Timeless Software : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND CHANGE REQUEST FORM

(Stock Code 股份代號 : 8028)

28 June 2019

Dear Shareholders,

TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED (the "Company")

- Publication of Annual Report, Circular and Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communication")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.timeless.com.hk and the website of the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (" Stock Exchange ") at www.hkgem.com , or the arranged printed form(s) of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or by browsing through the GEM website of the Stock Exchange.

For shareholders who choose or are deemed to have consented to receive Corporate Communications (Note) by electronic means but if for any reason any shareholder has difficulty receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, or if you want to receive another printed language version of the Current Corporate Communication (if applicable), the Company will promptly, upon your request, send you a printed version free of charge. Please make your request to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Share Registrar "), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email at timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk .

Please also note that you are entitled to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's future Corporate Communications by giving reasonable notice in writing or by completing, signing and returning the Change Request Form on the reverse side by post or hand delivery to the Share Registrar or by email to timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk . If you post from Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.timeless.com.hk or the GEM website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkgem.com .

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays) or send an email to

timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk .

By Order of the Board

TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED

Felipe Tan

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications means any document(s) including, but not limited to, (a) annual report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) the quarterly report; (d) notice of meeting; (e) listing document; (f) circular; and (g) proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

天 時 軟 件 有 限 公 司 （「本公司」）

- 年 報 、 通 函 及 委 任 代 表 表 格 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ） 之 發 佈 通 知

謹通 知 閣 下 本公 司的 本 次 公司 通訊 的 中、 英文 版 本已 載列 於本 公 司網 站（ www.timeless.com.hk ） 及 香港 聯合 交 易所 有限 公司 （ 「 聯交所 」 ） GEM 網頁（ www.hkgem.com ），或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ） 。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 或 在 聯交所 GEM 網頁瀏覽有關文件 。

（ 附 註 ）

至 於 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 電 子 版 本 之 股 東 ， 若 因 任 何 理 由 在 收 取 或 瀏 覽 公 司 通 訊 上 遇 到 困 難 ， 或 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ） ， 本 公 司 將 於 收 到 閣 下 之 要 求 後 ， 迅 即 免 費 寄 發 一 份 印 刷 本 予 閣

下 。 請 把 上 述 要 求 寄 回 本 公 司 股 份 登 記 處 「香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 」（ 「 股 份 登 記 處 」 ） ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 或以電 郵 發 送 至 timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。

敬 請 留 意 ， 閣 下 有 權 通 過 給 予 股 份 登 記 處 合 理 的 書 面 通 知 或 通 過 填 妥 及 簽 署 背 面 的 更 改 指 示 回 條 ， 並 將 其 郵 遞 或 親 身 交 付 予 股 份 登 記 處 或 電 郵 至 timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk ， 更 改 閣 下 收 取 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 所 選 擇 的 語 言 及 ╱ 或 收

取 方 式 。 倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使 用 更 改 指 示 回 條 下 方 的 郵寄標籤將其寄回 , 而毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。 更 改 指 示 回 條 亦可於本公司網站（ www.timeless.com.hk ）或聯交所創業板網站（ www.hkgem.com ）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正辦公時間內致電股份登記處電話 熱線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 或 電 郵 至 timeless.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。

承董事會命

天 時 軟 件 有 限 公 司

主 席

陳奕輝

2 0 1 9 年 6 月 2 8 日

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)年度報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)季度報告 ; (d)會議通告；(e)上市文件；(f)通函；及(g) 代表委 任表格。

28062019 1 0)