholder Remuneration

(Announced R$ mln)

995

~3x higher in

953

three years

IOC

850

339

190

Dividends 149

103

2017

2018

2019

(1) EBITDA, Working Capital and Net Financial Expenses normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2.

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

13

Results Presentation

2019 Targets Delivered Despite a Challenging Environment

2019 GUIDANCE

Back on track and ready for the new

challenges

Guidance

Short Term

2019 external assumptions were not met:

2019 Results

Slower

and

unbalanced

economic

Metrics

Targets (2019)

recovery (GDP ~1% vs 2.5% assumed in

1) Service

3-5% (YoY)

2.4%

2H19:

Strategic Plan)

Revenues

+3.1%

Mid to High Single

2020 Main Focus:

2) EBITDA Growth

6.7%

Unlocking efficiency in a broader way

Digit (YoY)

(cash approach)

3) EBITDA - Capex

> 15%

16.9%

B2B: further develop IoT opportunity

on Revenues

Accelerating the movement "from

4) IOC Distribution

~ R$ 1 bln

R$ 995 mln

volume to value"

Focus on operation quality recovering

5) CAPEX

~ R$ 4 bln

R$ 3.9 bln

customer satisfaction

Developing new sources of revenues

TIM Participações - Investor Relations

Results Presentation

14

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 00:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
08:54pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
08:19pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 4Q19
PU
07:59pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Results Presentation 4Q19
PU
02/07TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : annual earnings release
02/06TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : annual earnings release
01/20TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/17TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Resignation of Board Member (Portuguese)
PU
01/17TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Resignation of Board Member
PU
01/17TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
2019TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 17 411 M
EBIT 2019 2 561 M
Net income 2019 1 887 M
Debt 2019 5 933 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 40 303 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 16,75  BRL
Last Close Price 16,81  BRL
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.5.93%9 496
AT&T-1.89%271 555
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.84%170 298
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.96%92 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.69%86 649
T-MOBILE US7.79%69 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group