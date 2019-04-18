Times China : PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

This announcement is for information only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States.

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

時 代 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES AND SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW

SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agents

On 18 April 2019, the Company entered into the Agreement with the Placing Agents and the Vendor in respect of the Placing and the Subscription.

The Placing Agents have conditionally agreed to place, on a fully underwritten basis, a total of 108,000,000 existing Shares at the Placing Price of HK$14.54 per Share.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendor has conditionally agreed to subscribe at the Placing Price for the same number of new Shares as the total number of Placing Shares that have been placed by the Placing Agents.