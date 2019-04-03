TIM Participacoes : Election of members of the Statutory Audit Committee (“CAE”)

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21
Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Change in Statutory Audit Committee Composition
TIM Participações S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, as resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 03rd, 2019, was indicated to the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE") Mr. Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho and Herculano Aníbal Alves. During the CAE's meeting held on that same date, Mr. Whitaker was elected to the position of Coordinator.
All the members that compose the CAE are qualified as Independent Directors, pursuant to the Listing Regulation of the Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and as provided in the Company's Bylaws, and will have a mandate until the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021.
Rio de Janeiro, April 3rd, 2019.
TIM Participações S.A.
Adrian Calaza
Chief Financial Officer
and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
TIM Participações SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:41:02 UTC