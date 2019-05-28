Log in
Timeless Software : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

05/28/2019 | 06:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED

天時軟件有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8028)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 2003, 118 Connaught Road West, Hong Kong on Friday, 21 June 2019 at 3:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

  1. To consider and approve the audited final results of the group, comprising the Company and its subsidiaries, for the year ended 31 March 2019 and approve the announcement of the audited final results to be published on the website of GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the website of the Company; and
  2. To transact any other business, if any.

By Order of the Board

TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED

Felipe Tan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 May 2019

Executive Directors:

Mr. Felipe Tan (Chairman)

Ms. Lau Yun Fong Carman

Independent non-executive Directors:

Ms. Chan Choi Ling

Mr. Chan Mei Ying Spencer

Mr. Lam Kwai Yan

Ms. Tsang Wai Chun Marianna

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at www.timeless.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Timeless Software Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:23:04 UTC
