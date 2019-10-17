Time Watch Investments : LETTER TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND REPLY FORM - Request for Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Time Watch Investments Limited
時計寶投資有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
(Stock Code 股份代號：2033)
LETTER TO NEW SHAREHOLDER(S) 致新股東信函
17 October 2019
Dear New Registered Shareholder(s),
Request for Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications
As a shareholder of Time Watch Investments Limited (the "Company"), you may choose to receive corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") through electronic means or in printed form.
Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.
You may access the Corporate Communications on the Company's website at www.timewatch.com.hk and on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. The reply form on the reverse side of this notification (the "Reply Form") offers you the options of receiving the Corporate Communications through electronic means on the Company's website with an email notification to your email address. Please complete the Reply Form indicating your choice of receipt of the Corporate Communications and return it to our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong using the mailing label in the Reply Form or by email to timewatch2033-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
Please note that even if you have chosen any option to receive the Corporate Communications, you are entitled to change your choice of the means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time, free of charge, by completing and returning the Reply Form to our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, using any of the above-mentioned methods.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the dial-up hotline of our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Time Watch Investments Limited
Tung Koon Ming
Chairman and Executive Director
致新登記股東：
選擇公司通訊之收取方式
貴為時計寶投資有限公司（「本公司」）之股東， 閣下可選擇以電子途徑或印刷本之形式收取本公司之公司通訊（「公 司通訊」）。
公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供 閣下參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通 告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。
閣下可於本公司網站www.timewatch.com.hk及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站www.hkexnews.hk閱覽公司通訊。本通知 背頁的回條（「回條」）可供 閣下選擇以電子途徑於本公司網站取得公司通訊及以電郵收取刊發公司通訊的通知。請於回 條填妥 閣下選擇公司通訊之收取方式，並以下列方式交回本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「香 港股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓：使用回條內的郵寄標籤或以電子郵件方式發送至
timewatch2033-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。
請注意，倘 閣下已選擇任何方式收取公司通訊， 閣下仍有權隨時免費更改公司通訊之收取方式，只須填妥回條及 以上述任何一種方式交回本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處即可。
倘 閣下對本信函有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）辦公時間上午九時正至下午五時正內致電 本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處客戶服務熱線，電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333。
代表
時計寶投資有限公司
主席兼執行董事
董觀明
謹啟
2019年10月17日
I/We
(Note 2)
REPLY FORM 回條
|
To: Time Watch Investments Limited (the "Company")
|
致： 時計寶投資有限公司（「本公司」）
|
(Stock Code: 2033)
|
（股份代號：2033）
|
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
經卓佳證券登記有限公司
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
香港皇后大道東183號
|
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
|
合和中心54樓
would like to receive all future corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") (Note 1) by means as indicated below:
本人╱吾等欲以下列方式（附註2）收取本公司日後刊發之所有公司通訊（「公司通訊」）（附註1）:
(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上（X ）號）
to receive the printed copy of all future Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese versions；OR 收取所有日後公司通訊中英文版本的印刷本；或。
to read all future electronic Corporate Communication published on the Company's website at www.timewatch.com.hk in lieu of receiving printed copy, and receive electronic notification of such publication to my/our email address:
透過閱覽本公司網站www.timewatch.com.hk所有日後刊載之電子版本公司通訊以代替收取印刷本，並收取有關刊載的電子通知至本人╱吾等 之電郵地址：
Particulars of Registered Shareholder(s) 登記股東的資料
|
Name(s)#
|
Signature
|
姓名#
|
簽名
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）
Address# 地址#
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）
|
Contact telephone number
|
Date
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
日期
|
|
|
-
You are required to fill in the details if you download this Reply Form from the Company's website or the HKExnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港交易及結算所有限公司披露易網站下載本回條，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes 附註:
-
Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including, but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, the summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, the summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供本公司證券之持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告副本以及（如適用） 財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。
-
You are entitled to change your choice of the means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time, free of charge, by completing this Reply Form indicating your choice of receipt of the Corporate Communications and return to our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong using the mailing label in the Reply Form or by email to timewatch2033-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
閣下有權隨時免費更改公司通訊之收取方式，只須於本回條填妥 閣下選擇公司通訊之收取方式，並以下列方式交回本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有 限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓：使用回條內的郵寄標籤或以電子郵件方式發送至timewatch2033-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。
-
This Reply Form with no box ticked, with more than one box ticked, or otherwise incorrectly completed will be voided at the discretion of the Company.
如未有在任何空格內劃上（X ）號，或在超過一個空格內劃上（X ）號，或在其他方面填寫不正確，本公司可酌情決定將本回條作廢。
-
If no email address is provided, a printed copy of the notification letter of publication of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you by post after the same is posted on the Company's website.
如 閣下沒有提供電郵地址，本公司將於公司通訊登載於本公司網站後，以郵遞方式向 閣下寄發刊發公司通訊的通知信函印刷本。
-
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holdings should sign this Reply Form in order for it to be valid.
倘 閣下之股份屬聯名持有，須由於本公司的股東名冊排名首位之聯名持有人簽署本回條，方告有效。
(Please cut along the dotted line請沿虛線剪下）
✂
|
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope
|
Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
to return the Reply Form to us.
|
卓佳證券登記有限公司
|
No postage stamp is required for local mailing
|
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37
|
閣下寄回本回條時，請將此郵寄標籤貼於信封上。
|
Hong Kong 香港
|
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
|
