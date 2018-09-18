Timken : Completes Acquisition of Rollon Group

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Rollon Group, a leader in engineered linear motion products. Rollon specializes in the design and manufacture of engineered linear guides, telescopic rails and linear actuators used in a wide range of industries such as passenger rail, aerospace, packaging and logistics, medical and automation.

Rollon is headquartered near Milan, Italy, and has manufacturing operations in Italy, Germany and the United States. The company employs approximately 600 people and boasts an extensive sales and engineering network around the world to serve its global customer base.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, gear drives, automated lubrication systems, belts, chain, couplings and linear motion products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve the reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company's growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken®, Fafnir®, Philadelphia Gear®, Groeneveld®, Rollon® and Cone Drive®. Known for its quality products and collaborative technical sales model, Timken posted $3 billion in sales in 2017. With more than 17,000 employees operating from 33 countries, Timken makes the world more productive and keeps industry in motion.

