TIM PARTICIPACOES SA (TIMP3)
TIM Participacoes : Resignation of Board Member

01/14/2019 | 05:14pm EST

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that:

Last Friday, January 11, 2019, the Company acknowledged the the resignation of Mr. Giovanni Ferigo from his position as member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Rio de Janeiro, January 14, 2019.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

TIM Participações S.A.

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:48:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 16 986 M
EBIT 2018 2 412 M
Net income 2018 2 004 M
Debt 2018 2 393 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 14,55
P/E ratio 2019 15,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 30 166 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
TIM Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 15,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
João Cox Neto Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPACOES SA5.15%8 543
AT&T8.16%219 068
CHINA MOBILE LTD.7.05%210 292
NTT DOCOMO INC6.30%89 414
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.89%80 415
KDDI CORP2.70%62 590
