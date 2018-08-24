Times China : RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 時代中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Times China Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Lai Siu Kuen ("Ms. Lai") has resigned as the Company's joint company secretary with effect from 24 August 2018. Ms. Lai confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and/or the shareholders of the Company.

Following Ms. Lai's resignation, Mr. Lui Wai Pang, the other joint company secretary of the Company, who possesses the requisite qualification and experience of a company secretary of listed issuer as required under Rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, shall continue to act as the company secretary of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Lai for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Times China Holdings Limited

Shum Chiu Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shum Chiu Hung, Mr. Guan Jianhui, Mr. Bai Xihong, Mr. Li Qiang, Mr. Shum Siu Hung and Mr. Niu Jimin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Qingjun, Ms. Sun Hui and Mr. Wong Wai Man.