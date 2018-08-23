Times China : INSIDE INFORMATION - APPROVAL FOR THE ISSUE OF NON-PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS BY THE ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED ࣛ˾ʕ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

INSIDE INFORMATION

APPROVAL FOR THE ISSUE OF NON-PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS BY THE SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE

AND THE RESULTS OF THE ISSUE

This announcement is made by Times China Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Shanghai Stock Exchange (ɪऎᗇՎʹ׸ה) has, by the publication of the Approval Document Shang Zheng Han No. [2018] 469, approved the application of Guangzhou Times Holdings Group Co., Ltd.* (ᄿψ̹ࣛ˾છٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in the People's Republic of China (the "Issuer") for the issue of non-public domestic corporate bonds up to an aggregate principal amount of RMB5,000,000,000 (the "Domestic Bonds").

The first tranche of the Domestic Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of RMB2,200,000,000 were issued on 20 August 2018 at a coupon rate of 8.4% per annum for a term of three years, with the option to adjust the coupon rate by the Issuer and the investors have the option to sell back the Domestic Bonds at the end of the second year. As at the date of this announcement, the second tranche of the Domestic Bonds were not issued. The Domestic Bonds are non-guaranteed bonds. BOC International (China) Co., Ltd. (ʕვ਷ყᗇ Վٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡) acted as the lead underwriter; and Southwest Securities Company, Ltd. (Г یᗇՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡), Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. (਷इёτᗇՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡), Ping An Securities Co., Ltd. (̻τᗇՎٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡) and Zhongshan Securities Co., Ltd. (ʕʆ ᗇՎϞࠢப΂ʮ̡) acted as the joint underwriters for the issue of the Domestic Bonds. The Domestic Bonds will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The proceeds of the Domestic Bonds are expected to be used for the purpose of refinancing certain of the Group's existing indebtedness.

By Order of the Board Times China Holdings Limited

Shum Chiu Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shum Chiu Hung, Mr. Guan Jianhui, Mr. Bai Xihong, Mr. Li Qiang, Mr. Shum Siu Hung and Mr. Niu Jimin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Qingjun, Ms. Sun Hui and Mr. Wong Wai Man.

