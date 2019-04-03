Log in
TIM Participacoes : Election of members of the Statutory Audit Committee (“CAE”)

04/03/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change in Statutory Audit Committee Composition

TIM Participações S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, as resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 03rd, 2019, was indicated to the Statutory Audit Committee ("CAE") Mr. Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho and Herculano Aníbal Alves. During the CAE's meeting held on that same date, Mr. Whitaker was elected to the position of Coordinator.

All the members that compose the CAE are qualified as Independent Directors, pursuant to the Listing Regulation of the Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and as provided in the Company's Bylaws, and will have a mandate until the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2021.

Rio de Janeiro, April 3rd, 2019.

TIM Participações S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer

and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:41:02 UTC
About