TIM Participacoes : Investor Release 4Q18

2018 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

HIGHLIGHTS

Another year transforming the client base profile towards value segments

 Postpaid customer base reached 36.2% of the total base, growth of 13.7% YoY;

 TIM Live's UBB customer base grew 19.1% YoY, totaling 467k connections;

 Mobile ARPU maintained a solid advance of 8.4% YoY, reaching R$ 23.7;

 TIM Live ARPU with robust growth of 13.9%, reaching R$ 82.1.

Consistent development of network infrastructure

 Leadership in 4G coverage, spanning 3,272 cities utilizing multiple frequencies (700 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz and 2.5 GHz) in order to grow capacity;

 VoLTE technology available in more than 2,500 cities, improving user experience;

 Elected best mobile network by P3 Analytics1 and most available 4G coverage by Open Signal2;

 Accelerating the expansion of FTTH with 1.1 million homes covered by optical fiber in 11 cities as of December;

Solid performance for Revenues and EBITDA

 Total Net Revenues advanced 5.2% YoY in 4Q18, ending the year with growth of 5.0% YoY;

 Service Revenues grew +3.7% YoY, placing the 2018 change at +4.7% YoY;

 Mobile Service Revenues accelerated to +3.6% YoY, leading the full year to 4.5% vs. 2017;

 TIM Live Revenues growing 35.4% YoY, with 2018 up by 38.4% compared to 2017;

 Highest Normalized EBITDA* in TIM's history, reaching R$ 1.9 billion and growing 5.6% YoY. 10th consecutive quarter of growth. In the year, growth was 10.3% vs. 2017;

 Highest Normalized EBITDA Margin* in TIM's history, reaching 41.7% in the quarter and 38.5% in the year, completing 4 consecutive years of margin expansion.

 Capex at R$ 1.4 billion, totaling R$ 4 billion in 2018 and representing 23% of total net revenues;

 Shareholders' remuneration rose 3x, reaching R$ 953 million announced in 2018;

Financial (R$ million) Operational DESCRIPTION 4Q18 4Q17 % YoY 3Q18 % QoQ 2018 2017 % YoY Mobile Customer Base ('000) 55,923 58,634 -4.6% 56,241 -0.6% 55,923 58,634 -4.6% Prepaid 35,694 40,836 -12.6% 36,604 -2.5% 35,694 40,836 -12.6% Postpaid 20,229 17,799 13.7% 19,637 3.0% 20,229 17,799 13.7% 4G Users Base ('000) 34,488 27,611 24.9% 33,112 4.2% 34,488 27,611 24.9% TIM Live Customer Base ('000) 467 392 19.1% 449 4.1% 467 392 19.1% Net Revenues 4,479 4,257 5.2% 4,261 5.1% 17,050 16,234 5.0% Services Revenues 4,224 4,075 3.7% 4,034 4.7% 16,205 15,474 4.7% Mobile Service 3,999 3,861 3.6% 3,811 4.9% 15,346 14,687 4.5% Fixed Service 226 213 5.6% 223 1.2% 860 787 9.2% Normalized* Operating Expenses (2,610) (2,488) 4.9% (2,604) 0.3% (10,487) (10,285) 2.0% Normalized* EBITDA 1,868 1,769 5.6% 1,657 12.7% 6,563 5,949 10.3% Normalized* EBITDA Margin 41.7% 41.6% 0.2p.p. 38.9% 2.8p.p. 38.5% 36.6% 1.8p.p. Normalized* Net Income 592 604 -2.1% 388 52.6% 1,566 1,237 26.6% Capex (Ex-licenses aquisition) 1,409 1,661 -15.2% 905 55.7% 3,977 4,148 -4.1%

*Normalized Operating Costs and Normalized EBITDA by: -R$ 841,000 in 2018, of which -2.1 million in 4Q18, and +R$ 2.1 million in 2017. Normalized Net Income by: -R$ 994 million in 2018, of which -45 million in 4Q18.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (Pro-Forma, without the effects of adopting IFRS 15)

OPERATING REVENUE

DESCRIPTION 4Q18 4Q17 % YoY 3Q18 % QoQ 2018 2017 % YoY R$ million Net Revenues 4,479 4,224 3,999 3,643 189 167 226 113 254 4,257 5.2% 4,075 3.7% 3,861 3.6% 3,485 4.5% 235 -19.7% 141 18.5% 213 5.6% 83 35.4% 182 39.6% 4,261 5.1% 4,034 4.7% 3,811 4.9% 3,508 3.9% 163 15.4% 140 19.6% 223 1.2% 104 9.0% 228 11.7% 17,050 16,205 15,346 14,057 712 577 860 392 845 16,234 5.0% 15,474 4.7% 14,687 4.5% 13,380 5.1% 835 -14.7% 472 22.2% 787 9.2% 283 38.4% 760 11.2% Services Revenues Mobile Service Client Generated Interconnection Others Fixed Service of which TIM Live Product Revenues

Net Revenues totaled R$ 4,479 million in 4Q18, an increase of 5.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. In yet another quarter, we posted growth in all segments: Mobile Service, Fixed Service and Products. Net Service Revenues grew 3.7% YoY in 4Q18, showing resilience and a better dynamic than 3Q18, despite the macroeconomic scenario still in a slow recovery process. Net Product Revenues grew 39.6% YoY in 4Q18.

In the year, Net Revenues reached R$ 17,050 million, growth of 5.0% YoY supported by Net

Service Revenues, which advanced 4.7% YoY and by Net Product Revenues which grew 11.2% YoY.

In 4Q18, Total Gross Revenues grew by 9.9% YoY, exceeding Net Revenues growth. For another quarter, we saw an increase in the number of clients who adhered to loyalty offers, mainly those on Black Friday and Christmas when discount levels are higher. This mechanic is one of

Gross Revs. ex- Discount vs. Total Gross vs. Net 9.9%

the pillars in the strategy of migrating clients to higher-

1.1%

value plans and increasing loyalty.

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

Gross Revenues Ex-DiscountsGross RevenuesNet Revenues

Mobile Segment Details (net of taxes and deductions):

Mobile Service Revenues (MSR) reached R$ 3,999 million in 4Q18, showing a growth of 3.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The growth in this line was mainly influenced by an advance in Client Generated Revenues (CGR) with a slightly negative impact from the drop in Interconnection revenues, provided that the latter was not completely offset in this quarter by the growth of Other Revenues.

In the year, MSR advanced 4.5% YoY, reaching R$ 15,346 million while showing similar dynamics.

CGR (Revenues from Local Voice + Long Distance Voice + Data & Content) grew 4.5% YoY in

4Q18, driven by the migration process between segments and intra segments seeking to raise the penetration of higher-value offers. CGR expansion remains limited by a challenging environment, represented by a slow economic recovery and a more competitive environment. These elements keep impacting the prepaid recharge levels and, to a lesser extent, the acquisition of postpaid plans.

Nevertheless, the revenues generated by the recurring bundle offers presented solid growth of 20.1% YoY with a higher contribution from Prepaid compared to the other quarters during the year. Bundle revenues now account for 79.9% of CGR (vs. 69.2% in 4Q17). In the year, CGR rose 5.1% YoY with revenues generated by bundle offers advancing 29.3%.

MTR Exposure on Revenues

(% over Net Service Revenues)

8.0%

3.2% in the quarter and in the year this exposure was 3.4%.

Interconnection Revenues continued to decline and in 4Q18 posted a 19.7% YoY reduction, reflecting the impact of the VU-M tariff (Mobile Termination Rate) cut and a lower incoming traffic growth. In 12 months, Net Interconnection Revenues registered a decrease of 14.7%

YoY. The incidence of VU-M in Net Service Revenues reached

4Q15

4Q16

4Q17

4Q18

Other Revenues grew 18.5% YoY in 4Q18 and in the year the increase was 22.2% YoY. This line follows, to a great extent, the dynamics of network sharing and swap contracts, which represents more than 50% of this line with corresponding costs in the Network and Interconnection line.

ARPU (Average Monthly Revenue per User) in 4Q18 grew 8.4% YoY and reached R$ 23.7

influenced mainly by the improved client base mix with the migration to higher-value plans. Segment ARPU, which exclude revenues from non-TIM clients and other mobile revenues, presented slight declines in the quarter. Prepaid ARPU was R$ 12.0 (-0.7% YoY) and the postpaid ARPU was R$ 39.8 (-1.4% YoY).

Consolidated mobile ARPU in the year stood at R$ 22.4 with 11.3% growth. The postpaid segment expanded slightly by 0.5% and the prepaid segment was stable.

Breakdown of Fixed Segment (net of taxes and deductions):

Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 226 million this quarter, an increase of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. This performance results from the strong growth of TIM Live, more than offsetting the decline in revenues from other fixed segments (corporate and wholesale). In 2018, Fixed Service Revenues totaled R$ 860 million, an increase of 9.2% YoY, accounting for 5.3% of Service Revenues.

Contribution of Live on Fixed Revenues

50.1%

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

For another quarter, TIM Live maintained a robust performance, with annual nominal expansion of R$ 30 million in 4Q18 (or +35.4% YoY). With the expanded coverage, Live is now present in 14 cities (of which 5 are capitals) and represented more than 50% of Fixed Service Revenues in 4Q18. In 2018,

Live grew 38.4% compared with 2017.

Other services in the Fixed Segment fell 13.5% YoY in 4Q18 and 7.2% in 2018.

TIM Live's ARPU (Average Monthly Revenue Per User) was R$ 82.1, 13.9% higher than in 4Q17. The performance is explained by penetration of high-value offers with faster speeds and expansion of content offer after the launch of FTTH portfolio in April. In 2018, ARPU was R$ 76.0 up by 13% ARPU (R$; YoY) YoY. 4Q17 4Q18

Detailing Handsets and Devices (net of taxes and deductions):

Revenue from Products was 39.6% higher YoY this quarter. Handsets volume declined 4.2% YoY.

Despite this, the better sales mix contributed to the increase in the average price of the handsets, driven mainly by the Black Friday offers. In the year, Revenue from Products rose 11.2% underpinned by similar dynamics, a better mix with lower volume.