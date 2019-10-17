Time Watch Investments : LETTER TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND REPLY FORM - Request for Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Time Watch Investments Limited

時計寶投資有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號：2033)

LETTER TO NEW SHAREHOLDER(S) 致新股東信函

17 October 2019

Dear New Registered Shareholder(s),

Request for Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

As a shareholder of Time Watch Investments Limited (the "Company"), you may choose to receive corporate communications of the Company (the "Corporate Communications") through electronic means or in printed form.

Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

You may access the Corporate Communications on the Company's website at www.timewatch.com.hk and on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. The reply form on the reverse side of this notification (the "Reply Form") offers you the options of receiving the Corporate Communications through electronic means on the Company's website with an email notification to your email address. Please complete the Reply Form indicating your choice of receipt of the Corporate Communications and return it to our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar") at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong using the mailing label in the Reply Form or by email to timewatch2033-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Please note that even if you have chosen any option to receive the Corporate Communications, you are entitled to change your choice of the means of receipt of the Corporate Communications at any time, free of charge, by completing and returning the Reply Form to our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, using any of the above-mentioned methods.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the dial-up hotline of our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Time Watch Investments Limited

Tung Koon Ming

Chairman and Executive Director

致新登記股東：

選擇公司通訊之收取方式

貴為時計寶投資有限公司（「本公司」）之股東， 閣下可選擇以電子途徑或印刷本之形式收取本公司之公司通訊（「公 司通訊」）。

公司通訊指由本公司發出或將予發出以供 閣下參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通 告、上市文件、通函及代表委任表格。

閣下可於本公司網站www.timewatch.com.hk及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站www.hkexnews.hk閱覽公司通訊。本通知 背頁的回條（「回條」）可供 閣下選擇以電子途徑於本公司網站取得公司通訊及以電郵收取刊發公司通訊的通知。請於回 條填妥 閣下選擇公司通訊之收取方式，並以下列方式交回本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「香 港股份過戶登記分處」），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓：使用回條內的郵寄標籤或以電子郵件方式發送至

timewatch2033-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。

請注意，倘 閣下已選擇任何方式收取公司通訊， 閣下仍有權隨時免費更改公司通訊之收取方式，只須填妥回條及 以上述任何一種方式交回本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處即可。

倘 閣下對本信函有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）辦公時間上午九時正至下午五時正內致電 本公司的香港股份過戶登記分處客戶服務熱線，電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333。

代表

時計寶投資有限公司

主席兼執行董事

董觀明

謹啟

2019年10月17日