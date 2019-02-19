TIM Participacoes : Financial Statements 2018

TIM Participações S.A., TIM Participações S.A. and Subsidiary

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as at December 31, 2018 and Independent Auditor's Report

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

December 31, 2018 and 2017

Contents

Independent auditor's report on the financial statements 1 Audited financial statements

Balance sheets 9

Statements of income 11

Statements of comprehensive income 12

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity 13

Statements of cash flows 15

Statements of value added 17

Management report 18

Notes to the financial statements 54

Fiscal council opinion 126

Statutory Audit Committee Annual Report 127

Statutory officers statement on the financial statements 134

Statutory officers statement on independent auditor's report 135

Independent auditor's report

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

TIM Participações S.A.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of TIM Participações S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at December 31, 2018 and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the accompanying consolidated financial statements of TIM Participações S.A. and its subsidiary ("Consolidated"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at December 31, 2018 and the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of TIM Participações S.A. and of TIM Participações S.A. and its subsidiary as at December 31, 2018, and the financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, as well as the consolidated financial performance and the cash flows for the year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil and with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Parent Company and Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and its subsidiary in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

