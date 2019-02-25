Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participacoes SA    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPACOES SA

(TIMP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/25
12.27 BRL   -1.05%
10:03pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Management Proposal AGM/EGM 2019
PU
10:03pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Voting Instructions - AGM/EGM 2019
PU
10:03pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participacoes : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:03pm EST

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - TIM PARTICIPACOES S.A. to be held on 03/28/2019

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This ballot should be filled out if the shareholder chooses to exercise his right to proxy vote, pursuant to CVM Instruction Nr. 481/2009, as amended.

In this case, it is imperative that the above fields be filled out with the shareholders full name (or corporate name) and the number of the Register in the Ministry of Finance, whether corporate entity (CNPJ) or individual (CPF), in addition to an email address for eventual contact.

Additionally, in order for this voting ballot to be considered valid and the votes casted herein be counted in the quorum of the Annual Meeting:

  • - all fields below must be completed;

  • - all your pages must be initialed;

  • - at the end, the shareholder or his legal representative(s), as the case may be, and in accordance with current legislation, shall sign the ballot.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder who, pursuant to CVM Instruction Nr. 481/2009, as amended, chooses to participate through the distance voting ballot shall transmit the ballot's completing instructions to its respective depositary agents or to the bookkeeping agent of the Companys shares, or should send the ballot directly to the Company, in any case, up to seven (07) days prior to the Annual Meeting.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

The shareholder who chooses to send the distance voting ballot directly to the Company may also, if he chooses, send the scanned copies of the voting ballot duly completed, initialed and signed, and the authenticated identification and/or representation documents to the emailri@timbrasil.com.br, but in this case it will also be necessary to send the original voting ballot and certified copy of the other required documents, up to 07 (seven) days before the Annual Meeting, to Avenida João Cabral de Melo Neto 850, North Tower, 12th floor, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

The shareholder who chooses to exercise the voting right through the bookkeeping agent of the Companys shares should attend any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A. in Brazil, holding the identification document or the legal representation. The list of available branches can be verified through the websitewww.bradesco.com.br

The Bradesco's Shares and Custody Department is available to shareholders for further clarification and service on the following channels:

Department of Shares and Custody

Email:dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.brPhone: 0800 701 1616

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. To resolve on the proposal for the extension of the Cooperation and Support Agreement, through the execution of its 12th amendment, to be entered into between Telecom Italia S.p.A., on the one hand, and TIM S.A., on the other hand.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - TIM PARTICIPACOES S.A. to be held on 03/28/2019

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 03:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
10:03pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Management Proposal AGM/EGM 2019
PU
10:03pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Voting Instructions - AGM/EGM 2019
PU
10:03pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 2019
PU
10:03pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Call Notice - AGM/EGM 2019
PU
02/21TIM PARTICIPACOES : 2019 - 2021 Strategic Plan
PU
02/19TIM PARTICIPACOES : Financial Statements 2018
PU
02/19TIM PARTICIPACOES : Investor Release 4Q18
PU
02/19TIM PARTICIPACOES : Results Presentation 4Q18
PU
02/19TIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 02.19.2019
PU
02/19TIM PARTICIPACOES : Ata rcf
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 17 775 M
EBIT 2019 2 953 M
Net income 2019 2 061 M
Debt 2019 1 421 M
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 14,92
P/E ratio 2020 12,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 30 021 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
TIM Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
João Cox Neto Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPACOES SA3.97%8 020
AT&T9.15%226 915
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.08%222 069
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP46.68%102 168
NTT DOCOMO INC7.62%89 114
T-MOBILE US15.08%62 236
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.