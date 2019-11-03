Log in
Times China : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

0
11/03/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

時 代 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Times China Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group's aggregated contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) for the ten months ended 31 October 2019 amounted to approximately RMB59,400 million with contracted gross floor area of approximately 3,992,000 square meters. In October 2019, the Group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to approximately RMB8,737 million with contracted gross floor area of approximately 617,000 square meters.

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to consult licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

By Order of the Board

Times China Holdings Limited

Shum Chiu Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shum Chiu Hung, Mr. Guan Jianhui, Mr. Bai Xihong, Mr. Li Qiang, Mr. Shum Siu Hung and Mr. Niu Jimin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Qingjun, Ms. Sun Hui and Mr. Wong Wai Man.

Disclaimer

Times Property Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 04:32:03 UTC
