TIM Participacoes : Resignation of Board Member

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.558.115/0001-21

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 33 300 276 963

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMP3; NYSE: TSU) hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that:

Last Friday, January 11, 2019, the Company acknowledged the the resignation of Mr. Giovanni Ferigo from his position as member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Rio de Janeiro, January 14, 2019.

Adrian Calaza

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

TIM Participações S.A.