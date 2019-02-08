Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participacoes SA    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPACOES SA (TIMP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participacoes : Participações Consolidated Form of January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:50pm EST

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. CONSOLIDATED FORM

Director and Related Party Transactions - Art. 11 - CVM Instruction nº 358/2002

In January/2019 there were the following securities and derivatives operations, in accordance with article 11 of CVM Instruction 358/2002.

* The reported amounts reflects the weighted average between the prices of the transactions held on the trading day.

* The reported amounts reflects the weighted average between the prices of the transactions held on the trading day.

Classificado como Uso Interno

#

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 21:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
04:50pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of January 2019
PU
02/06TIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 02.06.2019
PU
01/21TIM PARTICIPACOES : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
01/14TIM PARTICIPACOES : Renúncia de Conselheiro
PU
01/14TIM PARTICIPACOES : Resignation of Board Member
PU
01/03TIM PARTICIPACOES SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018TIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 12.19.2018
PU
2018TIM PARTICIPACOES : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
2018TIM PARTICIPACOES : confirmed for the 11th consecutive year in the ISE portfolio
PU
2018TIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 11.28.2018
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 16 965 M
EBIT 2018 2 357 M
Net income 2018 2 071 M
Debt 2018 2 487 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 13,59
P/E ratio 2019 14,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 28 810 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
TIM Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 15,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
João Cox Neto Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPACOES SA0.42%7 766
CHINA MOBILE LTD.12.02%217 639
AT&T3.19%214 337
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP42.21%99 900
NTT DOCOMO INC5.45%88 029
KDDI CORP2.45%61 329
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.