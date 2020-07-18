TIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets

(Adds comments by Oi, offer for tower unit, other details)
SAO PAULO/MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - TIM Participacoes
, Telefonica Brasil and America Movil SAB
de CV presented a joint binding offer for the mobile
unit of bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi Group,
according to filings by the companies on Saturday.
The telecom firms said they have asked Oi for the right to
cover potential offers the Brazilian company may have received
in the competitive process for its assets.
According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, there
was a second proposal from a foreign strategic player with a
small presence in Brazil.
Oi will not chose the winner based solely on price, but will
also consider which group could secure regulatory approval for
the deal faster.
Oi said it has received proposals for its mobile unit, but
did not disclose the bidders' identities or number of offers.
In a separate statement, Oi said it received a 1.08
billion-reais ($200.59 million) binding offer for its tower unit
from Highline do Brasil II Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações
S.A.
The Brazilian carrier set a minimum price of 15 billion
reais ($2.79 billion) for its mobile assets. The company intends
to use the proceeds of asset sales to fund its growing broadband
fiber unit and pay debt, aiming to exit bankruptcy protection.
It was not clear if the offer met the minimum
price.
TIM Brasil SA and Telefonica Brasil had said in
May they were planning a joint offer for Oi's mobile business,
despite the COVID-19 outbreak, not mentioning Claro.
"The transaction, if completed, shall add value to all
shareholders and clients by means of further growth, generation
of operational efficiencies and service quality enhancement,"
all three bidders said in statements.
Brazil's largest fixed-line carrier had approximately 65
billion reais ($12.65 billion) of debt when it filed for
bankruptcy protection.
($1 = 5.3842 reais)
