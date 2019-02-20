Timken : 2019 Scholarship Winners Vow to Make an Impact Around the World

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) is helping to fulfill the dreams of a future pharmaceutical developer, an aspiring criminology professor and 15 other high school scholars with big ambitions of their own. Today from its World Headquarters in North Canton, Timken presented college scholarships—valued at $540,000 over a four-year period—to 17 children of Timken associates from six countries. Since launching the annual program in 1958, The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has awarded more than $24 million in scholarships to deserving students.

Ioana Babarus, daughter of senior process design engineer Dana Babarus and Dragos Babarus, earned the Henry Timken Scholar Award, valued at $35,000 annually, up to $140,000 over four years. Ioana, who plans to open her own pharmaceutical laboratory one day, is a senior at Alexandru Ioan Cuza College in Ploiesti, Romania, and plans to study pharmacy at Carol Davila University in Bucharest, Romania.

An accomplished scholar, Ioana has studied in China, France and the United Kingdom, and has volunteered extensively with foster children. She hopes someday to establish a charitable organization that would send pharmacy students to isolated communities to provide medicine to help care for people.

Jeanna Hill, daughter of manufacturing associate Charles Hill and Denine Di Lucchio, earned the Jack Timken Scholar Award, valued at $25,000 annually, up to $100,000 over four years. The Uniontown High School (Kansas) senior said she hopes to be a criminology professor one day. First, however, she will study math and sociology at the University of Kansas.

The avid musician, who qualified for the John Philip Sousa Award in Kansas, is a member of Uniontown's marching, pep and concert bands and has performed with the Pitt State University Crimson and Gold band.

"Students like Ioana, Jeanna and our other award winners assure us that our future is in very capable hands," said Timken Chairman John M. Timken, Jr. "These young men and women are poised to make a difference in whatever endeavor they chose to pursue all around the world."

Joining Babarus and Hill as scholarship winners, five students received $10,000 annual awards worth up to $40,000 over four years. They include:

Kaitlyn Chambers , daughter of production planning analyst Rick Chambers and Sandra Baker , from Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire . Kaitlyn plans to pursue a degree in accounting at Plymouth State University.

daughter of production planning analyst and , from Stevens High School in . Kaitlyn plans to pursue a degree in accounting at Plymouth State University. Ayush Gupta , son of operator technician Anup Gupta and Arti Gupta , from Little Flower School in Jamshedpur, India . He plans to study marine engineering at the University of Tasmania in Australia .

son of operator technician and , from Little Flower School in Jamshedpur, . He plans to study marine engineering at the University of in . Lauren Kohler , daughter of cones manager Wayne Kohler and Angela Kohler , from Bucyrus Secondary School in Bucyrus, Ohio . Lauren intends to study pre-medicine at The Ohio State University .

daughter of cones manager and , from Bucyrus Secondary School in . Lauren intends to study pre-medicine at The . Hannah Shupert , daughter of manufacturing associate Jerry Shupert and Anita Bartlett , from Glendale High School in Springfield, Mo. Hannah has been accepted to the Honors College at the University of Missouri at Columbia where she will study linguistics and political science.

daughter of manufacturing associate and , from in Hannah has been accepted to the Honors College at the where she will study linguistics and political science. Matthew Swigert , son of global new product implementation manager John Swigert and Sandra Swigert , from Louisville High School in Louisville, Ohio . He plans to study aerospace engineering at Purdue University .

In addition, the following 10 winners earned $10,000 one-time scholarships:

Matthew Aindow , son of senior rail application engineer David Aindow and Carolyn Aindow , from Wollaston School in Wellingborough, United Kingdom . He will study biochemistry at the University of Sheffield .

son of senior rail application engineer and , from Wollaston School in Wellingborough, . He will study biochemistry at the University of . Riya Bhadra , daughter of assistant manager of maintenance Ujjwal Bhadra and Dipti Bhadra , from Carmel Junior College in Jamshedpur, India . She plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study finance management.

daughter of assistant manager of maintenance and , from in Jamshedpur, . She plans to attend the to study finance management. Sachi Chaudhari , daughter of process design and development manager Rahul Chaudhari and Manju Chaudhari , from Hoover High School in North Canton, Ohio . She will study neuroscience at The Ohio State University .

daughter of process design and development manager and , from Hoover High School in . She will study neuroscience at The . Michael Discenza , son of vice president and group controller Mike Discenza and Gina Discenza , from Jackson High School in Jackson Township, Ohio . He intends to study mathematics and economics at the University of Chicago .

son of vice president and group controller and , from in . He intends to study mathematics and economics at the . Geetika Raut , daughter of operator Montosh Kumar Raut and Sabitri Raut , from Carmel Junior College in Jamshedpur, India . She plans to pursue software engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology .

daughter of operator Montosh Kumar Raut and , from in Jamshedpur, . She plans to pursue software engineering at the . Anne Roellgen , daughter of Europe , Asia and Africa vice president Andreas Roellgen and Barbara Roellgen , from DFG Deutsch-Franzsisches Gymnasium in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany . She plans to earn a degree in economic sciences from Sciences Po in Paris .

daughter of , and vice president and , from DFG Deutsch-Franzsisches Gymnasium in Freiburg im Breisgau, . She plans to earn a degree in economic sciences from Sciences Po in . Colin Scanlon , son of general manager, learning and development Blake Scanlon and Anne Richeson-Scanlon , from Jackson High School in Jackson Township, Ohio . He plans to pursue a chemical engineering degree at North Carolina State University .

son of general manager, learning and development and , from in . He plans to pursue a chemical engineering degree at . Mihaela-Diana Scarlatescu-Rafu, daughter of service engineering specialist Bogdan Scarlatescu-Rafu and Claudia Scarlatescu-Rafu, from Mihai Viteazul National College in Bucharest, Romania . She intends to study business economics at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands .

daughter of service engineering specialist Bogdan Scarlatescu-Rafu and Claudia Scarlatescu-Rafu, from Mihai Viteazul National College in . She intends to study business economics at the University of Groningen in . Krishna Subbuseshan, son of senior lead finance analyst Srinivasan Subbuseshan from Bethany High School in Karnataka, India . He will pursue a medical degree at Bangalore Medical College.

son of senior lead finance analyst Srinivasan Subbuseshan from in Karnataka, . He will pursue a medical degree at Bangalore Medical College. Junchang Wang , son of logistics and warehouse supervisor Wenzhen Shao and Chunxi Wang , from Yantai No. 1 Middle High School in Yantai, China . He will major in clinical medicine at Peking Union Medical College.

