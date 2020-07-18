Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participações S.A.    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(TIMP3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 08:21am EDT

(Adds comments by Oi, offer for tower unit, other details)

SAO PAULO/MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - TIM Participacoes , Telefonica Brasil and America Movil SAB de CV presented a joint binding offer for the mobile unit of bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi Group, according to filings by the companies on Saturday.

The telecom firms said they have asked Oi for the right to cover potential offers the Brazilian company may have received in the competitive process for its assets.

According to two sources with knowledge of the matter, there was a second proposal from a foreign strategic player with a small presence in Brazil.

Oi will not chose the winner based solely on price, but will also consider which group could secure regulatory approval for the deal faster.

Oi said it has received proposals for its mobile unit, but did not disclose the bidders' identities or number of offers.

In a separate statement, Oi said it received a 1.08 billion-reais ($200.59 million) binding offer for its tower unit from Highline do Brasil II Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações S.A.

The Brazilian carrier set a minimum price of 15 billion reais ($2.79 billion) for its mobile assets. The company intends to use the proceeds of asset sales to fund its growing broadband fiber unit and pay debt, aiming to exit bankruptcy protection. It was not clear if the offer met the minimum price.

TIM Brasil SA and Telefonica Brasil had said in May they were planning a joint offer for Oi's mobile business, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, not mentioning Claro.

"The transaction, if completed, shall add value to all shareholders and clients by means of further growth, generation of operational efficiencies and service quality enhancement," all three bidders said in statements.

Brazil's largest fixed-line carrier had approximately 65 billion reais ($12.65 billion) of debt when it filed for bankruptcy protection. ($1 = 5.3842 reais) (Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan and Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo Editing by Ros Russell and Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.51% 14.35 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.42% 6.1524 Delayed Quote.34.65%
OI S.A. -2.00% 1.47 End-of-day quote.19.51%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.33% 0.3905 Delayed Quote.-29.82%
TELEFONICA S.A. -0.36% 4.134 End-of-day quote.-33.61%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 1.29% 50.39 End-of-day quote.-13.09%
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 1.80% 15.83 End-of-day quote.1.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
08:21aTIM, Telefonica and Claro present binding bid for Oi's mobile assets
RE
02:51aTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Binding offer for Oi Group's mobile business
PU
07/10EXCLUSIVE : TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender
RE
07/10EXCLUSIVE : TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources
RE
07/09EXCLUSIVE : TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil -..
RE
07/09TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources
RE
06/25TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : NDR Presentation (June 2020)
PU
06/23U.S. offers Brazil funding to buy 5G gear from Huawei rivals - diplomat
RE
05/18TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Meeting with investors (May 2020)
PU
05/06Telefonica, TIM to move ahead with Brazil M&A plans despite COVID-19
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 343 M 3 224 M 3 224 M
Net income 2020 1 586 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2020 6 471 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 38 315 M 7 174 M 7 122 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 9 588
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
TIM Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 18,38 BRL
Last Close Price 15,83 BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.1.02%7 174
AT&T INC.-22.59%215 531
T-MOBILE US34.34%146 582
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.33%142 992
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.34.88%116 573
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.89%89 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group