Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  TIM Participacoes SA    TIMP3   BRTIMPACNOR1

TIM PARTICIPACOES SA

(TIMP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/19
11.95 BRL   +0.84%
07:34pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Investor Release 4Q18
PU
07:09pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Results Presentation 4Q18
PU
07:09pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 02.19.2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TIM Participacoes : Results Presentation 4Q18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:09pm EST

Disclaimer

This presentation contains declarations that constitute forward looking statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the customer base, estimates regarding future financial results and other aspects of the activities.

Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors.

Analysts and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. TIM Part undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward looking statements.

Financial results are presented on Pro Forma basis, disconsidering impacts from IFRS 15 adoption.

The normalized numbers reported in this presentation are adjusted by the effects highlighted below.

Operating Costs and EBITDA normalized by tax credit due to the exclusion of ICMS from the calculation basis of PIS/COFINS (-R$ 159 million in 4Q18), loss forecast revision for labor (outsourced and internal) and tax contingencies (+R$ 157 million in 4Q18). Net Income normalized by the tax credit due to the merger of TIM Celular into TIM S.A. and other effects (-R$ 994 million in 2018, of which -R$ 45 million in 4Q18 and -R$ 950 million in 3Q18).

FY18 & 4Q Highlights - Strong Results Rewarding a Challenging Year

(1)EBITDA and Net Income normalized for the effects detailed in slide 2.

Maintaining Rationality Despite Aggressive Competition in Prepaid

2018: Increasing commitment while avoiding price war

Average Recharge

(R$/# of recharges)

1Q18

2Q18

Prepaid ARPU

(R$)

2017

E-Recharges

(Prepaid Recharge MIx)

+2.8% p.q.

3Q18

flat

2018

4Q18

2017

2018

Moving Forward: Innovation, Simplification and Rationality

TIM Pre Top New Offer

  • o Soft launch (Dec/18), Ad campaign (Jan/19)

  • o Offer simplification (CEX oriented): New concept ties recharge to service packages

  • o Proactive migration strategy to penetrate customer base

TIM Pré Top Package

  • o Unlimited Voice/SMS

  • o Unlimited Social Media

  • o Data package dependent on recharge size

  • o Encourage digital recharge channel with benefits and web portal

TIM Pré Top Pricing

TIM Pré TOP RechargesTIM Pré TOP Mais

Recharges

  • o Minimum recharge: R$10 (7 days)

  • o Up-selling optionality inside the prepaid with TIM Pré Top Mais

R$

Days

GB

10

7

1

15

10

1.4

20

14

2

30

21

3

40

28

4

R$

Days

GB

15

7

1.8

20

10

2.7

30

15

4

40

20

5.4

60

30

8.1

Tweaking Postpaid Approach to Maintain Growth with Quality

Executing a multi-segment migration strategy while managing acquisition quality and credit risk

  • o Lock-in offers to increase loyalty and drive churn reduction;

  • o Restructuring sales channels to rebalance acquisition;

  • o Smart targeting prepaid base to find new pockets of growth;

  • o Special benefits for "digital clients" (e-bill, app user, direct debt, etc.);

  • o Innovative offers avoiding price war;

  • o Blended ARPU showing resilience despite competition;

  • o Recent customer base price-up (Feb/19).

Postpaid ARPU

(R$)

+0.5%

2017

2018

(1)B2C Pure Postpaid.

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 00:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
07:34pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Investor Release 4Q18
PU
07:09pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Results Presentation 4Q18
PU
07:09pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 02.19.2019
PU
06:49pTIM PARTICIPACOES : Ata rcf
PU
02/08TIM PARTICIPACOES : Participações Consolidated Form of January 2019
PU
02/06TIM PARTICIPACOES : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting held on 02.06.2019
PU
01/21TIM PARTICIPACOES : Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity
PU
01/14TIM PARTICIPACOES : Renúncia de Conselheiro
PU
01/14TIM PARTICIPACOES : Resignation of Board Member
PU
01/03TIM PARTICIPACOES SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 16 954 M
EBIT 2018 2 357 M
Net income 2018 2 071 M
Debt 2018 2 832 M
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 14,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 28 689 M
Chart TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
TIM Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIM PARTICIPACOES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 15,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sami Foguel Chief Executive Officer
João Cox Neto Chairman
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo de Carvalho Capdeville Chief Technology Officer
Piergiorgio Peluso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIM PARTICIPACOES SA-0.34%7 692
AT&T6.76%221 761
CHINA MOBILE LTD.11.08%218 451
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP43.25%103 151
NTT DOCOMO INC7.57%88 420
KDDI CORP4.78%61 296
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.