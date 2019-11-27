Times China : PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF TIMES NEIGHBORHOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED ON THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED BASIS OF ASSURED ENTITLEMENT OF QUALIFYING SHAREHOLDERS IN THE CONDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION AND THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

時 代 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING OF

TIMES NEIGHBORHOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED

ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

BASIS OF ASSURED ENTITLEMENT OF

QUALIFYING SHAREHOLDERS

IN THE CONDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION AND

THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING

The Company announces that the basis of the Assured Entitlement of Qualifying Shareholders to the Reserved Shares in the Preferential Offering, and to the Times Neighborhood Shares in the Conditional Distribution, if and when made, has been determined.

The basis of the Assured Entitlement for the Preferential Offering is one (1) Reserved Share for every integral multiple of 24 Shares held by Qualifying Shareholders on Monday, 2 December 2019, being the Record Date (the "Record Date").

The basis of the Conditional Distribution is one (1) Times Neighborhood Share for every 2.6 Shares held by Qualifying Shareholders on the Record Date.