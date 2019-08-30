TIM Participacoes : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 08.30.2019

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.558.115/0001-21

NIRE 33.300.276.963

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON AUGUST 30th, 2019

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: August 30th, 2019, at 12.00 p.m., at the head office of TIM Participações S.A. ("Company"), domiciled at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, nº 850 - Torre Norte, 12º andar, Sala 1212, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

PRESENCE: The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company was held at the date, time and place mentioned above, with the presence of Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Carlo Nardello, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Pietro Labriola and Raimondo Zizza, either in person or by means of audio or videoconference, as provided in paragraph 2, Article 25 of the Company's By-laws. Justified absence of Messrs. Agostino Nuzzolo, Piergiorgio Peluso, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho and Elisabetta Romano.

BOARD: Mr. Nicandro Durante - Chairman; and Mr. Jaques Horn - Secretary.

AGENDA: (1) To resolve on the agreement for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A.

RESOLUTIONS: Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussion of the subject included on the Agenda, the Board Members, unanimously by those present and with the abstention of the legally restricted, decided to register the discussions as follows:

Approved the agreement for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A., based on the CAE's favorable opinion at its meeting

held on August 26th, 2019.

CLOSING: With no further issues to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes

drafted as summary, read, approved and signed by all attendees Board Members: Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Carlo Nardello, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Pietro Labriola and Raimondo Zizza.