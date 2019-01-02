Times China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December...

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
Times China Holdings Limited 02/01/2019
(1) Stock code :
1233
Description :
Ordinary Shares
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary (State
|
capital
|
shares currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
10,000,000,000
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$1,000,000,000
|
Nil
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$1,000,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Nil
10,000,000,000
N/A
N/A
N/AN/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :N/ANo. of preference shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding monthN/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code :N/A
Description :N/ANo. of other classes of shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$1,000,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
1,833,817,142
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the monthNil
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
1,833,817,142
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 19/11/2013
|
Nil
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
2. N/A
Ordinary shares (Note 1)
( / /
) shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
) shares
(Note 1)
options (State currency)Movement during the monthGranted
Nil
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
Nil
Nil
NilNil
No. of new shares of No. of new sharesissuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer
|
during the
|
which may
|
month
|
be issued
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as
at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
2. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
3. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
-
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
|
Total B.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of
|
issued during
|
issuer which
|
the month
|
may be
|
pursuant thereto
|
issued
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
( / /
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / /
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
( / /
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A