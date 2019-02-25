TIM Participacoes : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 2019

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - TIM PARTICIPACOES S.A. to be held on 03/28/2019

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This ballot should be filled out if the shareholder chooses to exercise his right to proxy vote, pursuant to CVM Instruction Nr. 481/2009, as amended.

In this case, it is imperative that the above fields be filled out with the shareholders full name (or corporate name) and the number of the Register in the Ministry of Finance, whether corporate entity (CNPJ) or individual (CPF), in addition to an email address for eventual contact.

Additionally, in order for this voting ballot to be considered valid and the votes casted herein be counted in the quorum of the Annual Meeting:

- all fields below must be completed;

- all your pages must be initialed;

- at the end, the shareholder or his legal representative(s), as the case may be, and in accordance with current legislation, shall sign the ballot.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder who, pursuant to CVM Instruction Nr. 481/2009, as amended, chooses to participate through the distance voting ballot shall transmit the ballot's completing instructions to its respective depositary agents or to the bookkeeping agent of the Companys shares, or should send the ballot directly to the Company, in any case, up to seven (07) days prior to the Annual Meeting.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

The shareholder who chooses to send the distance voting ballot directly to the Company may also, if he chooses, send the scanned copies of the voting ballot duly completed, initialed and signed, and the authenticated identification and/or representation documents to the emailri@timbrasil.com.br, but in this case it will also be necessary to send the original voting ballot and certified copy of the other required documents, up to 07 (seven) days before the Annual Meeting, to Avenida João Cabral de Melo Neto 850, North Tower, 12th floor, Barra da Tijuca, City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

The shareholder who chooses to exercise the voting right through the bookkeeping agent of the Companys shares should attend any branch of Banco Bradesco S.A. in Brazil, holding the identification document or the legal representation. The list of available branches can be verified through the websitewww.bradesco.com.br

The Bradesco's Shares and Custody Department is available to shareholders for further clarification and service on the following channels:

Department of Shares and Custody

Email:dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.brPhone: 0800 701 1616

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution 1. To resolve on the proposal for the extension of the Cooperation and Support Agreement, through the execution of its 12th amendment, to be entered into between Telecom Italia S.p.A., on the one hand, and TIM S.A., on the other hand. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

