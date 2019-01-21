Log in
TIM Participacoes : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

01/21/2019 | 05:54pm EST

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ / MF) 02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 33.300.276.963

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ANTICIPATION OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' CAPITAL PAYMENT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU), informs that will anticipate, for January 24, 2019, the Interest on Shareholders' Capital ("IOC") payment, released to the market in Notice to Shareholders from December 19, 2018, the amount of of R$ 379,993,254.41 (three hundred and seventy-nine million, nine hundred and ninety-three thousand, two hundred and fifty-four Reais and forty-one centavos).

Such payment, initially scheduled to January 28, 2019, maintain the conditions previously informed, and the date for identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values is January 02, 2019. Thus, the shares acquired after this date are ex-IOE rights

1 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:

Gross value per share

Total amount

IOE

R$ 0.156997806

R$ 379,993,254.41

There was no change in the gross value per share informed to the market on December 19, 2018.

2 - WITHHOLDING TAX:

2.1. 15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.

3 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):

3.1. The IOE related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents;

  • 3.2. Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A; and

  • 3.3. Payment of IOE by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and

3.4. Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br.

Rio de Janeiro, January 21, 2019.

TIM Participações S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 22:53:07 UTC
