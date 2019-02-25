Log in
TIM Participacoes : Voting Instructions - AGM/EGM 2019

02/25/2019 | 10:03pm EST

INDEX

1. Message from the Management …………………… ..…….... ………… . ………………………………… ..1

2. Shareholders' Meeting date, time, agenda and local..…… .... …… ...................……………… ..2

SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING MANUAL

2019

Information about:

3. Information about the matters to be resolved…..……… .......………………………………………… 3

4. General Information .............................................................................................. ..................... 6

5. Participation

Guidelines…….. ................................................................... .................................. 7

6. Links of

Interest ................................................................................ ........................................... 9

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting

March 28th, 2019

Time: 11h00

Location: Avenida João Cabral de Melo Neto, nº 850, Torre Sul 13ºandar, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

1.Message from the Management

Dear Shareholder,

TIM Participações S.A. ("Company" or "TIM") reinforce its commitment with the best practices of corporate governance, with the management professionalism and work in order to offer a direct and objective communication with its shareholders and with the market in general. While conduction its business guided by good faith, as well as ethics and loyalty, the Company search to: (i) act with transparency in business; (ii) promote loyalty with peers; (iii) world-class market competitiveness; (iv) serve the well-being and growth of the community in which it operates; (v) enhance its human resources; and (vi) promote sustainable growth.

We highlight that TIM is the only telecommunications Company listed on the "Novo Mercado" segment of B3, recognized as the highest level of corporate governance. Among

the practices adopted, we reinforce the exclusive negotiation of ordinary shares (with voting rights), permanent Fiscal Council and Statutory Audit Committee, among other Committees, and 100% Tag Along rights.

The effective attendance of shareholders in this Shareholders' Meeting is an opportunity to discuss and vote the matters to be resolved considering the disclosed information to a conscious decision taking.

For that matter, with the purpose to facilitate and incentive the participation of its shareholders and reinforce the commitment to develop the corporate governance best practices, the Company will adopt the remote voting system established by CVM Instruction Nr. 481/2009, as altered. The guidelines to vote through remote voting form are detailed in this document.

The purpose of this Manual is to present precisely all the information regarding the

Companies' Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, with the detailed matters to

be analyzed and instructions for the shareholders to take part in the Shareholders''

Meeting.

Thus, we have the pleasure to invite you to attend part at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings to be held on March 28th, 2019, at 11am, at Avenida João Cabral de Mello Neto, nº 850, South Tower, 13rd floor, Barra da Tijuca, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro.

Cordially,

The Management

2. Shareholders' Meeting date, time, agenda and local

Date and Time

Annual Shareholders' Meeting: March 28th, 2019, at 11am. It is recommended that the interested arrive at the local 30 (thirty) minutes earlier than the time indicated.

Agenda

10:00h: 11:00h 12:30h

Shareholders access will be liberated and attendants accredited

Beginning of the Shareholders' Meeting

Forecast for the Shareholders' Meeting closure *

* Estimated closure time considering the historical times of previous Meeting, can have modification

Local

TIM Participações S.A. - Avenida João Cabral de Melo Neto, nº 850, Torre Sul, 13ºandar, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, RJ. The access to the meeting é through the

Companies' social entrance.

3. Information about the matters to be resolved

On Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

(1) To resolve on the management's report and the financial statements of the Company, dated as of December 31st, 2018;

In compliance with the Circular Letter CVM/SEP/Nº02/2018, and as set forth in the CVM Instruction Nr. 481/2009, TIM Participações S.A. inform that the Opinion of the Fiscal Council is available on the site of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) filled under the cathegory "Reunião da Administração", tipe "Conselho Fiscal", species "Ata", subject "Parecer acerca das Demonstrações Financeiras".

The Financial Statements, Opinions of the Independent Auditor and the DFP Form, for the year of 2018, are available on the site of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission), and on the Companies site of Investors Relations, on the sites below:

www.cvm.gov.brwww.tim.com.br/ir

(2) To resolve on the management's proposal for the allocation of the results related to the fiscal year of 2017, and on the dividend distribution by the Company;

The Companies' net income, that represents the fiscal year deducted of legal reserve and tax incentives not to be distributed, related to the fiscal year 2018 amounted to R$2,278,714,146.49.

The Management's propose to allocate the results as follows:

Dividends and IOC (liquid):

% Dividends and IOC (liquid) over adjusted net income:

R$724,236,999.60 31.8%

(3) To confirm the appointments of the Board of Directors' Members;

The management propose the composition of the Board of Directors with 10 (ten) regular members.

(4) To appoint the new Board Members;

The management indicates the names bellow to compose the Board of Directors with mandate until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting which approve the Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended in December 31st, 2020.

Mandate

Independency

Agostino Nuzzolo

1

No

Alberto Emmanuel Carvalho Whitaker

4

Yes

Carlo Nardello

New indication

No

Elisabetta Romano

New indication

No

Gesner José de Oliveira Filho

New indication

Yes

Herculano Aníbal Alves

2

Yes

Nicandro Durante

New indication

Yes

Piergiorgio Peluso

1

No

Pietro Labriola

New indication

No

Raimondo Zizza

1

No

Candidate

(5) To resolve on the composition of the Fiscal Council of the Company;

The management propose the composition of the Fiscal Council with 3 (three) regular members and 3 (three) alternate members.

(6) To appoint the regular and alternate members of the Fiscal Council of the Company; and

The management indicate the single group of candidates bellow to compose the Fiscal Council with mandate until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting which approve the Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended in December 31st, 2019.

Regular/Alternate

Independency

Elected by Controlling

Candidate

Shareholder

Walmir Kesseli

Regular

Independent

Yes

Heinz Egon Löwen

Alternate

Independent

Yes

Josino de Almeida Fonseca

Regular

Independent

Yes

João Verner Juenemann

Alternate

Independent

Yes

Jarbas Tadeu Barsanti Ribeiro

Regular

Independent

Yes

Anna Maria C. Gouvea Guimaraes

Alternate

Independent

Yes

(7) To resolve on the compensation proposal for the Company's administrators, the members of the Committees and the members of the Fiscal Council, for the fiscal year of 2019.

Disclaimer

TIM Participações SA published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 03:02:02 UTC
