Times China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December...

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Times China Holdings Limited 02/01/2019

(1) Stock code :

1233

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

10,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$1,000,000,000 Nil HK$0.10 HK$1,000,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nil

10,000,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/ANo. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code :N/A

Description :N/ANo. of other classes of shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$1,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,833,817,142

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the monthNil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,833,817,142

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 19/11/2013

Nil Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of 2. N/A

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

options (State currency)Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Nil

Nil

NilNil

No. of new shares of No. of new sharesissuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer during the which may month be issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during issuer which the month may be pursuant thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A