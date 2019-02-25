TIM Participacoes : Management Proposal AGM/EGM 2019

Summary

Item

Subject

Page

1.

Call Notice

3

2.

Management's report and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company, dated as of December 31P stP, 2018

7

3.

Item 10 from the Reference Form

9

4.

Proposal for the allocation of the results related to the fiscal year 2018 and distribution of dividends by the Company

44

5.

Appointed to the positions of effective members of the Company's Board of Directors

51

6.

Appointed to the positions of effective members and respective alternates of the Company's Fiscal Council

78

7.

Attendance of Effective and Alternates members in the Boards and Committees Meetings of the Company Boards and Committees

93

8.

Compensation Proposal for the Company's Administrators and Fiscal Council members for the year of 2019

99

9.

Item 13 from the Reference Form

101

10.

Proposal of extension of the Cooperation and Support Agreement

149

11.

12P ndP Amendment to the Cooperation and Support Agreement

157

01 - Call Notice

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company CNPJ/MF 02.558.115/0001-21

NIRE 33.300.276.963

CALL NOTICE - ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Shareholders of TIM Participações S.A. ("Company") are called upon, as set forth in the Section 124 of the Brazilian Law Nr. 6,404/1976, to attend the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on March 28th, 2019, at 11am, at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, nº 850, South Tower, 13rd floor, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, in order to resolve on the following Agenda:

On Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

(1) To resolve on the management's report and the financial statements of the Company, dated as of December 31st, 2018; (2) To resolve on the management's proposal for the allocation of the results

related to the fiscal year of 2018 and the distribution of dividends by the Company; (3) To resolve on the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company; (4) To elect the Company's Board Members; (5) To resolve on the composition of the Fiscal Council of the Company; (6) To elect the effective and alternate members of the Fiscal Council; and (7) To resolve on the Compensation Proposal for the Company's Administrators, members of the Committees and the members of the Fiscal Council of the Company, for the year of 2019.

On Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting:

(1) To resolve on the proposal for the extension of the Cooperation and Support Agreement, through the execution of its 12th amendment, to be entered into between Telecom Italia S.p.A., on the one hand, and TIM S.A., on the other hand.

General Instructions:

1. All the documents and information regarding the subjects to be analyzed and resolved on at the Shareholders' Meeting are at the Shareholders' disposal at the Company's head office, as well as on the websites www.tim.com.br/ri, www.cvm.gov.br and www.bmfbovespa.com.br.

2. In accordance with Section 4 of CVM Instruction Nr. 481/09 and for the purposes of CVM Instruction Nr. 165/1991, we inform that the minimum percentage of participation in the Company's voting capital to request the adoption of the multiple voting process in the election of the Board of Directors is of five percent (5%). It shall be noted the legal period of 48 hours before the Shareholder's Meeting to request the adoption of the multiple voting process, in accordance with the first paragraph of Section 141 of Law Nr. 6,404/1976.

3. The Shareholders' may participate either in person or represented by a duly constituted proxy, as provided by Article 126 of Law Nr. 6,404/1976 and by the sole paragraph of Article 12 of the Company's By-laws, as well as by distance voting ballot, following the detailed guidelines below: