TIM PARTICIPACOES SA

(TIMP3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/07
11.41 BRL   -0.44%
04:49pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of February 2019
PU
02/28TIM PARTICIPACOES : Notice to Shareholders
PU
02/25TIM PARTICIPACOES : Management Proposal AGM/EGM 2019
PU
TIM Participacoes : Participações Consolidated Form of February 2019

03/07/2019 | 04:49pm EST

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. CONSOLIDATED FORM

Director and Related Party Transactions - Art. 11 - CVM Instruction nº 358/2002

In Febuary/2018 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

Company Name: TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

Parties

Security / Derivative

( ) Technical or Advisory

(X) Board of Directors

( ) Executive Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Controlling Shareholder

Bodies

( ) People connected to the management

Opening Balance

% Share

Same Type /Security Description

SharesQuantity

Common Registered

170

Class 0,000007%

Total 0,000007%

Closing Balance

% Share

Same Type /Security / Derivative

Security Description

Quantity

Shares

Common Registered

170

Class 0,000007%

Total 0,000007%

*Shares acquired in a stock option plan held on bookkeeping agent

Classificado como Uso Interno

#

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 21:48:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 17 799 M
EBIT 2019 2 924 M
Net income 2019 2 041 M
Debt 2019 1 366 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 13,87
P/E ratio 2020 11,36
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 27 745 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
TIM Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
João Cox Neto Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPACOES SA-2.95%7 239
AT&T4.45%217 154
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.80%211 154
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP49.96%103 438
NTT DOCOMO INC5.04%75 920
T-MOBILE US11.27%60 179
