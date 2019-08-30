Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participacoes SA    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPACOES SA

(TIMP3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/30
12.3 BRL   +0.74%
07:42pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 08.30.2019
PU
08/22TIM PARTICIPACOES : Anatel approves TIM's Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC)
PU
08/12TIM PARTICIPACOES SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participacoes : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 08.30.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.558.115/0001-21

NIRE 33.300.276.963

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON AUGUST 30th, 2019

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: August 30th, 2019, at 12.00 p.m., at the head office of TIM Participações S.A. ("Company"), domiciled at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, nº 850 - Torre Norte, 12º andar, Sala 1212, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

PRESENCE: The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company was held at the date, time and place mentioned above, with the presence of Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Carlo Nardello, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Pietro Labriola and Raimondo Zizza, either in person or by means of audio or videoconference, as provided in paragraph 2, Article 25 of the Company's By-laws. Justified absence of Messrs. Agostino Nuzzolo, Piergiorgio Peluso, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho and Elisabetta Romano.

BOARD: Mr. Nicandro Durante - Chairman; and Mr. Jaques Horn - Secretary.

AGENDA: (1) To resolve on the agreement for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A.

RESOLUTIONS: Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussion of the subject included on the Agenda, the Board Members, unanimously by those present and with the abstention of the legally restricted, decided to register the discussions as follows:

  1. Approvedthe agreement for the supply of services between the subsidiary of the Company, TIM S.A., and Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A., based on the CAE's favorable opinion at its meeting

held on August 26th, 2019.

CLOSING: With no further issues to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes

drafted as summary, read, approved and signed by all attendees Board Members: Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Carlo Nardello, Flavia Maria Bittencourt, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Pietro Labriola and Raimondo Zizza.

CONT. MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

August 30th, 2019

I herein certify that these minutes are the faithful copy of the original version duly recorded in the respective corporate book.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ), August 30th, 2019.

JAQUES HORN

Secretary

2

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 23:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
07:42pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 08.30.2019
PU
08/22TIM PARTICIPACOES : Anatel approves TIM's Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC)
PU
08/12TIM PARTICIPACOES SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/23TIM PARTICIPACOES : & VIVO (Telefônica Brasil) Infrastructure Sharing and Other ..
PU
07/10TIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of June 2019
PU
07/08SAVE THE DATE : 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
07/03TIM PARTICIPACOES : Reference Form 2019 (Portuguese Only)
PU
05/28TIM Brasil to trial 5G in Florianopolis with Huawei
AQ
04/11TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended..
AQ
04/08TIM PARTICIPACOES : Final Vote Detailed Report - AGM/EGM 2019 (Portuguese Only)
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 17 540 M
EBIT 2019 2 675 M
Net income 2019 1 533 M
Debt 2019 876 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 29 843 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
TIM Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,43  BRL
Last Close Price 12,33  BRL
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
João Cox Neto Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPACOES SA-0.25%7 114
AT&T23.16%256 841
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.89%169 746
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-31.13%91 140
NTT DOCOMO INC10.71%82 591
T-MOBILE US22.64%66 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group