Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Timken Co    TKR

TIMKEN CO (TKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/18 10:00:00 pm
48.675 USD   -0.05%
11:01pTIMKEN : Completes Acquisition of Rollon Group
PR
09/16TIMKEN : Seeing the results of $2 million
AQ
09/12Global Bearings Market Explore Future Growth 2017-2023 by Global ..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Timken : Completes Acquisition of Rollon Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Rollon Group, a leader in engineered linear motion products. Rollon specializes in the design and manufacture of engineered linear guides, telescopic rails and linear actuators used in a wide range of industries such as passenger rail, aerospace, packaging and logistics, medical and automation.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

Rollon is headquartered near Milan, Italy, and has manufacturing operations in Italy, Germany and the United States. The company employs approximately 600 people and boasts an extensive sales and engineering network around the world to serve its global customer base.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, gear drives, automated lubrication systems, belts, chain, couplings and linear motion products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve the reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company's growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken®, Fafnir®, Philadelphia Gear®, Groeneveld®, Rollon® and Cone Drive®. Known for its quality products and collaborative technical sales model, Timken posted $3 billion in sales in 2017. With more than 17,000 employees operating from 33 countries, Timken makes the world more productive and keeps industry in motion.

Media Relations:
234.262.3514
mediarelations@timken.com

Investor Relations:
Jason Hershiser
234.262.7101
jason.hershiser@timken.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-completes-acquisition-of-rollon-group-300714927.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIMKEN CO
11:01pTIMKEN : Completes Acquisition of Rollon Group
PR
08:36pTIMKEN : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in New Hampshire (Sept. 18)
AQ
09/17TIMKEN : MILITARY $92,472 Federal Contract Awarded to Timken
AQ
09/16TIMKEN : Seeing the results of $2 million
AQ
09/14TIMKEN CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
09/12TIMKEN : Rep. Renacci Issues Statement on Tariffs on Chinese Roller Bearings
AQ
09/12Global Bearings Market Explore Future Growth 2017-2023 by Global Top Players ..
AQ
09/11TIMKEN : Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH) News Release
AQ
09/08TIMKEN : Sen. Brown Applauds Trade Panel for Upholding Duties on Tapered Roller ..
AQ
09/07TIMKEN : In July, Brown Testified Before International Trade Commission on Behal..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Timken completes acquisition of Cone Drive 
08/22Timken prices public offering of $400M senior unsecured notes 
08/08Timken Company (TKR) Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conference.. 
08/07Timken declares $0.28 dividend 
07/31The Timken (TKR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.