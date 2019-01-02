Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Times China Holdings Ltd    1233   KYG8904A1004

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD (1233)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
8.7 HKD   +10.27%
2018TIMES PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
2014Chinese developers seek alternative financing as investors grow wary
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Times China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 08:54am CET

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedI. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

Times China Holdings Limited 02/01/2019

(1) Stock code :

1233

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary (State

capital

shares currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

10,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$1,000,000,000

Nil

HK$0.10

HK$1,000,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Nil

10,000,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :N/ANo. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code :N/A

Description :N/ANo. of other classes of shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$1,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

1,833,817,142

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the monthNil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

1,833,817,142

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 19/11/2013

Nil

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

2. N/A

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

options (State currency)Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Nil

Nil

NilNil

No. of new shares of No. of new sharesissuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

  • 2. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 3. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

  • 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Times Property Holdings Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 07:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
08:54aTIMES CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
2018China November property investment rises but soft sales signal problems
RE
2018TIMES CHINA : Nomination Committee - Terms of Reference
PU
2018TIMES CHINA : Audit Committee - Terms of Reference
PU
2018TIMES CHINA : The issue of public domestic corporate bonds
PU
2018TIMES CHINA : Unaudited operating statistics for the eleven months ended 30 nove..
PU
2018TIMES CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the..
PU
2018TIMES CHINA : Us$300,000,000 10.95% senior notes due 2020
PU
2018TIMES CHINA : Issuance of us$300,000,000 10.95% senior notes due 2020
PU
2018TIMES CHINA : Proposed issue of senior notes
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 32 351 M
EBIT 2018 7 520 M
Net income 2018 3 601 M
Debt 2018 21 395 M
Yield 2018 6,92%
P/E ratio 2018 3,94
P/E ratio 2019 3,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 14 007 M
Chart TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Times China Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,2  CNY
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chiu Hung Shum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Pang Lui Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jian Hui Guan Executive Director
Xi Hong Bai Executive Director
Qiang Li Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD0.00%2 045
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%38 209
VONOVIA0.00%23 532
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 946
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN0.00%16 371
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 079
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.