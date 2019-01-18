Timberline Resources : to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho - January 18, 2019 - Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB: TLRS; TSX-V: TBR)('Timberline' or the 'Company') invites investors to visit its Booth #1104 at the 2019 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference to be held January 20-21 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Management will be available to discuss this year's plans for the Elder Creek-Paiute porphyry copper-gold and the Eureka Carlin-type gold projects in Nevada.

Options Grant and Warrant Issue

The company also announced that in connection with Mr. Ted Sharp's appointment as chief financial officer, he has been granted 100,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company, pursuant to the 2018 stock option plan. These options have an exercise price of US$0.10 per common share for a period of 5 years from date of grant, and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Furthermore, pursuant to terms of the Elder Creek and Paiute property acquisition agreement with Americas Gold Exploration Inc ('AGEI'), 5,000,000 common stock purchase warrants were issued by the Company to AGEI, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one share of the Company's common stock for US$0.24 for a period of three years.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada. These include its 23 square-mile Eureka property, comprising the Lookout Mountain, Windfall, and Oswego projects which lie along three separate structural stratigraphic trends defined by distinct geochemical gold anomalies, as well as being operator of both the Paiute joint venture project with a subsidiary of Barrick Gold, and the Elder Creek joint venture with McEwen Mining. All of these properties lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property in Northern Nevada, which is one of the state's highest-grade former gold producers. Timberline has increased its owned and controlled mineral rights in Nevada to over 43 square miles (27,500 acres). Detailed maps and NI 43-101 estimated resource information for the Eureka property, and NI 43-101 Technical Reports for the Elder Creek and Paiute Projects may be viewed at http://timberlineresources.co/.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol 'TLRS' and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol 'TBR'.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of projects, and exploration potential. When used herein, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'upcoming,' 'plan,' 'target', 'intend' and 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.There are no assurances that the Company will complete the earn-in on the Elder Creek project as contemplated or at all. Factors that could cause or contribute to risks involving forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the Company's business and other factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligationto release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

