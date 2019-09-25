TIM Participacoes : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 09.25.2019

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF 02.558.115/0001-21

NIRE 33.300.276.963

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 25th, 2019

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: September 25th, 2019, at 9.00 a.m., at the head office of TIM Participações S.A. ("Company"), domiciled at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, nº 850 - Torre Norte, 12º andar, Sala 1212, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

PRESENCE: The Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company was held at the date, time and place mentioned above, with the presence of Messrs. Nicandro Durante, Gesner José de Oliveira Filho, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Piergiorgio Peluso, Pietro Labriola and Raimondo Zizza, and Mrs. Flavia Maria Bittencourt, either in person or by means of audio or videoconference, as provided in paragraph 2, Article 25 of the Company's By-laws. Justified absence of Mrs. Elisabetta Romano and Messrs. Agostino Nuzzolo and Carlo Nardello.

BOARD: Mr. Nicandro Durante - Chairman; and Mr. Jaques Horn - Secretary.

AGENDA: (1) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee; (2) To acknowledge on the activities carried out by the Control and Risks Committee; (3) To acknowledge on the Relationship Protocol of the Compliance area; (4) To acknowledge on the Organizational Structure of the Company; (5) To acknowledge on the Company's Finance area Project; (6) To resolve on the proposal for the payment of interests on shareholders equity ("JSCP"); (7) Presentation on the Bill of Law n° 79/2016; (8) To resolve on the execution of the Term of Conduct Adjustment between TIM S.A. and ANATEL - Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações; (9) Presentation on Technological Trends and Regulatory Affairs; and (10) Presentation on the format of the Board of Directors Members' Self-Assessment Questionnaire.

RESOLUTIONS: Upon the review of the material presented and filed at the Company's head office, and based on the information provided and discussion of the subject included on the Agenda, the Board Members, unanimously by those present and with the abstention of the legally restricted, decided to register the discussions as follows: