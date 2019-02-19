TIM Participacoes : Results Presentation 4Q18

Disclaimer

Financial results are presented on Pro Forma basis, disconsidering impacts from IFRS 15 adoption.

The normalized numbers reported in this presentation are adjusted by the effects highlighted below.

Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized by tax credit due to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS/COFINS (-R$ 159 million in 4Q18), loss forecast revision for labor (outsourced and internal) and tax contingencies (+R$ 157 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by the tax credit due to the merger of TIM Celular into TIM S.A. and other effects (-R$ 994 million in 2018, of which -R$ 45 million in 4Q18 and -R$ 950 million in 3Q18).

FY18 & 4Q Highlights - Strong Results Rewarding a Challenging Year

Maintaining Rationality Despite Aggressive Competition in Prepaid

2018: Increasing commitment while avoiding price war

Moving Forward: Innovation, Simplification and Rationality TIM Pre Top New Offer o Soft launch (Dec/18), Ad campaign (Jan/19)

o Offer simplification (CEX oriented): New concept ties recharge to service packages

o Proactive migration strategy to penetrate customer base TIM Pré Top Package o Unlimited Voice/SMS

o Unlimited Social Media

o Data package dependent on recharge size

o Encourage digital recharge channel with benefits and web portal TIM Pré Top Pricing TIM Pré TOP RechargesTIM Pré TOP Mais Recharges o Minimum recharge: R$10 (7 days)

o Up-selling optionality inside the prepaid with TIM Pré Top Mais

Tweaking Postpaid Approach to Maintain Growth with Quality

Executing a multi-segment migration strategy while managing acquisition quality and credit risk

o Lock-in offers to increase loyalty and drive churn reduction;

o Restructuring sales channels to rebalance acquisition;

o Smart targeting prepaid base to find new pockets of growth;

o Special benefits for "digital clients" (e-bill, app user, direct debt, etc.);

o Innovative offers avoiding price war;

o Blended ARPU showing resilience despite competition;

o Recent customer base price-up (Feb/19).

