TimkenSteel : Named One of Best Places to Work; Also Receives NorthCoast 99 Award for Compensation Plan

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com), a leader in customized alloy steel products and services, has been named by the Employer's Resource Council (ERC) as one of the Top 99 workplaces in Northeast Ohio, and also received this year's special award in the Compensation category.

"When people ask why TimkenSteel is a great place to work, most of us give the same answer: We're proud to work where a set of core values drives every decision and where our efforts help customers solve their most complex challenges," said Elaine Russell Reolfi, executive vice president of organizational advancement and corporate relations. "In the last four years, we've worked hard to align our policies, processes and people programs with the goal of becoming not just a good place to work, but the safest and best place to work. That takes a team effort across the company, and we're pleased to have our progress on that journey recognized by NorthCoast 99."

NorthCoast 99 is in its 20th year of recognizing great places to work for top performing people who drive results, provide competitive advantages, and allow businesses to innovate and grow. Applicants are evaluated based on policies and practices related to the attraction and retention of top performers, as well as data collected from employee surveys.

TimkenSteel employs nearly 3,000 people, with more than 2,700 working at the company's Northeast Ohio operations. Surveyed employees were found to be highly engaged, and the company reports employee retention of 94 percent. Six employee resource groups foster camaraderie among a diverse workforce. The company offers flexible work options in functions where that is possible and leading time-off policies, including three weeks of entry-level vacation and paid parental leave. The company's compensation plans also were recognized by NorthCoast 99 for their success in both attracting top talent and aligning with the interests of shareholders. In fact, TimkenSteel's steel manufacturing positions are some of the highest-paying manufacturing jobs in our region. Career information and current openings can be found at www.timkensteel.com/careers.

About TimkenSteel Corporation

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST, timkensteel.com) creates tailored steel products and services for demanding applications, helping customers push the bounds of what's possible within their industries. The company reaches around the world in its customers' products and leads North America in large alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter) and seamless mechanical tubing made of its special bar quality (SBQ) steel, as well as supply chain and steel services. TimkenSteel operates warehouses and sales offices in five countries and has made its steel in America for more than 100 years. The company posted sales of $1.3 billion in 2017. Follow us on Twitter @TimkenSteel and on Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-named-one-of-best-places-to-work-also-receives-northcoast-99-award-for-compensation-plan-300700508.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corporation