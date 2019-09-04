Timberline Resources : Targets Confirmation, Delineation and Expansion of High Grade Gold Zone at Lookout Mountain, Nevada

Program Planning

A 6-month, $2.6 million program and budget include 12,000 ft (3,600 m) of core drilling and 12,500 ft (3,800 m) of reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Drill contractors have been identified and are estimated to begin drilling in September on currently approved sites.

Core drilling will infill to test continuity of the high-grade zones, strategically twin selected historical RC holes for evaluation of relative gold recovery, and test for extensions of the high-grade gold mineralization to the southeast of the pit. RC drilling will test for shallow, oxide gold mineralization to the immediate north and northwest of the pit. Drilling will also test to expand the 'orpiment-gold' zone (Figure 2) discovered in drilling by Timberline in 2015 (see press release dated April 20, 2015 at http://timberlineresources.co/press-releases).

Geophysical surveys (IP/resistivity and gravity) are planned to advance exploration for new zones of Carlin style gold mineralization east of the Lookout Mountain open pit, including opportunities in the historical Oswego mine area where nine grab samples collected in 2018 over a 281-foot road-cut ranged from 0.090 opt (3.086 g/t) to 1.135 opt (38.914 g/t)(see press release dated June 12, 2018 at http://timberlineresources.co/press-releases).

(meters) Interval (Meters) BH05-01 0.370 270 330 60 12.669 82.32 100.61 18.29 BH05-03 2.240 193 196 3 76.800 58.84 59.76 0.91 BH06-02 0.360 445 472 27 12.356 135.67 143.90 8.23 BH06-10 0.537 0 50 50 18.422 0.00 15.24 15.24 BH06-13 1.467 148 151 3 50.286 45.12 46.04 0.91 BH06-13 0.277 385 409.5 24.5 9.509 117.38 124.85 7.47 BH06-16 0.376 0 32.7 32.7 12.881 0.00 9.97 9.97 BHSE-029C 0.349 391 449 58 11.953 119.21 136.89 17.68 BHSE-032 0.425 140 150 10 14.571 42.68 45.73 3.05 BHSE-034 0.460 135 140 5 15.771 41.16 42.68 1.52 BHSE-037C 0.810 222 223 1 27.771 67.68 67.99 0.30 BHSE-126C 0.967 31 46.2 15.2 33.138 9.45 14.09 4.63 BR-1 0.424 35 75 40 14.537 10.67 22.87 12.20 BR-1 1.315 65 75 10 45.086 19.82 22.87 3.05 BR-19 0.370 35 45 10 12.686 10.67 13.72 3.05 BR-19 1.315 65 75 10 45.086 19.82 22.87 3.05 BR-19 0.323 220 235 15 11.086 67.07 71.65 4.57 BR-19 0.319 385 450 65 10.945 117.38 137.20 19.82 BR-26 0.323 440 460 20 11.057 134.15 140.24 6.10 EFL-4 0.270 95 100 5 9.257 28.96 30.49 1.52 EFL-5 0.250 0 5 5 8.571 0.00 1.52 1.52 LM-05 0.259 0 65 65 8.888 0.00 19.82 19.82 LM-13 0.360 10 15 5 12.343 3.05 4.57 1.52 RTC-201 0.317 0 46 46 10.885 0.00 14.02 14.02 RTC-201 0.504 57 65 8 17.263 17.38 19.82 2.44 RTR-020 0.520 20 25 5 17.829 6.10 7.62 1.52 RTR-044 0.338 0 65 65 11.578 0.00 19.82 19.82 RTR-044a 0.290 0 10 10 9.943 0.00 3.05 3.05 RTR-044a 0.310 85 90 5 10.629 25.91 27.44 1.52 RTR-048 0.400 180 185 5 13.714 54.88 56.40 1.52 RTR-049 4.760 110 115 5 163.200 33.54 35.06 1.52 RTR-049 0.820 240 250 10 28.114 73.17 76.22 3.05 RTR-059 0.600 95 105 10 20.571 28.96 32.01 3.05 RTR-071 0.283 0 45 45 9.714 0.00 13.72 13.72 RTR-095 0.368 25 65 40 12.600 7.62 19.82 12.20 RTR-098 0.370 0 45 45 12.686 0.00 13.72 13.72 RTR-133 0.507 235 250 15 17.371 71.65 76.22 4.57 RTR-134 0.350 415 470 55 12.000 126.52 143.29 16.77 RTR-153 0.325 30 60 30 11.143 9.15 18.29 9.15 RTR-153 0.360 240 245 5 12.343 73.17 74.70 1.52 RTR-156 0.300 55 60 5 10.286 16.77 18.29 1.52 RTR-159 0.250 15 25 10 8.571 4.57 7.62 3.05 RTR-163 0.920 60 65 5 31.543 18.29 19.82 1.52 RTR-180 0.340 365 375 10 11.657 111.28 114.33 3.05 RTR-181 0.265 265 335 70 9.086 80.79 102.13 21.34 RTR-190 0.329 475 525 50 11.280 144.82 160.06 15.24 RTR-191 0.557 440 485 45 19.086 134.15 147.87 13.72 RTR-258 0.410 500 510 10 14.057 152.44 155.49 3.05

1See Updated Technical Report on the Lookout Mountain Project, MDA, Effective March 1, 2013, Filed on SEDAR April 12, 2013 for sample preparation, analyses, and security, and data verification

Lookout Mountain Gold Resource

Plans are to incorporate the results of the delineation of the NW-SE trending high-grade gold mineralization into an updated resource model. This high-grade trend is distinct from an existing N-S trending resource which was prepared by Mine Development Associates ('MDA') of Reno, Nevada in 2013 (Table 2).

Table 2. Lookout Mountain Gold Resource(1)(2)(3) Resource Category Tons Tonnes Gold (opt) Gold (g/t) Gold Ounces Measured 3,043,000 2,761,000 0.035 1.200 106,000 Indicated 25,897,000 23,493,000 0.016 0.549 402,000 Measured & Indicated 28,940,000 26,254,000 0.018 0.617 508,000 Inferred 11,709,000 10,622,000 0.012 0.411 141,000

Notes:

006 opt (0.21 g/t) cut-off applied to oxidized material to capture mineralization potentially available to open pit extraction and heap leach processing. 0.030 opt (1.03 g/t) cut-off applied to unoxidized material to capture mineralization potentially available to open pit extraction and lower heap leach recoveries or sulfide processing. Rounding may cause apparent discrepancies. Refer to Updated Technical Report on the Lookout Mountain Project, MDA, effective March 1, 2013, Filed on SEDAR April 12, 2013.

The full MDA resource study can be seen at http://timberlineresources.co/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/LookoutMt_-43-101_2013.pdf.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada. These include its 23 square-mile Eureka property, comprising the Lookout Mountain, Windfall, and Oswego projects which lie along three separate structural-stratigraphic trends defined by distinct geochemical gold anomalies, as well as being operator of both the Paiute joint venture project with a subsidiary of Barrick Gold, and the Elder Creek joint venture with McEwen Mining. All of these properties lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also controls the Seven Troughs property in Northern Nevada, which is one of the state's highest-grade former producers. Timberline has increased its owned and controlled mineral rights in Nevada to over 43 square miles (27,500 acres). Detailed maps and NI 43-101 estimated resource information for the Eureka property may be viewed at http://timberlineresources.co/.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol 'TLRS' and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol 'TBR'.

Steven Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G., Timberline's President and Chief Executive Officer, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended Agreement and the joint venture contemplated thereby, anticipated exploration and potential of the Project, completion of the Offering, and the size of the Company's owned and controlled mineral rights. When used herein, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'upcoming,' 'plan,' 'target', 'intend' and 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to changes in the Company's business resulting in changes in the use of proceeds, and other such factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

