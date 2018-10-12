Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Timken Co    TKR

TIMKEN CO (TKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Timken : Schedules Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its third-quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, Oct. 29, after the closing of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Oct. 30 to discuss its financial results with investors and securities analysts. The release and related materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call:

Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018


9:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Live Dial-In: 800-239-9838
or 323-794-2551


(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)


Conference ID: Timken's 3Q Earnings Call



Conference Call Replay:

Replay Dial-In available through 


Nov. 13, 2018:


888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820


Replay Passcode: 7829565



Live Webcast:    

http://investors.timken.com

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, gear drives, automated lubrication systems, belts, chain, couplings and linear motion products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve the reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company's growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken®, Fafnir®, Philadelphia Gear®, Groeneveld®, Rollon® and Cone Drive®. Known for its quality products and collaborative technical sales model, Timken posted $3 billion in sales in 2017. With more than 17,000 employees operating from 33 countries, Timken makes the world more productive and keeps industry in motion.

Media Relations: 
234.262.3514 
mediarelations@timken.com

Investor Relations: 
Jason Hershiser 
234.262.7101 
jason.hershiser@timken.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-schedules-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300730371.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIMKEN CO
10:31pTIMKEN : Schedules Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
09/18TIMKEN : Completes Acquisition of Rollon Group
PR
09/14TIMKEN CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
09/06TIMKEN CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04TIMKEN : Completes Acquisition of Cone Drive
PR
08/23TIMKEN : to Participate in Vertical Research Partners 2018 Industrials Conferenc..
PR
08/22TIMKEN : Prices Public Offering of $400 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Due in 20..
PR
08/16TIMKEN CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07TIMKEN : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 28 Cents Per Share
PR
08/01TIMKEN : to Participate in Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Timken completes acquisition of Cone Drive 
08/22Timken prices public offering of $400M senior unsecured notes 
08/08Timken Company (TKR) Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conference.. 
08/07Timken declares $0.28 dividend 
07/31The Timken (TKR) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.