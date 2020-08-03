Log in
Times China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

08/03/2020 | 05:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

時 代 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Times China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group's aggregated contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 amounted to approximately RMB40,446 million with contracted gross floor area of approximately 2,907,000 square meters. In July 2020, the Group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to approximately RMB7,880 million with contracted gross floor area of approximately 565,000 square meters.

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to consult licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

By Order of the Board

Times China Holdings Limited

Shum Chiu Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shum Chiu Hung, Mr. Guan Jianhui, Mr. Bai Xihong, Mr. Li Qiang, Mr. Shum Siu Hung and Mr. Niu Jimin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Qingjun, Ms. Sun Hui and Mr. Wong Wai Man.

Financials
Sales 2020 50 729 M 7 271 M 7 271 M
Net income 2020 6 281 M 900 M 900 M
Net Debt 2020 30 868 M 4 424 M 4 424 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,82x
Yield 2020 7,88%
Capitalization 23 975 M 3 438 M 3 436 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 955
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Times China Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,91 CNY
Last Close Price 12,35 CNY
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chiu Hung Shum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ji Min Niu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Hui Guan Executive Director
Xi Hong Bai Executive Director
Qiang Li Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.71%3 438
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.45%35 483
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.24%33 362
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-16.75%29 719
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.93%29 637
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.27%27 705
