TIM Participacoes : Resignation of Board Member

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21
Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that:
Last Friday, January 11, 2019, the Company acknowledged the the resignation of Mr. Giovanni Ferigo from his position as member of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Rio de Janeiro, January 14, 2019.
Adrian Calaza
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
TIM Participações S.A.
Disclaimer
TIM Participações SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 21:48:02 UTC