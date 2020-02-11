TIM Participações S A : Results Presentation 4Q19 0 02/11/2020 | 07:59pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclaimer This presentation contains declarations that constitute forward looking statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the customer base, estimates regarding future financial results and other aspects of the activities. Analysts and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. TIM Part undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors. Financial results are presented considering impacts from IFRS 9 & IFRS 15 adoption, disconsidering impacts from IFRS 16 adoption. The normalized numbers reported in this presentation are adjusted by the effects listed below. Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized by adjustments to the sale-leaseback contract of towers (+R$ 11 thousand in 2Q19, +R$ 1.5 million in 1Q19, +R$ 431 thousand in 4Q18, +R$ 1.1 million in 2Q18 and +R$ 220 thousand in 1Q18), tax credit due to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS/COFINS (-R$ 75 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,720 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 159 million in 4Q18), non-recurring expenses with legal services connected to the PIS/COFINS court decision (+R$ 4.4 million in 3Q19 and +R$ 3.5 million in 2Q19), loss forecast revision for internal labor, taxes and civil contingencies (+R$ 11 million in 3Q19, +R$ 222 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 157 million in 4Q18) and contractual losses (+R$ 22 million in 3Q19). Net Financial Results adjusted by monetary correction over tax credits and labor, taxes and civil contingencies (- R$ 66 million in 3Q19, -R$ 1,051 million in 2Q19 and -R$ 66 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by the tax credit and other effects (+R$ 35 million in 3Q19, +R$ 865 million in 2Q19 and +R$ 23 million in 4Q18), deferred taxes (+R$ 30.3 million in 1Q19) and by the tax credit due to the merger of TIM Celular into TIM S.A. (-R$ 950 million TIM Participações - Investor Relations in 3Q18). Results Presentation 2 2019: Another Year of Evolution with Few Adjustments Along the Way Restore agile Best Assertive Efficiency Best Growth in all Mindset Reclaim offer/ approach to adjustment accelerate segments' spread communication decision making 4G / 700 MHz Fixed Ultra in offers' innovation Broadband Ranked ARPUs across the leadership coverage by Estadão portfolio company Network 1st Image TIM Live Record high Refuel Focus on key efficiency Recovery organization accountability areas of the Spectrum refarming; 5G tests recovery Improved caring; climate culture to business Massive-MIMO trials; in all segments Network catch-up; empower Net adds results MOU with Vivo employees acceleration Continuous growth acceleration during the year TIM Participações - Investor Relations Results Presentation 3 FY19 & 4Q Financial Highlights: Consistent Improvement Recovering Momentum Growth reignited… High delivery on Efficiency Plan driving consistent EBITDA and margin evolution 2019 Service Revenues R$ 16.6bln +2.4% 3.2% 3.0% 2019 EBITDA¹2019 EBITDA Margin¹ R$ 6.8bln +6.7% 39.1% +1.6p.p. YoY Growth 2.4% 1.0% % YoY 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Growth 8.1% 6.2% 6.8% % YoY 5.3% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 42.9% 39.6% 37.9% 35.7% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Strong cash generation… EBITDA¹ - CAPEX % Net 15% 17% Revenues +15.9% 2,945 2,540 633 4Q 449 mlnR$ 2Q 541 794 671 3Q 742 1Q 808 847 2018 2019 Combined with a strong balance sheet ready for strategic opportunities 0.07x Net Debt / EBITDAFitchRatings R$3.4bln in tax credits (PIS/COFINS Disputes) already in use, full consumption in 3/4 years (1) EBITDA normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2.. TIM Participações - Investor Relations 4 Results Presentation Sustaining Revenue Growth Despite Relevant Challenges Total Net Revenues Breakdown (R$ mln) %YoY MSR: +1.9% FSR: +11.3% +0.6% Growth 329 115 5 17,377 16,981 -34 -18 +2.3% 2018 Client Generated TIM Live Other Fixed Handsets 2019 ITX + Other Revenues Mobile Revenue expansion limited by a macroeconomic environment at slow recovery (2019 GDP at ~1%)

1H19: Tough competition dynamic, also contributed for a challenging environment % YoY Growth Mobile Blended ARPU Postpaid Revenues (CGR) 23.7 GrowthYoY% 22.5 +5.6% +6.9% 2018 2019 2018 2019 Prepaid Revenues (CGR) % YoY Growth -4.9% 2018 2019 TIM Live Revenues % YoY Growth +30.6% 2018 2019 TIM Participações - Investor Relations Results Presentation 5 Mobile Postpaid: Despite Adjustments to Segment's Go-to-Market Transition from Volume to Value Continues Commercial approach adjusted: Controlling the quality of migration already reflects in a better churn trend that will help achieve sustainable growth. +0.6 Postpaid (ex-M2M) ARPU % (2019 vs 2018) Postpaid Revenues (CGR)1 Churn control is key to deliver fair share growth (Consumer churn rate | % p.m.) Sales still follow on a positive trend (Human2 gross adds LTM | '000) +13.8% Net adds showing first signs of reversal but w/ new benchmark (Human net adds | '000) 154 75 -149 -270 (YoY) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Future 7.2% 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Improved value proposition: Increasing perception and high-end positioning to better mix postpaid base. Entertainment hub for high-end Device to differentiate positioning: TIM Black Família Control offer (TIM Black Família net adds) back to +23% 2 nd position in Control market Top of Mind 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 (1) 2018 YoY on a pro-forma basis and 2019 YoY with IFRS 15 impacts. CGR - Client Generated Revenues excludes incoming and other revenues. TIM Participações - Investor Relations 6 Results Presentation Prepaid Efforts are Paying Off. Competition Rationality and Macro Recovery can Lead to Further Improvements +4.2 Prepaid ARPU % (2019 vs 2018) Prepaid Revenues (CGR)1 (YoY) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 0.7% Reversal in trends: Growth above the market average and signs of better days on the spending side. Rechargers Spending (EOP) (R$ / recharger) +2.5% 2016 2017 2018 Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19Dec-19 2018 2019 Constant presence in the segment: Launch of TIM Pré TOP brought consistency to the Prepaid offer throughout the year. (now!) (2Q19) 1st (3Q19) position in Prepaid market Top of Mind (1) 2018 YoY on a pro-forma basis and 2019 YoY with IFRS 15 impacts. CGR - Client Generated Revenues excludes incoming and other revenues. TIM Participações - Investor Relations 7 Results Presentation TIM Live: Positive Signs of the Recovery Plan Begin to Show in the Dynamics of the Customer Base +8.0% TIM Live ARPU (2019 vs 2018) TIM Live Revenues1 (R$ mln) +26.5% 112 115 127 137 109 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 FTTH expansion: New additions, concentrated on high-end plans, will advance with the new coverage to come. Net adds Customer base ('000) ('000) +21.1% 30 29 467 566 21 32% 18 19 11% ≥100 Mbps 89% 68% <100 Mbps 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 4Q19 Combining relevant content with the best service: Recognition of service quality with a bundle to appeal the customer. Best UBB Best Fixed BB TIM Participações - Investor Relations Results Presentation 8 Mobile Network: Proper Strategy Confirmed by Improved Customer Experience and Independent Measures Customer experience prioritization: Concentrating on the most important KPIs to guarantee stable and constant access in 4G. Urban Population Coverage (%) Mobile Network Experience1 4G 4.5G 1.1k cities 4G Availability 3.5k cities (% of time) (+6% YoY) (+44% YoY) 94%64% 700 MHz Refarming 2.3k cities 2.5k cities (+62% YoY) (+3% YoY) 81%77% VoLTE NB-IoT 3.4k cities 3.3k cities (+35% YoY) (all in 2019) 93%92% 85.7 77.7 77.3 68.2 TIM P3 P2 P4 Latency (ms) 58.4 61.4 68.4 57.4 TIM P3 P2 P4 Innovation to better serve the customer: Massive MIMO application to network stress situations - Copacabana New Year's Eve case. ~3 mln people in 4 km length

36x more simultaneous connections

simultaneous connections +60% YoY data traffic increase

YoY data traffic increase 174k calls (>50% VoLTE ) Main results of massive MIMO approach: 6x 3x throughput per user2 data consumption2 (1) According to Tecnoblog News from 16/Jan; (2) Compared to regular access. TIM Participações - Investor Relations 9 Results Presentation Fixed Network: Operations Catch-Up to Ensure Future Growth Acceleration Cluster approach to expand coverage: Recife's example - cherry-pickingin metropolitan areas. Paulista Olinda Recife (PE) Jaboatão dos Guararapes +12 launches in 2019 (totaling 25 covered cities) New OLTs - Regions Covered (# of units) Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19 Oct-19Dec-19 Budget Act FTTH Coverage (# mln households) +103% 3.5 3.6 2.3 1.1 FTTH FTTC Backbone + Backhaul ('000 Km) +11.9% 90 101 +50 OLTs in 4Q >5.5 mln >100k km Renewed commercial capacity. 2x FTTH coverage in 2019. Transport infrastructure supporting both business 4Q184Q19 TIM Participações - Investor Relations Results Presentation 10 Continuous Efforts on Cost Control Supported by Ongoing Digitalization Initiatives Caring Billing & Payment Acquisition +18% Meu TIM unique users +18% E-Bills (Penetration of ~66%) +36% Postpaid E-Sales (FY19 YoY) -17% Human interactions +14% E-Paymentbase +28% Control E-Sales Normalized OPEX¹ Significant Below Inflation (R$mln ,%YoY) 2019 OPEX: -0.3% YoY vs. IPCA2 4.3% 4Q 2,637 -0.7% 2,619 3Q 2,634 -0.6% 2,619 2Q 2,641 +0.2% 2,646 1Q 2,698 -0.2% 2,694 2018 2019 Bad Debt Recharges +55% Recharges via App >37% Penetration of E-Recharges Still challeging, but starting to show improvements

OPEX ex-Bad Debt would have decreased 2.3% YoY in 2019 -6.9% QoQ 201 187 3Q194Q19 (1) OPEX normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2. TIM Participações - Investor Relations 11 (2) Last twelve months IPCA as of December 2019. Results Presentation Better Operational Trends Are Supporting a Continuous Evolution of Margin and Cash Generation Solid Normalized¹ EBITDA & Margin (%; R$ bln, %YoY) Consistent Margin¹ (Pro-forma2) Evolution (%;) 37.5% 39.1% 6 consecutive years of margin expansion. 39.8% 38.5% EBITDA1 6,798 36.6% Margin 42.9% +6.7% 40.8% 6,371 33.5% 1,820 +8.1% 1,967 31.5% EBITDA1 +8.3 p.p. 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Strong Normalized¹ EBITDA - CAPEX (R$ mln) Normalized Net Income¹ Expansion (R$ mln, %YoY) % Net 15% 17% Revenues 2,945 2,540 +15.9% 2018 2019 +32.1% 2,049 1,552 +28.7% 756 4Q 587 3Q +61.4% 619 383 2Q 336 +26.0% 423 1Q 245 +2.5% 251 2018 2019 (1) Normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2. TIM Participações - Investor Relations 12 (2) Pro-forma excludes the effects of the adoption of IFRS 9, 15 and 16. Results Presentation Solid Balance Sheet and Operating Cash Flow Net Financial Position¹ (R$ mln) 1,465 770 476 163 541 -347 -2.116 NFP 2018 Normalized Normalized Net Cash Dividends Paid Others NFP 2019 FOCF Financial Taxes (ex-license) Expenses (IR/CSLL) Consolidation of Normalized FOCF¹ Turnaround (R$ mln) 1,845 1,059 -178 -610 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Positive seasonality for operating cash flow confirmed

Net debt reduction to sustain a strong balance sheet: ready for strategic movements

Shareholder remuneration evolving consistently Shareholder Remuneration (Announced R$ mln) 995 ~3x higher in 953 three years IOC 850 339 190 Dividends 149 103 2017 2018 2019 (1) EBITDA, Working Capital and Net Financial Expenses normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2. TIM Participações - Investor Relations 13 Results Presentation 2019 Targets Delivered Despite a Challenging Environment 2019 GUIDANCE Back on track and ready for the new challenges Guidance Short Term 2019 external assumptions were not met: 2019 Results ➢ Slower and unbalanced economic Metrics Targets (2019) recovery (GDP ~1% vs 2.5% assumed in 1) Service 3-5% (YoY) 2.4% 2H19: Strategic Plan) Revenues +3.1% Mid to High Single 2020 Main Focus: 2) EBITDA Growth 6.7% ➢ Unlocking efficiency in a broader way Digit (YoY) (cash approach) 3) EBITDA - Capex > 15% 16.9% ➢ B2B: further develop IoT opportunity on Revenues ➢ Accelerating the movement "from 4) IOC Distribution ~ R$ 1 bln R$ 995 mln volume to value" ➢ Focus on operation quality recovering 5) CAPEX ~ R$ 4 bln R$ 3.9 bln customer satisfaction ➢ Developing new sources of revenues TIM Participações - Investor Relations Results Presentation 14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TIM Participações SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 00:58:02 UTC 0 Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 08:54p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 4Q19 Earnings Release PU 08:19p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Investor Release 4Q19 PU 07:59p TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Results Presentation 4Q19 PU 02/07 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : annual earnings release 02/06 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : annual earnings release 01/20 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for FA 01/17 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Resignation of Board Member (Portuguese) PU 01/17 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Resignation of Board Member PU 01/17 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity PU 2019 TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity PU