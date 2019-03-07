TIM Participacoes : Participações Consolidated Form of February 2019

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. CONSOLIDATED FORM
Director and Related Party Transactions - Art. 11 - CVM Instruction nº 358/2002
In Febuary/2018 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.
Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
Parties
Security / Derivative
( ) Technical or Advisory
(X) Board of Directors
( ) Executive Management
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Controlling Shareholder
Bodies
( ) People connected to the management
Opening Balance
% Share
Same Type /Security Description
SharesQuantity
Common Registered
170
Class 0,000007%
Total 0,000007%
Closing Balance
% Share
Same Type /Security / Derivative
Security Description
Quantity
Shares
Common Registered
170
Class 0,000007%
Total 0,000007%
*Shares acquired in a stock option plan held on bookkeeping agent
