Timeless Software : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

(Stock Code 股份代號: 8028)
28 June 2019
Dear Shareholders,
TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED (the "Company")
- Publication of Annual Report, Circular and Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication")
Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.timeless.com.hkand the website of the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") at www.hkgem.com, or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or by browsing through the GEM website of the Stock Exchange.
For shareholders who choose or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communications (Note) by electronic means but if for any reason any shareholder has difficulty receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communication (if applicable), the Company will promptly, upon your request, send you a printed version free of charge. Please make your request to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing or by completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side by post or hand delivery to the Share Registrar or by email to timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk. If you post from Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.timeless.com.hkor the GEM website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkgem.com.
If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to
timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
By Order of the Board
TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED
Felipe Tan
Chairman
Note: Corporate Communications means any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) annual report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) the quarterly report; (d) notice of meeting; (e) listing document; (f) circular; and (g) proxy form.
各 位 股 東 ：
天 時 軟 件 有 限 公 司 （「本公司」）
- 年 報 、 通 函 及 委 任 代 表 表 格 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知
謹通 知 閣 下 本公 司的 本 次 公司 通訊 的 中、 英文 版 本已 載列 於本 公 司網 站（ www.timeless.com.hk） 及 香港 聯合 交 易所 有限 公司 （ 「 聯交所」 ） GEM 網頁（www.hkgem.com），或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ） 。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 或 在 聯交所 GEM 網頁瀏覽有關文件。
（ 附 註 ）
至 於 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 電 子 版 本 之 股 東 ， 若 因 任 何 理 由 在 收 取 或 瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊 上 遇 到 困 難 ， 或 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ） ， 本 公 司 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 要 求 後 ， 迅 即 免 費 寄 發 一 份 印 刷 本 予 閣
下 。 請 把 上 述 要 求 寄 回 本 公 司 股 份 登 記 處 「香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 」（ 「 股 份 登 記 處 」 ） ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 或以電 郵 發 送 至 timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
敬 請 留 意 ， 閣 下 有 權 通 過 給 予 股 份 登 記 處 合 理 的 書 面 通 知 或 通 過 填 妥 及 簽 署 背 面 的 更 改 指 示 回 條 ， 並 將 其 郵 遞 或 親 身 交 付 予 股 份 登 記 處 或 電 郵 至 timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk， 更 改 閣 下 收 取 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 所 選 擇 的 語 言 及 ╱ 或 收
取 方 式 。 倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使 用 更 改 指 示 回 條 下 方 的 郵寄標籤將其寄回, 而毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。 更 改 指 示 回 條 亦可於本公司網站（www.timeless.com.hk）或聯交所創業板網站（www.hkgem.com）內下載。
如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正辦公時間內致電股份登記處電話 熱線( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 或 電 郵 至 timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
承董事會命
天 時 軟 件 有 限 公 司
主 席
陳奕輝
2 0 1 9 年 6 月 2 8 日
附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年度報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)季度報告 ; (d)會議通告；(e)上市文件；(f)通函；及(g) 代表委 任表格。
如在本回條作出超過一項選擇、 或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本回條將會作廢。
Any for m wit h more t han one box mar ked (X), wit h no box marked (X), wi t h no signat ure or ot herwise incorrect ly co mp let ed will be vo id.
4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication s to be sent to shareholders of the Company until you notify other wise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 18 3 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email to timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
如屬聯名股東，則本更改指示回條須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持 有股份之其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
2. I f your shar es are held in jo int names, the shareho lder whose name st ands first on t he reg ist er of member s o f t he Co mpany in respect o f t he jo int ho lding should sign on t his Change Request For m in order to be valid.
Shareholder(s) registered address 股東的登記地址
Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼
# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company's website.
假如 閣下從本公司網站下載本更改指示回條，請必須填上有關資料。 Notes 附註：
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
P lease co mplet e all your det ails clear ly.
Name(s) of shareholder(s)# 股東姓名#
Shareholder Name and Address:
股東之姓名及地址:
Change Request Form 更改指示回條
To: TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED (the "Company")
致:
天時軟件有限公司（「 貴公司」）
(Stock Code: 8028)
（股份代號: 8028）
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
Wanchai, Hong Kong
合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to receive all future Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
本人／吾等欲以下列方式收取 貴公司日後之所有公司通訊*：
(Please mark (X) in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
to read the website version of Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website;
OR
瀏覽在 貴公司網站發出公司通訊之網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在 貴公司網站刊發的通知函 印刷本；或
to receive the printed English version of Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of Corporate Communications.
同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
Date
日期
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
Signature(s)
簽署
上述指示適用於日後向本公司股東發出的所有公司通訊，直至 閣下發出合理的書面通知通知本公司股份登記處「香港中央證券登記有限公司」(地址為香港灣仔皇后 大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓)或以電郵發送至 timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk 另作選擇為止。
5. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and / or means of receipt of Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the
Company's share registrar (at the above address) or by email to timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
股東有權隨時發出合理的書面通知予本公司股份登記處(上述地址)或以電郵至timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk，更改有關公司通訊的語言版本及/或收取方式。
6. For t he avo idance o f doubt , we do not acce pt any specia l inst ruct ions wr it t en on t his Change Request For m.
為免存疑，任何在本更改指示回條上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理 。
*Corporate Communications means any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) annual report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) the quarterly report; (d) notice of meeting; (e) listing document; (f) circular; and (g) proxy form.
公司通訊包括但不限於：(a) 年度報告及財務摘要報告(如適用) ；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用) ；(c)季度報告 ; (d) 會議通告；(e) 上市文件；(f)通函；及(g) 代表委任表 格。
