TimkenSteel : to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2

04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

CANTON, Ohio, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com) will release its 2019 first-quarter financial results on Thursday, May 2, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation)

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, May 3 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at investors.timkensteel.com.

TimkenSteel earnings call information:

Conference call

Friday, May 3, 2019
9 a.m. ET 
Toll-free dial-in: 833-238-7951 
International dial-in: 647-689-4199 
Conference ID: 1359506

Conference call replay

Replay dial-in available through May 10, 2019 
800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 
Replay passcode: 1359506

About TimkenSteel Corporation

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST, timkensteel.com) creates tailored steel products and services for demanding applications, helping customers push the bounds of what's possible within their industries. The company reaches around the world in its customers' products and leads North America in large alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter) and seamless mechanical tubing made of its special bar quality (SBQ) steel, as well as supply chain and steel services. TimkenSteel operates warehouses and sales offices in five countries and has made its steel in America for more than 100 years. The company posted sales of $1.6 billion in 2018 and also achieved its safest year on record. Follow us on Twitter @TimkenSteel and on Instagram.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-to-announce-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-may-2-300824935.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
