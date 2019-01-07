Log in
TimkenSteel : to Announce Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on February 20

01/07/2019 | 06:29pm EST

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com) will release its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 20, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

TimkenSteel Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TimkenSteel Corporation)

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 21 to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at investors.timkensteel.com.

TimkenSteel Earnings Call Information:

Conference Call

Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9 a.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in: 833-238-7951
International dial-in: 647-689-4199
Conference ID: 3783677

Conference Call Replay

Replay dial-in available through Feb. 28, 2019
800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Replay passcode: 3783677


About TimkenSteel Corporation
TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST, timkensteel.com) creates tailored steel products and services for demanding applications, helping customers push the bounds of what's possible within their industries. The company reaches around the world in its customers' products and leads North America in large alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter) and seamless mechanical tubing made of its special bar quality (SBQ) steel, as well as supply chain and steel services. TimkenSteel operates warehouses and sales offices in five countries and has made its steel in America for more than 100 years. The company posted sales of $1.3 billion in 2017.

Follow us on Twitter @TimkenSteel and on Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timkensteel-to-announce-fourth-quarter-full-year-2018-financial-results-on-february-20-300774308.html

SOURCE TimkenSteel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
