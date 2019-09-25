Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participacoes SA    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPACOES SA

(TIMP3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participacoes : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ / MF) 02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE) 33.300.276.963

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU), informs that its Board of Directors approved today, September 25th, 2019, the distribution of R$ 378,750,000.00 (three hundred and seventy-eight million, seven hundred and fifity thousand Reais) as Interest on Shareholders' Equity.

Payment will be made until March 31, 2020, and October 07th, 2019 is the date for identification of shareholders entitled to receive such values. Thus, the shares acquired after that date will be ex-Intereston Shareholders' Equity rights.

1 - INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PER SHARE:

Gross value per share

Total amount

Interest on Shareholders' Equity

R$ 0.156471242

R$ 378,750,000.00

The amount per share is estimated and may be modified as a result of the disposal of treasury shares to attend the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

2 - WITHHOLDING TAX:

  1. 15% of the Income Tax will be retained (Withholding Income Tax), for the occasion of the credit of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for shareholders who have differentiated taxation or who are exempt from taxation.
  2. The shareholders mentioned above must prove this condition by October 07th, 2019 by means of an exemption letter, which should be sent first to the electronic address - dac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br - and, subsequently, the hard copy should be mailed to Banco Bradesco S/A - Cidade de Deus, s/n, Vila Yara - Osasco/SP - CEP: 06029-900 - Prédio Amarelo - Departamento de Ações e custódia - Escrituração de Ativos.

3 - FORMS OF PAYMENT (BOOK-ENTRY SHARES):

  1. The Interest on Shareholders' Equity related to shares custody by CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia) will be paid by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which will transfer to the shareholders through custody agents;
  2. Checking account indicated by the shareholder at Banco Bradesco S/A; and
  3. Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity by Banco Bradesco S/A branches, in the case of shareholders who do not meet the aforementioned conditions; and
  4. Additional information may be obtained at any branches of Banco Bradesco S/A. or through the e-mail address informed on item 2.2.

Rio de Janeiro, September 25th, 2019.

TIM Participações S.A.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 21:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
05:53pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
05:53pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 09.25.2019
PU
08/30TIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 08.30.2019
PU
08/22TIM PARTICIPACOES : Anatel approves TIM's Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC)
PU
08/12TIM PARTICIPACOES SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/23TIM PARTICIPACOES : & VIVO (Telefônica Brasil) Infrastructure Sharing and Other ..
PU
07/10TIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of June 2019
PU
07/08SAVE THE DATE : 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
07/03TIM PARTICIPACOES : Reference Form 2019 (Portuguese Only)
PU
05/28TIM Brasil to trial 5G in Florianopolis with Huawei
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 17 580 M
EBIT 2019 2 690 M
Net income 2019 1 594 M
Debt 2019 2 981 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 28 415 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
TIM Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,55  BRL
Last Close Price 11,87  BRL
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicandro Durante Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPACOES SA-0.93%6 809
AT&T30.97%273 136
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.63%170 268
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-36.67%87 542
NTT DOCOMO INC16.24%87 258
T-MOBILE US24.76%67 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group