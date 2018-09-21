TimkenSteel : names Kristopher R. Westbrooks as new CFO; Announces departure of current CFO

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com) has named Kristopher R. Westbrooks as executive vice president and chief financial officer to succeed current CFO Christopher J. Holding, who is leaving the company, effective September 23, 2018. Westbrooks will join the company in this new role on September 24, 2018.

Westbrooks was most recently with A. Schulman, Inc., where he served as vice president, chief accounting officer and corporate controller responsible for leading the integration of A. Schulman's recently completed merger with LyondellBasell.

"Kris brings deep financial and accounting experience to TimkenSteel and will help accelerate our efforts to generate more profitable growth and drive greater shareholder value," said Tim Timken, chairman, CEO and president. "I'd like to extend my thanks to Chris Holding for his contributions in launching TimkenSteel as a public company and building a strong finance team here."

Westbrooks had been with A. Schulman, an international supplier of high-performance plastic formulations, resins, and services, since 2011. Prior to joining A. Schulman, he served as global accounting consultation manager and senior financial analyst for The Procter & Gamble Company, a multinational manufacturer of consumer goods. He began his career at PwC after earning his bachelor's and master's degrees in accountancy at Miami University.

About TimkenSteel Corporation

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST, timkensteel.com) creates tailored steel products and services for demanding applications, helping customers push the bounds of what's possible within their industries. The company reaches around the world in its customers' products and leads North America in large alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter) and seamless mechanical tubing made of its special bar quality (SBQ) steel, as well as supply chain and steel services. TimkenSteel operates warehouses and sales offices in five countries and has made its steel in America for more than 100 years. The company posted sales of $1.3 billion in 2017. Follow us on Twitter @TimkenSteel and on Instagram.

