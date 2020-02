"This year, the target will increase slightly from the realised output (in 2019). Maybe around 5%, but we are monitoring the price condition," he told reporters.

Timah, a world's major tin exporter, is yet to release its 2019 results, but Baswedan said output last year was estimated at around 65,000 to 70,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)