TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD (1233)
Times China : RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

08/24/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 時代中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1233)

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Times China Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Lai Siu Kuen ("Ms. Lai") has resigned as the Company's joint company secretary with effect from 24 August 2018. Ms. Lai confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and/or the shareholders of the Company.

Following Ms. Lai's resignation, Mr. Lui Wai Pang, the other joint company secretary of the Company, who possesses the requisite qualification and experience of a company secretary of listed issuer as required under Rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, shall continue to act as the company secretary of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Lai for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Times China Holdings Limited

Shum Chiu Hung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shum Chiu Hung, Mr. Guan Jianhui, Mr. Bai Xihong, Mr. Li Qiang, Mr. Shum Siu Hung and Mr. Niu Jimin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jin Qingjun, Ms. Sun Hui and Mr. Wong Wai Man.

Disclaimer

Times Property Holdings Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:06:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 38 293 M
EBIT 2018 8 628 M
Net income 2018 4 181 M
Debt 2018 23 309 M
Yield 2018 7,00%
P/E ratio 2018 4,14
P/E ratio 2019 3,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 17 396 M
Chart TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Times China Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chiu Hung Shum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Pang Lui Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Jian Hui Guan Executive Director
Xi Hong Bai Executive Director
Qiang Li Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIMES CHINA HOLDINGS LTD26.04%2 216
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%38 114
VONOVIA6.23%25 723
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 678
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN18.49%17 223
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 147
