Timeless Software : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
0
06/23/2019 | 09:25pm EDT
TIMELESS SOFTWARE LIMITED
天 時 軟 件 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 8028)
RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
RESULTS
The board of Directors ("Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative audited figures for the corresponding period in 2018, reviewed by the audit committee of the Company and approved by the Board on 21 June 2019 as follows:
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
78,154
174,172
Other income and gains
3,358
3,740
Production costs
(58,548)
(123,827)
Staff costs
(10,940)
(13,778)
Depreciation and amortisation
(2,972)
(4,225)
Other expenses
(13,110)
(19,713)
Loss on disposal/written-off of property, plant and equipment
(3,724)
(2,732)
Impairment loss on mining assets
(56,045)
-
Impairment loss on interest in associates
(7,835)
-
Loss arising on change in fair value of held-for-trading investments
-
(53)
Fair value gain on investment properties
90
1,208
Fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through
6,315
profit or loss
-
Fair value changes on financial assets designated as at fair value
-
through profit or loss
2,825
Gain on disposal of an associate
-
3,057
Finance costs
4
(502)
(368)
Share of loss of associates
(3,920)
(2,177)
Impairment loss on amount due from an associate
(740)
-
(Loss)/profit before tax
(70,419)
18,129
Income tax credit/(expense)
5
3,660
(4,111)
(Loss)/profit for the year
6
(66,759)
14,018
Other comprehensive (expense)/income, net of income tax
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
(14,569)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
28,779
Reclassification adjustment on reserves released upon disposal of
-
an associate
(1,534)
Share of exchange differences of associates
-
270
Share of other comprehensive expense of associates
-
(1,581)
Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year, net of
(14,569)
income tax
25,934
Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the year
(81,328)
39,952
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
(27,785)
Owners of the Company
2,002
Non-controlling interests
(38,974)
12,016
(66,759)
14,018
Total comprehensive (expense)/income attributable to:
(31,575)
Owners of the Company
6,597
Non-controlling interests
(49,753)
33,355
(81,328)
39,952
(Loss)/earnings per share
HK cents
HK cents
(0.99)
- Basic and diluted
7
0.07
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000 HK$'000
Non-current assets
14,895
Property, plant and equipment
34,552
Investment properties
10,290
10,200
Other intangible assets
8
109,540
186,208
Interests in associates
39,357
292
Other financial asset
-
10,625
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
17,804
-
Prepaid lease payments
6,313
6,925
Deposits
23,720
29,234
Land rehabilitation costs
2,275
2,813
224,194
280,849
Current assets
20,112
Inventories
6,459
Prepaid lease payments
233
245
Trade and other receivables
9
1,312
9,299
Held-for-trading investments
-
3,044
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,957
-
Bank balances and cash
41,579
133,585
66,193
152,632
Current liabilities
11,655
Trade and other payables
10
13,365
Contract liabilities
77
-
Dividends payable to non-controlling interests
4,410
29,619
Promissory note
11
-
10,266
Provision for land rehabilitation
2,348
2,490
Obligations under finance leases
271
256
Loan from related companies
15,000
-
Current tax liabilities
-
622
33,761
56,618
Net current assets
32,432
96,014
Total assets less current liabilities
256,626
376,863
Non-current liabilities
891
Amount due to a non-controlling interest
891
Provision for land rehabilitation
6,872
7,291
Obligations under finance leases
-
271
Deferred tax liabilities
15,930
28,828
23,693
37,281
Net assets
232,933
339,582
Capital and reserves
906,074
Share capital
906,074
Reserves
(798,917)
(767,342)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
107,157
138,732
Non-controlling interests
125,776
200,850
Total equity
232,933
339,582
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the year ended 31 March 2019
Attributable
Share
Investment
Property
to owners
Non-
Share
options
General
revaluation
revaluation
Translation
Accumulated
of the
controlling
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
deficit
Company
interests
Total
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Balance at 1 April 2017
906,074
2,778
647
1,631
964
(6,119)
(773,840)
132,135
217,250
349,385
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,002
2,002
12,016
14,018
Other comprehensive income/
(expense) for the year
-
-
-
(1,631)
-
6,226
-
4,595
21,339
25,934
Total comprehensive income/
(expense) for the year
-
-
-
(1,631)
-
6,226
2,002
6,597
33,355
39,952
Release of reserve upon share
options cancelled
-
(710)
-
-
-
-
710
-
-
-
Capital injection from a non-
controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
109
109
Dividends distributed to non-
controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(49,864)
(49,864)
Balance at 31 March 2018
906,074
2,068
647
-
964
107
(771,128)
138,732
200,850
339,582
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27,785)
(27,785)
(38,974)
(66,759)
Other comprehensive expense for
the year
-
-
-
-
-
(3,790)
-
(3,790)
(10,779)
(14,569)
Total comprehensive expense for
the year
-
-
-
-
-
(3,790)
(27,785)
(31,575)
(49,753)
(81,328)
Release of reserve upon share
options lapsed
-
(44)
-
-
-
-
44
-
-
-
Capital injection from a non-
controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
2
Transfer to general reserve
-
-
503
-
-
-
(503)
-
-
-
Dividends distributed to non-
controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(25,323)
(25,323)
Balance at 31 March 2019
906,074
2,024
1,150
-
964
(3,683)
(799,372)
107,157
125,776
232,933
NOTES:
GENERAL
Timeless Software Limited (the "Company") is a public limited company incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange. The address of the registered office and principal place of business of the Company are disclosed in the corporate information section of the annual report.
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are principally engaged in the exploration and exploitation of mines, provision of consultancy and software maintenance and development, e-commerce services as well as various investments in metal processing and trading company, IT and innovation projects, including e-Sport tournament organiser, bio and nano new materials, IT startup fund and intelligent agricultural applications.
These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is the same as the functional currency of the Company.
The financial information relating to the years ended 31 March 2019 and 2018 included in this announcement does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 to the Registrar of Companies in due course.
The Company's auditors have reported on the financial statements of the Group for both financial years. The auditors' reports were unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their reports; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance.
APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
New and amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") for the first time in the current year:
HKFRS 9
Financial Instruments
HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
HK(IFRIC)-Int 22
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Amendments to HKFRS 2
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
Amendments to HKFRS 4
Applying HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments with HKFRS 4 Insurance
Contracts
Amendments to HKFRS 15
Classification to HKFRS 15
Amendments to HKAS 28
As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle
Amendments to HKAS 40
Transfers of Investment Property
